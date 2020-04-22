Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 4.22.20

Breaking overnight — The Florida Hospital Association (FHA) released a plan, shared with Gov. Ron DeSantis‘ task force on reopening Florida, to resume elective surgeries and procedures while protecting patients and employees from COVID-19.

With hospitals closed to elective surgeries to make room and preserve protective equipment for COVID-19 patients, several hospitals are operating in the red to treat Floridians during the pandemic.

“Florida’s hospitals remain vigilant,” said FHA Interim President Crystal Stickle in a statement. “We are committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of our patients, employees and communities. This has been, and will continue to be, our top priority.”

In March, the FHA Board of Trustees voted in favor of postponing elective procedures to preserve personal protective equipment for the hospital workforce, originally just an advisory. The following day, DeSantis made the order official, tying it to the COVID-19 state of emergency order currently set to expire May 9.

But with the number of new cases seemingly in decline this month, the Governor’s task force, and now the FHA, are thinking of the first steps the state can take to get the economy rolling again.

As of Tuesday evening, 27,869 people have tested positive, 867 Floridians have died.

And as for elective surgeries, DeSantis told reporters Tuesday he supported lifting the ban.

“We need to do it pretty quickly because if we keep it up the way we are going, I think more people are going to get laid off,” he said. “I think there is going to be less financial viability for some of these health care outfits, which is very important.”

FHA’s four-part plan for hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers to safely resume elective surgeries and procedures were designed to be a position paper for the task force, according to the association.

Steps include observing the rate of new infections, preventing transmission between patients and health care providers, establishing a transparent and collaborative prioritization process of elective surgeries and using hospital networks to restore health care services fully.

— Confirmed American COVID-19 cases jumped 5.7% in just one day, the most in almost two weeks. Read more here.

— Total positive cases in Florida have increased to 27,869. There are 867 deaths statewide.

— A panel of medical experts convened by the U.S. National Institutes of Health recommended against the use of the anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine by COVID-19 patients as part of a drug combination. Read more here.

— Congress struck a deal on a new $484 billion rescue bill that replenishes a small business aid program widely criticized for freezing out small businesses. Read more here.

— Italy announced plans to begin easing its lockdown, the most severe in Europe, probably by early May. Read more here.

— Singapore is extending its shutdown as virus cases surge. Read more here.

— Iconic events like the U.S. national spelling bee in June, Spain’s Running of the Bulls in July, and Germany’s Oktoberfest are being scrapped because of the pandemic. Read more here.

— The Neiman Marcus Group is expected to file for bankruptcy within a few days — the first major retailer driven under by the coronavirus crisis, but probably not the last. Read more here.

“25,000 missing deaths: Tracking the true toll of the coronavirus crisis” via Jin Wu and Allison McCann of The New York Times — At least 25,000 more people have died during the coronavirus pandemic over the last month than the official COVID-19 death counts report, a review of mortality data in 11 countries shows. In the previous month, far more people died in these countries than in past years. Totals include deaths from COVID-19 as well as those from other causes, likely including people who could not be treated as hospitals became overwhelmed. But the total death numbers offer a more complete portrait of the pandemic, experts say, especially because most countries report only those COVID-19 deaths that occur in hospitals.

“FDA approves first at-home coronavirus test kit” via Christine Stapleton of The Palm Beach Post — The Food and Drug Administration announced it authorized the first at-home coronavirus test that allows nasal swab specimens to be collected at home and sent to a laboratory for testing. The FDA worked with LabCorp in designing and setting standards for the kit. LabCorp’s self-collection kit contains nasal swabs and saline. Once patients self-swab to collect their nasal sample, they mail their sample in an insulated package to a LabCorp lab for testing. The cost of the kit and whether it will be covered by insurance is not known.

Huge if true — “Jupiter scientists think they’ve found effective vaccine option” via Sam Howard of The Palm Beach Post — Scientists at Scripps Research Institute think they’re onto something big. Some of the latest research coming out of Scripps’ Jupiter campus could lead to a safe and effective coronavirus vaccine, researchers there say. The findings are still preliminary and have yet to be published. Still, one member of the research team is expected to update the public on the project, and similar efforts during a webinar Scripps will host Wednesday at 4 p.m. The webinar, part of the regular Front Row lecture series by Scripps, will be limited to 3,000 attendees. Those hoping to attend can register for free at scripps.edu.

—@RealDonaldTrump: I urge the Senate and House to pass the Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act with additional funding for PPP, Hospitals, and Testing. After I sign this Bill, we will begin discussions on the next Legislative Initiative with fiscal relief……..to State/Local Governments for lost revenues from COVID 19, much-needed Infrastructure Investments for Bridges, Tunnels, Broadband, Tax Incentives for Restaurants, Entertainment, Sports, and Payroll Tax Cuts to increase Economic Growth.

—@PeterBakerNYT: [Donald] Trump, who says the country is ready to begin reopening, says the crisis is so bad that he is signing an order “temporarily suspend immigration into the United States!”

—@GovLarryHogan: I’m grateful to President Trump for sending us a list of federal labs and generously offering Maryland use of them for #COVID19 testing. Accessing these federal labs will be critical for utilizing the 500,000 tests we have acquired from South Korea.

—@Fineout: One thing gleaned from today’s press conference with @GovRonDeSantis — he pays attention to bylines

—@SamanthaJGross: On call with doctors, Florida surgeon general Scott Rivkees splits with Gov. DeSantis, tells them “to Google” new VA study that shows hydroxychloroquine to not be effective.

—@EvanPower: So today’s example of how fickle the press corp is: During questions after @GovRonDeSantis’s briefing three of the questions were not about the virus or anything important. They were questions about the press and what the Governor said about them. Very Sad!

—@OrlandoMayor: Our success in flattening the curve is a direct result of our collective commitment to protecting ourselves and every person in our city. If we keep fighting this virus as a community, we will continue to move Orlando closer to the next step in this battle.

—@LMower3: It’s crazy that a state capital bureau reporter representing 30+ newspapers would be furloughed right now. There are precious few capital bureau reporters in Florida, and it’s probably the most important time to have reporters reporting and questioning state government.

—@MarcACaputo: Is it necessary for TV reporters to wear protective masks if they’re talking direct to camera and no one else is around?

—@JHendersonTampa: The @Buccaneers are the undisputed winner of the offseason

“Senate passes $484 billion aid package” via The New York Times — The Senate passed a $484 billion coronavirus relief package that would replenish a depleted loan program for distressed small businesses and provide funds for hospitals and coronavirus testing, approving yet another huge infusion of federal money to address the public health and economic crisis brought on by the pandemic. The money is just a fraction of the amount that Congress will consider in the weeks to come, as lawmakers contemplate spending another $1 trillion or more on a sweeping government response. The compromise measure included several concessions Democrats had demanded as a condition of agreeing to replenish the small-business loan program and Republicans had rejected.

“2 months in the dark: The increasingly damning timeline of Donald Trump’s coronavirus response” via Aaron Blake of The Washington Post — The spread of the coronavirus in the United States continues, now with more confirmed deaths than in any other country (with the caveat that data from China aren’t reliable). And as it has spread, we keep learning about new warning signs that apparently weren’t heeded. It wouldn’t be until mid-March that Trump would truly acknowledge the gravity of the situation. He would repeatedly say the situation was “under control,” downplay the threat and compare it to the flu. For about two months before that, though, people around him were offering cautions about the pandemic that the coronavirus would become.

