Jimmy Patronis feels it is the perfect time to teach financial literacy. Image via CFO Office.

Jimmy Patronis to unveil financial education initiative for residents amid COVID-19 pandemic

on

Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis and a coalitional of financial, insurance and consumer groups will unveil Wednesday a new financial education initiative designed with Floridians in mind.

Coined as MoneyWise Florida, the statewide initiative is intended to help Florida residents “protect and manage their fiscal lives” from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Following the unveil, the group will also announce the results of a statewide survey and share more information on a new website that will detail various information and resources available for Floridians.

The initiative by Patronis and colleagues comes as millions of Floridians share financial concerns about the present and future.

From March 15 through Sunday, the Department of Economic Opportunity took in more than 2 million applications for unemployment and roughly 1.3 million of which were considered “unique.”

As of May 14, state authorities have now processed more than 1.1 million unemployment claims and have sent checks to nearly 700,000 people who have lost their jobs since mid-March.

Patronis will be joined Wednesday by Suncoast Credit Union President and CEO Kevin Johnson, Suncoast Chief Administrative Officer Gary Vein, Florida Credit Union Association President Jared Ross, Florida Insurance Council President Cecil Pearce, Florida Institute of CPAs President and CEO Deborah Curry, Florida Prosperity Partnership Director of Partner Engagement Barry Altland, and Florida Alliance for Consumers and Taxpayers Director Lee Hinkle.

In this article:, , , ,
Written By

Jason Delgado covers news out of the state capitol for Florida Politics. After time with the U.S. Army, Jason attended the University of Central Florida where he studies Political Science & American Policy. His past bylines include WMFE-NPR and POLITICO Florida. You can reach Jason at jason@floridapolitics.com or on Twitter at @jay_delg.

