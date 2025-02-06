Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 2.6.25

Good Thursday morning.

The Florida Department of State shocked consultants around the state when it notified Rep. Debbie Mayfield she cannot run in Senate District 19. The Brevard Republican vowed to fight the latest decision.

“Gov. (Ron) DeSantis used the executive branch to punish me for endorsing Donald J. Trump for President,” she alleged. “He has weaponized the Department of State just like Joe Biden weaponized the Department of Justice against Donald Trump. The law is on my side.”

Mayfield previously endorsed DeSantis for President but changed her endorsement ahead of the Iowa caucuses to support Trump. However, a letter to Mayfield blames term limits for her disqualification. Mayfield served in the Senate from 2016 to 2024 and could not run for re-election in November because of term limits. The letter said her candidacy now would violate the Constitution because a person cannot run for Florida Senator if they have served “for eight consecutive years.”

A Republican insider said the party long maintained concern Mayfield’s candidacy could be challenged in court and that she could be booted even after an April 1 Republican Primary, leaving the party on a poor footing for a June 10 Special Election in what should be a safe Republican seat.

Historically, the state has not forbade candidates from running for the same post after a period out of office. Mayfield was running for her old Senate seat less than a year after leaving it. She won the election in House District 32 last year. DeSantis has already called a Special Election for Mayfield’s House seat to occur concurrently with the election for the SD 19 seat.

Meanwhile, Republican Tim Thomas, who briefly filed last year as a DeSantis-favored candidate in the seat, qualified hours after filing in SD 19. He will face Marcie Adkins and Mark Lightner III in a GOP Primary, with the winner facing Democrat Vance Ahrens in June.

Mayfield also opted against running in the HD 32 election. Four other candidates qualified in that Special Election, including Republicans Terry Cronin, Brian Hodgers, and Bob White and Democrat Juan Hinojosa.

___

A bill to save Thoroughbred horse racing in Florida and level the playing field for the parimutuel industry easily cleared its first Committee Wednesday with a 12-4 vote in favor.

The measure earned approval from the Industries & Professional Activities Subcommittee, teeing it up for its next stop and signaling that passage may come when the Legislative Session begins next month.

While there was some pushback from the Florida Thoroughbred Breeding Association, which opposes the legislation, some speakers and lawmakers in the Committee pointed out that the breeding industry in general is already in decline, with about 1,000 foals bred last year, down from 4,500 in 2002. That may seem to support the Association’s opposition, but the group is highly subsidized by the state’s two Thoroughbred racing tracks — Gulfstream Park and Tampa Bay Downs. Last year, the industry received about $14 million, with about $5 million coming from legislative appropriation, meaning taxpayer funds and about $9 million from the two tracks.

The breeding association collects a percentage of revenue from every race conducted at the parks, even if a Florida horse isn’t in the race.

The legislation (HB 105) from Rep. Adam Anderson would allow Thoroughbred horse racing tracks to decouple by operating live horse racing independently from casino operations. They are the only parimutuel operations in the state that aren’t decoupled.

Currently, thoroughbred horse racing is the only parimutuel activity still required to operate its primary activity — in this case, horse racing — to operate slot machines. Supporters say the bill would allow Gulfstream Park to improve its facilities, which could boost the horse racing industry.

___

Government relations and consulting firm Avail Strategies is expanding into Northeast Florida with the addition of Lauren Key as principal.

Based in Jacksonville, Key will oversee operations focused on both local and state government, furthering the firm’s commitment to enhancing its service capabilities across the state.

Key, a former City Council member for Neptune Beach, brings extensive knowledge of government operations and a strong network of relationships at both state and local levels. Avail Strategies said her experience will put the firm in a prime position to serve startups, nonprofits, and established businesses across several industries.

“Lauren’s leadership and community-focused approach make her an exceptional fit for Avail Strategies,” said Heath Beach, co-founder and CEO of the firm. “Her connections across both the public and private sectors will significantly enhance our ability to deliver exceptional service and strategic counsel to our clients.”

Dennis Beach, co-founder and strategic adviser, added, “In addition to her experience, Lauren brings a robust network built on trust and shared goals. Her deep ties in the community will be instrumental as we strive to provide outstanding service and strategic insights to our clients at both local and state levels.”

Key holds an undergraduate degree from Auburn University and a marketing background. She was elected to the Neptune Beach City Council in December 2020.

___

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has renamed its Gulf of Mexico Division as the Gulf of America Division, respecting an executive order issued by Trump on his first day in office.

“The Gulf of America is a flourishing economic resource critical to our nation’s economy,” said EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin. “This body of water is one of the most abundant oil and gas regions in the world, providing roughly 14% of America’s crude oil production and a wealth of natural gas. EPA is committed to protecting the 1,630 miles of this watershed, comprised of a vibrant marine ecosystem made from 33 rivers draining from 31 U.S. states. The Gulf of America will help power our Great American Comeback. We are pleased to recognize it and ready to protect it.”

The EPA’s Gulf program was launched in 1988 as part of the Great Water Body programs and looks to protect populations of snapper, shrimp, oysters, grouper, stone crab and other species there.

— TOP STORY —

“Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez expected to be named interim FIU president” via Jim DeFede of CBS News Miami — Nuñez is poised to resign as early as this week to become the interim president of Florida International University (FIU). Multiple sources confirmed to CBS News Miami that the FIU Board of Trustees had scheduled a special meeting to discuss “Presidential Search and Selection,” signaling an imminent move.

While current President Kenneth Jessell’s contract extends through the year, sources say Nuñez will be named interim president effective immediately, with one stating, “It is imminent.”

