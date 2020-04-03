Fitlife Foods in Tampa Bay donating meals to those in need; offers 48-hour delivery for customers

Local businesses throughout the state are doing what they can to help their communities in times of crisis.

The latest brand to join that cache is Fitlife Foods, a company that specializes in making pre-prepared meals using healthy ingredients. The company is donating meals daily to Feeding Tampa Bay to help with its effort to distribute hundreds of meals per day to families in need throughout the region.

The company provided more than 1,000 meals to various organizations for charitable distribution last week.

In an effort to help the community maintain social distancing guidelines, the company is still moving forward with its regular business model. Considered an essential business under Gov. Ron DeSantis’ safe-at-home order, the company’s retail locations remain open, though are doing so following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines on social distancing. The company said at any given time there are only about two to three customers in its stores, leaving plenty of space to stay safe.

Still, cautious customers can opt to use the company’s delivery service, which allows for 48-hour turnaround on orders, faster than many other delivery platforms are currently offering amid high demand for food or grocery delivery.

The company makes its meals in a facility in Plant City using multi-stop sanitization processes and safety gear for all of its staff. The meals are packaged in a sealed, insulated cooler bag to avoid unnecessary contact with the food packaging in transit.

The company’s most popular package includes eight meals for either $99.95 or $109.95, depending on the size.

The menu includes things like chef-prepared turkey meatloaf, greek meatballs, pesto tortellini, Miso-marinated salmon, chicken enchiladas and honey Siracha chicken, among others. Small meals range in calorie count from 230-250 while the larger portions contain 330-450 calories.

So far its available menu does not include vegetarian or vegan options on the 48-hour delivery menu, but there are a few on the regular menu.