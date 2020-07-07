Ophthalmologists caution Floridians to keep eye on protection

The Florida Society of Ophthalmology is increasing efforts to help Floridians continue to see straight.

The organization is sharing resources in July as part of eye injury prevention month in the Sunshine State. Florida in particular presents multiple threats to eye safety, especially in July, ranging from lawn maintenance to home improvement work to fireworks accidents.

Ultimately, the coronavirus outbreak is causing many people to stay at home rather than venture out and risk infection from the illness. That means more opportunity for potential eye injuries around the house.

“Most people think that eye injuries occur only in industries like construction or landscaping, but the truth is, nearly half of all eye injuries occur right at home,” said Darby Miller, president of the Florida Society of Ophthalmology and board of trustee member for the Eye Care Foundation Inc. “With more and more Floridians staying at home this summer, we are working to bring awareness this month to the prevention of eye injuries and ensuring Floridians have the resources they need to stay safe on the job, at home and during times of leisure.”

Eye experts are advising residents to simply wear some form of eye protection while doing projects around the house. The American Academy of Ophthalmology estimates 90% of the injuries to eyes in the household can be avoided by simply putting on a pair of protective lenses. Yet only three out of 10 people bother to put on eye protection at home.

The group said chemicals and cleaning products cause 125,000 eye injuries each year. Exposure to the sun, they said, can also damage eyes.

The Florida Society of Ophthalmology is launching a public awareness campaign at the organization’s website.