The move would allow Nuñez to return to Miami, where she prefers to be with her family and secure a substantial salary increase, potentially exceeding $1 million annually, significantly more than her current $135,515. Jessell’s base salary is $650,000, and she receives bonuses are $175,000. Supporters believe Nuñez’s political connections will be a significant asset to the university, with one source noting, “We are a state institution that relies on considerable funding from the state. She can certainly help us with that.”

While FIU must conduct a formal presidential search, the interim tag allows the Board to install Nuñez and circumvent this process. This aligns with Gov. DeSantis’ efforts to politicize state colleges, similar to the appointment of Richard Corcoran at New College of Florida. One source fears upsetting DeSantis if the Board deviates, saying they would risk “poking the bear.”

Nuñez, an FIU alumna and former professor, is well-positioned for the role. As for Gov. DeSantis’ reaction to the opportunity to appoint a new Lieutenant Governor, one source mentioned, “He does not feel the need to fill it right away,” perhaps strategically leveraging the vacancy to garner support for future political endeavors.

—100 DAYS—

“Executive order bars transgender students from female teams” via The New York Times — Trump signed an executive order intended to prevent transgender students from participating in women’s sports. The order directs agencies to pull federal funding from schools that do not comply and follows Trump’s frequent denouncements of transgender athletes during his presidential campaign. It also directs the State Department to demand changes within the International Olympic Committee, which has left eligibility rules up to the global federations that govern different sports.

“Inside Donald Trump’s hastily written proposal to ‘own’ Gaza” via Jonathan Swan and Maggie Haberman of The New York Times — When Trump announced his proposal for the United States to take ownership of Gaza on Tuesday, he shocked even senior members of his own White House and government. While his announcement looked formal and thought out, his administration had not done even the most basic planning to examine the idea’s feasibility, according to four people who were not authorized to speak publicly. It wasn’t only the Americans who were scrambling; the announcement came as just as much of a surprise to Trump’s Israeli visitors. Soon before they walked out for their joint news conference on Tuesday, Trump surprised Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel by telling him he planned to announce the Gaza ownership idea.

“‘Frankly Insane’: Trump’s plan to ship migrants to Guantanamo could quickly collapse” via Ben Fox of POLITICO — Trump’s plan to send up to 30,000 migrants to Guantanamo Bay has echoes of the past, but it’s also unlike anything ever done before. And it’s almost certainly doomed to fail. That’s according to Harold Hongju Koh, a Yale University law professor and former senior State Department official whose career has been deeply intertwined with Guantanamo. “It is a mirage, but it’s also insane,” Koh said. The U.S. detained migrants at Guantanamo in the early 1990s under President George H.W. Bush when thousands of Haitians fled violence in the wake of a military coup and were picked up at sea by the Coast Guard. The administration refused to accept their claims of political asylum and sent them to a makeshift detention camp on the base on the southeastern tip of Cuba.

“Trump will be first sitting President to attend Super Bowl” via Mike Florio of NBC Sports — The Chiefs will make history if they win their third Super Bowl in a row. Regardless of the outcome, history will be made on Sunday. Trump will become the first sitting U.S. President to attend the Super Bowl. His presence will serve only to make the safest city in the country even safer. Even if the public show of force in New Orleans is a little unsettling. Trump has regularly attended college football games over the years. He was in Pittsburgh for a Sunday night game during the 2024 campaign.

“Federal judge in Maryland blocks Trump’s birthright citizenship order” via David Nakamura and Silvia Foster-Frau of The Washington Post — A federal judge Wednesday indefinitely blocked Trump’s effort to curb birthright citizenship for the children of undocumented immigrants and foreigners with temporary visas. This decision will likely mean the executive order will not take effect as planned this month. U.S. District Judge Deborah L. Boardman issued a preliminary injunction after a court hearing in Greenbelt, Maryland, in a lawsuit brought by civil rights groups to stop Trump’s order because it violates the citizenship clause of the 14th Amendment. The injunction applies nationally and will remain in place as the case is adjudicated. The Maryland lawsuit is one of at least six federal cases brought against Trump’s order by 22 Democratic-led states and more than a half-dozen civil rights groups. A federal judge in Seattle previously issued a 14-day restraining order.

—“‘Treat others the same way they treat us:’ Chinese shoppers react to Trump’s tariffs“ via CNN

“Trump’s demand that U.S. aid workers return home sparks outrage in Washington and anxiety overseas” via Ellen Knickmeyer, Matthew Lee and Farnoush Amiri of The Associated Press — Frustration boiled over Wednesday among supporters of the United States’ lead aid agency at a Washington rally, and anxious aid workers abroad scrambled to pack up households after the Trump administration abruptly pulled almost all agency staffers off the job and out of the field. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who has been touring Central America on his first visit in office, defended the administration’s broad shutdown of aid funding and other actions while saying, “Our preference would have been to do this in a more orderly fashion.”

“Lawsuits imminent over Trump’s dismantling of USAID” via Lawrence Hurley, Abigail Williams, Ken Dilanian and Dan De Luce of NBC News — U.S. Agency for International Development employees and contractors are discussing potential lawsuits targeting the unprecedented attack on the federal agency by Trump’s administration, according to four sources familiar with the talks. Lawsuits based on loss of income could be used to bring up weighty constitutional claims over presidential power in the face of congressional legislation that set up and funds the agency and its programs. They would be the latest in a stream of lawsuits against Trump’s aggressive and unprecedented use of executive action, with more expected to follow as he seeks to unilaterally reshape the federal government without the approval of Congress amid claims he lacks the legal authority to do so.

