21 deaths, 843 new coronavirus cases reported overnight in Florida

Joe Biden to name VP vetting team, thinking about Cabinet makeup

'Nikki Fried should be ashamed': Florida GOP savages Democratic Ag Commissioner

Megachurches are exempt from safe-at-home order following Ron DeSantis' clarification

Ron DeSantis picks five judges, two in Jacksonville

Ross Spano extends temporary campaign suspension amid ongoing coronavirus worry

There are now 11,111 coronavirus cases and 191 deaths.

State health officials confirmed 21 deaths and 843 new novel coronavirus cases overnight as the death toll in Florida approaches 200.

The Department of Health has now confirmed 11,111 coronavirus cases and 191 deaths. Of the total cases, 10,760 are among Florida residents and 1,386 people have been hospitalized, an increase of 52.

On Friday morning, Florida began its stay-at-home order at 12:01 a.m. amid confusion over what local lockdown rules are still valid. Several communities had issued their own orders while Gov. Ron DeSantis resisted calls to implement a statewide lockdown before finally announcing one Wednesday.

Nearly nine out of 10 Floridians support his decision, according to the most recent survey by St. Pete Polls, commissioned by Florida Politics. But trust in DeSantis dropped sharply since the same question was asked two weeks ago.

Nearly 29% of respondents said they trusted DeSantis “not very much” compared with just 19% in the previous poll. Meanwhile, only 40% showed significant trust in the Governor, down from 45% two weeks ago.

Most of the state’s positive novel coronavirus cases are in South Florida, but the Tampa Bay and Orlando areas have become growing hot spots of the virus. DeSantis has said the first COVID-19 cases could have been in Florida weeks before the first case was confirmed last month and acknowledges community spread is underway in parts of the state.

  1. Marlene

    April 4, 2020 at 11:08 am

    “and acknowledges community spread is underway in parts of the state.”

    Yes, thanks to you, “Governor,” who allowed spring breakers to crawl all
    over Florida’s beaches for the entire month.

With face-to-face campaigning on hold, state says candidates can gather petitions online.