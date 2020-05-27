José Javier Rodríguez, Daniella Levine Cava to host food distribution in Homestead

Sen. José Javier Rodríguez and Miami-Dade County Commissioner Daniella Levine Cava will host a food distribution in Homestead Thursday morning.

The distribution will take place at St. Martin de Porres Church in Homestead at 9 a.m. That church is located at 14881 SW 288 St.

The two Miami-Dade lawmakers are partnering with Farm Share, the Miami-Dade Police Department, Temple Israel of Greater Miami, and the Archdiocese of Miami for the event. Farm Share is a non-profit organization aimed at providing food to those in need.

Though the economy is beginning to open back up, thousands of families are still impacted by the slowdown caused by social distancing restrictions instituted in response to the novel coronavirus.

Farm Share and other organizations have helped put on events throughout the outbreak. Rodríguez participated in one earlier this month alongside Miami City Commissioner Manolo Reyes.

Rodríguez secured an endorsement Wednesday from the Florida AFL-CIO which cited, in part, his work to help constituents during the COVID-19 outbreak. Rodríguez represents Senate District 37. He won that seat in 2016 and is seeking reelection in 2020.

Levine Cava currently represents District 8 on the Miami-Dade County Commission. She is one of several candidates competing to be the next Miami-Dade County Mayor. Levine Cava would be the first woman candidate to win election to that office if successful.