“Why Musk is so focused on the Bureau of the Fiscal Service, America’s ‘checkbook’” via Alan Rappeport, Andrew Duehren and Colby Smith of The New York Times — The first weeks of Trump’s second term have been dominated by a blizzard of executive orders aimed at reversing diversity policies, trade wars with major American trading partners and intrigue over the most critical federal office that most Americans have never heard of in the Bureau of the Fiscal Service. Tucked within the Treasury Department, the bureau is staffed by career civil servants who operate a system that channels about 90% of the payments for the United States government, which spent about $6.75 trillion last fiscal year. Sometimes referred to as the nation’s checkbook, the bureau has a trove of information about recipients of federal benefits, tax information and contracts associated with programs spanning the government.

“CIA offers buyouts to entire workforce to align with Trump priorities, sources say” via Reuters — The Central Intelligence Agency offered buyouts to its entire workforce Tuesday, citing an aim to bring the agency in line with Trump’s priorities. A CIA spokesperson said in a statement the moves were meant to align the agency with the goals of new CIA Director John Ratcliffe. “Director Ratcliffe is moving swiftly to ensure the CIA workforce is responsive to the administration’s national security priorities. These moves are part of a holistic strategy to infuse the Agency with renewed energy,” a CIA spokesperson said.

“Workers at NASA told to ‘drop everything’ to scrub mentions of indigenous people, women from its websites” via Samantha Cole of 404 — NASA personnel were told to “drop everything” to scrub public sites of mentions of DEI, indigenous people, environmental justice and women in leadership. The directive, sent on January 22 and obtained by 404 Media, states: “Per NASA HQ direction, we are required to scrub mentions of the following terms from our public sites by 5 p.m. ET today. This is a drop everything and reprioritize your day request. Note that the list below is the list that exists this morning, but it may grow as the day goes on.”

State Department nixes foreign service officer test amid hiring freeze — Citing the 90-day federal hiring freeze imposed by the Trump administration, the U.S. State Department confirmed it will not hold its previously scheduled foreign service officer test this month. Recent reports indicate the 90-day freeze may also jeopardize onboarding for the class of FSOs scheduled to join the Department in April. The Department administers the test three times a year, typically in February, June and October.

— FLA IN D.C. —

“Pam Bondi is sworn in as Attorney General as Justice Department braces for major shakeup” via Alanna Durkin Richer and Eric Tucker of The Associated Press — Bondi was sworn in Wednesday as Attorney General, taking charge of the Justice Department as it braces for upheaval with Trump aiming to exert his will over an agency that has long provoked his ire. The ceremony took place in the Oval Office, and it was the first time that the Republican President had participated in a second-term swearing-in of a Cabinet member. It was further evidence of Trump’s intense personal interest in the Department operations that investigated him during his first term and then brought two since-abandoned indictments after he left office in 2021. Trump praised Bondi’s record as a prosecutor and said she will “end the weaponization of federal law enforcement.” “I will make you proud and I will make this country proud,” Bondi said. “I will restore integrity to the Justice Department and I will fight violent crime throughout this country and throughout this world, and make America safe again,” Bondi said.

— STATEWIDE —

“Ron DeSantis hails ‘stable market’ in once-embattled insurance sector” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — Homeowners and vehicle owners are in line for cost savings after some tough years, thanks, according to DeSantis, to the hard work of state policymakers. DeSantis announced Wednesday that 73% of Miami-Dade homeowners on Citizens Insurance will get a premium decrease that averages 6.3%, which is the latest sign of recovery for the state’s once-embattled insurance market. In Broward, 52% will get a reduction, he added. And statewide, 20% will pay less year over year. Citizens continues to rightsize, meanwhile. It closed out 2024 with slightly more than 936,000 policies in force, down from more than 1.4 million policies at the peak in 2023. CEO Tim Cerio anticipates a few hundred thousand policies could further depopulate the company in the next couple of years.

“DeSantis says Florida should triple homestead exemptions, floats putting issue on ballot” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — DeSantis said he may talk soon with state lawmakers about increasing Florida’s homestead exemption benefit threefold, a move that would require a constitutional amendment. Today, all homeowners in the Sunshine State can qualify for an up to $50,000 reduction in the assessed value of their homes, which lowers property taxes. Florida has no statewide property tax, but counties and municipalities do. “Some of these local governments … do a pretty good job, but some of them waste your money,” he said.0 “I’d rather protect you and limit their ability to tax your (property).”

“Tina Polsky targets abortion safety, guns, protecting medical cannabis users” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Boca Raton Democratic Sen. Polsky has a fleet of bills filed for the coming Session with focuses ranging from abortion, gun safety and medical cannabis use to property taxes, text spamming and campaign finance. Many are re-runs, she said, because they’re still needed. Atop the list is a measure she described as a “very mild” adjustment to Florida’s six-week abortion ban. The bill would allow abortion after six weeks if necessary to prolong a woman’s life and prevent morbidity of a significant body part or “substantial impairment” to her fertility. The law today has allowances only to save the mother’s life or prevent “serious risk of substantial physical impairment.”

“Tom Leek bill seeks to name and shame animal abusers” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — Floridians who commit animal cruelty won’t have anywhere to hide if a new bill from Sen. Tom Leek becomes law. SB 494 would compel the Department of Law Enforcement to post the names of people convicted of animal cruelty and those who pleaded guilty or no contest on its website in a searchable format. If passed and signed, the law would be effective July 1, with implementation required by Jan. 1, 2026. Florida Statute defines a person who commits animal cruelty in a couple of different ways. Someone found guilty of animal cruelty as a first-degree misdemeanor is one who “unnecessarily overloads, overdrives, torments, deprives of necessary sustenance or shelter, or unnecessarily mutilates, or kills any animal, or causes the same to be done, or carries in or upon any vehicle, or otherwise, any animal in a cruel or inhumane manner.”

