Last Call for 3.25.20 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

The state budget has a little extra wiggle room. Senate President Bill Galvano sent a memo out to fellow lawmakers Wednesday summarizing the most recent revenue estimates from the Legislature’s Office of Economic and Demographic Research.

Per the report, January sales tax collections came in $48.6 million above estimates.

In all, state revenues have beaten expectations by $141.1 million this year. It’s welcome news considering the expected — and likely major — drop in tax revenues once state economists release tax collection stats for March. The report for March will come late next month with the April report following in late-May.

Once those reports are in hand, state economists will have the data they need to fully reevaluate their tax revenue estimates.

A statewide stay-at-home order hasn’t been issued, but that hasn’t stopped cities and counties from taking the reins and setting up their own restrictions.

This week, Alachua, Leon, Orange and Osceola counties issued stay-at-home orders, with several cities following suit. Florida Politics is keeping track of the local orders and compiling them for our readers.

Go ahead and bookmark it — the page will be updated as new orders drop.

Coronavirus Numbers

Positive cases:

— 1,867 FL residents (+284 since 11 a.m. Wednesday)

— 110 Non-FL residents (+11 since 11 a.m. Wednesday)

Origin:

— 358 Travel related

— 368 Contact with a confirmed case

— 230 Both

— 1,021 Under investigation

Deaths:

— 23 in FL

“We’re going to continue to do some level of social distancing. But I think that there’s ways you can do that and still have a society that is doing more than simply on lockdown.” — Gov. Ron DeSantis, on why no statewide stay-at-home order has been issued.

