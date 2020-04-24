Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 4.24.20

How about we start with some wonderful news?

Welcome to the world, Hudson Hellstrom Biehl, the baby boy of Mackenzie and Taylor Biehl. Born at 1:20 p.m. on Thursday. Dad says: “Momma and baby are healthy and doing well.”

— EXECUTIVE SUMMARY —

— Another 4.4 million people filed unemployment claims in the U.S. last week, bringing the five-week total to more than 26 million. Read more here.

— The House has approved a nearly $500 billion infusion of coronavirus spending, as unemployment in the U.S. is swelling to levels last seen during the Great Depression of the 1930s. Read more here.

— By the time the U.S. confirmed early cases of the virus, thousands of infections had invisibly spread in several major cities, new research suggests. Read more here.

— Nearly 14% of the 3,000 people screened in New York state had antibodies for the virus, the Governor said. Read more here.

— Testing of an experimental COVID-19 vaccine began in healthy volunteers in Britain Thursday, the latest in a cluster of early-stage studies in search of protection against the coronavirus. Read more here.

— TOP STORIES —

“U.S. coronavirus death toll nears 50,000” via Lucy Craymer of the Wall Street Journal — Confirmed coronavirus cases world-wide Friday exceeded 2.7 million, with more than 190,000 dead, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. accounted for nearly a third of the cases, exceeding 869,000, and more than a quarter of the deaths, at 49,963, according to Johns Hopkins.

“Donald Trump asks if sunlight can kill viruses. ‘Not as a treatment,’ Deborah Birx says.” via William J. Broad and Dan Levin of The New York Times — President Trump long pinned his hopes on the powers of sunlight to defeat the COVID-19 virus. He returned to that theme at daily briefing, bringing in a top administration scientist to back up assertions and eagerly theorizing about the powers of ultraviolet light and household disinfectants to kill the coronavirus. After scientist William N. Bryan told the briefing the government tested how sunlight and disinfectants — including bleach and alcohol — can kill the coronavirus on surfaces in as little as 30 seconds, an excited Trump returned to the lectern.

“Study: Elderly Trump voters dying of coronavirus could cost him in November” via Christopher Cadelago of POLITICO — Academic researchers writing in a little-noticed public administration journal — Administrative Theory & Praxis — conclude that when considering nothing other than the tens of thousands of deaths projected from the virus, demographic shifts alone could be enough to swing crucial states to Joe Biden in the fall. Even with shelter-in-place orders remaining in effect, about 11,000 more Republicans than Democrats who are 65 and older could die before the election in both Michigan and North Carolina. In Pennsylvania, should the state return to using only social distancing to fight infections, over 13,000 more Republican than Democratic voters in that age category could be lost.

“State agrees to some ‘retroactive eligibility’ for unemployment benefits” via AG Gancarski of Florida Politics — The many Floridians who lost their jobs in recent weeks, then struggled with the unemployment claims process, will get a lifeline. DMS Secretary Jonathan Satter said the state “.. will be affecting a retroactive period to March 9 so it would be the day of their job loss or March 9” that jobless Floridians begin receiving back benefits, according to Action News Jax. Satter, who took over managing the state’s struggling unemployment system from the Department of Economic Opportunity head Ken Lawson, has been charged with rescuing the system and the Governor’s credibility on the subject of unemployment. Democrats had called for “retroactive eligibility” for weeks, but to no avail until this week.

— SITUATIONAL AWARENESS —

— DAYS UNTIL —

— CORONA NATION —

“Mortality rates tell true tale of coronavirus’s effect” via Daniel Michaels of The Wall Street Journal — By comparing mortality statistics for this year with those from the same period in past years, a rough measure of the pandemic’s impact emerges. In parts of the U.S. and Europe that have been hit hard, weekly fatalities from all causes are up by more than 25%, and in some places almost 80%. Overall mortality figures are still more exact than tallies of coronavirus cases or deaths and less prone to local variation. Rates of testing for infection vary widely, even within countries. Many reported deaths from COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, aren’t medically confirmed by post-mortem testing.

“Vaccine rates drop dangerously as parents avoid doctor’s visits” via Jan Hoffman of The New York Times — PCC, a pediatric electronic health records company, gathered vaccine information from 1,000 independent pediatricians nationwide. Using the week of February 16 as a pre-coronavirus baseline, PCC found that during the week of April 5, the administration of measles, mumps and rubella shots dropped by 50%; diphtheria and whooping cough shots by 42%; and HPV vaccines by 73%. The doses that states distribute in a federally funded program for uninsured patients called Vaccines for Children have also dropped significantly since the beginning of March. The problem is global. National immunization programs in more than two dozen countries have been suspended, which could also leave more than 100 million children vulnerable.

“Government scientist felt pressured to approve contract for work on drug Donald Trump touted” via David S. Cloud and Melissa Healy of the Los Angeles Times — The federal scientist ousted from a senior position overseeing research on coronavirus vaccines felt pressured by Trump administration officials to award a $21-million contract to a Florida laboratory to study an anti-malaria drug touted by the president as a COVID-19 treatment, according to a person familiar with the incident. Rick Bright, who was abruptly removed from his senior post at the Department of Health and Human Services, was told by officials to approve the contract for a clinical trial of hydroxychloroquine to Alchem Laboratories, a small drug-development firm.

“The political honeymoon may be ending” via Burgess Everett and Sarah Ferris of Politico — An epic fight over the next massive relief bill is already in full tilt. Democrats failed to secure billions for reeling state and local governments in the last round, and they vow the money will be the centerpiece of the next chapter of talks. But they’re running into a buzzsaw named Mitch McConnell. The Senate majority leader is ridiculing the idea of sending aid to beleaguered states and has even suggested he’d prefer states declare bankruptcy rather than get rescued by the federal government— drawing gasps from Democratic leaders.

“Trump approved of Georgia’s reopen plan before bashing it” via Jonathan Lemire and Ben Nadler of the Associated Press — President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence repeatedly told Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp they approved of his aggressive plan to allow businesses to reopen, just a day before Trump pulled an about-face and publicly bashed the plan, according to two administration officials. The green light from Pence and Trump came in separate private conversations with the Republican governor both before Kemp announced his plan to ease coronavirus restrictions and after it was unveiled on Monday, the officials said.

“New York antibody study estimates 13.9% of residents have had the coronavirus” via Noah Higgins-Dunn, Kevin Breuninger and Jasmine Kim of CNBC — An estimated 13.9% of the New Yorkers have likely had COVID-19. The state randomly tested 3,000 people at grocery stores and shopping locations across 19 counties in 40 localities to see if they had the antibodies to fight the coronavirus, indicating they have had the virus and recovered from it. Preliminary results indicate that at least 2.7 million New Yorkers have been infected with COVID-19. The state’s mortality rate remains persistently high, at 7.4% with at least 19,453 fatalities.

