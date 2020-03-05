Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 3.5.20

It’s do-or-die for those hoping to make the next round of TallyMadness, Florida Politics’ annual voting competition to determine the “best” lobbyist in the state.

As of Wednesday night, more than 78,000 brackets were filled out. No, that’s not a typo. And yes, that’s more votes than the winner earned in three Super Tuesday contests.

The second-round slate features 16 matchups, with the winners snagging a coveted spot in the Sweet 16. Heading into the final day of voting, several races have razor-thin margins.

The closest of all: Erin Ballas of Public Affairs Consultants vs. Nick Matthews of Becker & Poliakoff. Only three votes separate them.

There’s also a single-digit margin in the bout between Florida Institute of Certified Public Accountants lobbyist Justin Thames and Capital City Consulting’s Megan Fay.

UF lobbyist Samantha Sexton is neck-and-neck with Rubin Turnbull’s Amy Bisceglia, and the shootout between the Texas Public Policy Foundation’s Chelsea Murphy vs. UF IFAS’ Victoria Price is nearly as close. The leader in each holds an advantage of fewer than 25 votes.

With a couple of days of voting in the books, some tournament storylines are starting to emerge. Tops among them is Ed Briggs’ Cinderella run.

The RSA Consulting lobbyist pulled off an FGCU vs. Georgetown-level upset in the first round when he knocked off Ballard Partners’ Kathy San Pedro. Round two pits him against FIU lobbyist Chris Cantens, who’s coming off an 8-point win over the Florida Chamber’s Carolyn Johnson. Briggs’ run may well continue, but he won’t be winning by 20 points this time around.

Just like the NCAA Tournament, there are no recounts in TallyMadness. When the buzzer goes off, it’s game over. Voting remains open until 11:59 p.m.

___

Be careful out there — “Strong storms possible across northern half of Florida” via Jeff Huffman of WUSF — Thunderstorms capable of producing wind damage, hail, or even a tornado are possible across the Florida Panhandle late Wednesday night, then most of north and central Florida Thursday and Thursday night. Thunderstorms were off to an early start Wednesday but confined primarily to areas near and north of the Alabama and Georgia borders. The morning activity was lining up along a nearly stationary front that stretched from South Texas to South Georgia. An area of low pressure is expected to intensify along this boundary Wednesday night and move across the Gulf Coast states and into the mid-Atlantic region Thursday. The greatest risk of severe thunderstorms will arrive just ahead of an approaching front associated with this system.

— TODAY’S SUNRISE —

The state has filed a lawsuit against the Florida Coalition Against Domestic Violence and former director Tiffany Carr — the woman at the center of the scandal.

Also, on today’s Sunrise:

— The House approves “Kaia’s Law,” named in honor of a 6-year-old Orlando girl handcuffed and arrested at her school last year. Kaia Rolle was watching from the gallery when it passed.

— In addition, the House approves a bill forcing public schools to spend the first couple of minutes each day in what sponsors call a “moment of silence.” That’s one way to get around the ban on prayer in schools

— House members are taking a shot at public employee unions by passing HB 1, which would create another layer of red tape for the unions. The sponsor says it’s about paycheck protection; critics say its union-busting.

— Today’s Florida Man story is no laughing matter … unless you happen to be the Florida woman accused of huffing nitrous oxide on a slow drive in Clewiston.

To listen, click on the image below:

— SITUATIONAL AWARENESS —

—@DavidNakamura: [Donald] Trump on coronavirus: “I haven’t touched my face in weeks — and I miss it.”

Tweet, tweet:

Reviewing the coronavirus supplemental appropriation and preparing to go vote. pic.twitter.com/wjJ4YY4VZz — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) March 4, 2020

—@DavidHarsanyi: SMH. Russians can steal a presidential election with 100k in Facebook ads but [Mike] Bloomberg can’t buy a delegate for a half a billion $.

—@GrayRoher: Boy, do we have our finger on the pulse in Orlando/Central Florida, huh? @orlandosentinel ed board endorses [Pete] Buttigieg the day he drops out Mayor [Buddy] Dyer endorses Bloomberg the day he gets whupped on Super Tuesday Rep. [Stephanie] Murphy is endorsing Bloomberg, having previously endorsed Beto [O’Rourke]

—@NewsBySmiley: If you endorsed [Joe] Biden and then revoked that endorsement to endorse Bloomberg, do you now re-endorse?

Tweet, tweet:

Today I had the honor to meet Kaia Rolle. Kaia was recently subjected to being handcuffed and a mugshot taken – at 6 years. Punishment vastly disproportionate to the offense. Thanks to @kionnemcghee we passed legislation to address this issue. God bless Kaia and her family. pic.twitter.com/l5akU7twJw — Jose Oliva (@RepJoseOliva) March 4, 2020

—@BobbyPayneFL: Proud to work w/ @AaronPBean to pass a bill, which will protect our patriot service members’ parental rights while deployed. Our legislation says that deployment will not be considered abandonment of a patriot’s child and has passed both chambers unanimously.

Tweet, tweet:

It was great being back in the Capitol today and meeting one of my lovely constituents/Page, Savannah Cox! Thank you to everyone for the warm welcome. ❤️ Especially my friends on the State Affairs Committee. @BlaiseIngoglia @RepBobbyDuBose @HollyRaschein and many more❤️ pic.twitter.com/PB1hktx5pj — Rep Kristin Jacobs (@KristinJacobsFL) March 4, 2020

— DAYS UNTIL —

Super Tuesday II — 5; Last day of 2020 Session (maybe) — 8; 11th Democratic Debate in Phoenix — 10; Florida’s presidential primary — 12; Super Tuesday III — 12; MLB Opening Day — 21; Easter — 38; First quarter campaign reports due — 41; Florida TaxWatch Spring Board Meeting begins — 41; TaxWatch Principal Leadership Awards — 42; Last day of federal candidate qualifying — 46; NFL Draft — 49; Mother’s Day — 66; Florida Chamber Summit on Prosperity and Economic Opportunity — 71; Last day of state candidate qualifying — 95; “Top Gun: Maverick” premieres — 113; Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee begins — 130; Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet” premieres — 134; 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo start (maybe) — 141; Florida primaries for 2020 state legislative/congressional races — 166; Republican National Convention begins in Charlotte — 172; First presidential debate in Indiana — 208; First vice presidential debate at the University of Utah — 216; Second presidential debate scheduled at the University of Michigan — 224; Third presidential debate at Belmont — 231; 2020 General Election — 243; “No Time to Die” premieres (now) — 265.

— TOP STORIES —

“House passes $8.3 billion emergency spending package to respond to coronavirus outbreak” via Erica Werner and Mike DeBonis of The Washington Post — Trump is expected to sign the legislation, which is more than triple the size of the White House’s budget request. It sends billions to address nearly every aspect of the outbreak, from vaccine research and development, to support state and local public health agencies, to medical supplies and preparation at home and abroad. The vote in the House was 415-2. “Congress is acting with the seriousness and sense of urgency the coronavirus threat demands,” House Appropriations Chairwoman Nita Lowey said in floor debate ahead of the vote. “While we all ardently hope that this public health emergency does not worsen, House Democrats will not hesitate to act again if we must augment this funding with more resources.”