“Sheriffs call for more resources to investigate drug offenses, crimes against kids” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — The Florida Sheriffs Association is urging lawmakers to tighten up criminal statutes to help them investigate drug trafficking charges for a dangerous drug rising in popularity and crimes against children. During a Senate hearing, St. Johns County Sheriff Robert Hardwick presented the legislative priorities on behalf of the FSA this week. The sheriffs want to add xylazine, an animal sedative used by veterinarians during surgery, to Florida’s trafficking statute to provide more tools for law enforcement tools to investigate drug dealers, Hardwick told lawmakers. Xylazine is mixed with fentanyl or other drugs and has started to appear primarily in South Florida. However, Hardwick warned it will likely eventually spread around the state, as he presented Tuesday before the Senate Committee on Military and Veterans Affairs, Space, and Domestic Security.

“Florida Ports Council: Florida ports are 12% of state GDP, add $196B to state economy” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — Florida’s 16 seaports represent a sizable chunk of the state’s $1.6 trillion gross domestic product (GDP). New economic data from the Florida Department of Transportation (DOT) shows shipping in and out of the state’s ports now accounts for 12.2% of Florida’s GDP. “As Florida’s population continues growing, robust investments in seaport infrastructure is essential for maintaining a strong supply chain. Modern ports, combined with our efficient operations, enable smooth cargo movement while also minimizing delays and disruptions in the delivery of goods supporting Florida’s economic stability,” Florida Ports Council President and CEO Mike Rubin said.

“The last days of American orange juice” via Yasmin Tayag of The Atlantic — Orange juice isn’t so cheap anymore. Tropicana, for instance, has shrunk its bottles and raised prices in recent years. And since 2019, the concentrate cost has increased by about 80%. Chances are slim that it’ll go down anytime soon. Some of this is because of inflation. And if Trump ever goes through with the tariffs he has threatened against Mexico and Canada, orange juice, which once came to Americans from Florida but now is generally made from a mix of international oranges, could become even more expensive. Yet orange juice is also facing a grander existential problem than the economy. The world’s biggest orange producers aren’t growing as much fruit as they used to. As orange availability slides, the era of orange juice ubiquity is rapidly coming to an end.

— MORE D.C. MATTERS —

“Senate panel set to advance budget next week, Lindsey Graham says” via Jordain Carney and Katherine Tully-McManus of POLITICO — Senate Republicans are preparing to move forward next week on a budget blueprint that sets up their two-track approach to enacting Trump’s domestic agenda. The timeline was discussed during a closed-door conference meeting on Wednesday. Budget Committee Chair Graham walked his colleagues through the fiscal blueprint they must pass before working on a party-line border, energy and defense bill.

“Maxwell Frost leads lawmaker march on Treasury to protest Musk power grabs” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — U.S. Rep. Frost led two dozen members of Congress to the Treasury Department on Wednesday to protest power grabs by Musk. “Nobody elected Elon Musk to serve in our government, yet somehow this out-of-touch billionaire has been given the keys to run our country and has unfettered power to put working families and working Americans at risk,” Frost said. Frost led members to protest after the Department of Government Efficiency, led by Musk and empowered by Trump, was reportedly given “read-only” access to all federal government financial records. This creates a privacy concern for all Americans, according to Frost. “Your Social Security number, your IRS information, your VA benefits, your Medicare or Medicaid benefits – are all in the hands of Elon Musk,” Frost said.

“Frost, others in Congress barred from Treasury during protest against Musk” via Steven Lemongello of the Orlando Sentinel — Frost and nearly two dozen other Congress members were denied entry to the U.S. Treasury building amid a standoff with Musk, who has seized control of the nation’s budgeting agencies in what Democrats called a “coup.” “We were just told that they won’t let us in,” Frost wrote on social media about the protest, which drew hundreds to Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington, D.C. “Elon Musk has all our private information, and we have no idea what he’s doing with it,” Frost wrote. “This is happening completely behind closed doors. HELL NO. It’s illegal. We demand oversight! NOBODY ELECTED ELON.” Musk and several college-age men gained access to federal departments, including the Office of Management and Budget, through the auspices of “DOGE,” an ad hoc advisory group to which Trump appointed Musk a “special government employee.”

“Senate panel advances Commerce nominee Howard Lutnick” via Maria Curi of Axios — The Senate Commerce Committee advanced Lutnick’s nomination to be Commerce Department Secretary on Wednesday. Senators voted 16-12. Lutnick’s nomination now goes to the full Senate for a vote. Lutnick is one of Trump’s less controversial picks and is expected to clear the Senate easily. Ranking Member Maria Cantwell voted against Lutnick’s nomination, along with all the Democrats on the Committee except for Sen. John Fetterman.



— ELECTIONS —

“Three Republicans, one Democrat qualify for HD 32 Special Election” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Three Republicans and one Democrat have qualified to run to succeed outgoing state Rep. Mayfield in the Florida House. Mayfield was not among them. A GOP Primary will be held on April 1, determining the Republican nominee in House District 32. Terrence Cronin, a dermatologist at the Cronin Skin Cancer Center, has already raised $25,000 and put down a $200,000 loan to boost his campaign. However, Brian Hodgers, owner of Complete Choice Insurance and Complete Choice Realty, has raised the most in outside support. He reported more than $283,000 at the end of 2024. Bob White, head of the Brevard County Liberty Caucus, has raised over $13,000 for the race on top of a $100,000 loan.