“COVID cruises: Cruise ships sailed on despite the coronavirus. Thousands of people paid the price” via Taylor Dolven, Sarah Blaskey, Nicholas Nehamas, and Alex Harris of the Miami Herald — Already the numbers are alarming. Reporters found that at least 2,592 people have tested positive for COVID-19 during or directly after a cruise and at least 65 people have died. That is far more than the industry or public health officials have acknowledged. It’s also likely not the complete picture. The Herald found COVID-19 cases linked to at least 54 oceangoing cruise ships — roughly one-fifth of the global ocean cruise fleet. That number could grow as more cases are reported. Passengers and crew paid the price for the industry’s decision to keep cruising — and the U.S. government’s reluctance to shut it down — even after the danger became apparent in early February.

— CORONA FLORIDA —

“Thousands of Florida businesses didn’t get emergency loans. But some got several.” via Malena Carollo and Emily Mahoney of the Tampa Bay Times — While less than 3 percent of applicants received a piece of that fund, 21 percent of the total $49 million went to business owners who received more than one loan, often for different locations of a business. One received 10 loans totaling $500,000. This round of loans, ranging from $9,000 to $100,000, came with no interest and a one-year payback period. As of April 15, the most recent data available, 944 loans were distributed.

“Florida unemployment claims reach 1.7 million, but more are being paid” via Lawrence Mower of the Tampa Bay Times — Unemployment claims in Florida climbed to more than 1.7 million, but the state has more than doubled the number of people who have received assistance in the last few days. More than 108,000 Floridians who filed for unemployment since March 15, when the state saw a historic spike in coronavirus-related claims, have been paid. Those who have been paid represent just 6% of the total number of filings, which grew by roughly 200,000 in the last few days.

“Florida is a terrible state to be an unemployed person” via Patricia Mazzei and Sabrina Tavernise of The New York Times — Many states are scrambling to process an avalanche of jobless claims, struggling with overloaded websites and unanswered phones. But Florida has emerged as one of the slowest in the nation. Hundreds of thousands of workers have been waiting for weeks for a check. As the website became unusable under the weight of the traffic, the state agreed this month to accept paper applications. DeSantis called the system “cumbersome” last week and acknowledged that only 34,000 of 850,000 pending claims had been paid, a number that rose over the past week to 117,000.

“2 nursing homes become COVID-19 death traps. Why are they more dangerous than ALFs?” via Carol Marbin Miller and Bailey Lefever of the Miami Herald — Late last year, the DeSoto Health and Rehabilitation Center had a flu problem: Forty-three residents requested a flu shot, but only 10 of them got one in time to prevent an outbreak. When it erupted, at least three residents were hospitalized. State inspectors said the failure to vaccinate residents before flu season left them at “immediate jeopardy.” “The administrator said a resident not being offered or receiving a flu vaccine when the vaccine was available … was considered neglect,” a report said. DeSoto, whose overall rating on a federal database of elder care facilities was listed as “much below average,” now is on Florida’s “Watch List” of nursing homes that failed to meet “minimum standards” at the time of inspection.

“Nursing homes get ‘CARES Act’ money” via the News Service of Florida — Florida nursing homes could begin to see additional funds associated with the federal CARES Act beginning Friday, an industry official said. Florida Health Care Association Director of Reimbursement Tom Parker said $20 billion in additional funding will be headed to facilities across the country that treat Medicare patients, as part of the federal stimulus law known as the CARES Act. Parker said the federal government has not released details of how the money will be distributed but that the “first wave” of funding will be received Friday morning. “If you don’t see a payment first thing in the morning it doesn’t mean you’re not going to get it, but that’s when it will start,” Parker said on a conference call.

“Health care providers seek legal protections” via Christine Sexton of the News Service of Florida — The state’s largest physician, hospital and nursing-home associations are asking DeSantis to issue executive orders that would protect their members from lawsuits because of actions that occurred – or didn’t occur – during the crisis. Several groups even provided a fully worded proposal to the governor this week. DeSantis has remained silent on whether he will follow the lead of other governors who have provided immunity to health care providers. The governor’s office did not answer questions about the requests. The Florida Hospital Association and other groups sent a letter to DeSantis that voiced worries about potential lawsuits against front line workers.

“Retired health workers could suit up again” via the News Service of Florida — The Florida Department of Health announced that retired health care workers in good standing can apply to have their licenses reactivated. “During these times, it is vital that all Floridians are able to seek quality medical attention from licensed practitioners,” state Surgeon General Scott Rivkees said in a statement. “Those who volunteer to return to work will be a valuable asset to helping Florida during this state of emergency.” The DOH would have to approve reactivating licenses, which would return to inactive when the public health emergency ends or earlier if the surgeon general finds that volunteers no longer are needed.

“Florida public universities open campuses for community testing of COVID-19” via Issac Morgan of Florida Phoenix — Florida is expanding its efforts to test more individuals in communities statewide, by offering testing sites at some public universities. Florida A&M University in Tallahassee, and Orlando’s University of Central Florida have opened their campuses to offer testing sites for those who are experiencing symptoms of the COVID-19 respiratory disease or meet other criteria. UCF opened its drive-thru site earlier this month through a partnership with Aventus Biolabs, a testing lab owned by a health care company that has headquarters in Orlando. The lab offers up to 250 tests a day and patients are required to schedule an appointment.

“Public utilities to lower electric bills” via the News Service of Florida — Buoyed by low natural-gas costs, 21 public utilities throughout the state plan to trim customers’ electric bills during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Florida Municipal Power Agency said. The savings will total about $60 million over several months, with the utilities expected to include Gainesville Regional Utilities, JEA in Jacksonville, Lakeland Electric, the Orlando Utilities Commission, and the Ocala and Tallahassee municipal systems. “People are facing financial challenges due to the pandemic,” Jacob Williams, general manager and CEO of the Florida Municipal Power Agency, said in a statement. “We recognize this issue and are working with our member utilities to help them evaluate options for keeping money in the pockets of their customers.”

“DeSantis confirms Florida will host charity golf match between PGA, NFL icons” via Ryan Nicol of Florida Politics — DeSantis says Florida will host a charity golf match featuring PGA and NFL superstars to help benefit COVID-19 relief efforts. That charity match will feature Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning facing off against Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady. It will be played sometime in May and will be broadcast on TNT, but will not include live spectators. DeSantis confirmed Florida will host the event, though an exact date and venue have not yet been announced.