“Most rate Trump’s coronavirus response negatively and expect crowds will be unsafe until summer” via Scott Clement and Ban Balz of The Washington Post — Most Americans expect no immediate easing of the health risks associated with the coronavirus pandemic, despite calls by President Trump and others to begin reopening the economy quickly. A majority say it could be June or later before it will be safe for larger gatherings to take place again. Most Americans, 54 percent, give the president negative marks for his handling of the outbreak. Seventy-two percent of Americans give positive ratings to the governors of their states for the way they have dealt with the crisis.

“AG William Barr threatens legal action against Governors over lockdowns” via Chris Strohm of Bloomberg — The Justice Department will consider taking legal action against Governors who continue to impose stringent rules for dealing with the coronavirus that infringe on constitutional rights even after the crisis subsides in their states Attorney General Barr said. His comments come as the Trump administration and states are struggling, and at times fighting with each other over the best strategy to deal with the crisis. One way the Justice Department might act against state or local officials is by joining lawsuits brought by citizens or businesses over restrictions.

“FDA says smokers may have higher risk of catching COVID-19” via Tiffany Kary of Bloomberg — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration made a second revision on its stance about the risks of COVID-19 and nicotine, saying that cigarettes also increase the chances of catching the disease. Earlier this month, the FDA had said smokers might have worse outcomes from COVID-19 but hadn’t been explicit about whether that included their chances of catching the virus in the first place. The clarification comes as researchers and regulators race to study the new virus. With a disease that has only been studied for a few months, regulators and researchers have looked to old data on how cigarette smoking affects those with the flu, bronchitis and pneumonia.

“What are ‘COVID toes’? Doctors discover symptom of coronavirus mostly seen in kids” via Adrianna Rodriguez of the USA Today — Doctors identified a new symptom of COVID-19, caused by the novel coronavirus, informally dubbed “COVID toes.” The presence of purple or blue lesions on a patient’s feet and toes puzzles infectious disease experts. What doctors said is most interesting about “COVID toes” is that they appear in COVID-19 patients who don’t exhibit any other symptoms. Similarly, the loss of taste and smell was found to be associated with COVID-19 among otherwise asymptomatic patients.

“Brian Kemp sets Georgia on aggressive course to reopen, putting his state at center of deepening national debate” via Isaac Stanley-Becker of The Washington Post — Kemp’s move Monday to lift restrictions on a wide range of businesses, one of the most aggressive moves yet to reignite commercial activity in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, put his state at the center of a deepening national battle over whether Americans are ready to risk exacerbating the public health crisis to revive the shattered economy. Kemp said he would allow gyms, barbershops, tattoo parlors and bowling alleys, among other businesses, to reopen on Friday. However, they would be required to follow social distancing guidelines and screen their employees for signs of fever and respiratory illness.

“Puerto Rico lags behind everywhere else in U.S. in virus testing” via Patricia Mazzei of The New York Times — Hobbled by government scandal and dysfunction at the start of the pandemic, Puerto Rico has done tests to diagnose the coronavirus at a far lower rate than anywhere else in the United States. Puerto Rico has performed an average of 15 coronavirus tests a day for every 100,000 people. The lack of data makes it difficult to know when to ease Puerto Rico’s lockdown, one of the strictest in the country, which has kept hospitals from becoming overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients but has also required much sacrifice from Puerto Ricans enduring the 14th year of an economic recession.

“Coronavirus devastates Detroit police, from the Chief on down” via John Eligon and Neil MacFarquhar of The New York Times — The coronavirus has cut a devastating path through the Detroit Police Department, making it one of the hardest-hit law enforcement agencies in the country. The head of the homicide department died. So did a 911 operator and a volunteer police chaplain. Officers patrolling the streets and investigating crimes said the virus had ratcheted up stress and disrupted all the standard rhythms of police work. Instead of roll call, officers get temperature checks and an envelope with the day’s orders. They give arrested people masks and wipe down patrol cars after every encounter.

“Fox News is desperately trying to turn coronavirus protests into the next Tea Party” via Caleb Ecarma of Vanity Fair — Fox News hosts and other influential conservatives spent the weekend egging on a small number of mask-less protesters flouting social distancing guidelines by crowding state capitols and demanding that closure orders be lifted. Perhaps out of wishful thinking, members of the right-wing media are nonetheless framing protests as the Tea Party movement reincarnated. Moving in lockstep with his media allies, Trump has personally incited the protests, writing in three separate tweets on Friday, “LIBERATE MINNESOTA,” “LIBERATE MICHIGAN,” and “LIBERATE VIRGINIA … save your great 2nd Amendment. It is under siege!”

“Gov. Ron DeSantis on Fox and Friends: ‘Florida’s flattened the curve’” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — DeSantis discussed the state’s coronavirus response on Fox and Friends Tuesday morning. “Florida’s flattened the curve,” DeSantis said. The messaging has now become how to get the state moving again. DeSantis said Florida is participating in a regional coalition of states to coordinate reopening, though it is uncertain if the other states will have tangible impacts on Florida’s path forward. “We’ve had [a] meeting with all the Southeastern governors … Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, Florida, South Carolina, and Tennessee,” DeSantis said. “And we shared a lot of ideas.” With North Carolina exempted, one might quibble with the definition of Southeastern. However, DeSantis noted that Florida would have to chart its own course.

“Is Florida past its peak? Hard to say as state’s coronavirus cases rise to 27,869” via Allison Ross and Langston Taylor of the Tampa Bay Times — The number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Florida rose by 811 on Tuesday, and 44 more deaths were reported as officials and residents alike look for hopeful signs that the Sunshine State has passed the peak. A Tampa Bay Times analysis of Florida’s data shows that while confirmed cases appear to be declining, the same trend is not yet true for deaths. The record number for new deaths was set April 15, with 72 reported in the 24 hours ending that morning. There hasn’t been a day as high in the week since. But Tuesday morning marked 24 hours with 50 new deaths, twice as many as the day before and a mark higher than the average over the past week.

“State health officials report 811 new COVID-19 cases, 44 deaths Tuesday” via Florida Politics — The Department of Health confirmed 811 cases of the novel coronavirus and 44 deaths tied to the outbreak on Tuesday, a continued decline in the daily confirmed number of COVID-19 cases. With the new cases, 27,869 people in the state have tested positive, 867 Floridians have died. Additionally, 4,226 Floridians have been hospitalized, up from 4,000 in Monday’s report. Of the 44 deaths reported Tuesday, 16 were included in the morning report. Alachua County confirmed its first fatality. After rising throughout March, the number of new cases confirmed each day had turned downward after peaking at 1,308 on April 3. Surgeon General Scott Rivkees has described the number of new cases as “essentially at a plateau.”