“Fourth Florida resident tests positive, remains isolated in Washington state” via Jane Musgrave of the Tallahassee Democrat — Florida has chalked up a fourth case of a resident with the novel coronavirus. Still, the man is in isolation in Washington state and poses no threat to state residents, Gov. Ron DeSantis said at a news conference in Orlando. Health authorities in Washington alerted Florida officials that the unidentified Florida man, who recently returned from China, had tested positive for COVID-19, DeSantis said. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will count the man as a Florida case even though there is no evidence he contracted the virus here.

— DATELINE: TALLY —

Assignment editors — DeSantis and First Lady Casey DeSantis will make major announcements, joined by Division of Emergency Management Director Jared Moskowitz and Department of Children & Families Secretary Chad Poppell, 10 a.m., Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office, 339 E Jefferson St., Quincy.

“Florida sues nonprofit and its former CEO who was paid $7.5M” via Mary Ellen Klas and Samantha Gross of the Tampa Bay Times — The state of Florida launched two legal actions against the Florida Coalition Against Domestic Violence, its board of directors and three current and former executives, alleging the organization defrauded the state and demanding that millions in taxpayer money used to pad the compensation package of former CEO Carr be repaid. The double-barreled shot from DeSantis and Attorney General Ashley Moody comes as Carr and the Florida Coalition Against Domestic Violence are under investigation by the Florida House of Representatives, the governor’s chief inspector general, and Moody over revelations that the coalition allowed Carr to pad her paid time off and cash it in for more than $4 million.

“Budget ‘super line’ considered for public health” via the News Service of Florida — To help fund efforts to abate the spread of the coronavirus and hepatitis A, a top health care budget writer said the Legislature might consider a “super line” in the Department of Health’s budget for the upcoming 2020-2021 fiscal year. The “super line” would give discretion to department Secretary Scott Rivkees in spending money on public health emergencies. Senate Health and Human Services Appropriations Chairman Bean said he met with his House counterpart, Rep. MaryLynn Magar, to discuss the idea. “We are thinking about creating a super line that gives flexibility,” Bean said.

“House Speaker not worried about budget negotiations, doesn’t expect gambling deal” via AG Gancarski of Florida Politics — An extended Legislative Session is all but inevitable with the House and Senate unable to agree on allocations just nine days before scheduled Sine Die. Nevertheless, Speaker José Oliva was optimistic. His takeaway: While “delays” exist, they aren’t “problems.” “I wouldn’t characterize them as problems,” Oliva said about the $1.4 billion gap between the House and Senate proposals. “There are a lot of different things that each of the chambers want,” Oliva said. “And what we’re trying to do, which is causing some delays, is get those things in position that are acceptable to either chamber.”

“Disabilities program part of health care endgame” via Christine Sexton of the News Service of Florida — Senate Appropriations Chairman Rob Bradley said that the Senate remains focused on the state Agency for Persons with Disabilities and the Medicaid-funded iBudget program, which provides services to tens of thousands of people with developmental and intellectual disabilities. “I’m saying it’s very much in play,” Bradley said of the Senate’s proposed changes to APD and the iBudget program. “I’m saying it’s very much in play. It’s something that needs to land.” Bradley said the House and Senate have significant funding differences in their proposed fiscal year 2020-2021 budgets for APD but also differ on substantive policy issues. For example, the Senate has proposed a measure (SB 82) that would make changes in the way the iBudget program operates.

“House Democrats announce opposition to four legislative proposals, including E-Verify and union regulations” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — “All of these bills are detrimental to the people of Florida,” said House Democratic Leader Kionne McGhee. “Each one takes opportunity and voice away from Florida’s people. We will always stand against such legislation. I am incredibly proud of this caucus. We are united in opposition to these bad bills and in solidarity with working Floridians.” The bills — HB 7037 and HB 7093 — cover a range of issues from immigration to union rights. But they also represent significant priorities for Republican leadership in and outside the chamber. Rep. Cord Byrd’s HB 1265 would require Florida employers to use the E-Verify database to confirm employment eligibility for workers.

“Americans for Prosperity backs ‘scope of practice’ expansion in new ad campaign” via Drew Wilson of Florida Politics — Expanded scope of practice, which would allow APRNs and PAs to practice without physician supervision, has been pitched in the Legislature for years. This Session, HB 7053 and SB 1676 are the vehicles. AFP-FL said it’s supporting the policy because it would expand access to quality health care while creating jobs, boosting the economy, and saving Floridians cash — as much as $500 a year for the average Floridian. “Removing barriers to allow registered nurses to do what they are trained to do is good for patients, good for doctors, and good for the economy. Florida has already made historic strides in improving access to quality health care for all Floridians,” AFP-FL state director Skylar Zander said.

Nurse Practitioner of the Day — ‘Floridians Unite for Health Care’ thanks Speaker Oliva for recognizing Wendy Paracka, Dip, APRN-C, FAANP as the Nurse Practitioner of the Day in the State Capitol’s Legislative Clinic. “Thank you, Speaker Olivia, for this recognition and for supporting legislation this session that would allow APRNs to practice to the full extent of our education and training,” said Paracka. Creating a private practice 16 years ago, Paracka meets the needs of her community with a blend of primary care and occupational health services. In 1996, she obtained her Master of Science from the University of South Florida. In May 2020, she will complete her Doctor of Nursing Practice from the USF.

NFIB wants Senate to nix Constitution Revision Commission — Small-business members of the National Federation of Independent Business are urging Senators to vote “yes” on SB142/HB301, a proposed state constitutional amendment abolishing the Constitution Revision Commission. “The Constitution Revision Commission is a group of political appointees that comes together every 20 years to revise the state constitution,” said Bill Herrle, NFIB state executive director. “The CRC is supposed to identify ways we can make Florida a better place to live and work. Too often, however, it comes up with bad policy that hurts our economy. We don’t need the CRC to craft state constitutional amendments.”

— LEGISLATION —

ALEC asks Ron DeSantis to back vacation rental preemption — The American Legislative Exchange Council wants DeSantis to support a statewide regulatory framework for the vacation rental industry, Arek Sarkissian of POLITICO Florida reports. “Florida is a leader in eliminating red tape that restricts entrepreneurship and reduces competition for consumers,” a letter from ALEC reads. “Regretfully, this reputation as a leader eliminating red tape is being undermined by misguided efforts to restrict or eliminate property owners’ right to engage in short-term rentals.“ DeSantis received the letter last week, shortly after he said he wasn’t a fan of the bill due to home rule concerns.

“Lawmakers add enticing sweeteners to unpopular plan to build three new toll roads” via Lawrence Mower of the Tampa Bay Times — They’re advancing multiple bills this year that could induce support for the project by showering benefits to those communities along the toll road routes. One proposal would use up to $5 million in money meant for toll roads to build high-speed internet in rural areas. Other bills would favor communities along the toll road routes when they apply for state grants. Environmental groups, which have opposed the roads, say lawmakers and the Department of Transportation are using the bills to win over local residents who might otherwise oppose the projects. Lawmakers, led by Senate President Bill Galvano, said the roads were needed to spark the economies in rural Florida, provide new hurricane evacuation routes and relieve traffic on Interstate 75.