“Florida Dems unveil modest ‘Take Back Local’ slate for Palm Beach, Pinellas counties” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — The Florida Democratic Party (FDP) has announced the candidates it’s supporting through its regular “Take Back Local” program in four March 11 municipal elections across Palm Beach and Pinellas counties. They include two incumbents — Lake Park Commissioner Michael Hensley and Coconut Creek Commissioner Jackie Railey — and two challengers, Marlene Shaw in Gulfport and Dom Vargas in Boynton Beach. All were selected through a “rigorous application and vetting process,” an FDP press note said, and will receive grassroots organizing and fundraising support.

“Nigel Farage to headline Florida GOP’s Disruptors Dinner in Tallahassee next month” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Farage, a staunch Trump supporter and an architect of the Brexit movement that saw the United Kingdom leave the European Union in 2020, is returning next month to the Sunshine State. He’s set to headline the Republican Party of Florida’s Disruptors Dinner in Tallahassee, a soiree celebrating efforts to upend the status quo and the GOP’s smashing electoral and legislative successes. “I’m so incredibly excited to be joining the Republican Party of Florida for the Disruptors Dinner,” Farage said. “Trump’s decisive win and return to the White House inspires us all to continue the fight for freedom globally. I’m looking forward to being back in the Free State of Florida to celebrate with all of you.”





— LOCAL: S. FL —

“Trump expected to spend weekend at Mar-a-Lago before traveling to New Orleans Super Bowl” via Antonio Fins of the Palm Beach Post — Trump is expected back for Super Bowl weekend, though not necessarily to view the big game at the annual watch party at his West Palm Beach-area golf club. Media organizations reported that Trump plans to attend Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans. In doing so he will be the first sitting President to attend the annual NFL championship match. A Federal Aviation Administration alert suggests Trump will arrive at Palm Beach International Airport Friday and depart Sunday, presumably en route to New Orleans. Punchbowl news reported that Trump has invited U.S. Senators and their spouses for an invite-only dinner at Mar-a-Lago on Friday evening.

“After a nationwide search, Fort Lauderdale finds new leader to run City Hall” via Susannah Bryan of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Rickelle Williams, an Assistant City Manager in Miami Beach, has been tapped to take over the reins at Fort Lauderdale City Hall after winning over a Commission that does not always see eye to eye. But all five Fort Lauderdale Commissioners agreed the Jamaica-born administrator has the right stuff to lead the growing city, one of South Florida’s top tourist destinations. Williams, 39, beat out more than 90 applicants hoping to be chosen as City Manager, a job expected to pay more than $300,000 annually.

“Hialeah Mayor Esteban Bovo to step down, take job with lobbying firm in Washington” via Verónica Egui Brito of the Miami Herald — Bovo has received an offer from the firm The Southern Group with a compensation package exceeding his current mayoral salary of $150,000 plus a $40,000 expense account to cover work-related expenses, according to sources familiar with the first-term Mayor’s private discussions with confidants. Bovo’s office has not responded to the Miami Herald’s efforts to reach him for comment. Two sources familiar with the Mayor’s plans said Bovo is expected to leave his post to become a lobbyist for the Washington office of The Southern Group. The lobbying firm’s website lists Daniel Diaz-Balart, son of former Congressman Lincoln Diaz-Balart and nephew of U.S. Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart, as one of the firm’s representatives. The firm’s Miami office also employs Oscar J. Braynon II, a Democrat and former Florida state Senator.

“Shocker: Fort Lauderdale just now learning it needs voter approval to charge EMS tax” via Susannah Bryan of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — A controversial plan to charge property owners across Fort Lauderdale a costly EMS tax is dead — for now anyway. Fort Lauderdale Commissioners were all set to vote on a plan that would establish an Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Taxing District citywide. But hours before the 6 p.m. meeting began, city staff alerted the Commission they would not be voting on the plan that night. Here’s why: The city needs voter approval to collect an EMS tax, based on a legal opinion from the City Attorney’s Office. That key detail, delivered by Interim City Attorney D’Wayne Spence, was a bit of a jolt to the Commission.

“Delray Beach won’t stop adding fluoride to drinking water, despite state Surgeon General’s advice” via Abigail Hasebroock of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Delray Beach won’t stop adding fluoride to its drinking water — a decadeslong practice in the city — despite the urging to do so by Florida’s top health official. City Commissioners narrowly voted 3-2 to keep fluoride in the city’s water supply. They’re among the latest communities to debate the issue, as fights about fluoride have popped up across Florida and the rest of the country. Delray Beach Commissioners’ decision came after hearing from concerned South Florida dentists who favor fluoride and residents who want the choice of whether or not they use fluoride. Even state Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo appeared at the city’s meeting to encourage the city against using fluoride in the water.

“Judge rips Miami Beach for failing to open Ocean Drive to 2-way traffic” via Aaron Leibowitz of the Miami Herald — A Miami-Dade Circuit Judge is demanding that Miami Beach comply with her order last month to reopen the iconic Ocean Drive strip to two-way vehicle traffic, accusing city officials of “trying to circumvent” her authority. In a hearing, Judge Beatrice Butchko Sanchez said the city needs to heed her Jan. 8 order to remove a pedestrian plaza at the north end of Ocean Drive and restore two-way traffic from Fifth to 13th streets, which would require the removal of bicycle lanes. Currently, there is only one lane of southbound traffic from Fifth to 13th, and the stretch from 13th Street to 14th Place is open only to pedestrians.

— LOCAL: C. FL —

“At long last, Orlando moves forward with memorial to Pulse massacre” via Silas Morgan of the Orlando Sentinel — An Orlando Citizen Advisory Board approved a recommended design for the long-sought permanent memorial to the 2016 Pulse nightclub shooting, even as disagreement lingered among its members about some aspects of the project. The Pulse Memorial Advisory Committee — which includes victims’ family members, shooting survivors and other key players — unanimously voted to advance the final design to honor those who died and survived at the club, which was a gathering spot for Central Florida’s LGBTQ community before the June 12, 2016, massacre that killed 49 people. The memorial will sit on the nightclub site at 1912 S. Orange Avenue at the intersection with E. Kaley Street.

