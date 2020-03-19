fbpx
Connect with us

Coronavirus in Florida

Florida Hospital Association supports halting elective surgeries

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Florida coronavirus cases rise to nearly 400

Coronavirus in Florida

Florida League of Cities launches coronavirus resource website

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Publix sets Tuesday, Wednesday mornings as 'senior shopping hours' during coronavirus outbreak

Coronavirus in Florida

Audrey Gibson urges newly jobless to file for unemployment

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

NextEra Energy promises $1.5M in coronavirus assistance
Green Operating Room, 2007

Coronavirus in Florida

Florida Hospital Association supports halting elective surgeries

The board voted to support the move on Thursday.

on

The Florida Hospital Association’s board voted Thursday to support postponing elective surgeries and procedures at its member hospitals.

The vote is a recommendation, but many hospitals have stopped performing such procedures to their full staff of medical professionals can give the new coronavirus their undivided attention.

“The safety and well-being of our patients, workforce and communities are always our highest priorities,” FHA Interim President Crystal Stickle said in a news release. “That’s why Florida’s hospitals are standing together in strong support for responsible measures that will protect our staff and preserve limited resources needed to combat COVID-19, such as personal protective equipment and available beds.

“While many hospitals have proactively moved in this direction, today the Florida Hospital Association board of trustees voted to stand in support of postponing elective surgeries and procedures.

“The Board also expressed support for American College of Surgeons’ COVID-19: Guidance for Triage of Non-Emergent Surgical Procedures to appropriately triage clinical decision making for elective surgeries and procedures.

“Our hospitals and health systems will continue to work closely with our physicians, clinical care teams and patients to ensure those in need of critical surgeries and procedures have access to safe, effective care. This guidance will further assist clinicians in the surgical decision-making process to triage nonemergent operations.”

The board’s vote comes as hospitals nationwide are struggling with treating the influx of people infected with the new coronavirus.

In some states, Governors have signed executive orders mandating the postponement of elective surgeries, such as knee replacements. Other facilities are postponing cancer and heart surgeries.

FHA’s vote comes as the number of coronavirus cases in the state has climbed to 390, including 360 Florida residents and 30 non-Florida residents.

In this article:, , , ,
Written By

1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. Thomas Knapp

    March 19, 2020 at 3:28 pm

    At the moment, there are fewer than 400 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Florida.

    Why should everything else stop for that?

    How many lives are going to be lost to causes other than COVID-19 because everyone wants to think about nothing but COVID-19?

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.