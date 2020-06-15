Last Call for 6.15.20 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

In a landmark decision, the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday ruled that the Civil Rights Act of 1964 prohibits employers from discriminating against lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people.

Justice Neil Gorsuch, writing for the majority, said an “employer who fires an individual for being homosexual or transgender is firing that person for traits or actions it would not have questioned in members of a different sex. Sex plays a necessary and undisguisable role in the decision, exactly what Title VII forbids.”

The 6-3 ruling was welcomed by pro-LGBTQ rights politicians at all levels of Florida government.

“The very essence of our state and country is that all people are created equal — and now, our nation’s highest court has affirmed that our LGBTQ community is equal before the law. Today’s decision protects the rights of eight million Americans in their workplace,” said Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, the only statewide elected Democrat.

“We welcome and embrace this decision in Florida, on behalf of the more than 700,000 LGBTQ people in our state who deserve equality and respect,”

The House Democratic caucus chimed in with slew statements. Among those praising the ruling were the Legislature’s three openly LGBTQ elected officials: West Park Rep. Shevrin Jones, Orlando Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith and Gulfport Rep. Jennifer Webb.

Smith said that while SCOTUS’ decision is was “tremendous,” there is still work to be done.

“While this is a clear victory for LGBTQ workers, comprehensive legislation to codify and extend these protections in areas such as housing and public accommodations remains desperately needed. That’s why the Florida Legislature must immediately pass the Florida Competitive Workforce Act,” he said.

Some Republican lawmakers are aligned.

“This is great news for all Americans. Now It’s time for Florida to pass the Competitive Workforce Act,” Tampa Rep. Jackie Toledo, one of the FCWA’s House sponsors, said on Twitter.

The FCWA has been put forward for several Legislative Sessions, with more co-sponsors — including GOP lawmakers — signing on every year. Hundreds of major Florida employers also support the proposal.

John Tonnison, president of FCWA advocacy organization Florida Competes, hailed the ruling “on behalf of 11 Fortune 500 companies, 37 large employers and more than 450 small businesses” who have joined the coalition.

Coronavirus Numbers

Positive cases:

— 75,388 FL residents (+1,738‬ since Sunday)

— 1,938 Non-FL residents (+20 since Sunday)

Origin:

— 2,271 Travel related

— 34,452 Contact with a confirmed case

— 2,193 Both

— 36,472 Under investigation

Hospitalizations:

— 12,015 in FL

Deaths:

— 2,938 in FL

Unemployment numbers

As of Sunday:

Total claims: 2,482,430

— Confirmed unique claims: 2,284,059

— Claim verification queue: 164,906

— Claims processed: 2,119,153

— Claims paid: 1,385,990 (+23,766 since Thursday)

Total paid out: $6.21 billion (+$887 million since Thursday)

Quote of the Day

“The single most ridiculous and irresponsible policy idea that has been suggested in my lifetime can be summed up in three words: ‘Defund the police.’ And yet, it is actually being discussed and debated as if there are pros and cons to it by those on the Left. There are no ‘pros’ to defunding the police. There are no coherent arguments for this lunacy.” — U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, on defunding the police