— CORONA LOCAL —

“Miami-Dade County misses out on 1 million N95 masks when feds scoop up shipment” via Douglas Hanks and the Miami Herald — Miami-Dade’s emergency arm was close to taking possession of 1 million N95 masks last week, but the shipment was “taken” by the federal government. A FEMA spokesperson did not address the Miami-Dade shipment. The agency is not intervening with legitimate suppliers, but the statement said Washington was stepping in to seize material from distributors it deems are acting against the law. The hunt for N95 masks has been a top challenge for Miami-Dade as it races to buy enough supplies to fight COVID-19.

“Approved for $2M federal loan, Fisher Island now asking residents whether to accept it” via Aaron Leibowitz of the Miami Herald — The homeowners’ association for Fisher Island, an exclusive enclave near Miami that recently bought enough COVID-19 antibody tests for all of its residents and workers, has been approved for a $2 million loan through a federal program intended to help small businesses survive the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, according to an email the association sent Wednesday, the association is taking a straw poll of residents on whether to accept the payout. “It is very important to the Board of Directors to take into consideration the views of our members,” the email said. “It is also important to the board that the right decision is made for the island.”

“Ex-Jupiter Medical CEO urges restraint on elective surgeries; 12 more deaths in PBC” via Jane Musgrave of The Palm Beach Post — Despite the financial and human costs of continuing to bar elective surgeries, a member of the governor’s Re-Open Florida Task Force Thursday said the prohibition should remain in place until May 9 to give hospitals time to prepare to make sure patients and staff are safe from the deadly coronavirus. Giving hospitals and surgical centers the ability to resume elective procedures May 9 will provide medical officials time to make sure they have enough masks, face shields and other protective equipment on hand and to develop protocols to test people for COVID-19 before they have surgery.

“Brevard nursing home coronavirus list contains errors and ‘misinformation’” via Rick Neale of Florida Today — About 10 p.m. Saturday, Kym Rivera was scrolling through her Facebook feed when she spotted a news story featuring Florida’s just-released list of long-term care facilities where COVID-19 had been reported. The Palm Bay resident was shocked to see Brookdale Melbourne on the list — her 82-year-old father with dementia lives there. “My first thought was, ‘Why didn’t anyone call us?’ And then, of course, ‘What about Dad?’ Because we haven’t been able to see him. There is no visitation,” Rivera said. “It was sheer panic. He’s defenseless,” she said. Turns out Brookdale Melbourne did not have any coronavirus cases. Rather, the assisted-living and memory-care facility had been erroneously placed on the list by the Florida Department of Health.

“Fleet Week canceled for 2020 during coronavirus pandemic” via Lisa J. Huriash of — The new coronavirus has grounded the Navy’s invasion of Fort Lauderdale. Fleet Week will not be held May 4-10, according to Broward Navy Days Inc., the organization that produces the annual event. The event, officially known as Ed Morse Automotive Group Fleet Week Port Everglades 2020, is expected to return in 2021, a spokeswoman for Broward Navy Days said Wednesday. “This was the 30th anniversary of Fleet Week and we’re certainly disappointed, but the safety of our military and community must come first,” Mary Anne Gray, executive director of Broward Navy Days Inc. said in a prepared statement.

“In clash over food giveaway, Florida pastor arrested after punching Rotary Club president” via David Ovalle and Charles Rabin of the Miami Herald — With the coronavirus pandemic melting down South Florida’s economy, the Rotary Club this week planned to give away over 1,000 bags of groceries to the most impoverished neighborhood of Opa-locka. One of the city’s longest-serving churches, Mount Tabor Baptist Ministries, also happens to do a weekly food giveaway. But what started out as a cooperative effort between the two charitable groups ended, police say, when a 70-year-old Opa-locka pastor punched a Rotary Club president during a row over delivery of the food that was supposed to feed residents in one of Miami-Dade’s poorest cities. Pastor Burnice Mikell was jailed and charged with aggravated battery on an elderly person.

— MORE LOCAL —

“Jacksonville University institutes pay cuts, furloughs in wake of COVID-19” via Drew Wilson of Florida Politics — Jacksonville University is enacting dramatic financial cuts in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak and the economic chaos the pandemic has brought. Furloughs are now being instituted for staff along with pay cuts. Those who are temporarily laid off can get unemployment benefits and federal assistance until they return to campus for regular shifts. President Tim Cost said there is “uncertainty” as to the future of summer semester and possibly fall semester. He said the university cannot determine what the financial status of the college will be when school starts in August.

“UCF takes financial hit from coronavirus” via the News Service of Florida — The University of Central Florida expects losses of about $49 million through August as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, though it also has received money under a federal stimulus law and is trimming expenses, according to projections presented to the university’s trustees. President Alex Cartwright said the university is moving forward with the assumption that classrooms will reopen in the fall. That’s the best-case scenario, according to the presentation. But if Florida becomes a hot spot for COVID-19 cases and social distancing measures remain in place, university officials said they could be looking at resuming face-to-face instruction and reopening housing and dining facilities as late as fall 2021.

“Tallahassee City Commission approves temporary electric bill discount” via Jeff Burlew of the Tallahassee Democrat — City of Tallahassee electric customers will get a discount on their utility bills next month as part of local coronavirus relief efforts. City commissioners unanimously approved a one-time rate reduction of 27%. The move will save typical households $30, small businesses $45, medium businesses $1,800 and large businesses $6,000, according to city estimates. The money is coming from projected savings in the cost of natural gas used to generate electricity.

“Worker plans suit over unemployment compensation system that ‘inflicts emotional distress’” via James Call of the Tallahassee Democrat — Tallahassee lawyers notified the Governor’s Office of their intent to sue. Their client, Richard L. Walls, has an application for jobless benefits that’s been pending for about a month. Walls’ lawyers say he worked as a cook at the Dreamland BBQ restaurant at The Centre of Tallahassee and was laid off March 21. He started applying for unemployment two days later. The letter from Walls’ lawyers say DeSantis and the Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) engaged in “gross negligence (and) fraud” for using an application process that inflicts “emotional distress” on people seeking unemployment benefits.

“15th in population, Manatee ranks fourth in Florida for COVID-19 deaths” via Christopher O’Donnell and Allison Ross of the Tampa Bay Times — This fast-growing county of about 400,000 was ordered by the state to send some of its test kits to Orange and DeSoto counties, leaving just 200 for its only drive-through test site. Another 150 kits finally arrived about April 5, but the only instructions appeared to be Mandarin. It took the Florida Department of Health another two weeks to confirm they were unusable. The county lags well behind the state in testing, even as the number of COVID-19 deaths there have spiked.

