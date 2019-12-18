Last Call for 12.17.19 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

First Shot

Merry Christmas everyone; now get out of here.

Not saying that Gov. Ron DeSantis gave state employees Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve off because Florida Politics pointed out that it was a thing that some governors do.

But on Tuesday the still-new Governor of Florida announced the bonus holidays for most state workers just hours after Florida Politics’ reporter Renzo Downey’s story appeared detailing how former Govs. Rick Scott and Charlie Crist dealt with the two days.

Also, just before DeSantis’ announcement, Sunburn zinged him for saying nothing about it up to a week out from Christmas Eve.

Tuesday’s announcement ended weeks of mystery for state employees who were getting no responses either way.

“Today, in recognition of the hard work and dedication of state employees in 2019, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that state offices would be closed on December 24 and December 31,” the news release announced Tuesday.

That means all state offices will be closed on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve, as well as on Christmas and New Year’s Day.

But it also means that state employees won’t be pulling a Bob Cratchit, toiling away, watching the clock, waiting for the very second they could slip away to go home.

As Cratchit replied in Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol, “It’s more than generous of you, sir.”

Evening Reads

Quote of the Day

“We live in a state where 900 people a day are coming here to live. What do you have, 127 million people who visited us last year? We cannot continue to plan infrastructure in reverse. We have to get ahead of it.” — Senate President Bill Galvano, discussing the toll road plan approved by the Legislature last Session.

Breakthrough Insights

Wake Up Early?

The Northern Turnpike Connector Task Force will meet in Ocala to discuss an extension to the Florida Turnpike that would connect it to the Suncoast Parkway. The meeting begins at 9 a.m. at the Hilton Ocala, 3600 S.W. 36th Ave.

The Triumph Gulf Coast board will meet in Panama City to receive a legislative update and discuss projects vying for a share of the BP settlement money it administers. They convene at 10 a.m. CST at the Bay County Government Center, 840 West 11th St.

Public employees will rally in support of higher pay ahead of a bargaining meeting between public employee union AFSCME Florida and the state. It begins at 11 a.m. in front of the Old Capitol.

Reps. Matt Willhite and Rick Roth will host a roundtable discussion on railroad safety alongside the Florida Department of Transportation, the Federal Railroad Administration, CSX Transportation, the South Florida Regional Transportation Authority, Brightline and the Palm Beach Transportation Planning Agency. It starts at 2 p.m. in the Palm Beach County Vista Center, 2300 N. Jog Rd., in West Palm Beach.

Turning Point USA will host a winter gala at the Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach. Donald Trump Jr. and U.S. Sen. Rand Paul are expected to attend the event. It starts at 6 p.m., 1100 South Ocean Blvd.

The Miami Young Republicans will hold its annual “Ugly Sweater & Karaoke Christmas Party,” which doubles as a toy drive. It runs from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Open Stage Club, 2325 Galiano St., in Coral Gables.