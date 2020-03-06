fbpx
Connect with us

2020 Headlines

Darren Soto endorses Joe Biden

2020 Headlines

Bookmaker: Val Demings a 14-1 bet for vice president pick

2020 Headlines

A promising 2020 presidential campaign for women falls short

2020 Headlines

Jill Biden coming to Miami, Orlando, Tampa this weekend

2020 Headlines

Democrats' billboard to greet Donald Trump in Orlando

2020 Headlines

Latest poll of Florida primary shows Joe Biden with huge lead over Bernie Sanders
Darren Soto endorses Joe Biden.

2020

Darren Soto endorses Joe Biden

Biden now has backing of 10 of Florida’s 13 Democrats in Congress.

on

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden firmed up his front-runner status in Florida even more Friday with an endorsement from Rep. Darren Soto, who could influence a large portion of the state’s Puerto Rican community’s voters.

Soto, Florida’s only member of Congress of Puerto Rican heritage, represents southern Orange County, Osceola County, and eastern Polk County, the heart of Florida’s Puerto Rican community. That rapidly-growing community long has been viewed as a potentially major, but thus-far perennially underperforming, bloc of Democratic voters in Florida.

“Vice President Joe Biden is the unity candidate that can rally the American people to victory in November and finally address the major issues affecting our nation,” Soto declared in a news release issued by the Biden campaign Friday. “I trust Joe to heal our nation’s hurtful division and tackle issues like addressing climate change, protecting our healthcare, raising wages, preserving Florida’s environment, passing a major infrastructure package, and supporting Puerto Rico disaster recovery.”

Biden heads toward a March 17 showdown with Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders with a lion’s share of major endorsements and a commanding lead in the most recent Florida poll. Earlier this week a St. Pete Polls survey found Biden had 61% support among Florida’s Democrats, and Sanders  just 12%. The poll was conducted before former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren dropped out of the contest. Bloomberg, who had 14% in that poll, endorsed Biden, while Warren has not made a choice. Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard also still is an active Democratic candidate.

Soto joins what is now an overwhelming portion of Florida’s federal lawmakers who have endorsed Biden, including former Senators Bill Nelson and Bob Graham, and  Reps. Kathy Castor, Charlie Crist, Val Demings, Ted Deutch, Lois Frankel, Alcee Hastings, Al Lawson, Debbie Wasserman Schultz and Frederica Wilson.

Soto, of Kissimmee, is running for a third term to represent Florida’s 9th Congressional District.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , ,
Written By

Scott Powers is an Orlando-based political journalist with 30+ years’ experience, mostly at newspapers such as the Orlando Sentinel and the Columbus Dispatch. He covers local, state and federal politics and space news across much of Central Florida. His career earned numerous journalism awards for stories ranging from the Space Shuttle Columbia disaster to presidential elections to misplaced nuclear waste. He and his wife Connie have three grown children. Besides them, he’s into mystery and suspense books and movies, rock, blues, basketball, baseball, writing unpublished novels, and being amused. Email him at scott@floridapolitics.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.