“Proposal seeks to publicize 1920 Ocoee riot” via the News Service of Florida — Schools and museums would have to take steps to publicize the 1920 Ocoee Election Day riot, which happened after a black man tried to record the names of others blocked from voting in the Central Florida community, under a bill ready for a Senate vote. Before the 1920 general election, the Ku Klux Klan grandmaster of Florida warned a politician working to register African American voters that “there would be serious trouble” if he continued, according to the bill (SB 1262). The violence unfolded after Mose Norman, an African American unable to vote because of not paying a poll tax, was seen recording names of others who had not been permitted to vote in his precinct.

“House votes to end public campaign finance for statewide candidates” via AG Gancarski of Florida Politics — The current system allows candidates for statewide office to receive public matching dollars for individual contributions of $250 or less. Rep. Vance Aloupis bill (HJR 1325) seeks “the repeal of the provision in the State Constitution which requires public financing of campaigns of candidates for statewide elective office who agree to campaign spending limits.” The provision, enacted in 1998, has persisted even as the money in campaigns has increased. Aloupis noted that legislation had gone back to 1986 for matching funds. A trust fund was exhausted by 1996, requiring the amendment … which got just 52.5% last time voters considered it.

“Senate primed to pass Lauren Book’s fertility clinic protections for women bill” via Renzo Downey of Florida Politics — Book‘s bill to criminalize inseminating a woman without her knowledge received preliminary approval in the Senate. That bill (SB 698) includes broader fertility clinic regulations, such as a ban on pelvic examinations without the patient’s consent, except in emergencies. But the headlining feature creates a third-degree felony called “reproductive battery” for intentionally inseminating women with someone’s DNA without the woman’s consent. Someone intentionally using their own genetic material to inseminate a patient would be subject to a second-degree felony. Fertility doctors have been busted in the past for using their sperm to inseminate women who thought they were receiving sperm from an outside donor. However, many states don’t have laws disciplining that practice.

“School panic button measure raises own alarm among vendors” via John Kennedy of the Gannett Capital Bureau — Legislation aimed at making panic alarms available at all Florida schools is poised to win final approval from the House and Senate in coming days. But the measures (HB 23, SB 70) have been crafted to require that the alarms be on a mobile phone application that connects with law enforcement. The state’s Department of Education also would be forced to award a single contract for all 67 school districts — positioning Connecticut-based Mutualink and partner Rave Mobile Safety for a potential $8 million payday, the amount of state dollars provided by the legislation. Mutualink’s lobbyist is former Senate President Mike Haridopolos; Rave is represented by Kim McDougal, a former chief-of-staff for former Gov. Rick Scott.

“Smoking at 21 and vaping regulation bills stumble in negotiations” via Renzo Downey of Florida Politics — Legislation changing tobacco laws experienced a hiccup when the Senate postponed bills raising the smoking age to 21 and treating vaping products like tobacco products. Bill sponsor Sen. David Simmons told the chamber floor he awaits negotiations with the House, but that chamber appears unlikely to budge on smoking issues this Session. “We’re working with the House to get some language that is agreeable,” the Altamonte Springs Republican told Senators. The primary bill (SB 810) would raise the age for lawfully purchasing tobacco products from 18 to 21 and prohibit the sale of most flavored nicotine liquids. The second bill (SB 1394) would include e-cigarettes and other vaping products as “tobacco products.”

“House Passes HB1, called an opt-out measure by supporters, ‘union-busting’ by opponents” via Ryan Dailey of WFSU — James Grant’s bill presents public sector employees with a yearly renewal form that advises employees they don’t have to be in a union. Grant was intentionally brief in introducing the bill on the floor and waived closing remarks. Under Grant’s proposal, the card presented to employees to renew their union membership would advise employees that union membership, and paying dues to the union, is voluntary. The bill also prevents unions from asking why employees want to leave if they should decide not to renew their membership. Public sector employees and those generally opposed to what they see as anti-union legislation made a last-second plea to representatives.

“House votes to nix legal notices in newspapers” via Florida Politics — The House passed legislation (HB 7) that would allow public notices to go on city websites instead of the local paper. “Something doesn’t have to be broken for there to be a better way,” said Rep. Randy Fine, the bill sponsor, in close. The Palm Bay Republican said newspapers were central to life decades ago, but that’s no longer the case today. “This is a subsidy to a dying industry,” Fine thundered ahead of the 71-47 vote, which saw some Republicans crossover to join Democrats in dissent.

“Gift ban exemption proposal for serious illnesses now includes spouses” via Sarah Mueller of Florida Politics — The bill sponsor, Appropriations Chair Rob Bradley, introduced a strike-all amendment and amended some of the reporting requirements on the second reading. It’s now ready for a floor vote. The strike-all adds circumstances with a spouse, in addition to the employee and child. The diagnosis of the condition must be while the official is employed. The state worker must report to the Commission on Ethics any gift that’s $100 or more. The amendment to the strike-all requires the reporting of $100 or more in cash. That amount or more in credit, setoff or waiver also must be reported. Things like buying the person a meal would not have to be reported.

“Florida bill targets ‘phony-baloney’ use of support animals” via The Associated Press — Florida landlords wouldn’t be able to prohibit emotional support animals, but people who falsely claim to need one could face jail time under a bill unanimously passed by the Senate. Landlords could ask people with emotional support animals whose disabilities are not apparent to document the need. Health care professionals who certify the need for the animals would have to have personal knowledge of the renter’s disability. People wouldn’t be able to simply download a certification of need from a website. Democratic Sen. Kevin Rader said he often hears complaints from condominium residents about people falsely claiming their pet is an emotional support animal.

“House moves Auburn license plates” via Florida Politics — The House passed a bill Wednesday from Rep. James Grant, an Auburn alum, who is sponsoring legislation (HB 1135) to revamp how the state creates specialty license plates. The Senate bill did not move, but the body still could take up this legislation. Grant’s bill would cap the number of specialty tags at 125 and allow new tags to replace the lowest-performing ones in the program. He said 125 is a consensus number, and having more than that can make it difficult for law enforcement to scan that many specialty license plate tags.

— TODAY IN CAPITOL —

The Senate will hold a floor session, 10 a.m., Senate Chamber.

The House will hold a floor session, 10:30 a.m., House Chamber.

The Senate Special Order Calendar Group will meet 15 minutes after the floor session ends, Room 401, Senate Office Building, to set the special-order calendar.

— GOVS. CLUB BUFFET MENU —

Bradley’s sausage and white bean; mixed garden salad with dressings; cucumber, tomato, red onion salad with feta; pickled beets with goat cheese and toasted walnuts; deli board, lettuce, tomatoes, cheeses and bread; grilled lime salmon with strawberry-avocado salsa; chicken with artichokes and tomatoes; club smoked beef brisket with Texas-style mop sauce; BBQ pit beans; grilled asparagus with lemon butter; BBQ corn; red velvet cupcakes with cream cheese frosting for dessert.

— NEWS BY THE NUMBERS —

— SUNSHINE STATE PRIMARY —

Voters are voting — According to the Florida Division of Elections, as of Tuesday afternoon, Supervisors of Elections have 1,032,365 Republican vote-by-mail ballots; 534,452 have returned, 475,309 are outstanding, and 5,895 are unsent. There have been 16,709 early in-person votes cast. As for Democrats, supervisors have a total of 1,145,981 vote-by-mail ballots; 356,234 have returned, 758,561 are outstanding, and 9,206 are unsent. There have been 21,980 early in-person votes cast. Those classified as “other,” 245,607 vote-by-mail ballots, 12,332 have returned, 35,714 are outstanding, and 197,462 are unsent. There have been 99 early in-person votes cast.