“Hourly employees need paid sick leave, restaurant chain CEO tells Florida task force” via Lawrence Mower of the Tampa Bay Times — Guidelines should answer basic questions, said Tim Petrillo, co-founder and CEO of The Restaurant People, which operates a chain of 45 restaurants in five states. How do restaurants obey social distancing? What do they do about outdoor seating? Should employees and guests wear masks? Should they use disposable utensils and menus? And how are the rules enforced? “The clearer direction we can give the industry, the better off we will be,” Petrillo said. And paid sick leave for up to 14 days for employees with COVID-19 symptoms should be offered to prevent them from feeling pressured to go to work, said José Cil, CEO of Restaurant Brands International, which owns Burger King, Popeye’s and Tim Horton’s restaurants.

“National Guard bolsters tests at nursing homes” via the News Service of Florida — National Guard-led teams have conducted more than 3,700 tests in 21 nursing homes as part of efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19 at long-term care facilities. National Guard spokeswoman M. Caitlin Brown said 10 four-member “mobile testing teams” have conducted tests on staff members and residents at nursing homes since April 11. Brown did not know how many tests have come back negative or the percentages of tests conducted on staff members and residents. DeSantis announced he was dispatching the teams to areas that have been hit hardest with infections, including Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties.

“COVID-19 cases continue to climb in Florida prisons” via the News Service of Florida — Department of Corrections officials said 123 inmates and 98 corrections workers have tested positive for COVID-19, as the highly contagious novel coronavirus continues to spread within the state prison system. COVID-19 has caused four inmate deaths, detected in 56 prisons, and four probation offices across the state as of Tuesday. The majority of inmates who have tested positive for COVID-19 are in three prisons: Blackwater River Correctional Facility in Milton, Tomoka Correctional Institution in Daytona Beach and Sumter Correctional Institution in Bushnell. At the Daytona Beach facility, 47 inmates and seven prison workers tested positive for the virus, officials said Tuesday. Sumter Correctional Institution has 31 inmates and four prison workers who tested positive for COVID-19 as of Tuesday.

“More than half of detainees at a Florida immigration center have tested positive for coronavirus” via the Miami Herald — More than half of the detainees inside an immigration detention center in Miami-Dade County have been exposed to COVID-19, U.S. government officials said in a federal court filing Tuesday. In a sworn statement filed in Miami federal court, Liana J. Castano, the acting director in charge of the Krome facility, said eight staff members have tested positive for the virus and that 350 detainees, whom the government has identified as being exposed to the illness are being quarantined together, a practice that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement calls “cohorting.” Court records show that as of Monday, there were 587 detainees at Krome.

“Report: Florida sees $522 million in coronavirus-related crop losses” via Timothy Fanning of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — The crop losses to Florida’s agricultural industry — the state’s second-largest economic driver — have been swift, staggering and devastating. Total losses throughout the state may already have hit $522.5 million this year, according to a new report produced by the Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. Dining rooms across the United States have gone dark to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. The pain is radiating to the thousands of small and large farmers across Florida, who rely on restaurants for sales. “These crop loss figures reported by growers are the tip of the iceberg — without quick access to meaningful federal assistance, many of Florida’s multigenerational agriculture businesses could be sunk,” said Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried.

“Matt Gaetz says Florida’s handling of coronavirus a model for the country” via Matt London of Fox News — Gaetz, a Panhandle Republican, touted his state’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic and suggested it can serve as a model for other parts of the country, as Florida begins to reopen some public areas slowly. “Obviously, every death is something that we regret, and we always want to do better to ensure that our people are safe,” said Gaetz. “But Florida is the classic case study in how a light or lighter touch and how state-based control can actually work.”

“Were the beaches that sparked the #FloridaMorons hashtag really that crowded? Depends on your vantage point” via Brett Clarkson of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — The images of the seemingly packed beaches quickly went viral, playing into the prevailing and not entirely unjustified perception by the rest of the country that Florida is the nation’s drunken, meth-addled uncle, the state that simply cannot be trusted to make good decisions. And when the images spread far and wide on the internet, a hashtag was born: #FloridaMorons. But according to some reports, the images that sparked the uproar don’t tell the full story.

“Orlando Sentinel, South Florida Sun-Sentinel hit with furloughs” via Scott Powers of Florida Politics — The Orlando Sentinel and the South Florida Sun-Sentinel are the latest newspapers hit with job cuts. Sentinel Managing Editor Roger Simmons announced on Twitter Monday morning that an undisclosed number of staff members are ordered to take three weeks of furlough over three months, starting in May. The order also will apply to the South Florida Sun-Sentinel, based in Fort Lauderdale. The Sentinel furloughs come a few weeks after the largest owner of Florida newspapers, Gannett, announced wide-scale staff cuts and furloughs at its properties. At about the same time, the Tampa Bay Times announced it was reducing its print edition to twice a week and ordering eight-week furloughs of some staff.

“Uber releases two new platforms to ease shipping woes in Florida” via Florida Reports staff reports — Uber says it will release a pair of pilot platforms to help Floridians send and receive packages amid the novel coronavirus outbreak. Uber Direct and Uber Connect will be available to businesses and individuals, respectively, looking to secure deliveries. Uber Connect is limited to the Orlando, Tampa and Miami markets for now. The platform will allow individuals looking to send items to friends or loved ones but who don’t want to violate social distancing guidelines to request a driver pick it up and drop it off.

“Jacksonville Mayor said city is “on right track” to gradual reopening” via Christopher Hong of The Florida Times-Union — Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry said Tuesday the city has met some of the milestones established by the White House needed to lift restrictions on local businesses, although he said he still doesn’t know when the city could reopen. Although the White House is allowing governors to decide when to reopen states, it has released a set of recommended milestones that should be met before doing so. The milestones include a downward trajectory of both flu-like illnesses and “COVID-like syndromic cases” within 14 days, a downward trajectory of documented cases or positive percentage rates over 14 days, and the ability for hospitals to handle all cases “without crisis care” and robustly test its at-risk workers.

“Online trolls target Jacksonville businessman for urging economy to reopen. He says they got it wrong.” via Emily Bloch of The Florida Times-Union — Less than a week ago, Michael Murphy — the owner of Jacksonville’s salvage company Eco Relics — was about to go to sleep when he had a “light bulb moment.” He was lying in his bed, chatting with friends about the coronavirus pandemic, and how a Floridian bought the web domain for reopenNC.com. Murphy said he didn’t want to see other states follow suit and start campaigns to prematurely reopen states. So, he took things into his own hands. Murphy said the premise was to buy the domains before protesters or extremist groups had the chance to do so themselves. Ultimately, he planned to sell the domains to organizations or nonprofits devoted to what he calls “real news.” He cited science advocacy groups, MoveOn and the ACLU as examples.

“Miami could offer small businesses loans and grants for coronavirus economic recovery” via Joey Flechas of the Miami Herald — Miami’s city government could create a program to distribute $1 million to keep small businesses afloat during the coronavirus pandemic. Commissioners on Thursday will consider approving a package of assistance programs that aim to help local businesses survive the economic downturn brought on by the COVID-19 epidemic. Nonessential businesses were shaken when governments ordered them to close in mid-March. Such orders have sent economic ripples through South Florida and the nation, fueling layoffs, furloughs and skyrocketing unemployment claims. Before starting a detailed discussion on when to begin reopening businesses in the city of Miami, administrators are proposing financial aid packages to help proprietors keep the lights on and employees on the payroll.

