Connect with us

APolitical

Trulieve donates $50K to Florida LGBTQ nonprofits

APolitical Headlines

Former Florida Gov. Wayne Mixson dies at 98

APolitical Headlines

Ravens quarterback plans Pompano Beach social event amid virus

APolitical

Ophthalmologists caution Floridians to keep eye on protection

APolitical Headlines

NHL, players’ union announce plan to resume play on Aug. 1

APolitical Headlines

Mona Lisa back at work, visitors limited, as Louvre reopens
trulieve

APolitical

Trulieve donates $50K to Florida LGBTQ nonprofits

Eight LGBTQ nonprofits across Florida are getting a cut.

on

One of the biggest medical marijuana retailers in Florida gave a lift to the LGBTQ community following a donation drive in June, which was Pride Month.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. is donating about $50,000 to eight Florida-based nonprofit organizations the company partnered with during Pride Month.

Most of that money was raised through special brands of medical marijuana the company was selling last month at about 50 stores in Florida in honor of the Pride movement. Those brands of the medicinal herb were “Rainbow Sherbert” and “TruSwag,” which were named in honor of Pride Month.

A portion of the sales of those brands in Trulieve storefronts were used to raise the sum.

“Trulieve is a company that stands for the rights and dignity of all people, and we strive to create spaces that are safe, comfortable, and welcoming to all. For years, we’ve worked with LGBTQ+-oriented organizations to support groups that are driving change and fostering diversity and inclusion in the communities we call home,” said Valda Corvat, chief marketing officer for Trulieve.

“Our theme, not just for Pride Month but year-round, is ‘Be Tru to You.’ It is a statement we aim to embody daily as an organization. We are incredibly proud to support non-profits and other community-based organizations from Pensacola to Key West that are focused on creating a community of diversity, equity, and inclusion for all.”

The eight Florida nonprofit organizations that are getting portions of the Trulieve donation include 6Health, Equality Florida, LGBTQ Center of Bay County, Metro Inclusive Health, One Orlando Alliance, Pridelines, QLatinx and the Tampa Bay LGBT Chamber of Commerce.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , ,
Written By

Drew Dixon is a journalist of 40 years who has reported in print and broadcast throughout Florida, starting in Ohio in the 1980s. He is also an adjunct professor of philosophy and ethics at three colleges, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida and Florida State College at Jacksonville. You can reach him at drewdixonwriting@gmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Miami-Dade County to shut down short-term rentals and in-person dining as reopening rollback continues