“Bernie Sanders ads now running in Florida aim directly at heart of Joe Biden’s support” via Anthony Man of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — The Senator from Vermont is pushing the claim that Biden has a history of attempting to cut Social Security in a spot called “Protect Social Security.” In another, he’s is using audio of President Barack Obama to vouch for him. Biden’s most important group of supporters has been voters older than 45, including seniors on Social Security and others close to receiving it. Sanders gets his support from younger voters. The “Protect Social Security” ad uses audio of Biden saying a federal budget freeze would have to include everything, including Social Security. Sanders is depicted as a defender of Social Security and calls instead for expanding benefits.

To view “Protect Social Security,” click on the image below:

“Jill Biden coming to Miami, Orlando this weekend” via Scott Powers of Florida Politics — Biden will be appearing at a Miami-Dade teachers union picnic at noon Saturday and at the Florida LGBTQ+ Democratic Caucus conference in Orlando Saturday evening. Her appearances will be her third swing through Florida in support of her husband. In December, she made public appearances in Miami, West Palm Beach and Tallahassee. In October, she appeared at a Tampa fundraiser hosted by Sen. Janet Cruz.

“Kathy Castor, Lois Frankel endorse Biden” via Ryan Nicol of Florida Politics — After struggling early on in the Democratic presidential primary, Biden secured a decisive win Saturday in South Carolina. “I confidently endorse Joe Biden for President,” Castor said. “Here in Florida and Tampa Bay, we know Joe. Vice President Biden will fight to lift wages, make health care more affordable and accessible, ensure a healthy environment for future generations, and equal opportunity for all Americans. Joe Biden is the best candidate to beat Donald Trump and restore the dignity and respect in the White House that Americans deserve.” Added Frankel, “Joe Biden is the candidate who can win Florida and help Florida Democrats win down-ballot.”

“Ted Deutch pivots from Mike Bloomberg to Biden” via Christine Stapleton of the Palm Beach Post — Deutch became the second member of Palm Beach County’s Democratic congressional delegation to endorse former Vice President Biden’s White House bid, making the switch after his previous favorite, Bloomberg, dropped out of the race. In a statement, Deutch said he was proud to endorse Biden, adding that with Biden as the nominee, he was confident Democrats would retain control of the House and “have a shot” at turning the Senate blue. “We deserve a President who will tell the truth, stand up to the NRA to end the epidemic of gun violence, urgently take on climate change and stand proudly with our key allies around the world,” Deutch said in the statement.

Group of Broward elected officials unanimously endorse Biden — The organization of current and former officials — known as the “Real Solutions Caucus” — has consistently favored Biden in the presidential contest. But their second choice, Bloomberg, dropped out after a disappointing Super Tuesday. Broward Commissioner Steve Geller chairs the 34-member group. Sens. Book and Perry Thurston Jr. are members, as are Reps. Dan Daley, Bobby DuBose, Michael Gottlieb, Evan Jenne, Shevrin Jones, and Richard Stark. One ballot remains outstanding, while the other 33 members backed Biden. “Joe Biden has a long record of unselfish leadership for the People of America,” read a statement from the caucus. “He is a man of great integrity, in stark contrast to the current occupant of the White House.”

— NEW ADS —

Sanders — “Feel the Bern”:

— MORE 2020 —

“Donald Trump shifts his attention to surging Biden, stokes Sanders grievances” via Alex Isenstadt of POLITICO — With Biden suddenly vaulting to the front of the Democratic pack with his array of Super Tuesday wins, Republicans are intensifying their attacks on the former Vice President. It represents a dramatic reversal: As late as last week, many in Trump’s circle were certain that Sanders would be their general election opponent and had all but written off Biden. The turnabout could have profound implications for Trump’s political fortunes. Many of the president’s top advisers had been relishing the idea of a matchup against Sanders, a self-described democratic socialist who threatens to alienate the affluent suburbanites who decisively swung to Democrats in 2018. The assault on Biden is partly focused on personal matters.

“Sanders can’t lead the Democrats if his campaign treats them like the enemy” via Ezra Klein of Vox — Sanders has sought to lead a political revolution that will upend not just the Democratic Party but American politics more broadly. He’s still running as an insurgent. The political revolution was supposed to close the gap between these realities: If Sanders could turn out enough new voters, he could sweep away the Democratic establishment and build his own Party in its place. But going all the way back to Iowa, that strategy failed. Sanders won as a Democrat, not a revolutionary, and he needed to pivot to a strategy that would unite the existing Democratic Party around him. But it’s hard to move from treating the Democratic Party establishment with contempt to treating it like a constituency.

“Sanders versus Warren tensions are mounting just as moderates unite” via Holly Otterbein and Alex Thompson of POLITICO — After weeks of mainstream Democrats hand-wringing about finding a viable center-left alternative to Sanders, former 2020 contenders Amy Klobuchar, Buttigieg, and O’Rourke all lined up behind Biden. But the divide between Warren and Sanders and their supporters deepened. The deepening rift among the two progressive candidates threatens to lock the Democratic Party’s left-wing out of the White House. With hours to go until roughly a third of delegates are awarded, anxiety among progressive leaders is rising, and Warren, after her weak performance in the first four voting states, is under growing pressure to drop out from some Sanders supporters but notably not the Sanders campaign itself.

“Democratic super PAC launches digital ads in Florida attacking Trump agenda” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Priorities USA launched a round of digital ads in Florida attacking President Donald Trump’s health care record. “This White House has failed to confront the toughest challenges facing America’s working families,” said Patrick McHugh, Executive Director of Priorities USA. “While millions of Americans struggle to afford health care and put food on their tables, Trump gives tax breaks to the wealthy and tries to cut Medicare to pay for it.” The ads will run in five states — Florida, Arizona, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin — expected to be battlegrounds in the general election. The spots are part of the “Let’s Be Honest” campaign, which began in July.

To view the ad, click on the image below:

“With Super Tuesday out of the way, Biden releases plan to tackle opioid crisis” via Scott Powers of Florida Politics — Biden’s five-point plan includes promises to invest $125 million in prevention, treatment and recovery services; to put federal pressure on pharmaceutical companies that have been alleged to have contributed to the crisis with aggressive marketing of opioids; to press against over-prescription of opiates as pain medicine; to push for criminal justice reform that will prevent prison sentencing for people just charged with drug use and to tighten border controls to stem the flow of illegal narcotics from China and Mexico. The theme of Biden’s plan appears aimed at Trump’s disdain for Obamacare but also applies to his disagreement with rival Democrat Sanders, who wants to replace Obamacare with a Medicare for all health care plan.

“Were Jill Biden and Symone Sanders the real winners of Super Tuesday? Twitter thinks so.” via Daniel Figueroa of the Tampa Bay Times — The two women found themselves trending after images and video from Joe Biden’s California speech went viral. During the address, the stage was stormed by anti-dairy protesters. In a video taken during the speech, Jill Biden immediately turns to shield her husband from a protester rushing the stage. The Bidens and Joe’s sister watch that woman being carried offstage as another rushes up. Within a fraction of a second, Sanders, a senior adviser in the Biden campaign, explodes onto the stage, grabbing the protester and quickly pulling her off the stage with one arm. Once off the stage, the woman tried to get up and rush again. Wrapping both arms around the protester, Sanders can be seen dragging the woman away.

