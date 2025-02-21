February 21, 2025
D.C. police investigate Cory Mills for alleged assault

Jacob OglesFebruary 21, 20255min0

corymills
Mills is denying the allegations.

The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is investigating a reported assault involving U.S. Rep. Cory Mills.

A police report shows Iranian American activist Sarah Raviani, co-founder of Iranians for Trump, reported an assault in Washington, D.C. NOTUS first reported that the investigation involved Mills, a New Smyrna Beach Republican.

In response to an inquiry for records of any investigation involving Mills, the Police Department provided a one-page incident report which does not list the Congressman by name.

It states that Raviani reported the incident, and that force was used to move Raviani to another location.

Mills’ team issued a statement from Mills in which he denies the allegations.

“This week, law enforcement was asked to resolve a private matter at Congressman Mills’ residence. Congressman Mills vehemently denies any wrongdoing whatsoever, and is confident any investigation will clear this matter quickly.”

Police were called to respond at around 1:15 p.m. Wednesday to a luxury apartment complex on Maryland Avenue. The report lists Raviani’s home address at the same complex.

The incident was being investigated by Metropolitan Police detectives, and the investigation remains active. But a spokesperson for the agency said the handling of the report is also under review.

“Once MPD leadership became aware of this matter there was an immediate review of our initial response to ensure all procedures were followed,” reads an email from Tom Lynch, MPD Supervisory Public Affairs Specialist. “MPD’s Internal Affairs Bureau is currently investigating this matter.”

Lynch in a phone call said he could only confirm that Mills was one of the people involved in the incident. He said the internal affairs review is not standard procedure on calls but was being done to ensure the initial call was handled correctly.

Mills in November won re-election to a second term in the U.S. House representing Florida’s 7th Congressional District with almost 57% of the vote. House Majority PAC, a Democratic super PAC dedicated to expanding the Democratic caucus in the House, announced in December it would vet candidates for the seat for 2026.

But Mills has also signaled he intends to run for Senate next year. He told press at a Republican Party of Florida event in January, “You can probably guarantee my hat is going to be thrown in the ring for 2026.”

The statement came before Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed now-U.S. Sen. Ashley Moody to the seat, which opened when former U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio was confirmed as President Donald Trump’s Secretary of State. But Mills said he would likely run regardless of who the Governor picked.

Raviani has not responded to a request made through Iranians for Trump.

Categories