Sierra Club endorses Danielle Cohen Higgins for Miami-Dade County Commission

The Miami chapter of the Sierra Club — a national environmental organization — is backing Miami-Dade Commission candidate Danielle Cohen Higgins.

Higgins announced the new endorsement on Wednesday, the 50th anniversary of Earth Day.

“I’m honored to have the support of the Sierra Club, an organization that is steadfast in its mission to preserve and protect Miami-Dade, Florida and our entire country for decades to come,” Cohen Higgins said in a statement.

“I am running to make Miami-Dade County a better place for the next generation and I look forward to working closely with groups like Sierra Club to get the hard work done now — because we cannot afford to wait any longer.”

Cohen Higgins is pursuing the District 8 seat currently held by Commissioner Daniella Levine Cava.

Originally, an election for the District 8 seat wasn’t scheduled until 2022. But Levine Cava is leaving that seat to mount her own run for Miami-Dade County Mayor in 2020.

The Sierra Club’s Miami chapter also endorsed Levine Cava’s mayoral bid.

“Whether it’s planning for rising sea levels or championing better recycling practices, we know that strong, bold leadership is needed on the Miami Dade County Commission,” Sierra Club Miami political committee co-chair Naomi Papirno wrote in a statement.

“Miami Dade needs elected officials that will prioritize protecting our natural resources and environment and that is why the Sierra Club Miami Group is proud to support Danielle Cohen Higgins for County Commissioner District 8.”

Cohen Higgins is competing in the District 8 race against Hammocks Citizens Advisory Committee Vice Chair Alicia Arellano, Palmetto Bay Vice Mayor John DuBois and medical practitioner Leonarda Duran Buike.

Cohen Higgins has a background in the field of complex commercial civil litigation and has also worked to provide legal services to small businesses and the seriously injured. In recent months, she has also been endorsed by Ruth’s List Florida and Teamsters Local 769.