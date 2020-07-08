Trulieve donates $50K to Florida LGBTQ nonprofits

One of the biggest medical marijuana retailers in Florida gave a lift to the LGBTQ community following a donation drive in June, which was Pride Month.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. is donating about $50,000 to eight Florida-based nonprofit organizations the company partnered with during Pride Month.

Most of that money was raised through special brands of medical marijuana the company was selling last month at about 50 stores in Florida in honor of the Pride movement. Those brands of the medicinal herb were “Rainbow Sherbert” and “TruSwag,” which were named in honor of Pride Month.

A portion of the sales of those brands in Trulieve storefronts were used to raise the sum.

“Trulieve is a company that stands for the rights and dignity of all people, and we strive to create spaces that are safe, comfortable, and welcoming to all. For years, we’ve worked with LGBTQ+-oriented organizations to support groups that are driving change and fostering diversity and inclusion in the communities we call home,” said Valda Corvat, chief marketing officer for Trulieve.

“Our theme, not just for Pride Month but year-round, is ‘Be Tru to You.’ It is a statement we aim to embody daily as an organization. We are incredibly proud to support non-profits and other community-based organizations from Pensacola to Key West that are focused on creating a community of diversity, equity, and inclusion for all.”

The eight Florida nonprofit organizations that are getting portions of the Trulieve donation include 6Health, Equality Florida, LGBTQ Center of Bay County, Metro Inclusive Health, One Orlando Alliance, Pridelines, QLatinx and the Tampa Bay LGBT Chamber of Commerce.