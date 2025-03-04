Maggie’s List backs ‘tenacious freedom fighter’ Ashley Moody for U.S. Senate

Ashley Moody’s bid to keep her U.S. Senate seat now has support from Maggie’s List.

The federal PAC dedicated to electing conservative women has named Moody among its first list of incumbent Senators it’s backing in the 2026 election cycle.

Carole Jean Jordan, Chair of Maggie’s List Florida, said in a statement that it is “an honor” to give an “enthusiastic endorsement” to Moody, whom Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed to the Senate in January.

“She is a tenacious freedom fighter for all of our citizens and will carry those values forward into her upcoming years in the Senate,” Jordan said.

Moody, in a statement of her own, thanked the group for its continued support.

“From my very first Primary to become Florida’s Attorney General through my start as Florida’s newest Senator, the Maggie’s List members have been unwavering in their enthusiasm and support,” she said. “I’m incredibly honored by their endorsement and will continue to fight for conservative principles in our nation’s capital.”

Moody’s ascension to the U.S. Senate followed her predecessor Marco Rubio’s appointment by President Donald Trump as U.S. Secretary of State.

Moody made her intention to keep the seat official last week by formally filing to run for another two years in the Senate in 2026.

As of Tuesday morning, four candidates have filed to run against her. They include Republicans Josue Larose, Jake Lang and Michaelangelo Hamilton, who made news in 2022 for being too young to run for Congress. (That means he’s too young now to run for Senate.)

Evelyn Jané-Marie McBride, who ran as a no-party write-in candidate for the Tampa City Council in 2023, taking 43 of 5,200 votes, is now challenging Moody as a Democrat.

Maggie’s list endorsed four other sitting U.S. Senators whose seats are up for grabs next year: Shelly Moore Capito of West Virginia, Joni Ernst of Iowa, Cindy Hyde-Smith of Mississippi and Cynthia Lummis of Wyoming.