“A South Miami restaurant tried serving ‘socially distant’ meals. ‘Haters shut us down’” via Carlos Frias of the Miami Herald — Chef Brian Hill thought he tiptoed right up to the line when he offered a pair of diners a “socially distant” dinner for two at his new restaurant in a South Miami food hall. Instead, police told him he stepped over it. The first-season “Top Chef” contestant opened Chef Brian Hill’s Comfort Kitchen in South Miami’s Yumbrella food hall, four days before Miami-Dade County closed all restaurant dining rooms to stem the spread of the coronavirus. Since then, he, like other restaurants still open, has relied on takeout and delivery through Uber Eats to sell his fried chicken sliders and boneless fried chicken and waffles. It’s a model restaurant owners have said is only a Band-Aid keeping them afloat.

“Publix to hold virtual job fair as demand increases in stores, and workers test positive” via Devoun Cetoute of the Miami Herald — Publix is partnering with Miami Dade College’s Hialeah Campus to hold a virtual career fair to fill open positions at its grocery stores. As novel coronavirus spreads across the state, Publix has seen at least 10 stores in South Florida with positive cases among its employees. The virtual job fair will be on Blackboard Collaborate at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 23. Attendees will connect with a Publix representative and apply for open positions. The event is free and open to the public, although it’s geared toward students as Blackboard is a platform used by schools and students.

“Pandemic projected to hit Tampa Bay and Florida harder than rest of U.S.” via Richard Danielson of the Tampa Bay Times — The Tampa Bay area and Florida are likely to feel more economic damage from the coronavirus pandemic than most parts of the country. The Tampa Bay Regional Planning Commission’s study said Florida has fewer diagnosed COVID-19 cases per capita than many states. Still, its economy is vulnerable because of the outsized role of tourism and hospitality, as well as the state government’s reliance on sales taxes. “Even though the Tampa Bay area has relatively few of the state’s coronavirus cases — about 10% or less — its economy is likely to be influenced by a national and statewide downturn even more than actual infections or stress on area hospitals,” study author Randy Deshazo wrote. A 10% drop would cause the area to lose about 218,000 jobs.

“Rick Kriseman would consider extending stay-at-home restrictions even if state lifts them” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — DeSantis is expected to get the state back open at least in some capacity by May 1 and has assembled a task force to make recommendations by Friday. While he wouldn’t answer specifically, St. Petersburg Mayor Kriseman hinted that he might extend some restrictions even if they’re lifted at the state or county level. “We respect the role of the federal government, the state of Florida and our partnership with the county, but St. Pete will have its own decisions to make, and I intend to do that while consulting with some of St. Pete’s best and brightest,” he said.

“How central Florida’s legal system is adjusting to coronavirus shutdown” via Monivette Cordeiro of the Orlando Sentinel — While many places have shut down to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new virus, courthouse operations in the 9th Judicial Circuit can’t completely close because essential proceedings such as first appearances, bail hearings and domestic violence injunctions need to continue. To reduce the number of people in the courthouse, judges from every division have been holding video hearings with attorneys, sometimes on Zoom or Microsoft Teams.

“Brevard tourism officials have post-coronavirus comeback strategy, focusing on families” via Dave Berman of Florida Today — The Space Coast Office of Tourism has begun planning for a comeback in the local tourism market, which has been flattened by the coronavirus pandemic. The key message local tourism officials want to convey is: Once it is safe to travel again, the Space Coast is the place for Florida families to spend their summer vacations. Brevard County hotels and other short-term accommodation venues currently are banned by a county order from renting to tourists. The halt of tourism has reduced room rentals at many Space Coast hotels by 90% or more, with some hotels deciding to close temporarily.

“COVID-19: Satellite Beach, Cocoa Beach reopen beaches to sunbathers, groups of 5 or less” via Rick Neale of Florida Today — Satellite Beach and Cocoa Beach officials have reopened beaches for sunbathing, sitting in chairs and all other activities within city limits during the coronavirus pandemic — but groups must be five people or fewer. Since April 2, both cities joined a group of Brevard County beachside communities in limiting beach activities to walking, jogging, biking, fishing, surfing, and swimming during Florida’s 30-day “safer at home” order. Cocoa Beach’s executive order specifies that beachgoers must practice social distancing of at least 6 feet in all directions. Beach parking, beach access parking, and the downtown parking garage remain closed.

“‘Open Escambia County Beaches Now’ protest planned for downtown Pensacola” via Jake Newby of the Pensacola News Journal — A Pensacola couple is planning a protest downtown on the same morning and in front of the same building where Escambia County Commissioners will convene April 28 to discuss reopening Pensacola Beach and Perdido Key beaches. Alex Arduini said he and his family moved to Pensacola from Albany, New York, in large part because of the emerald green waters and sugar-white sands of Pensacola Beach. “We moved here for the life we have now, and that life we have really isn’t whole right now because the beach isn’t there,” Arduini said. “I don’t want that to sound selfish, but this is a small piece of the rights and the freedoms that have been taken away. And I want this piece back.”

“Okaloosa, Bay counties vote to reopen beaches with limited hours. Are Santa Rosa and Escambia next?” via Tony Judnich and Tony Mixon of the Pensacola News Journal — Lawmakers in both Okaloosa and Bay counties voted Tuesday to open their beaches for recreational activities. The move comes as commissioners in both Escambia and Santa Rosa counties are weighing whether to reopen their respective beaches. Later this week, the Santa Rosa County Commission may take up the issue of whether to reopen Navarre Beach for exercise, and Escambia County leaders will meet April 28 to discuss reopening Pensacola Beach and Perdido Key beaches.

“Free coronavirus testing site to open Saturday at FAMU’s Bragg Memorial Stadium” via Byron Dobson of the Tallahassee Democrat — A walk-up coronavirus testing site will open Saturday in the Bragg Memorial Stadium parking lot on the campus of Florida A&M University. The site — created to bring testing to Tallahassee’s southside — was announced by the university Tuesday morning. The site is scheduled to operate for 14 consecutive days, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. daily. Organizers plan to conduct 200 tests per day. Testing is free and open to the public, and no physician referral is required. Residents who believe they have COVID-19 symptoms can make an appointment or just walk up for testing.

“Treasury begins payments to airlines for coronavirus-related relief” via Lori Aratani of The Washington Post — Treasury Department officials have begun sending billions of dollars in payments to airlines as part of an effort to keep carriers afloat as they grapple with the worst economic downturn in the industry’s history. The funds are part of the Cares Act, a $2 trillion economic stimulus package designed to offset the impact of the novel-coronavirus. Officials announced Monday that they had reached final agreements with six carriers on grant money to fund the Payroll Support Program. The money is to be used to pay front line workers, including pilots, flight attendants, and mechanics.

“U.S. home sales plunge 8.5% in March, and it may grow worse” via Josh Boak of The Associated Press — The National Association of Realtors said 5.27 million homes sold last month, down from 5.76 million in February. The decrease was the steepest since November 2015. The situation will likely get worse, said Danielle Hale, chief economist at Realtor.com. “Going forward, we’ve seen both homebuyers and sellers report being less confident, and many are making adjustments to the process,” Hale said. “We’re seeing roughly half as many new listings come up for sale this year versus last year.” Homebuying had been steady for the first half of March because of low mortgage rates and the finalization of contracts signed in prior months, only to collapse in response to COVID-19 burying the economy in a likely recession.

