Connect with us

Headlines Tampa Bay

Julie Marcus raises $37,000 in 11 days for Pinellas Supervisor of Elections campaign

America in Crisis Headlines

Gov. DeSantis' first George Floyd remarks: Zero tolerance for rioting, looting

Emails & Opinions Headlines

Last Call for 6.1.20 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

America in Crisis Headlines

George Floyd's brother pleads for peace

Headlines Influence

Florida Chamber announces hires, launches training institute

Headlines Presidential

Oddsmakers say Kamala Harris, Val Demings now top VEEP sweeps

Headlines

Julie Marcus raises $37,000 in 11 days for Pinellas Supervisor of Elections campaign

Marcus faces three challengers in her race for Supervisor of Elections.

on

Recently appointed Pinellas County Supervisor of Elections Julie Marcus raised over $37,000 in the 11 days after announcing her candidacy for the position, according to a fundraising report.

“I am humbled by the overwhelming support from the community,” said Marcus, a Republican. “Pinellas County voters understand the importance of experienced leadership in conducting our elections, and I am honored by this show of confidence in my ability to deliver.”

Marcus was appointed to the position by Gov. Ron DeSantis on May 19 and announced her campaign for the position in the upcoming election the following day.

War chest aside, Marcus also boasts the blessing of her predecessor, former Supervisor Deborah Clark.

Clark, who held the position for 20 years, included her recommendation for Marcus in her retirement letter to the Governor. She doubled down on Marcus again this week, offering her an endorsement for the position.

“During the many years we worked as a team, Julie proved that regardless of the challenges we faced, she could always be counted on to give her very best to the voters of Pinellas County,” Clark said. “With Julie’s depth of knowledge and experience managing the voter registration process and conducting elections, coupled with her unparalleled understanding of the state and federal laws and regulations, there is no doubt that Julie is the most qualified person for this important office.”

The relationship between Clark and Marcus reaches back nearly 17 years. During her time served under Clark, she conducted more than 320 elections at municipal and countywide levels, implemented Florida’s first ballot-on-demand system, procured updated voting systems that expanded access for disabled voters, among other accomplishments.

In 2012, Clark appointed Marcus as a chief deputy, earning her the rank of second in command of the office.

Marcus faces three challengers in her race for Supervisor of Elections.

In this article:, , , ,
Written By

Jason Delgado covers news out of the state capitol for Florida Politics. After time with the U.S. Army, Jason attended the University of Central Florida where he studies Political Science & American Policy. His past bylines include WMFE-NPR and POLITICO Florida. You can reach Jason at jason@floridapolitics.com or on Twitter at @jay_delg.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Lights out: Which jurisdictions in Florida have curfews in place in reactions to protests?