“Elizabeth Warren to ‘assess’ path forward after disappointing Super Tuesday” via Fadel Allassan of Axios — Warren failed to win any states, including her home state of Massachusetts, and only amassed 12 delegates on Super Tuesday. As moderates Buttigieg, Sen. Amy Klobuchar and Bloomberg have consolidated behind Biden; Warren has faced calls to drop out from some progressives who believe her campaign is kneecapping Sanders. What they’re saying: In an email to staffers, Warren campaign manager Roger Lau — who had previously insisted Warren would take her candidacy all the way to the convention — said that though Super Tuesday delegates are still being counted and the race remains “volatile,” the team is “obviously disappointed.”

“Warren, Sanders allies scramble to find her an exit ramp” via Annie Linskey and Sean Sullivan of The Washington Post — Top surrogates and allies of Warren and Sanders are discussing ways for their two camps to unite and push a common liberal agenda, with the expectation that Warren is likely to leave the presidential campaign soon. The conversations, which are in an early phase, largely involve members of Congress who back Sanders reaching out to those in Warren’s camp to explore the prospect that Warren might endorse him. They are also appealing to Warren’s supporters to switch their allegiance to Sanders, according to people with direct knowledge of the conversations who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss delicate discussions that are supposed to be confidential.

“Bloomberg plowed millions into Florida. His St. Pete office was erased in a day” via Kavitha Surana of the Tampa Bay Times — It was one of 150 Bloomberg campaign offices that sprouted up over the past three months as the billionaire hoped to swoop in and clinch the Democratic nomination at the last minute. Located next to a dessert bar in the Grand Central District, the windows were festooned with “Mike 2020 Florida” signs. It lasted one month. In St. Petersburg, hours after Bloomberg dropped out of the race, all that was left of that was a nearly-empty office decorated with balloons and posters extolling the candidate’s supposedly broad appeal: “Ask about Mike’s climate plan,” “Mike Supports the Arts,” “Women for Mike,” “St. Pete Mike,” “Mike’s education plans make sense 4 all.” Hours later, the office was packed up and locked.

— CORONAVIRUS —

“Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin: Coronavirus is ‘going to affect the next year’” via Richard Rubin of The Wall Street Journal — Mnuchin differentiated the economic impact of the coronavirus from the 2008 financial crisis. “This is an issue that’s going to affect the next year,” he told a House subcommittee. “It’s not a longer-term impact,” Mnuchin said administration officials are working with international partners and monitoring supply chains. The administration is talking to lawmakers about an emergency funding package under discussion now as well as potential future actions, he said. He also said he supported the Federal Reserve’s half-point rate cut.

“The U.S. response to Coronavirus is uneven: It depends on where you live” via Brianna Abbott and Talal Ansari of The Wall Street Journal — For weeks, the U.S. government-mandated monitoring and self-quarantining people who had recently returned from mainland China, where the virus originated. But the guidance hasn’t kept up, as more cases are now being reported outside of China, experts said. Also, state and local public health departments say that while they are receiving the names of travelers arriving in their jurisdictions from China, they aren’t getting the same information on travelers from other countries where there are outbreaks, such as Italy. The agency’s guidelines for returning travelers still focus on people returning from China. That has left the state and local health departments scrambling to figure out what to do with students and residents returning from countries with newer outbreaks.

“Coronavirus deaths tied to nursing center came earlier than anyone knew” via Mike Baker and Karen Weise of The New York Times — The news that two people from the center died of coronavirus days before officials identified the emerging crisis suggested that the virus had been circulating inside the facility even longer than had been understood. That means it may have been a threat to visitors, workers and residents for days, widening the circle of people who may be at risk. Nowhere else in the country has been known to have been hit as hard by the virus as Kirkland. Across Washington State, nine people have died, the only deaths in the United States. State officials also announced that several more people had been sickened, including two people in their 20s who were hospitalized in the Seattle suburb of Issaquah.

“America’s nursing homes are bracing for an outbreak” via Joe Pinsker of The Atlantic — Operators of nursing homes and other long-term-care facilities around the country — which house some 5 million Americans each year — are watching the developments in Kirkland from afar, and coming up with plans to prevent the same things from happening on their premises. But that may turn out to be terribly difficult: It is hard to imagine a living arrangement more poorly suited to a COVID-19 outbreak than one in which large numbers of older people live in proximity, eating and socializing in communal spaces. To begin with, older people are more vulnerable to infections regardless of where they live. It doesn’t help that caregivers’ jobs require them to come into close contact with many residents.

“How the coronavirus compares with the flu” via Katie Mettler of The Washington Post — As of early March, the coronavirus outbreak had infected more than 90,000 people and killed more than 3,000 people globally, the majority of whom live in China, where the illness was first detected in December. More than 100 people in the United States have been diagnosed, including at least nine people who have died. By comparison, influenza — known as the common flu — has infected as many as 45 million Americans since October and killed as many as 46,000, according to estimates from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Both the coronavirus and influenza are respiratory illnesses. Both have similar symptoms. Both are contagious. Both can be deadly.

— MORE CORONA —

“Long before coronavirus, Florida caught Spanish flu. How bad was it?” via Gabrielle Calise of the Tampa Bay Times — “The 1918 flu killed more Americans than all of our country’s wars in the 20th century combined,” according to the Tampa Bay Times archives. Spanish influenza came to Tampa Bay at the end of September 1918. A month later, the disease had killed 2,712 Floridians. The state lost a total of 4,000 that year, and thousands more weakened survivors would die from pneumonia. The Red Cross issued a call for women to volunteer as nurses. Tampa Electric transformed a car barn into a temporary hospital for sick streetcar workers. A tent hospital was opened near Hillsborough High School. In 1918, health officials found themselves helpless, said historian Gary Mormino. “There was nothing science could do,” he said.

“Doctor who diagnosed Manatee County coronavirus case quarantined” via Carlos Munoz of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — Dr. Manuel Gordillo is one of 15 consulting physicians and advanced practitioners at Infectious Disease Associates in Sarasota who provide inpatient and outpatient consultations, diagnosis and treatment at four hospitals in the Sarasota-Manatee region. He has not left home since Saturday night. On Thursday, he was asked to evaluate a patient at Doctor’s Hospital who later tested positive for coronavirus. He received official notice of his quarantine status from the Center for Disease Control but has been self-quarantined as a precaution since receiving news last weekend that the patient’s preliminary test came back positive.

“Duval schools implement precautionary travel, attendance, cleaning protocols” via Beth Reese Cravey of the Florida Times-Union — Superintendent Diana Greene has ordered Duval County Public Schools to take precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. The measures to combat the illness address student re-entry to school after travel, new-student registrations, school cleaning, school attendance, student and staff travel. Also, the district has created a special page on its website to update students, parents, staff and the public accessible at dcps.duvalschools.org/coronavirus. The city of Jacksonville’s Emergency Preparedness Division also has launched a website resource for residents, JAXREADY.com/Virus.