“Shell Point and Mashes Sands beaches ‘fully open’ to public, Wakulla County commissioner says” via WCTV Eyewitness News — Wakulla County Commissioner Ralph Thomas tells WCTV Tuesday that the move comes after a unanimous vote by the County Commission on Monday. He shares that the board has been monitoring how their local health care system has maintained the virus, and they feel it has not been overwhelmed. That is why the county felt it was time to start feeling a sense of normalcy once again, and the first step, is the beaches.

“Santa Rosa County Commission votes to reopen Navarre Beach for five hours each day” via Annie Blanks of the Pensacola News Journal — Santa Rosa County will reopen Navarre Beach in a series of phases beginning May 1, becoming the latest Panhandle county to initiate a gradual reopening of local beaches as health officials say the curve of COVID-19 cases is beginning to flatten. Following nearly two hours of debate and public forum, the commissioners voted unanimously to approve a three-phased approach to reopening the beach. The first phase includes several restrictions. The second phase will include opening the beach for up to eight hours a day, and the third phase will see the beach reopen as normal. Each phase will be in place for a minimum of two weeks before being re-evaluated to determine if the county is ready to move into the next phase, in accordance with public health officials’ recommendations.

“Coggin dealers furlough workers” via Steve Patterson of The Florida Times-Union — The company that owns Coggin auto dealerships across Jacksonville has furloughed 228 employees in Duval and St. Johns counties because of business slowdowns caused by the coronavirus. “As you know, the COVID-19 virus recently reached pandemic proportions … These sudden and unexpected circumstances adversely affected our business operations and, unfortunately, prevented us from providing notice sooner,” Asbury Automotive Group said in a letter.

“500+ layoffs possible at Lake City aircraft repair company” via Steve Patterson of The Florida Times-Union — More than 500 employees of a Lake City aircraft-maintenance company could face layoffs because of the drop in air travel caused by the spread of the coronavirus. The company applied for federal aid under a part of the roughly $2 trillion CARES Act that was designed to help the airline industry and contractors who service airlines. Getting that money “would save these jobs,” Stephen Coley, general manager of HAECO Airframe Services LLC’s operation in Florida said, but he said so far the company has only received a standard acknowledgment letter.

“Volusia Co. distiller jumps into COVID-19 fight, switches beer for hand sanitizer” via Peter Schorsch of Florida Politics — Volusia County-based beverage distributor S.R. Perrott, Inc. teamed up with Copper Bottom Craft Distillery to turn beer into free hand sanitizer for first responders, military and other community members. S.R. Perrott workers delivered the second batch of beer kegs to the Distillery, located in Holly Hill. Copper Bottom has halted all alcohol production during the COVID-19 disaster to focus on hand sanitizer. “As soon as we realized there was a need that we could fill, we jumped at the chance to do something to help,” said Jeremy Craig, owner of Copper Bottom. “We are doing everything we can to continue to produce hand sanitizer to protect local families as long as the crisis continues.”

“’We are over this’: Florida restaurant says they will reopen dining room despite public outrage” via David Plotkin of Creative Loafing Tampa Bay — “33 & Melt will be reopening for dine-in guests May 1,” wrote the restaurant. “Not sure about you, but we are over this.” “Is this a joke?” asked Leisa Brown. “There’s an executive order (separate from the stay at home order) that ends May 8 . If you open before that, you are not only irresponsible and disrespectful, but also breaking the law. You lost us as return customers and I hope you reconsider your decision and rude comments if you want to remain a part of this community.” It’s not a joke, apparently.

— CORONA ECONOMICS —

“There’s a growing possibility of a W-shaped economic recovery — and it’s scary” via Heather Long of The Washington Post — There are growing concerns that any economic recovery later this year could prove short-lived because of a possible deadly resurgence of the novel coronavirus and a late spike in bankruptcies and defaults. White House officials have touted the possibility of a V-shaped recovery as soon as this summer, pining for a swift rebound once businesses reopen on a staggered basis. But some economists say a W-shaped recovery is increasingly likely, in part because creating a vaccine is likely to take at least a year and millions of Americans and businesses are piling up debt without an easy ability to repay it.

“Congress to keep PPP loans for big hotels, restaurants” via Jason Garcia of the Orlando Sentinel — From an office in Texas, Monty Bennett oversees a nationwide empire of more than 120 hotels — from an Embassy Suites in midtown Manhattan to a Marriott in Beverly Hills, plus Ritz-Carlton resorts in Sarasota, Atlanta and Lake Tahoe, Calif. More than 50 of his hotels and other corporate entities — which are held in separate subsidiaries — have qualified for $58.7 million in emergency “Paycheck Protection Program” loans that Congress set up to help the country’s smallest businesses hang on through the coronavirus pandemic, according to investor filings.

“Facing furor, Ruth’s Chris high-end steak chain returns $20M small-business loan” via Ben Popkin of NBC News — Ruth’s Chris Steak House will return the $20 million coronavirus small-business loan it procured from the government’s $350 billion Paycheck Protection Program. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, which owns the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand, operates more than 100 steakhouses across the United States, Canada and Mexico. It managed to secure two $10 million loans, one for each of its subsidiaries. With fewer than 500 employees at each location, the company argued that it does meet the eligibility requirements for the loan and has had to furlough some employees.

“Construction workers are grateful for jobs but fearful for their health” via Keiko Morris and Julue Bykowicz of The Wall Street Journal — The construction industry is at the heart of the debate over how to safeguard public health while also preventing the economy from grinding to a halt. Builders contend with a patchwork of state and local rules for working during the pandemic and governments are constantly re-evaluating their restrictions. Many federal and state officials have said it is important to keep the business of building on course as the U.S. faces a potentially deep and lengthy recession.

“Save your bacon: A real meat shortage looms with virus shutdowns” via Liz Crampton of Politico — Americans could start to see shortages of pork, chicken and beef on grocery shelves as soon as May as major packing plants swept by the coronavirus remain shuttered and the nation’s massive stockpiles of frozen meat begin to dwindle. Any empty shelves to date have been the result of bumps in the supply chain. But bacon, pork chops and ham could be the first to face actual shortages: The amount of frozen pork in storage nationwide — more than 621 million pounds — dropped 4% from March to April.

“Inside Jabil’s pandemic response from St. Petersburg to China” via Richard Danielson of the Tampa Bay Times — Jabil makes everything from iPhone components to Internet-connected kitchen appliances and GoPro cameras, but until January, it never thought much about needing huge quantities of hand sanitizer at its factories. Then the new coronavirus broke out in China, where Jabil has more than 100,000 of its 225,000 employees. They include about 500 workers at its technical facility in Wuhan. Suddenly hand sanitizer, even for facilities that are near-sterile environments to begin with, became a big thing. Everyone entering a Jabil facility gets a health and temperature screening.