“The death of the department store: ‘Very few are likely to survive’” via Sapna Maheshwari and Vanessa Friedman of The New York Times — Department stores, once all-powerful shopping meccas that anchored malls and Main Streets across the country, have been dealt blow after blow in the past decade. But nothing compares to the shock the weakened industry has taken from the coronavirus pandemic. At a time when retailers should be putting in orders for the all-important holiday shopping season, stores are furloughing tens of thousands of corporate and store employees, hoarding cash and desperately planning how to survive this crisis.

“Restaurants’ bailout problem: Unemployment pays more” via Ian Kullgren of POLITICO — Restaurants say their industry needs its own targeted recovery fund because the bailout package Congress passed last month is making it more attractive for their staff to draw unemployment benefits than to continue working. The new Paycheck Protection Program waives repayment of small business loans if the borrower uses 75 percent of the money to maintain payroll, a measure intended to reduce layoffs. But with the expanded unemployment benefits included in the stimulus bill, some workers can as much as double their weekly checks if they stay unemployed. The mismatch is particularly acute for restaurants, cafes and small shops.

“Smithfield Foods is blaming ‘living circumstances in certain cultures’ for one of America’s largest COVID-19 clusters” via Albert Samaha and Katie J.M. Baker of BuzzFeed News — The Smithfield Foods pork processing plant in South Dakota has become one of the country’s largest known coronavirus clusters, with more than 700 workers infected. “Living circumstances in certain cultures are different than they are with your traditional American family,” a Smithfield spokesperson explained. But internal company communications and interviews with nearly a dozen workers and their relatives point to a series of management missteps and half measures that contributed significantly to the spread of the virus.

“Media networks have paid billions for sports they won’t receive this year — but the fighting for refunds hasn’t started yet” via Alex Sherman of CNBC — As the crisis wears on, cable operators and the largest programmers have called a temporary truce and set aside a polarizing question for the time being: Refunds on undelivered programming, such as the National Basketball Association and the Olympics. Distributors agree to pay programmers a certain amount of money based on the shows they promise to deliver. Live sports and the networks dedicated to them are a big reason why many Americans keep paying $80 or $100 per month for TV service. But this year, distributors — and consumers — paid for something they didn’t receive. What happens next is unclear and likely will hinge on whether professional sports seasons are postponed or canceled completely.

“The NCAA saved money in case of a canceled March Madness. Then it spent it.” via Will Hobson of The Washington Post — While the men’s tournament generates more than $800 million every year, more than 70 percent of the NCAA’s $1.1 billion in annual revenue, most of which flows to dozens of conferences and hundreds of colleges and universities across the country, the NCAA’s event cancellation insurance policy for the tournament covered just $270 million. As a result, a $600 million NCAA payout to conferences and schools this year will be reduced to $225 million. Several years ago, the NCAA had built up savings of nearly $500 million to help mitigate the financial impact of a lost tournament. In 2015, new NCAA leadership decided to spend more than $400 million of those savings.

“‘Inherently high-risk setting’: Are cruise ships unsafe — and will they change?” via Chris Woodyard of Morgan Hines of the USA Today — One of the last cruise ships bound for the USA arrived with 115 passengers after an around-the-world cruise cut short by coronavirus fears. The Pacific Princess will join the fleet idled by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s order that all cruise ships stand down for more than three months before setting sail again. Its 111-day cruise was cut short when fears of the coronavirus swept through the industry. Most passengers flew home from Fremantle, Australia. The rest, deemed unfit to fly but not infected by the coronavirus, came home to Los Angeles with the ship.

“‘A commanding position to survive.’ Darden Restaurants raises money and cuts cash loss during coronavirus” via Austin Fuller of the Orlando Sentinel — Orlando-based Darden Restaurants is raising up to $526.5 million during the coronavirus pandemic through a new offering of shares of its common stock. The owner of Olive Garden and LongHorn Steakhouse announced the underwritten public offering, expected to close Thursday, of 7,826,087 shares Monday for $58.50 per share. The company is also giving the underwriters an option to buy up to another 1,173,913 shares, it said in a news release. The move creates additional cash, but ran the risk of upsetting their existing common stockholders as it could have diluted their shares, restaurant analyst John Gordon said. However, the company’s stock price was up nearly 2.5% Tuesday at close to $63.32.

“Boom in home electronics sales shows signs of peaking” via Nick Bastone of The Information — When cities across the U.S. shut down due to the coronavirus, consumers flocked online to beef up their home office and entertainment setups. The surge in spending for consumer electronics has extended into April, with only a slight cooling in growth. The research by e-commerce company Rakuten, which looked at data for over 1 million U.S. consumers, shows online sales of electronics rose 33% the week of March 9 versus the same week the year earlier, then surged 141% in the last week of March. By the following week, starting April 6, growth had begun to wane, to 131%.

“Conspiracy theorists burn 5G towers claiming link to virus” via Kelvin Chan, Beatrice Dupuy, and Arijeta Lajka of The Associated Press — Footage from a Dutch business park shows a man in a black cap pouring the contents of a white container at the base of a cellular radio tower. Flames burst out as the man jogs back to his Toyota to flee into the evening. Conspiracy theories linking new 5G mobile networks and the coronavirus pandemic are fueling arson attacks on cell towers. Officials in Europe and the U.S. are watching the situation closely and pushing back, concerned that attacks will undermine vital telecommunications links at a time they’re most needed to deal with the pandemic.

“‘The risk is simply too high’: Germany’s Oktoberfest canceled because of coronavirus pandemic” via Morgan Hines of the USA Today — Germany’s Oktoberfest is canceled. The German beer festival, scheduled to take place Sept. 19 through Oct. 4, expected nearly 6 million guests to attend. Coronavirus could spread rapidly through beer tents, streets and alleyways if guests crowded Munich for the festival. Germany has seen more than 147,500 cases of coronavirus, and more than 4,860 people have died.

“Scripps National Spelling Bee canceled for first time since 1945” via Scott Gleason of the USA Today — The Scripps National Spelling Bee has been canceled for the first time since 1945 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The event is typically held in June. Organizers determined there was “no clear path to safely set a new date in 2020” with a postponement. Scripps will not change eligibility requirements for next year’s spelling bee, meaning kids who are in the eighth grade this year will miss the opportunity to compete in the national finals. Next year’s spelling bee is slated for June 1-3.

“Coronavirus pushes TED conference back to July” via Kyle Daly of Axios — This year’s TED conference is being rescheduled to July, marking the latest incident of the coronavirus derailing a tech event. Postponing the conference, originally slated to take place in Vancouver next month, denies major players in tech and business a chance to assemble in one place to talk big ideas just as the coronavirus crisis heats up and global markets grow volatile. As Axios first reported, TED last week told attendees it would either move the conference to July or go virtual.

“The new speak-easy: Uber Eats has turned into a rogue cocktail bar” via Faiz Siddiqui of The Washington Post — Uber Eats has become a rogue mobile bar during the coronavirus pandemic, delivering cups and carafes of mimosas, margaritas and mai tais. Strapped restaurants have been selling high-margin drinks to go since California and other states temporarily loosened alcohol rules during the global pandemic. DoorDash and Postmates, which already allowed alcohol sales via their apps and have built-in systems to ensure that customers are carded, have opened a new market: cocktail deliveries from restaurants. In some places, Uber drivers are instruction-less and, in some cases, dropping off alcoholic beverages in illegal packaging at the doorstep without ever interacting with a person.