“Vern Buchanan calls for faster tests, more federal funds for coronavirus” via Dylan Rudolph of Health News Florida — “One of my biggest takeaways is that we need more testing here at Sarasota Memorial or at hospitals locally,” Buchanan said. “It takes three, four days to get the tests back (after someone comes in with flu-like symptoms). That’s too long.” Over the weekend, officials gained the ability to test for the virus in three state locations: Tampa, Miami and Jacksonville. Those tests can be done in less than 48 hours. “My goal for the last couple of days was to listen, get the input from the experts … with the idea that I’m going to go back and do everything I can to make sure that we get the resources that we need,” Buchanan said.

“Coronavirus means late nights for custodians in Sarasota schools” via Ryan McKinnon of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — Jody Dumas, the district’s chief operations officer, told Sarasota School Board members during a meeting that district employees are staying late to wipe down surfaces, including doorknobs and desktops. Dumas said the district had worked closely with local, state and federal health officials on how to keep the community informed: “It’s business as usual while behind the scenes we are managing the process.” The district has set up an email address for community members who have concerns about the virus: coronavirusinfo@sarasotacountyschools.net. Dumas said most emails would get an automated response with links to helpful sources, but he said the district would use the questions and concerns they receive to keep track of what the community needs to know.

“Ultra’s March festival canceled over coronavirus fears in Miami, sources say” via Joey Flechas of the Miami Herald — The decision to postpone, which sent shock waves through the electronic dance music community on social media, was made in a meeting between Miami’s elected leaders and Ultra representatives, according to multiple sources familiar with the matter. Before the meeting, Mayor Francis Suarez and Commissioner Joe Carollo told reporters they wanted to postpone the event due to concerns over the spread of novel coronavirus, or COVID-19. City officials have yet to announce details of the change because attorneys are ironing out the legal issues tied to the decision, including the length of the delay, sources said.

“Robots to the rescue: How high-tech machines are being used to contain the coronavirus” via Jillian D’Onfro of Forbes — When doctors in a Washington hospital sought to treat the first confirmed case of the Wuhan coronavirus in the U.S., they tapped a device called Vici to interact with their patient not in person, but through a screen. The telehealth device, which looks like a tablet on wheels that doctors can use to talk to patients and perform basic diagnostic functions, like taking their temperature, is one of a handful of high-tech machines that doctors, airport workers and hotel staff are using to help contain the outbreak that has been sweeping the world. Aethon’s TUG robots are being deployed at over 140 sites. There, robots are delivering both food and medical supplies to people suspected of having the virus.

Polaris Pharmacy Services takes steps to prevent coronavirus spread — With three confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Florida, Polaris Pharmacy Services has activated emergency preparedness protocols to help ensure seniors at Florida long-term care facilities have the medicine and supplies they need. Polaris’ protocols also include working with staff to help prevent the spread of coronavirus in facilities. “In an abundance of caution, we have ordered an additional four weeks of prescription drug supplies across the board and will monitor those supplies daily,” Polaris CEO David Rombro said. “The health and safety of our employees and the facilities we serve is our top priority, so we have alerted our teams of all relevant CDC guidelines and procedures, increased options for employees to perform jobs remotely if applicable, and asked facilities to urge those who are experiencing cold or flu-like symptoms to not visit.”

“An NCAA tournament with empty arenas? It can’t be ruled out” via The Associated Press — Imagine an NCAA Tournament with no fans in the arenas. What normally would be thought an impossibility isn’t so far-fetched as the United States and the rest of the world attempt to contain the spread of the new coronavirus. An advocacy group for college athletes has urged the NCAA to consider holding its winter sports championships with no fans, and the idea has not been dismissed out of hand. “If you can think of it, it’s something that we’ve gone through an analysis around,” NCAA Chief Operating Officer Donald Remy told Bloomberg News. ”We’ve contingency planned for all circumstances.”

“Can spring training be coronavirus-proofed?” via Eduardo Encina of the Tampa Bay Times — Tuesday’s spring training game between the New York Yankees and Red Sox was the first sporting event in Tampa since the news that coronavirus hit the area. While outbreaks in other countries like Japan and Italy have halted sports seasons, there didn’t seem to be much concern among the crowd of 9,545 at Steinbrenner Field. No fans were wearing surgical masks. Money transferred through ungloved hands as normal. Players still signed autographs before the game. On the field, maybe there were more fistbumps than openhanded high-fives. Major League Baseball has no plans to postpone the regular season because of coronavirus, but it is monitoring the situation.

“James Bond film release pushed back 7 months due to virus” via Lindsey Bahr of The Associated Press — MGM, Universal and producers Michael Wilson and Barbara Broccoli announced on Twitter Wednesday that the film would be pushed back from its April release to November 2020. The announcement cited consideration of the global theatrical marketplace in the decision to delay the release of the film. “No Time To Die” will now hit theaters in the U.K. on Nov. 12 and worldwide on Nov. 25. Concerns had already been brewing around the imminent release and the global outbreak. Publicity plans in China, Japan and South Korea had previously been canceled. And on Monday, the popular James Bond fan site MI6-HQ published an open letter to the producers urging them to delay the film’s rollout.

— D.C. MATTERS —

“Marco Rubio and Rick Scott want 10-year ban on drilling off Florida coast in Senate energy bill” via Steve Contorno of the Tampa Bay Times — Rubio and Scott are hoping to tack the proposal onto a sweeping energy bill that is quickly moving through the U.S. Senate and could be voted on this week. The existing moratorium is set to expire in June 2022, and the amendment offered by the two Republicans would extend that by 10 years. The amendment, if it passes, would tie the hands of the Trump administration, which has waffled back and forth on whether to open Florida’s west coast to drilling. Rubio has insisted he has assurances from the White House that it wouldn’t take that step, but he is nevertheless seeking a firmer guarantee.

“Scott blasts China human rights violations in bipartisan effort to move the 2022 Olympics” via Ryan Nicol of Florida Politics — Scott is joining with Democratic Sen. Ed Markey on a resolution calling for China to lose hosting rights for the 2022 Olympics. The resolution calls on the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to relocate the Winter Olympics “unless the Government of the People’s Republic of China demonstrates significant progress in securing fundamental human rights, including the freedoms of religion, speech, movement, association, and assembly.” Scott added a statement explaining the need for the resolution. “Communist China should not be allowed to host the 2022 Olympic Games while simultaneously running concentration camps, violating human rights and oppressing the people of Hong Kong,” Scott argued.

Assignment editors — U.S. Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell will hold a news conference to brief the public on congressional response to help South Florida during the coronavirus outbreak, 5:15 p.m., Miami International Airport, Concourse F, Consular Lounge, 2100 NW 42nd Ave., Miami.

— GAETZ’S MAGA CIRCUS —

Matt Gaetz’s “gift for political performance,” and relentless flattery has raised his stature in the eyes of Trump.

Abigail Tracy of Vanity Fair writes that this status allows the North Florida firebrand to “play a surprisingly complicated game.” Her piece describes the fanboy devotion Gaetz receives at the 2020 Conservative Political Action Conference in Fort Washington, Maryland. People in MAGA hats and their “finest Trump gear” speak of him and reverent tones — “hero” and “superstar” — over his protest at the House Judiciary Hearing.

“In the cartoonish universe that is modern MAGAland, of which this year’s CPAC was a perfect expression, Gaetz is an essential character — Jimmy Neutron all grown up,” Tracy writes.

Trump’s relationship with Gaetz has allowed him some latitude to break with Republican doctrine — on issues such as climate change, medical marijuana, gay rights, among others.

