Julie Marcus raises $37,000 in 11 days for Pinellas Supervisor of Elections campaign

Recently appointed Pinellas County Supervisor of Elections Julie Marcus raised over $37,000 in the 11 days after announcing her candidacy for the position, according to a fundraising report.

“I am humbled by the overwhelming support from the community,” said Marcus, a Republican. “Pinellas County voters understand the importance of experienced leadership in conducting our elections, and I am honored by this show of confidence in my ability to deliver.”

Marcus was appointed to the position by Gov. Ron DeSantis on May 19 and announced her campaign for the position in the upcoming election the following day.

War chest aside, Marcus also boasts the blessing of her predecessor, former Supervisor Deborah Clark.

Clark, who held the position for 20 years, included her recommendation for Marcus in her retirement letter to the Governor. She doubled down on Marcus again this week, offering her an endorsement for the position.

“During the many years we worked as a team, Julie proved that regardless of the challenges we faced, she could always be counted on to give her very best to the voters of Pinellas County,” Clark said. “With Julie’s depth of knowledge and experience managing the voter registration process and conducting elections, coupled with her unparalleled understanding of the state and federal laws and regulations, there is no doubt that Julie is the most qualified person for this important office.”

The relationship between Clark and Marcus reaches back nearly 17 years. During her time served under Clark, she conducted more than 320 elections at municipal and countywide levels, implemented Florida’s first ballot-on-demand system, procured updated voting systems that expanded access for disabled voters, among other accomplishments.

In 2012, Clark appointed Marcus as a chief deputy, earning her the rank of second in command of the office.

Marcus faces three challengers in her race for Supervisor of Elections.