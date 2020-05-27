Connect with us

South Florida

José Javier Rodríguez, Daniella Levine Cava to host food distribution in Homestead

Headlines South Florida

Broward SOE candidate Chad Klitzman recruits nearly 70 interns

2020 South Florida

Former NBA Coach Stan Van Gundy to give fundraising assist to Debbie Mucarsel-Powell

Headlines South Florida

Shevrin Jones to deliver 1K masks to frustrated South Florida airport workers

South Florida

Personnel note: Christopher Richmond named executive director of Miami-Dade Democratic Party

Headlines South Florida

Local leaders — including Parkland parent — back Gregory Tony in Broward Sheriff's contest

South Florida

José Javier Rodríguez, Daniella Levine Cava to host food distribution in Homestead

The lawmakers are partnering with Farm Share and several other local organizations.

on

Sen. José Javier Rodríguez and Miami-Dade County Commissioner Daniella Levine Cava will host a food distribution in Homestead Thursday morning.

The distribution will take place at St. Martin de Porres Church in Homestead at 9 a.m. That church is located at 14881 SW 288 St.

The two Miami-Dade lawmakers are partnering with Farm Share, the Miami-Dade Police Department, Temple Israel of Greater Miami, and the Archdiocese of Miami for the event. Farm Share is a non-profit organization aimed at providing food to those in need.

Though the economy is beginning to open back up, thousands of families are still impacted by the slowdown caused by social distancing restrictions instituted in response to the novel coronavirus.

Farm Share and other organizations have helped put on events throughout the outbreak. Rodríguez participated in one earlier this month alongside Miami City Commissioner Manolo Reyes.

Rodríguez secured an endorsement Wednesday from the Florida AFL-CIO which cited, in part, his work to help constituents during the COVID-19 outbreak. Rodríguez represents Senate District 37. He won that seat in 2016 and is seeking reelection in 2020.

Levine Cava currently represents District 8 on the Miami-Dade County Commission. She is one of several candidates competing to be the next Miami-Dade County Mayor. Levine Cava would be the first woman candidate to win election to that office if successful.

In this article:, , , , ,
Written By

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to ryan.t.nicol@gmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Gov. DeSantis: Florida summer camps can open without restrictions.