“The best way to describe it is, I come from the pro-science wing of the Republican Party, right?” Gaetz says. “The earth is warming. Nobody chooses to be gay. And the future will belong to those who are able to acknowledge scientific reality and then fashion an ideology that puts our people first around those facts. Just because I agree that the earth is warming, doesn’t mean I’m ready to sign up for the left’s purported solution set, which has the government controlling everything. I prefer a pro-innovation model.”

But as often as he deviates from the Republican norm, Gaetz comes right back to the MAGA fold, saying Trump is not a “one-off aberration” but the “front end of the wave.” The President is ushering in a new era of populism, he says, one that extends even beyond Trump himself.

— STATEWIDE —

“Florida consumers shake off coronavirus fears, so far” via John Hielscher of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — In fact, consumer confidence in the state hit its best mark in more than 19 years, according to the University of Florida’s Consumer Sentiment Index. Confidence among Floridians rose 3.1 points in February to a reading of 102.6, the highest level since November 2000. But officials say that confidence could be short-lived. The survey results might reverse in March as consumers deal with the spread of the recently rebranded COVID-19 virus, as well as to measure the impact of the worst weekly decline for stocks since 2008 in late February.

“Ashley Moody joins brief calling for lower prescription drug costs” via Ryan Nicol of Florida Politics — Attorney General Moody joined more than three dozen AG’s across the country in an amicus brief advocating for increased regulation of pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs). Moody and the others filed the brief with the U.S. Supreme Court as the Court prepares to hear the case of Rutledge v. Pharmaceutical Care Management Association. That case stemmed from a challenge to an Arkansas law that sought to regulate PBMs. A PBM is a company that helps determine which drugs will be covered by insurance plans. PBMs negotiate on behalf of insurers to secure discounts from drug manufacturers. “Maintaining control over our state’s prescription drug market is important in keeping health care costs affordable for Floridians,” Moody said.

Assignment editors — The Statewide Council on Human Trafficking, chaired by AG Moody, meets, 1 p.m., Cabinet Room LL-03.

— MOTHER NATURE —

“Florida’s air has never been cleaner, state environmental agency says” via Charlie Frago of the Tampa Bay Times — The state has been certified by the federal government as meeting National Ambient Air Quality Standards, which track six pollutants dangerous to public health: carbon monoxide, lead, nitrogen dioxide, ozone, particulate matter and sulfur dioxide. Florida had fallen out of compliance in four areas between 2008 and 2010, three having to do with sulfur dioxide and one with lead, said Jeff Koerner, the state’s director of the Division of Air Resource Management. To get back into compliance, Florida Department of Environmental Protection officials worked with local industries and communities around the state. Particular improvements were made in Hillsborough, Polk and Nassau counties to reduce emissions in lead and sulfur dioxide, he said.

— THE TRAIL —

“Steve Scalise endorses Amanda Makki in hopeful Charlie Crist matchup” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — Scalise, the GOP minority whip, is endorsing Makki, who is running for the Republican nomination to Florida’s 13th Congressional District in hopes of taking on incumbent Democrat Crist. “I am endorsing Amanda Makki because I know she will be a strong leader and true voice for the people of Florida’s 13th Congressional District,” Scalise said. “Amanda’s grit and determination are exactly what we need to keep fighting against the radical, socialist agenda pushed by House Democrats. The constituents of this district deserve better than a Democrat who doesn’t represent their values — they deserve Amanda Makki. I’m proud to support her campaign and look forward to helping her win.”

“Ricardo Rangel seeks to retake his old seat in HD 43” via Scott Powers of Florida Politics — Rangel won that seat in 2012 but lost it in a primary battle with Rep. John Cortes in 2014. Cortes last year announced he would not seek a fourth term and instead would run for Osceola County Clerk of Courts, opening the seat. That has led to a big field of Democrats vying for the opening, with only Alex Barrio showing signs of an effective campaign in the heavily Democratic district serving northern Osceola County, including much of Kissimmee. In a news release, Rangel said he is running on a platform focused on expanding access to affordable housing, ensuring Florida’s economy works for everyone and fighting to keep communities safe.

“Lake uncovers 119 false voter registration forms” via John Cutter of the Orlando Sentinel — Officials discovered 119 falsified voter registration forms on the eve of early voting in Florida’s presidential preference primary, the Lake County Supervisor of Elections said. Some were new registrations, and others changed party affiliations, Supervisor Alan Hays said. The sheriff’s office was investigating and said they have a warrant for a suspect. All the forms came from a single person working for Florida First, a nonprofit organization based in Pinellas County that helps register voters, Hays said. The group is cooperating with the investigation, Hays said.

“Four candidates compete for two seats in Eatonville, America’s oldest black city” via Lisa Maria Garza of the Orlando Sentinel — Four candidates are competing for two seats on the council that controls Eatonville, the oldest incorporated black municipality in the nation that has struggled with financial setbacks. Incumbent Tarus Mack faces challenger Marlin Daniels for Seat 4. James Benderson and Angie Gardner are vying for Seat 5. The winners in the March 17 election will serve three-year terms the town of about 2,300 residents, which includes about 1,500 registered voters. Daniels, who works for the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition, said he wants to make economic development a priority. The town’s failing infrastructure — including frequent water main breaks — is hurting its chances of attracting companies that will bring new jobs, he said.

“Ginger Bowden Madden kicks off State Attorney bid with fundraising blitz” via Drew Wilson of Florida Politics — First Circuit State Attorney candidate Bowden Madden cracked the six-figure mark in her inaugural campaign finance report. “I couldn’t be happier with this amazing start,” Bowden Madden said. “Our message is resonating with the people of the four counties in the first judicial circuit, and they support our campaign mission to keep the Panhandle as the safest community in Florida.” Bowden Madden is the daughter of legendary FSU football coach Bobby Bowden. She is one of two Republicans looking to succeed current State Attorney Bill Eddins, who is retiring after 15 years on the job. The campaign raised $107,740 across 175 contributions, 78 of which were for $1,000, the maximum allowable donations for State Attorney races.

Epilogue — “Court tax solar groups in petition feud” via Jim Saunders of the News Service of Florida — A federal appeals court upheld an arbitration award to the groups Floridians for Solar Choice and the Southern Alliance for Clean Energy in a legal battle with a California petition-gathering firm that worked on the abandoned 2016 ballot initiative. A panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected arguments by PCI Consultants, Inc., about the arbitration process and backed a $2 million award that included damages, interest, costs and fees. A federal district judge approved the award after PCI Consultants, Floridians for Solar Choice and the Southern Alliance for Clean Energy went to arbitration.

— LOCAL —

“Replacement Hillsborough transportation tax inches closer to being on November ballot” via Veronica Brezina-Smith of the Tampa Bay Business Journal — In a 6-1 vote, with Commissioner Stacy White voting against it, Hillsborough County Commissioner Les Miller‘s item passed to set a public hearing on putting a sales surtax back on the ballot. Residents and business community members have consistently voiced a desired surtax as the roads remain congested. The lack of transit options and well-maintained roads could cause hesitation for employers wanting to establish businesses in the area. County commissioners recently discussed putting the proposed surtax back on the ballot, as the current All for Transportation surtax awaits a Florida Supreme Court decision. The draft ordinance would levy a 30-year, 1 percent discretionary transportation system sales surtax. It sets a hearing for April 1 at 6 p.m.