— MORE CORONA —

“Buzz Aldrin says his post-Apollo 11 quarantine lessons apply to coronavirus” via Buzz Aldrin in Florida Today — We Americans are resilient, never more than when challenged with something new, a big problem to figure out. Even in a crisis — this one tied to our health, safety and economic well-being — we tend to shine. With time on our hands, let’s use it well. “Time on My Hands” is a famous song title used by Bing Crosby. Today, we have it in spades. The key is using it well, adapting to social isolation, keeping perspective, being content, productive and peaceful, despite the layered stress. Returning from Apollo 11’s moon mission, Neil Armstrong, Mike Collins and I quarantined for three weeks. You may think that was easy, relatively speaking. After all, our quarantine was not open-ended.

“DC’s high school ‘makers’ fire up 3D printers to create PPE” via Ashraf Khalil of The Associated Press — Georgetown Day School senior Jonah Docter-Loeb was transfixed by television footage of the “suffering on such a large scale” caused by the coronavirus pandemic. After learning that supplies of protective medical gear were being depleted, Docter-Loeb sought a way to help. He tapped into the online community of “makers” — 3D printer enthusiasts — and found an open-source design for a welder’s mask-style face shield he could print at home. In less than a month, that idea has mushroomed into Print to Protect, a network of around 100 3D printers, most in individual homes, producing face shields for distribution to Washington area hospitals. The group says it has printed 3,000 shields so far with a goal of completing 10,000 in April.

“They lived in a factory for 28 days to make millions of pounds of raw PPE materials to help fight coronavirus” via Meagan Flynn of The Washington Post — At his factory just off the Delaware River, in the far southeastern corner of Pennsylvania, Joe Boyce clocked in March 23 for the longest shift of his life. For 28 days, they did not leave — sleeping and working all in one place. In what they called a “live-in” at the factory, the undertaking was just one example of the endless ways that Americans in every industry have uniquely contributed to fighting coronavirus. The 43 men went home Sunday after each working 12-hour shifts all day and night for a month straight, producing tens of millions of pounds of the raw materials that will end up in face masks and surgical gowns worn on the front lines of the pandemic.

— THE REVIVAL —

Assignment editors — The Re-Open Florida Task Force will hold four meetings via conference call: Industry Working Group Related to Agriculture, Finance, Government, health care, Management and Professional Services, 10 a.m.; Industry Working Group Related to Administrative, Education, Information & Technology, Manufacturing, Utilities and Wholesale, 11 a.m.; Industry Working Group Related to Accommodation, Food, Tourism, Construction, Real Estate, Recreation, Retail and Transportation, noon; DeSantis and Task Force members for Executive Committee Meeting, 3 p.m. Audio for all meetings will be streamed at thefloridachannel.org.

“Re-Open Florida: Construction staying afloat, real estate and transportation on edge” via Renzo Downey of Florida Politics — The third meeting of the Re-Open Florida Task Force group on the hardest-struck businesses was less a brainstorm of best practices than a review of the status of each industry. Prior meetings of the working group revealed a demand for small businesses to open soon, but with clear guidance on what safety measures they need to take. Construction and real estate, two of the hardest-hit sectors during the Great Recession, are performing the best. Yet the real estate industry won’t feel the greatest effects of the induced recession until May when rent checks fail to come in.

“Re-Open Florida: Education, manufacturing working group talks precautions” via Scott Powers of Florida Politics — Members of DeSantis’ Re-Open Florida Task Force Industry Working Groups discussed what it will take to reopen parts of Florida’s economy, including complicated long-term challenges protecting workers’ and residents’ health. Rogan Donnelly, president of Tervis, suggested checking employees’ temperatures before entering the workplace in addition to providing masks, disinfecting regularly and finding ways to impose social distancing. “We are investigating the use of temperature guns or thermal cameras,” Donnelly told the Industry Working Group on Administrative, Education, Information & Technology, Manufacturing, Utilities and Wholesale. “Administratively, any information from screening will be considered a medical record and will need to be treated confidentially and stored separately,” he added.

“Rebuilding airline industry could be long trek” via Jim Turner of the News Service of Florida — Reviving the airline industry in Florida could take years to get back to January levels, requiring confidence from passengers that their flights and their destinations are safe from the coronavirus. To try to provide that comfort, Spirit Airlines President and CEO Ted Christie recommended a standardized set of policies and rules could be used for such things as airlines, car-rental companies, hotels and local governments hosting travelers. “We can create a message that can be marketed to the broader traveling public that Florida is committed to your safety,” Christie said during a conference call with the Industry Working Group on Tourism, Construction, Real Estate, Recreation, Retail and Transportation that is part of DeSantis’ Re-Open Florida Task Force.

“Sorry, Governors. No matter what you do, movies won’t be back for a very long time.” via Alyssa Rosenberg of The Washington Post — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp’s decision to allow movie theaters to reopen next week seems like a balm to desperate movie lovers, or at least those unconcerned about the coronavirus. To reopen, theaters have to rehire the staff they laid off. They have to fundamentally rethink ticketing practices to maintain social distancing. Like everyone else, the movies are going to have to win back public confidence before audiences return. Neither Kemp nor any other leader can restore the cultural calendar and moviegoing ethos that’s been so thoroughly upended by the coronavirus pandemic.

— THE HUMAN TOLL —

“In New York’s largest hospital system, 88% of coronavirus patients on ventilators didn’t make it” via Ariana Eunjung Cha of The Washington Post — Throughout March, as the pandemic gained momentum in the United States, much of the preparations focused on the breathing machines that were supposed to save everyone’s lives. Researchers found that 20% of all those hospitalized died, a finding that’s similar to the percentage who perish in normal times among those who are admitted for respiratory distress. Eighty-eight percent of the 320 COVID-19 patients on ventilators who were tracked in the study died. That compares with the roughly 80% of patients who died on ventilators before the pandemic.

“Lost to coronavirus: Daughter feels ‘so lied to’ after vacation ends with infections, dad’s death” via Joe Capozzi of The Palm Beach Post — It started off as a happy spring break vacation. There was pool time at grandpa’s oceanside South Palm Beach condo, walks along the beach and a trip to Lion Country Safari where Tom Craciun and his twin granddaughters fed the giraffes. Less than two weeks later, Craciun was dying from coronavirus. His daughter, Nancy Jean Pierce, and her family were back home in Austin, Texas, suffering from fevers and chills. Her own strength sapped, Pierce made frantic daily phone calls to JFK Medical Center, as did her brother in Atlanta, desperately seeking updates they said they rarely received about their father’s rapidly deteriorating condition. “Sometimes they just hung up on us: ‘We can’t talk right now,’” Jon Paul Craciun said.

