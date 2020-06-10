Connect with us

Some good news: Cownose stingray gives birth at Florida Aquarium

Bimini was born on World Oceans Day.

A cownose stingray gave birth at the Florida Aquarium in Tampa this week. The pup was. The third born at the aquarium in recent weeks.

The pup, named Bimini, was born Monday at about 2:00 p.m. on World Oceans Day. The pup’s mom was in labor for a little over an hour.

Bimini joins two other pups born in recent weeks, Kitts and Nevis, all named after the geological regions in which they are found.

The Aquarium is expecting pups from four more mothers within the next months. Cownose stingrays can be pregnant from 10-12 months and typically have one to two pups at a time.

The aquarium reports that Bimini is doing well and will be moved into the stingray nursery with the other two pups within the next few days.

Lucky patrons at the aquarium caught the birth on camera. Footage shows Bimini’s mom swimming around the tank, Bimini’s small head visible as the pup prepares to enter the aquatic world. As Bimini begins to crown, the crowd sighs in anticipation before cheers erupt as the pup drops from its mother into the tank.

Within minutes the pup was swimming alongside the adult stingrays.

Watch the breathtaking video below:

 

Written By

Janelle Irwin Taylor has been a professional journalist covering local news and politics in the Tampa Bay area since 2003. Most recently, Janelle reported for the Tampa Bay Business Journal. She formerly served as the sole staff reporter for WMNF News and previously covered news for Patch.com and various local neighborhood newsletters. Her work has been featured in the New York Daily News, Free Speech Radio News and Florida Public Radio and she's been interviewed by radio stations across the nation for her coverage of the 2012 Republican National Convention. Janelle is a die-hard news junkie who isn't afraid to take on big names in local politics, including Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn, the dirty business of trash and recycling in St. Pete and contentious issues surrounding transit. Her work as a reporter and radio host has earned her two WMNF awards including News Volunteer of the Year and Public Affairs Volunteer of the Year. Janelle is also a devoted wife and mother to three brilliant and beautiful daughters who are a constant source of inspiration and occasional blogging fodder.