“Deltona Mayor to face quasi-judicial hearing after charging inauguration trip to taxpayers” via Mark Harper of the Daytona Beach News-Journal — While his fellow City Commissioners were voting to charge him with violating the travel policy after attending the presidential inauguration on the city dime, Deltona Mayor Santiago Avila Jr. was away on city business. Commissioners voted unanimously, with two absences, to hold a quasi-judicial hearing on Feb. 17 on the expenses Avila incurred while traveling with his wife to Washington, D.C., Jan. 15-22. While there, the Mayor celebrated Trump’s inauguration. Then, the Commissioners suspended the Mayor’s use of a city vehicle and any city-funded travel, starting with when he returned the vehicle. City Manager Dale “Doc” Dougherty said Avila was in Tallahassee meeting with lawmakers. Avila has not responded to messages, including a call Tuesday, seeking comment.

“Kissimmee plans to ramp up enforcement of noise ordinance downtown after residents, businesses express concerns” via Natalia Jaramillo of the Orlando Sentinel — Starting this weekend, Kissimmee plans to ramp up enforcement of its noise ordinance after City Commissioners heard from angry business owners and worried residents about the city’s late-night corridor. In a Commission Chambers that was standing-room only that afternoon with an overflow crowd of dozens outside, city officials held a workshop where they discussed the ordinance and an earlier end to alcohol sales for downtown restaurants. The workshop was called as the city seeks to redevelop downtown with more residential units and a hotel while trying to balance the late-night scene with the increasing population.

“Oviedo hikes utility rates to pay for $154M of needed infrastructure improvements” via Martin E. Comas of the Orlando Sentinel — Citing expected growth and the need to replace aging infrastructure, Oviedo City Council members approved dramatic increases — by more than 87% for water and sewer — to residents’ utility bills over the next nine years to help pay for nearly $154 million in capital improvements. “It’s a tough pill to swallow. I do understand that,” Council member Jeff Boddiford said at the meeting when new rates were approved. “But this is something that we as a city need to do. We need to improve the utilities that we have. We need to keep up with the maintenance.” But several residents spoke out against the surge in bills for drinking water, wastewater, stormwater and reclaimed water used for irrigation.

“Christmas was booming for Orlando’s tourism; TDT hits a record” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — How busy was Christmas in Orlando? Orange County’s hotel tax generated nearly $31.8 million in revenue, making it the highest December on record, Comptroller Phil Diamond said Tuesday. The $31.8 million revenue was about 6% higher than December 2023’s collection, Diamond said. The hotel tax, known as the tourism development tax or TDT, is a 6% surcharge on hotel rooms and short-term stays in Orange County. “Orlando ended 2024 with strong travel performance in December,” said Visit Orlando CEO Casandra Matej.

“Disney quarterly report: Hurricanes hamper attendance, revenue at parks” via Dewayne Bevil of the Orlando Sentinel — The effects of Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton put a damper on Disney theme parks’ attendance and income in the final stretch of 2024, according to the company’s quarterly financial report. Operating income — that’s profit minus costs of regular operation — was down 5% for the domestic theme parks segment, including Walt Disney World, in the final three months of last year. A 28% gain by the international parks helped the segment, including Disney Cruise Line, maintain a flat quarter. The company said a decline in attendance due to Helene, which struck in late September, and Milton, which hit Florida in October, affected revenue. However, it increased 2% over the same quarter a year earlier.

— LOCAL: TB —

“Immigration orders, tariff uncertainty being felt at farms, grocery stores across Tampa Bay” via Adaure Achumba of WTSP — As immigration enforcement policies tighten at the national level, their impact is felt in communities across the country, including in the Tampa Bay area. One of the industries feeling some of the earliest pinches from the evolving policies is the agriculture sector, where there is now widespread anxiety. Some farmers have started preparing to plant their next crops, but the uncertainty surrounding labor shortages is a growing concern. The effects extend beyond the fields, reaching into local markets and spreading onto the dinner tables of families across the region.

“Hillsborough County declines to remove fluoride from drinking water supply” via Mitch Perry of Creative Loafing — The recent string of Florida cities and counties removing fluoride from their drinking water got interrupted Wednesday when a proposal to do the same in Hillsborough County died. County Commissioners deadlocked in a 3-3 tie (the seventh member of the Board, Democrat Gwen Myers, was not present for the vote). Cities such as Melbourne, Port St. Lucie, Stuart, and Tavares have dropped fluoride over the past few months, taking their guidance from a directive issued by Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo in November. Ladapo recommended against community water fluoridation “due to the neuropsychiatric risk associated with fluoride exposure.”

“Dog park shooting trial: Prosecution rests, defense to begin its case Thursday” vi Ray Burkett and Joey Swanson of Fox 13 Tampa Bay — Testimony resumed in a Tampa courtroom in the trial of 66-year-old Gerald Declan Radford, who’s accused of targeting and killing another man at a dog park because he was gay. Radford is charged with second-degree murder and a hate crime enhancement for the February 2024 shooting death of John Walter Lay. Witnesses recalled seeing the once-friendly relationship between Lay and Radford go downhill over time as Radford began directing homophobic slurs at him. The defense pointed to scrapes on Lay’s knees as proof that he was kneeling over Radford and attacking him when he was shot, claiming self-defense.