“My grandmother survived the Holocaust. Seventy-five years later, the coronavirus awakens her fears of uncertainty and loneliness” via Haley Draznin of CNN — It has been 75 years since the liberation of Auschwitz, the biggest Nazi concentration camp, and the Holocaust ended. Of course, the lives we lead now because of social distancing guidelines are nothing compared to what people went through in the Holocaust, but the isolation caused by the health crisis can take a serious emotional toll. The lack of togetherness we are forced to adhere to is certainly felt. Holocaust survivors are among the most vulnerable to the coronavirus. Many suffered from illness, malnutrition, mental health, and other deprivations in their youth, factors which continue to affect them today.

“When COVID-19 claimed two of their own, these EMTs grieved and kept on going” via Ariana Eunjung Cha of The Washington Post — While most Americans shelter at home, emergency medical technicians (EMTs) who operate the nation’s ambulances, go toward the danger. Working in chaotic conditions in unpredictable environments, they are a resilient bunch trained to respond to everything from highway pileups and bar fights to people having seizures in their homes. At least 13 EMTs and 50 police officers and firefighters nationwide have died of COVID-19-related complications in recent weeks. And in a pandemic that has killed mostly the elderly, a disproportionate number of the first responders who have perished have been in their 30s and 40s.

“State report: Russian, Chinese, and Iranian disinformation narratives echo one another” via Betsy Woodruff Swan of POLITICO — China, Iran, and Russia are using the coronavirus crisis to launch a propaganda and disinformation onslaught against the United States. The three governments are pushing a host of matching messages: that the novel coronavirus is an American bioweapon, that the U.S. is scoring political points off the crisis, that the virus didn’t come from China, that U.S. troops spread it, that America’s sanctions are killing Iranians, that China’s response was great while the U.S. was negligent, that all three governments are managing the crisis well, and that the U.S. economy can’t bear the toll of the virus.

“Donna Shalala failed to disclose stock sales in 2019 in violation of federal law” via Alex Daugherty of the Miami Herald — Shalala told the Miami Herald she sold a variety of stocks throughout 2019 to eliminate any potential conflicts of interest after she was elected to Congress in November 2018. But the transactions were not publicly reported as required by the STOCK Act, a 2012 law that prohibits members of Congress and their employees from using private information gleaned from their official positions for personal benefit and required them to report stock sales and purchases within 45 days. Shalala’s office said the congresswoman and her financial adviser made a mistake. “She had a misunderstanding about the periodic transaction report process and her need to report the sale of these stocks while preparing a blind trust,” Shalala spokesperson Carlos Condarco said.

“Brian Mast drives to D.C., in bid to force U.S. House to convene” via Mike Diamond for The Palm Beach Post — U.S. Rep. Mast and seven other GOP colleagues tried Tuesday to turn a brief meeting of the U.S. House into a pandemic protest — but they were quickly gaveled out of order. Mast said their goal was to argue that Congress should be debating legislation to extend the exhausted Payroll Protection Program that offers funds to small business owners suffering hardship because of the coronavirus economic shutdown. But Democrats, who are in control, refused to recognize them. “We were there to show that we were ready to conduct the business of the House,” he said. “It is embarrassing that Speaker Pelosi has not called us into session to debate the PPP.”

“Ted Deutch says feds need to step up tracking efforts of PPE shipped in from overseas” via Ryan Nicol of Florida Politics — Deutch is seeking more information from the federal government regarding the shipment of personal protective equipment (PPE) into the United States. Hospitals and health care workers have warned about PPE shortages for months. Though the projected death toll has been revised downward, hospitals are still facing shortages of that equipment, such as gowns, eye shields and face masks. The federal government launched “Project Airbridge,” an initiative aimed at speeding up the shipment of PPE. Those supplies would be flown in from overseas in a span of two to three days. But some hospitals and localities have reported shipments disappearing on the way to their final destinations.

“Ashley Moody reluctant to use new law in recreational pot case” via Jim Saunders of the News Service of Florida — While continuing to oppose a proposed constitutional amendment that would allow people to use recreational marijuana, Attorney General Moody does not want to rely on a controversial new law to kill it. Moody’s office filed a brief at the Florida Supreme Court that diverged from arguments by the state Senate, which says part of the new law should scuttle the ballot proposal. The law calls on the Court to consider whether ballot proposals are “facially invalid under the United States Constitution.” Senate attorneys contend that the recreational marijuana proposal clashes with federal laws. As a result, the Senate argues the marijuana measure would violate the U.S. Constitution’s “Supremacy Clause” and should be blocked from going before voters in 2022.

Appointed — Carlos Gamez, Scott Janowitz and Jeffrey Kolokoff to the Miami-Dade County Court.

Teachers line up for exam fee waiver — More than 31,000 teachers have applied for free certification exams in less than three weeks, Andrew Atterbury of POLITICO Florida reports. The Florida Department of Education announced last month that it would waive fees for the Florida Teacher Certification Examination, which typically costs between $130 and $150. Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran also announced the department would push back the test deadlines because testing centers are closed due to the new coronavirus. Waiver applications opened on April 1.

“Attorneys won’t charge Duval School Board for sales tax representation” via Emily Bloch of The Florida Times-Union — Now that a half-cent sales tax for school maintenance is set to hit November ballots, School Board attorneys say they will waive their legal fees, despite nearly nine months of counsel. On Tuesday morning, a press release sent from Duval County Public Schools announced attorneys Scott Cairns, Audrey Moran and Hank Coxe — who represented the School Board despite the city’s Office of General Counsel urging members to avoid outside counsel — said the lawyers would not charge the school district for legal representation in the battle over the half-cent sales tax. “To charge the district for helping to provide enhanced learning environments for our children, improve their security, and bolster the overall economy of our community would be unimaginable,” Coxe said.

“Hurricane Irma wrecked a Keys neighborhood. New affordable housing just got a big boost.” via Gwen Filosa of the Miami Herald — A nonprofit formed to build workforce housing to help restore a Florida Keys region left devastated by Hurricane Irma will receive a $5.2 million loan from the state. The Florida Keys Community Land Trust has plans to build 31 rental homes. So far, the nonprofit has planted on Big Pine Key four cottages that are rented at what the federal government sets for income limits in Monroe County.

“SpaceX moves up Starlink launch from Kennedy Space Center” via Emre Kelly of Florida Today — Rarely do rockets launch earlier than planned. But that’s just what will happen at 3:37 p.m. Wednesday when a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lofts 60 Starlink internet satellites to orbit from Kennedy Space Center’s pad 39A. Teams had been targeting Thursday afternoon for liftoff, but moved up the window due to anticipated weather conditions. “With a more favorable weather forecast for launch and landing, now targeting Wednesday,” SpaceX said via Twitter on Monday. SpaceX requested and was approved for an hourlong window — 3:07 p.m. to 4:07 p.m. — and is opting to fly in the middle. Whether or not teams can push beyond 3:37 p.m. remains unclear.