“My fellow nursing home nurses are the real heroes during COVID-19 crisis” via Tammy Hunt in the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — As a registered nurse at one of Florida’s many fine nursing homes, I worry that one of the saddest storylines of this wicked and deadly COVID-19 pandemic is how it will perpetuate the narrative that people in this country go to hospitals to be saved, and to nursing homes to die. I want people to know that their family, friends and neighbors who work in our skilled nursing and rehabilitation centers continue to show up every day to work in very challenging conditions in order to save lives. And when we hear the dreaded words “we have a positive case in the center,” all of us feel momentarily defeated.

— ONE GOOD THING —

As a way of getting kids through the coronavirus pandemic, Sara Herlevsen helps students with their homework — math, science, art and more — via videoconferencing.

According to The Associated Press, it began when the 31-year-old massage therapist and tutor from Calgary volunteered to help on social media. She was worried students would fall behind after schools closed.

“During Pandemic Times,” Herlevsen said on Facebook last month. “I would like to offer FREE remote assistance/tutoring to any child who is at home right now. Anywhere in the world.”

Her post spread throughout Canada and other countries, including Australia, Britain and even Vietnam. Since then, Herlevsen wakes up at dawn every day to teach children — and some parents — everything from biology to the Latin root of words.

“I have nothing else to offer at this time as I am self-isolating,” she told the AP. “But I have FaceTime and chat! And lots of time and random knowledge and need something to do!”

Herlevsen said she gets her thirst for knowledge, love for books and teaching her father, a theologian. But most of all, she hopes to mentor some of the students she tutors who, like her, have attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

In one lesson, she reviewed biology and the Latin roots of medical words with Nevaeh Siipola, a 12-year-old who dreams of becoming a doctor.

“Kindness from a stranger like Sara is more appreciated,” said Nevaeh’s mother, Quynh Siipola. “It’s more than winning the lottery.”

— D.C. MATTERS —

“Trump owes tens of millions to the Bank of China — and the loan is due soon,” by Marc Caputo, Meridith McGraw and Anita Kumar: “Donald Trump is warning ‘China will own the United States’ if Joe Biden is elected president. But Trump himself is tens of millions of dollars in debt to China: In 2012, his real estate partner refinanced one of Trump’s most prized New York buildings for almost $1 billion. The debt includes $211 million from the state-owned Bank of China — its first loan of this kind in the U.S. — which matures in the middle of what could be Trump’s second term, financial records show.

“Steps away from Trump Tower in Manhattan, the 43-story 1290 Avenue of the Americas skyscraper spans an entire city block. Trump owns a 30 percent stake in the property valued at more than $1 billion, making it one of the priciest addresses in his portfolio, according to his financial disclosures. Trump’s ownership of the building received a smattering of attention before and after his 2016 campaign. But the arrangement with the Bank of China — and its impending due date in 2022 — has gone largely unnoticed.” POLITICO

Assignment editors — Sen. Marco Rubio will join Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon to discuss small business lending in Florida, 10 a.m. Eastern time. Members of the media planning to attend the digital news conference must RSVP to RubioPressShop@rubio.senate.gov.

“‘Improper’ stimulus payments from IRS rattle Rick Scott” via AG Gancarski of Florida Politics — Scott voted for the $2.2 trillion coronavirus relief package. Since then, he has sought to undermine the bill he backed. For the second time this week, the first-term Republican Senator sounded off about problematic provisions of the legislation. His issue this time is with “improper payments” from the Internal Revenue Service to dead people, dependents, and other undeserving recipients. Scott did not hazard an estimate as to how much of the economic package is being squandered on improper allocations. This continues Scott’s recent tradition of demanding accountability after the President signed into law the unprecedented expansion of debt passed overwhelmingly in Washington this spring.

“A lot of mojo: Employer of Florida congresswoman’s husband got $10M in COVID relief” via Ryan Nicol of Florida Politics — A company employing the husband of Democratic U.S. Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell — along with more than 10,000 other workers — is receiving $10 million under the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), which went live earlier this month. The program is designed to help small businesses — those with fewer than 500 employees — hold onto workers amid the economic slowdown caused by the novel coronavirus outbreak. But a provision in the law is leading to larger companies dipping into the PPP pot. Robert Powell works as vice president in the legal department for Fiesta Restaurant Group. The organization is one of several publicly traded companies with a Florida presence to receive money under the program. Fiesta is the parent company of Pollo Tropical.

“Republican leaders want Congress back in person, contrary to public health advice” via Mike DeBonis and Paul Kane of The Washington Post — Top Republican leaders said Wednesday they want Congress to return to business as usual amid the coronavirus pandemic in effect bringing hundreds of lawmakers, aides and support staff back to Capitol Hill despite the warnings of public health officials that reopening parts of the country too soon could cause a spike in the deadly disease. The calls from prominent members of both the House and Senate echo rhetoric from conservative activists and some GOP governors who have advocated loosening social distancing guidelines.

“Elizabeth Warren’s oldest brother dies of COVID-19” via Annie Linskey and Felicia Sonmez of The Washington Post — Warren said that the eldest of her three brothers, Donald Reed Herring, had died of COVID-19 in Oklahoma. The death means that Warren is one of several top political figures who have been personally touched by the pandemic. Herring, who was 86, tested positive for the disease in early April, according to a Warren aide, and he died Tuesday evening in Norman, Oklahoma. It is not clear how he contracted COVID-19. Still, he had been in a rehabilitation center in early April where several others had active cases, the aide said.

— STATEWIDE —

“Florida let its unemployment benefits system crumble. Now we all pay the price.” via Graham Brink of the Tampa Bay Times — The offspring of a train wreck and a dumpster fire would resemble Florida’s unemployment benefits program. The state’s leaders so undermined the system over the past decade that when the money needed to flow, it dripped like a broken faucet. The incompetence had made the coronavirus crisis worse, hurting countless out-of-work Floridians and further destabilizing the economy when it most needed financial support. Audit after audit exposed the fragility of the online application system, which faltered even when unemployment was low. Our leaders ignored the warnings. Now, they have the gall to say there was nothing they could have done to prevent the website from collapsing.

“Ginnie Springs and Seven Springs Water Company: Profit ahead of the public good?” via Craig Pittman of the Florida Phoenix — Bob Knight was paddling the Santa Fe River last month when he saw the crowd. Despite warnings from medical experts, dozens of people had crowded into Ginnie Springs to splash around and laugh and have a good time. Nobody wore a mask — it would have gotten soggy. Florida has more first-magnitude springs than any place on Earth — first magnitude referring to the amount of water gushing up from underground. Many of the biggest ones, like Wakulla and Silver Springs, are state parks. Ginnie Springs, on the south side of the Santa Fe, is privately owned.