“Citrus County looks to rename waterway as ‘American Freedom Canal’” via Mike Wright of Florida Politics — The Gulf of Mexico became the Gulf of America with Trump’s pen stroke. Could the Cross Florida Barge Canal become the American Freedom Canal? If Citrus County Commissioners get their way, it could. Taking a cue from Trump, the Board will consider renaming the barge canal to reflect its “historical and strategic importance.” After receiving consensus from Commissioners, County Administrator Steve Howard said he placed the proclamation on the Feb. 11 agenda. They’re not all on board, though.

“The Florida State Fair kicks off in Tampa this weekend” via Ray Roa of Creative Loafing — You already know about all the wild food you can eat there this year, but the Florida State Fair is so much more than its gastronomic wonders. From the Wall of Death motorcycle show to the midway exhibits, livestock, and more, the fair kicks off Thursday and parks in Tampa for 12 fun days. It opens at 11 a.m. Monday-Thursday, and 10 a.m. Friday-Sunday (and President’s Day). It’ll cost you to get in and for rides (armbands start at $35). A paying parent or guardian must accompany anyone not older than 18 years old. Tickets for the Florida State Fair in Tampa from Feb. 6-17 start at $7.

— LOCAL: N. FL —

“Council member won’t vote for garbage fee hike unless Donna Deegan says whether she supports it” via David Bauerlein of The Florida Times-Union — Mayor Deegan is staying on the sidelines, while City Council heads to a cliff-hangar vote on doubling the residential garbage fee. A Council member whose vote could be pivotal says he won’t support the increase unless Deegan takes a public position, leaving the legislation one vote short of passage as it stands now. After legislation for the fee increase went through four Council Committees, it won favorable votes from nine Council members. The proposed fee increase would need support from 10 Council members when the 19-member Council casts a final vote next Tuesday. City Council member Matt Carlucci said the city is overdue on raising the fee to match actual costs, and the longer that gets pushed back, the more it will force the city to use property taxes that would otherwise go for other city needs. “This is a $40 million vote,” Carlucci said. “This will be one of the most important votes that we take. This vote will put a signature on this Council being able to tackle the tough issues.”

“Cost hits $117M for lifting transmission lines for passage of bigger cargo ships” via David Bauerlein of The Florida Times-Union — The cost of raising huge power lines for jumbo-sized cargo ships will total about $117 million in the final reckoning of an expense that JEA, JaxPort, the city of Jacksonville and the State Department of Transportation will shoulder. JaxPort says raising the transmission lines spanning the St. Johns River is crucial to keeping cargo flowing to Jacksonville from cargo container ships that are increasing in size and need more clearance when they sail under the lines. JaxPort previously won commitments from the Florida Department of Transportation and the city for a $45 million chunk of the funding. JEA and JaxPort would share the remaining $72 million of the cost, but their Boards still must vote on how to split that expense.

“Advocates try to save civil rights landmark in St. Johns County” via Noah Hertz of Jax Today — Local history advocates are worried that St. Johns County might tear down a building with ties to the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. The plan has been delayed for now, but the county’s Cultural Resource Review Board had been set to discuss the demolition of an old county jail building next week. The building has sat vacant for years, sandwiched between administrative buildings in the St. Johns Sheriff’s Office’s administrative complex on Lewis Speedway. If you didn’t know what you were looking at, you could completely miss the stubby rectangular building built in the 1950s. What sets it apart from its neighbors are the plaques on it. In the 1960s, the jail building was where civil rights activists like King and a group of rabbis were held after being arrested for protesting segregation.

— LOCAL: SW FL —

“Manatee County limits school zone speed limit camera hours in response to resident outcry” via Jesse Mendoza of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — Speed limit cameras will no longer monitor Manatee County school zones outside of posted hours for reduced speeds in response to complaints from motorists surprised by tickets sent to their mailbox. Manatee County launched its school zone traffic camera program in August with the support of many who aim to improve safety for school children, educators, and their families. However, the program stirred complaints from residents who received speeding tickets for infractions during the school day but outside of posted school zone hours. Commissioners voted unanimously only to enforce infractions captured by cameras when school zone signals are active and not throughout the entire school day in response to the public outcry.

“Manatee County plays keep away from New College with Powel Crosley Estate proposal rebuke” via Jesse Mendoza of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — Manatee County Commissioners quickly rebuffed a pitch made by District 3 Commissioner Talha Siddique to engage with New College in talks about a proposal to allow the college to make use of the county-owned estate in exchange for conservation land the college owns on Tidy Island. “The idea is they would like to provide us with about 185 acres of conservation land in District 3 near Tidy Island. Their students are doing a wonderful job in a number of initiatives in that community, and I’d like to see that just come under Manatee County ownership in the future. They are space-constrained. They need some office space and they are looking at our Powel Crosley property,” Siddique said.

“Will oil boom hit SW Florida? What ‘Drill, baby, drill’ might mean for Lee, Collier counties” via Amy Bennett Williams of the Fort Myers News-Press — From the remote reaches of the Big Cypress National Preserve to the shimmering waters of the Gulf, energy interests have long-eyed Southwest Florida’s underground and underwater resources. Yet whether Trump’s return will spark a new drilling era remains in question. In 2018, Florida voters passed Amendment 9, which banned drilling 3 miles from the state’s coast (along with indoor vaping), but 3 miles is nothing to an oil spill. Even so, Florida’s Gulf coast has a de facto ban with bipartisan support, thanks to the state’s reliance on tourism in the South Gulf and military installations in the north.

— TOP OPINION —

“There is no going back” via Jamelle Boule of The New York Times — Private citizen Musk has effectively taken control of key parts of the U.S. federal government, raising serious concerns about executive branch overreach and potential constitutional crisis. With the President’s backing, this individual has gained access to sensitive data and authority over federal agencies, bypassing established checks and balances.