“7 virus cases appear related to in-person voting” via Todd Richmond of The Associated Press — Health officials in Wisconsin said they had identified at least seven people who appear to have contracted the coronavirus from participating in the April 7 election, the first such cases following in-person voting that was held despite widespread concern about the public health risks. The cases involve six voters and one poll worker in Milwaukee. State health officials had warned of an expected increase in infections from the election. More voters and poll workers could come forward with infections in the coming days.

“Coronavirus could cripple voting in November. But it depends where you live.” via David Wasserman of NBC News — America’s decentralized system of voting means states enjoy broad leeway on setting election rules. Many voters may not realize that state procedures vary widely on everything from registration deadlines, ID requirements and types of voting machinery to who is permitted to vote absentee and when mail-in ballots must be postmarked in order to be counted. But in the coronavirus pandemic, a lack of federal election funding, partisan disunity and legal disputes could produce last-minute logistical confusion and drastic disparities across state lines in voters’ ability to access a ballot safely.

“Joe Biden raised campaign-best $46.7 million in March” via Scott Bland of Politico — Biden raised $46.7 million in March, his campaign announced Monday, notching his best fundraising month of the campaign — and besting President Donald Trump — as he took control of the Democratic primary. The fundraising, prompted by Biden’s strong win in South Carolina’s primary on the last day of February and a cascade of Super Tuesday victories, amounted to more than half what Biden had raised in the entire campaign before that month. Biden raised just over $88 million from the second quarter of 2019 through the end of February.

“Amy Klobuchar gives a telling audition for Vice President” via Jennifer Rubin of The Washington Post — In a recent episode of his podcast “Here’s the deal,” Biden hosted Klobuchar, a former rival in the presidential race. One could easily imagine Biden naming Klobuchar as his vice president. They share a plain-spokenness, a pragmatic view of politics and an emphasis on governing with empathy. Biden also went out of his way to thank her for her endorsement (and exit from the race), without which he said he would not have racked up wins on Super Tuesday en route to becoming the presumptive nominee.

“Mike Bloomberg’s final bill: $1B for a 104-day campaign” via Zach Montellaro of POLITICO — Bloomberg ended his ill-fated presidential bid on March 4, but his campaign still shelled out nine figures last month anyway, taking his total spending over $1 billion in a losing run for the Democratic nomination. The billionaire’s campaign spent $176 million in March. It isn’t unusual for campaigns to spend some money after they end, but the staggering size of Bloomberg’s post-dropout spending illustrates the unusual scale of his campaign. Bloomberg’s campaign paid out $23.3 million in salary, fringe benefits, and payroll taxes and fees in March alone, according to the campaign finance filing.

“Pandemic shuts down fundraising for statewide initiatives” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Campaigns behind three of four citizen initiatives appearing on Florida’s 2020 ballot failed in March to raise a dollar. Keep Our Constitution Clean reported no contributions or expenditures in March. It should have been a productive month for the effort after the Florida Supreme Court in February signed off on ballot language for the constitutional amendment. All Voters Vote, which supports canceling Florida’s closed primary system to a top-two runoff, said the lapse in fundraising had more to do with waiting for a court decision, which didn’t come down until late March. Florida Citizen Voters, which wants a citizenship requirement for voting to be part of the state constitution, hasn’t reported a positive fundraising month since June.

“Most U.S. House members ready for reelection bids” via the News Service of Florida — Midway through the second day of qualifying, 22 of Florida’s 27 U.S. House members had qualified to run for reelection this fall. Two incumbents — North Florida Republican Ted Yoho and Southwest Florida Republican Francis Rooney — announced they would not seek another term in November. As of noon Tuesday, the three other incumbents who had not qualified were Republicans Neal Dunn and Ross Spano and Democrat Ted Deutch. A qualifying period for this year’s congressional and judicial races will continue until noon Friday.

“Debbie Mucarsel-Powell expects CD 26 contest to be ‘one of the toughest’ in the country” via Ryan Nicol of Florida Politics — Mucarsel-Powell is expecting another close contest in Florida’s 26th Congressional District this cycle, telling volunteers her race will be “one of the toughest” in the nation. She won the CD 26 seat in 2018, narrowly ousting incumbent Republican U.S. Rep. Carlos Curbelo by two percentage points. Three Republicans are now vying for the chance to reclaim the seat in November. Mucarsel-Powell outraised all three in the first quarter of 2020, including Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Giménez. Mucarsel-Powell praised the work those volunteers have done, as the campaign has shifted away from in-person events amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

“Goat blood-drinking ex-Senate candidate, recently released from jail due to coronavirus concerns, accused of stalking wife” via Jeff Weiner of the Orlando Sentinel — Augustus Sol Invictus, the white nationalist former U.S. Senate candidate infamous for once claiming he sacrificed a goat and drank its blood, was jailed in Orange County early Tuesday, accused of stalking his wife. Invictus, 36, was only recently released from a South Carolina jail, where he was being held on domestic violence charges. A judge in late March granted Invictus bond after he requested to be released in light of concerns about the new coronavirus. His latest arrest came after Invictus’ wife called the Orange County Sheriff’s Office to report that he had been in contact with her since his release from jail.

“Surprising poll results: People are now happy to pick up the phone” via Giovanni Russonello and Sarah Lyall of The New York Times — Executives at a number of polling firms across the country said in interviews that not only are more people willing to answer the phone to unknown callers these days, but that those who do agree to be interviewed are more likely to stay through the end of the conversation. This has led to an increase in productivity rates of roughly 25%, they said, and to an unusual situation where some respondents actually thank the pollsters for getting in touch. Even in online surveys, pollsters have also seen an increase in participation over the past few weeks.

“We need a more resilient American economy” via Marco Rubio for The New York Times — Americans are a resilient people. We persevere through difficult circumstances and arrive triumphant on the other side of adversity. It’s in our national DNA. Once again, Americans are rising to the challenge before us. Medical professionals are meeting the call of duty and tending to our sick at great personal risk. Grocery stores, takeout restaurants and pharmacies remain open as Americans show up for work to give the rest of us access to essential goods. Though I believe resilience is one of the defining traits of an American, I also believe it’s been absent from our public policy for too long.

“Coronavirus reached its peak in Florida? Not so fast” via the South Florida Sun-Sentinel editorial board — Despite what a leading national forecasting model said Friday, Florida did not reach its peak for coronavirus deaths on April 2. And contrary to what the vaunted IHME model said just three weeks ago, it now predicts that just 1,363 Floridians — not 6,897 — will die of the disease. And no matter what the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington predicted last week about Florida facing more deaths than California, a state with twice the population, it now says Florida will see fewer deaths than California. Given the wild swings in IHME’s model, Florida officials should use caution when using its projections.

“DeSantis task force again reveals the Governor’s leadership flaws” via the Orlando Sentinel editorial board — Late last week, Florida’s governor decided to keep schools closed and continue distance learning through the end of the school year. Then he decided to finally reveal the names of elder-care facilities where patients and staff have tested positive for the coronavirus, though only after an outcry from elder advocates and families and after the threat of a lawsuit by media organizations. The full composition of the panel’s executive committee remained a mystery. The governor’s office inexplicably failed to release the names until three hours after the meeting was over.