“Sheriff’s Office says accusations about Broward County jail are unsubstantiated, misleading and false” via Anthony Man of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony’s general counsel is emphatically denying allegations from the county public defender that jail inmates are being mistreated. Concerns about the coronavirus are being ignored. In a blistering letter, Broward Sheriff’s Office general counsel Terrence Lynch told Public Defender Harold Finkelstein and his chief assistant, Gordon Weekes, that their claims amounted to no more than “unsubstantiated, misleading, or outright false allegations which you apparently made no effort to investigate.” Lynch’s response, dated Wednesday and released by the agency Thursday, was a reply to what Finkelstein and Weekes said was “very disturbing information regarding the treatment of persons in the Broward County Jail who have been diagnosed with COVID-19.”

“PSC staff backs passing savings to customers” the News Service of Florida — Staff members of the Public Service Commission recommended approval of plans by four major utilities to cut customer bills in May or during the summer. The commission is scheduled to take up the requests by Florida Power & Light, Duke Energy Florida, Tampa Electric Co. and Gulf Power. The plans involve passing along savings from lower-than-expected fuel costs to customers. Pointing to economic problems facing customers because of the coronavirus pandemic, FPL, Duke and Gulf have proposed providing substantial one-time savings on May utility bills. Tampa Electric’s proposal is somewhat different. It would pass along chunks of the fuel-cost savings to customers from June through August and then smaller savings through the rest of the year.

— 2020 —

“Fox News poll: Joe Biden and Donald Trump in tight race in Florida” via Dana Blanton of Fox News — Florida voters narrowly prefer presumed Democratic nominee Biden over Trump in the presidential race, as a majority says the White House was too slow in responding to the coronavirus outbreak. In a head-to-head matchup, Biden bests Trump by 46-43 percent, according to a Fox News Poll of Florida registered voters. There are enough undecided/third-party voters (12 percent) to shift the race either way, and the former vice president’s 3-point edge is within the poll’s margin of error.

“Trump’s poor poll numbers trigger GOP alarms over November” via Alex Isenstadt of POLITICO — Senior Republicans and President Donald Trump’s campaign are wrestling with how to best position him for November as the coronavirus poses a grave threat to his reelection. With Trump’s poll numbers sagging in key battleground states six months out from the election, the Republican National Committee has launched a massive effort to reach some 20 million swing voters to make an affirmative case for his performance. But Trump campaign officials are taking a different approach: Rather than devoting resources to boost Trump’s numbers, which haven’t moved materially since he was elected, they want to go scorched earth against Joe Biden. Over the past few weeks, the Trump campaign has unveiled a digital ad savaging Biden over his relationship with China. It also launched a weekly online program dubbed ‘War Room’ in which presidential advisers take aim at the former vice president on an array of issues. The campaign has also weighed a major TV offensive going after Biden.

“Swing-state Republicans pin virus fallout on Democrats” via Marc Levy of The Associated Press — Republicans across the critical battleground states are trying to lay blame for the economic wreckage of the coronavirus outbreak on Democratic governors, ramping up a political strategy that is likely to shape the debate in the run-up to the presidential election. The backlash comes as some Governors, mostly Republicans, are beginning to ease their orders, and the GOP, led by Trump, is attempting to position itself as the defender of the economy, even if it means taking health risks. In Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, GOP legislators have gone so far as to try to strip the Democratic governors of the power to enforce the restrictions on businesses.

— MORE FROM THE TRAIL —

“Republican Irina Vilariño withdraws from CD 26 race” via Ryan Nicol of Florida Politics — Vilariño says she is withdrawing from the race for Florida’s 26th Congressional District, after mounting a yearlong campaign against incumbent U.S. Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell. Some campaigns are obviously struggling to deal with heavy restrictions in place due to the novel coronavirus difficult. As Americans struggle financially, many may also prioritize needed good over campaign contributions. Giménez easily outraised Vilariño and a third Republican candidate, Omar Blanco, the former head of Miami-Dade Firefighters Local 1403.

“Alex McDonald drops HD 64 bid, leaving Jessica Harrington to take on Jamie Grant” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — McDonald is suspending his campaign for Florida House District 64. He had been running in a two-way primary for the party’s nomination to take on incumbent Republican Grant. “Unfortunately, my path to victory in this race was through the amount of contact I could make with my constituents. I didn’t start with a political foothold, nor a previous campaign under my belt,” McDonald wrote. That path was no longer feasible as COVID-19 social distancing restrictions prevented almost all person-to-person interaction and upended traditional campaigning.

“Betsy Benac won’t seek reelection to Manatee County Commission” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Benac, the Manatee County Commission Chair, will not seek a third term. “After careful consideration and discussions with my family, I’ve made the tough decision to withdraw my candidacy for reelection to the County Commission,” the incumbent said. It’s a surprising move from Benac less than two months before the qualification deadline for county office. She had raised $26,800 toward her reelection campaign this year. She faced a primary challenge from Bradenton attorney Paul Finer, who has raised $8,000 for a run as of the end of March.

— TOP OPINION —

“Stop looking on the bright side: We’ll be screwed by the pandemic for years to come” via John F. Harris of Politico Magazine — The headline certainly sounded grave and full of portent: “Coronavirus Will Change the World Permanently. Here’s How.” I was expecting an apocalyptic prophecy. A majority of the predictions, however, sound not just tolerable but affirmatively good. “Science reigns again.” “A return to faith in serious experts.” Count me in for the congenial future that awaits once we get past this nasty virus. On the other hand: Are we sure these predictions are in response to the pandemic, and not simply ideas the writers have been evangelizing for long before Covid-19?

— OPINIONS —

“The new order” via Tom Sietsema of The Washington Post Magazine — Like wars and disasters, the coronavirus pandemic forces us to confront a new order. Even if you don’t eat out often, you know the significance of restaurants in special moments: First dates, anniversaries, major business transactions, and even sad life markers. Dining rooms inhabit a space between public and private “not on the street, [but] not in your home,” the so-called third place. Attempts to re-create the experience from the confines of our own four walls have been error-prone, ingredient-deficient, and without an artisan’s grace notes.

“Democrats should praise Trump for doing the right thing as he confronts Iran” via Harley Lippman of the Miami Herald — Trump this week tweeted a warning that the United States would “shoot down and destroy” Iranian vessels after U.S. Navy ships were aggressively confronted in the Persian Gulf. In response, the leader of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps vowed to “destroy” American warships, illustrating the escalating danger to America posed by Iran. While I am a lifelong Democrat, I also consider our national security of paramount importance. I believe that Trump’s approach to Iran should earn the support of all who believe in safeguarding America and its citizens. This opinion may make me unpopular among fellow Democrats. But it shouldn’t.