The actions include controlling the Office of Personnel Management and the General Services Administration and accessing the Treasury Department’s payment system, allowing for potential government funding disruption and access to millions of Americans’ sensitive data. One observed outcome is the dismantling of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) due to the individual’s vendetta against the agency and belief in austerity measures.

These actions, even if undertaken by an elected official, would represent severe abuses of power. The concern is heightened because this individual is a private citizen with no formal government position, operating with the President’s authorization. The potential for misuse of power and compromised data security is significant.

While the judicial system is beginning to respond, the courts are slow, allowing the changes to solidify. Congress, the only institution capable of immediate action, has largely failed to intervene. This inaction allows a dangerous precedent to be set, potentially rewriting the rules of the American system and threatening the balance of power. The situation demands public awareness and a fundamental rethinking of the American system to prevent future occurrences.

— OPINIONS —

“Only in Washington could this fiscal vandalism be called tax ‘relief’” via George F. Will of The Washington Post — Changing just one number regarding income taxation could worsen the nation’s fiscal condition and political practices. These damages will occur if Congress retreats from one of its recent achievements. The 2017 tax reform capped at $10,000 the amount of state and local tax (SALT) payments that can be deducted from federal income taxes. Before then, the unlimited SALT deduction was an unlimited federal subsidy for high-tax, “blue model” state and local governments, most conspicuously in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and California. In fiscal 2024, Congress passed no appropriations bill on time or even by the end of the year. In the first three months of fiscal 2025 (October, November, December), the government borrowed $711 billion. Now, with no spending restraint contemplated, the Trump administration and Congress are disagreeing only about how much to raise the SALT cap. This fiscal vandalism is presented as tax “relief.”

“As the U.S. pulls out of the world stage, its influence will also diminish” via L. Felice Gorordo of the Miami Herald — For almost two years, while a Miami resident, I served as the United States representative to the World Bank, the world’s largest multilateral development bank deploying more than $130 billion annually in loans, credits, grants, equity investments and guarantees to governments and private businesses in emerging markets. The bank works in more than 170 countries in conjunction with partners in the public and private sectors in a joint effort to end poverty. At the World Bank, I led the U.S. government’s shareholding and delegation and served on the Board of Executive Directors. My last day on the job was last week. As the new Trump administration pauses foreign aid and assistance programs — as well as pulls out of the Paris Climate Accord and the World Health Organization — I believe that the U.S. government is ceding ground on the world stage, that our adversaries will fill the void and that the “America First” doctrine will ultimately mean “America Absent” in global affairs.

“Florida showed Trump how to demonize DEI. Now he can make America discriminate again” via the Miami Herald editorial board — Florida was a laboratory for the fight against diversity, equity and inclusion programs — known as DEI — now being waged on a national scale by Trump. The Sunshine State, under DeSantis, was one of the early adopters of laws against anything deemed “woke,” and what followed showed the extremes to which the anti-DEI movement can go. Legitimate concerns about the impact of DEI in education and workplaces eventually led to an overreaction in the state and the demonization of programs meant to ensure people who have been historically marginalized get equal opportunities. Florida became a proving ground for groups pushing for school book bans — so much so that the Legislature eventually had to pass a law to limit book challenges. This is also the state whose Black history curriculum says slaves benefited from skills learned in bondage.

“Trump can end the pain and panic in South Florida by re-extending TPS for Venezuelans” via the Miami Herald editorial board — The pain in Miami is palpable as the deadline gets closer for some Venezuelan immigrants to leave the country. On April 2, unless something changes, 348,202 Venezuelan immigrants who have been in the United States legally under a program called Temporary Protected Status may find themselves suddenly undocumented. Only the Trump administration can provide a reprieve for these TPS-holders by re-extending their protected status. That could happen if Trump’s South Florida allies — mainly our Republican congressional delegation — make a good case to the President. This shouldn’t be a partisan issue. And on the Miami-Dade County Commission on Tuesday, it — mostly — wasn’t.

“Childhood hunger should not be the norm in Florida” via Sky Beard of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — A statewide survey shows families often experience food insecurity year-round, and not only families hovering near the poverty line. Middle-income households have reported buying less healthy foods to stretch their grocery budgets, while lower-income families are making difficult decisions between paying the rent and purchasing groceries. No one should have to choose between two necessities. Florida remains one of just 12 states that are not participating — leaving roughly $259 million in federal dollars on the table that would help keep 2.1 million kids from facing Summer hunger. This year, we have an opportunity to change that.

“Florida’s condo crisis at its breaking point. Tallahassee lawmakers must act” via Tony Doris of the Palm Beach Post — A quality of life that for so long has been attainable for those of us of moderate income now threatens to slip beyond our reach. Condo living, which for decades has drawn millions of out-of-staters to Florida’s warmth and coastal bounty, is increasingly too expensive to sustain, particularly for retirees. Our state government must respond for us. The time to do that is now. During their Session next month, Florida legislators must summon the political courage to acknowledge reality. The time for climate change denial is over. The time for kneeling before insurance industry lobbyists is over. Your constituents need your help.

“To fix Tampa’s flooding, start with the basics” via John Hill of the Tampa Bay Times — The widespread flooding from last year’s hurricanes has Tampa officials scrambling to better prepare before this Summer’s rainy season. That sense of urgency is great. But it’d be smart to step back and bring more order to what has been a rushed and unfocused response. The flooding from Hurricanes Helene and Milton caused widespread devastation across the region, and residents in Tampa have understandably implored the City Council to help.