“DeSantis will lead with ‘common-sense’ approach to reopening Florida economy” via Ed Pozzuoli for the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — I firmly believe that, as data comes to light and the experts look back, DeSantis will be firmly regarded as one of the very few leaders who demonstrated balance and insight in managing a public health crisis, without trampling on citizens’ rights and ignoring the U.S. and Florida constitutions — which both remain in full force and effect. Now, this same carefully weighed, common-sense approach must guide the schedule for “reopening” business and restarting everyday life. The late U.S. Supreme Court Justice William Douglas opined extensively on the imperative for reticence in exercising the government’s so-called “police powers.” While public health is indeed such a “compelling state interest,” even in a crisis, the government must act with a scalpel, not a bludgeon.

“The James Madison Institute policy team: On principles and the path ahead …” via Florida Politics — There is no question that our economy is not a light switch — and individuals will take time to get back to a place where they are comfortable in larger crowds or proximity to strangers. As the task force commences, the policy team at JMI would like to propose the following five principles that we hope will guide discussions and frame decision-making for the best possible future for our great state. Principle 1 — Empower free markets and private enterprise; Principle 2 — Embrace deregulation wherever practical; Principle 3 — Protect Floridians’ rights — both civil and property; Principle 4 — Unleash and enable the power of innovation and Principle 5 — Respect the proper roles of the Executive, Legislative and Judicial branches.

“Georgia leads the race to become America’s no. 1 death destination” via Dana Milbank of The Washington Post — Georgia Gov. Kemp, a Republican and an ally of Trump, just called for the reopening within days of his state’s gyms, fitness centers, bowling alleys, and other businesses. He’s doing this even though the state ranks near last in testing, even though it’s not clear that COVID-19 cases are declining there. Public health experts fear coronavirus will burn through Georgia like nothing has since William Tecumseh Sherman.

“Miami-Dade’s Gimenez might be all standing between COVID-19 caution and insanity” via the Miami Herald editorial board — Gimenez finds himself doing a delicate dance among science, boosting the county’s withering economy and the call of the wild, as cabin-fevered residents push for a path back to “normal,” preferably a path that winds through a park. The mayor is overcoming early criticism that he’ll ignore science and open the county too soon, endangering lives as the coronavirus crisis rages. But “flattening the curve” must be the highest priority, and, so far, the Mayor gets it. He’s had his feet firmly planted on the ground where the medical experts dwell, unlike other Mayors and Governors across the country, including Florida.

“Even during pandemic, Earth Day matters” via Mark Woods of The Florida Times-Union — This seems like a natural day to write about our beaches. No, not about whether they should be open today. It already feels like that has devolved into one of those debates that goes in circles, with nothing new being said, with all gray areas quickly disappearing. This seems like a good day to write about what happens to our beaches tomorrow, the long-term tomorrow. Wednesday is the 50th anniversary of Earth Day. In Florida and Jacksonville, while we have stay-at-home orders, the governor and mayor have emphasized that it’s important — even essential — to get outside (while practicing social distancing). Go for a walk. Ride a bike. Take a deep breath or two of fresh air. Although it wasn’t intended this way, that’s a pretty powerful Earth Day message.

“Earth Day 50th! How to celebrate (and keep kids busy)” via Nick Sortal of NickSortal.com — The one I’m choosing to do at the Sortal home with our amazing grandchild is inspired by the movie “Watermelon Magic,” a sweet summer tale of a young girl and her homegrown watermelon patch. At 4 p.m. EST on Earth Day, the star of Watermelon Magic, Sylvie Hoffmann, will demonstrate how to start watermelon and other seedlings. Go to facebook.com/WatermelonMagic. Children learn the science of food production, while developing an understanding of the challenges related to growing food. Other Earth Day topics include such actionable ideas such as lifestyle changes that cut emissions, action on plastics pollution, species protection, university and school teach-ins, tree plantings, local and global cleanups, switching to a more plant-based diet, or political activism.

It sounds as if Gov. DeSantis is taking a victory lap. No, COVID-19 has not gone away, but DeSantis says it’s nowhere near as bad in Florida as people had feared it might be.

— VISIT FLORIDA CEO Dana Young says the COVID-19 pandemic is the largest crisis the global tourism industry has ever faced, but they’re coming up with a four-stage plan to bring people back to the Sunshine State.

— Democrats in the state Legislature are calling on DeSantis to offer more bridge loans to struggling businesses. The state initially had $50 million, but large companies snapped it up, leaving mom and pop operations with nothing.

— Florida Chamber of Commerce CEO Mark Wilson talks about being a key player in the Governor’s Re-Open Florida Task Force, and says he’ll be doing the same thing for the national Chamber.

— Officers in Putnam County say a Florida Man tried to avoid arrest by claiming he was infected with the coronavirus.

“Disney plans Earth Week ‘at-home,’ names newborn zebra” via Dewayne Bevil of the Orlando Sentinel — Walt Disney World is marking Earth Week with a selection of “at-home” activities and a peek at its newest zebra addition at Disney’s Animal Kingdom theme park. Disney attractions have closed since mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic, and the company has been releasing online content for entertainment and educational purposes. The company has gathered its “at-home” content under the umbrella of Disney Magic Moments and is also available on the official Disney Parks Blog.

“Film adaptation of new ‘Hunger Games’ book is in the works” via Hillel Italie of The Associated Press — The next “Hunger Games” book is coming out next month, and a movie version is now being planned. Lionsgate is working on an adaptation of Suzanne Collins’ “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes,” a prequel to her three “Hunger Games” novels that will be released May 19. Collins’ Dystopian series, which includes “The Hunger Games,” “Catching Fire” and “Mockingjay,” has sold tens of millions of copies worldwide and is the basis for four Lionsgate movies that earned nearly $3 billion and starred Jennifer Lawrence as the heroine Katniss Everdeen. For the new film, Collins will serve as executive producer and write the film’s treatment. The screenplay will be by Michael Arndt, an Oscar winner for “Little Miss Sunshine.”

“HBO Max set for May 27 launch, initial lineup announced” via Jake Coyle of The Associated Press — HBO Max will be among the most expensive streaming services at $14.99 a month. But WarnerMedia is hoping a deep library of HBO hits, including “Game of Thrones” and “Succession”; DC Comics blockbuster movies like “Wonder Woman” and “The Dark Knight”; and hit TV shows including “Friends” and “South Park” will be enough to lure viewers. New original programming will also be a part of HBO Max, although the pandemic has delayed the much-ballyhooed “Friends” reunion special. Among the fresh offerings: “Love Life,” a scripted comedy with Anna Kendrick, the underground ballroom dance competition series “Legendary,” new “Looney Tunes Cartoons” and Sesame Workshop’s “The Not Too Late Show with Elmo.”

“Stephen Curry had to build a hoop to keep playing basketball” via Ben Cohen of The Wall Street Journal — Curry had been stuck at home for more than two weeks, unable to do the one thing he does better than anybody when his wife ordered him a Spalding hoop for their driveway. For the first time in 16 days, he could shoot a basketball. Or at least that was the plan. After what he could only describe as “a pretty serious effort,” Curry finally succeeded at his unexpected assembly job. It only took him five hours to assemble a basketball hoop.