“We all have a role in responsibly reopening the economy” via Rick Scott for the Tampa Bay Times — The federal government plays a significant role in funding and supporting efforts to rebuild our economy. But we can’t rely solely on the federal government. Health care is a local delivery system in this country and all levels of government, the private sector, and individual families play a role. The federal government must support efforts by state and local governments to expand testing capacity, including monoclonal antibody testing and contact tracing. Anyone who wants to be tested should be able to get tested. Period. There is no excuse anymore.

“Emmett Reed: Together, we are making progress for nursing homes, but our work is far from over” via Florida Politics — It’s vitally important for everyone to remember that for many, including our long-term care facilities, the battle with COVID-19 is far from over. Our long-term caregivers are still on the front line in the fight against this pandemic, and we are fortunate to have a Governor, Agency for Health Administration Secretary and Surgeon General who fully understand that emerging from this crisis will require the combined efforts of elected officials, policymakers, the long-term care profession, and the general public. Every individual working in these facilities knows they are risking their own health daily so they can help protect our state’s most vulnerable population. These health care heroes deserve all the respect and gratitude we can give them.

“A bad mistake on inmate release hurts good policy by Hillsborough sheriff” via the Tampa Bay Times editorial board — Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister took a reasonable approach toward reducing the risk of a coronavirus outbreak in the county jail by releasing scores of inmates charged with low-level crimes. But an inmate who was released and is accused of killing someone a day later never should have been eligible for that break. Joseph Edward Williams was one of 164 county inmates Chronister released March 19 as part of an effort to prevent the coronavirus. The day after Williams’ release, Christopher Striker was shot and killed. A four-week investigation culminated in Williams’ rearrest last week.

“Adam Goodman: Two Mayors, two parties, one mission” via Florida Politics — Tampa’s Democrat Mayor, Jane Castor, is the city’s straight-talking, reality-dealing, heart-wielding former police chief who didn’t wait for instructions from the state — or even her own emergency planning board — before she moved to prevent the virus from becoming a calamitous contagion. Castor called on local and state health experts seeking their advice, consulted academic, and business leaders then reached out to Mayors who are right in the middle of the fight. Across the state, Jacksonville Republican Mayor Lenny Curry is leading much the same way. This CPA, business owner, and former Florida Republican Party chair was, like Castor, not patiently waiting for a sign from above but a feeling from within, that failure to act swiftly would prove deadly.

“George Washington has a message for today’s COVID-19 ‘Liberate!’ protesters” via Frank Cerabino of The Palm Beach Post — I have an imaginary phone, one that rings from time to time, allowing me to get messages from the past. It rang this week. Me: Hello? GW: Somebody gave me this number, and told me I could talk to a live person. I am so sick of all the message machines you people hide behind. Me: Who’s calling? GW: George Washington. Me: The cherry tree George Washington? The guy on the dollar bill? GW: Listen, I don’t have time for small talk. The Founding Fathers’ daily Texas Hold ’em game starts in 10 minutes. Me: Well, I’m honored. GW: Don’t get a swelled head. Like I told you, nobody answers their phones anymore. And to talk to Trump, you gotta first get a show on Fox News. I’ve got my limits.

— TODAY’S SUNRISE —

Democrats in the Florida House are calling for a Special Session to address several issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also, on today’s Sunrise:

— Today’s the day Gov. DeSantis’ Re-Open Florida Task Force is supposed to come up with the first phase of a plan to get the state back to work and back in business.

— DeSantis says it’s almost time to reopen hospitals and surgery centers, and it could happen as soon as a couple of weeks.

— Florida’s agriculture losses continue to pile up. It’s the second-largest industry in the state. One good thing to come out of this is that people are drinking more orange juice. And plants making toilet paper are working round the clock

— Chief Financial Officer Patronis jumps on the anti-China bandwagon, asking the U.S. State Department to help him figure out if any of the $2 billion worth of assets in Florida Unclaimed Property account are owned or controlled by the Chinese government.

— Glenn Burhans, the man behind the proposed All Voters Vote amendment, talks about his objection to the price tag placed on the amendment by the state.

— And a newly minted Florida Man (with a fist-full of Super Bowl rings) seems to be having trouble adjusting to life in the Sunshine State.

— LISTEN UP —

Battleground Florida with Christopher Heath: Christian Ziegler, the Vice Chairman of the Republican Party of Florida, stops by to talk keeping Florida red, preparing for 2020, and what congressional seats the GOP is targeting in the Sunshine State.

Dishonorable Mention: State Rep. Chris Latvala, activist Becca Tieder, former Tampa Bay Times Columnist Ernest Hooper and communications expert Dr. Karla Mastracchio discuss politics and culture. Tampa-based actor Kari Goetz joins the pod. DeSantis put together a task force to reopen Florida’s economy, but didn’t include Agriculture Commissioner Fried; is it right or wrong to criticize our leaders during a crisis? Goetz uses her dramaturgical gift to cast the Dishonorables as the Golden Girls! She also discusses her process and career in theater and film and what she plans on doing next.

Inside Florida Politics from GateHouse Florida: Florida was one of the last states to implement a lockdown, and now DeSantis is hoping to be among the first states to reopen. DeSantis has been forceful in recent days in arguing that it’s time to reopen businesses. The Governor criticized media reporting on models created by public health experts, noting the model predictions that coronavirus patients would overwhelm Florida’s health care system have not borne out. DeSantis created the Re-Open Florida Task Force to give recommendations for how to safely end the lockdown, which is set to expire at the end of this month.

podcastED: Step Up For Students President Doug Tuthill and Florida Senate Education Committee Chairman Manny Diaz discuss how public education shifts are ramping up due in part to COVID-19. Among other topics, Tuthill and Diaz discuss policy changes that will be required to allow families to continue to educate their children based on subject competency rather than brick-and-mortar seat time. Both believe the expansion of Education Scholarship Accounts will provide families key flexibility.

The New Abnormal from host Rick Wilson and The Daily Beast: Wilson’s inaugural guest is Daily Beast editor-in-chief Molly Jong-Fast to talk politics and COVID-19. They also speak with The Daily Beast’s Will Sommer, who has spoken with several anti-lockdown protesters.

— ALOE —

“Chris Hemsworth kills a lot more than time in Netflix’s ‘Extraction’” via Brian Lowry of CNN — “Extraction” is a simple-minded action vehicle for Hemsworth that should benefit from providing a theatrical-style adrenaline rush when the spigot for such fare has closed. For Hemsworth, whose recent credits include playing another military man in “12 Strong,” it’s a perfectly adequate showcase, as he joins the roster of relentless warriors who speak a little and shoots, punches and stabs a whole lot.