“Leah Remini takes battle with Scientology to Clearwater political race” via Us Weekly — Remini has joined forces with a political campaign that threatens the power of the Church of Scientology in Clearwater. Mark Bunker is one of 13 candidates running for the three available seats on the City Council in the March 17 election — along with Mike Mannino and Morton Myers — and the journalist, 63, has been endorsed by the “King of Queens” alum, 49, who left the church in 2013. “If it weren’t for me, Scientology would not be discussed at all this race,” Bunker says. Bunker argues that Scientology is driving people away from the neighborhood, while the church insists it is “the largest taxpayer in downtown Clearwater and [has] been for decades.”

“Former St. Pete mayoral candidate sues the city for alleged false arrest, hostile work environment” via Florida Politics — Former mayoral candidate Ernisa Barnwell has had a long-standing beef with the city of St. Petersburg that is now continuing in federal court. Barnwell’s Hair Braiding Starlets business landed her a contract with the city’s parks and recreation department in 2013 and 2014 to provide training to young girls. But her relationship with the city quickly deteriorated when she had a conflict with a parks and rec employee — Lynn Bittner, who is named in the suit against the city. Barnwell claimed Bittner was rude and made racist comments to her, including telling her to remove Hebrew words from her business’ brochure. Barnwell claims she was “mysteriously arrested” the same day she “made the claim that Lynn Bittner is a racist.”

“Citizen board to Orlando police chief: Why is former officer of the year still working after complaints?” via Tess Sheets of the Orlando Sentinel — Members of the Orlando Police Department’s citizen oversight board will write a letter to the chief of police to express their concerns about Officer Jonathan Mills and “question his continued employment” in light of repeated complaints about his behavior. At a meeting, board members said they were “appalled” by Mills’ conduct described in an internal investigation last year, which resulted in him being disciplined for taunting a teenager while arresting him and two others in May on a city ordinance violation. The board voted to approve the investigation’s findings that Mills violated agency rules, but the letter to Chief Orlando Rolón will express disapproval that Mills still works for the agency.

“To enhance patient safety, Tampa General combats opioid epidemic” via Florida Politics — With National Patient Safety Awareness Week just around the corner, Tampa General Hospital is focused on the growing opioid epidemic in Florida and throughout the nation and what resources are available to support patients struggling with opioid addiction. This week, TGH community brought leaders together at the Straz Center for a series of discussions on how opioids are affecting residents in the Tampa Bay region. The speakers and panelists highlighted the resources available for health providers to direct patients who are in need of help. It was the latest in this series of actions TGH has taken to reduce opioid use, get help to those who need it, and reverse the growing epidemic.

— TOP OPINION —

“I got pneumonia. Was it coronavirus?” via Rosemary O’Hara for the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — I went to an urgent care center in Fort Lauderdale with a fever, cough and shortness of breath. When the doctor listened to my lungs, he stepped back and asked if I’d recently traveled to any country at high-risk for coronavirus. I hadn’t. Neither had Florida’s first coronavirus patient. If you’re symptomatic but didn’t visit a foreign country, how does the health department now view that answer? If you’re symptomatic, what is the health department telling you to do, exactly? If not the hospital, to what alternative site might the health department direct you to go? If it happened again tomorrow, I expect I’d wind up back at the urgent care center, with a bunch of other sick folks.

— OPINIONS —

“Democrats should face reality, unite behind Joe Biden” via Bill Cotterell of the Tallahassee Democrat — First, there’s still Sanders to beat. Warren will probably quit the contest after Florida, Ohio, Illinois and Arizona vote on March 17 — if she hasn’t already, after Michigan, Missouri and Mississippi have their primaries next Tuesday. But Bernie. He’s rather an odd duck personally, not even a real Democrat, and his campaign survives on an emotional yearning that defies common sense. The same is true of Trump, but he has the enormous advantage of already being President. Trump is tough. As Tallahassee campaign consultant Rick Wilson, author of “Running Against the Devil,” maintains, the electoral map and events should leave him no way to win — but the Democrats certainly can lose.

“Bloomberg’s problem is he spent too little” via Dana Milbank of The Washington Post — I am confident that with the bounce Bloomberg was sure to get out of the American Samoa caucus, he was well-positioned to sweep the territories. He was on course to clean up at the Northern Marianas Democratic convention on March 14, then move on to a resounding victory in the Puerto Rico primary March 29. Guam, with its primary May 2, would have padded his delegate count, while the District of Columbia primary June 2 and the Virgin Islands caucuses June 6 would have taken him over the top. By this point, the Bloomberg tsunami would be causing ripples in the U.S. Minor Outlying Islands. As American Samoa goes, so goes the nation.

“Yes, the Sunshine State needs VISIT FLORIDA to promote tourism” via Pat Neal and Dominic Calabro for the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — With threats such as severe tropical weather, man-made disasters, and other external factors impacting Florida every day, it is VISIT FLORIDA that reminds the rest of the nation, and the world, that Florida is open for business and still the beautiful beach on a postcard so many families picture our state to be. Unfortunately, we are again seeing efforts in the Florida House of Representatives to shut down VISIT FLORIDA by arguing that, “Florida does not need to advertise itself; people already know how great and beautiful our state is.” This shortsighted approach will hurt small businesses and lead to declines in tourism

— MOVEMENTS —

Black Caucus elects new leadership — The Florida Legislative Black Caucus (FLBC) announced its newly elected officers for 2020-2022: Chair — Sen. Bobby Powell, Jr. of West Palm Beach; Vice-Chair — Rep. Kamia Brown of Orlando; Secretary — Rep. Tracie Davis of Jacksonville; Treasurer — Rep. Patricia Williams of Pompano Beach; Parliamentarian — Rep. Fentrice Driskell of Tampa.

— INSTAGRAM OF THE DAY —

— ALOE —

“Why Americans can’t quit Girl Scout Cookies” via Rachel Allen of The Lilly — The endurance of the Girl Scout cookie phenomenon is somewhat unusual, considering that the organization is shrinking. The Girl Scouts has decreased by more than a million members since its peak in 2003. In an era of endless and instant options, why are these cookies still so popular? In part, it may be that the Girl Scouts have cornered the cookie market. “The impermanence of the cookies inspires people to get excited,” says Elaine Murphy, 32, a freelance journalist and troop leader in Orange County, California, and a former Girl Scout. Social media amplifies this attention, as fans share how many cookies they binged and parents link to their scouts’ online stores.

“Twitter preps ephemeral tweets, starts testing in Brazil” via Barbara Ortutay of The Associated Press — The company says the ephemeral tweets, which it calls “fleets” because of their fleeting nature, are designed to allay the concerns of new users who might be turned off by the public and permanent nature of normal tweets. Fleets can’t be retweeted, and they won’t have “likes.” People can respond to them, but the replies show up as direct messages to the original tweeter, not as a public response, turning any back-and-forth into a private conversation instead of a public discussion. The new feature is reminiscent of Instagram and Facebook “stories” and Snapchat’s snaps, which let users post short-lived photos and messages.

— HAPPY BIRTHDAY —

Best wishes to our favorite County Commissioner (outside of Tampa Bay) Melissa McKinlay. Also celebrating today is David Lawrence Jr.

___

Sunburn is authored and assembled by Peter Schorsch, Phil Ammann, A.G. Gancarski, Renzo Downey and Drew Wilson.