Speaker Designate alerts members after lobbyist who attended fundraiser tests positive for COVID-19

A Florida lobbyist who attended a recent Republican fundraiser near Jacksonville has tested positive for COVID-19, sources tell Florida Politics.

The lobbyist attended an event at the Ponte Vedra Inn and Club on Thursday and Saturday.

Speaker-designate Chris Sprowls confirmed the situation.

“I have called every member present and we are in the process of calling every attendee to notify them. We are encouraging all of them to self-quarantine and/or get tested as soon as possible. While there were precautions made available, further gatherings in the near future have been canceled,” Sprowls said.

Among those in attendance were future House Speaker Paul Renner, Reps. Cord Byrd, Wyman Duggan, Elizabeth Fetterhoff, Jason Fischer, Tom Leek and Clay Yarborough and House District 18 candidate Sam Garrison.

The Republican Party of Florida sponsored the event. Sprowls, Renner and Rep. Daniel Perez hosted.

Photos from the event show that not every guest was wearing a mask and social distancing was not in place, at least not exclusively. A photo with Byrd shows him with attendees shoulder to shoulder with no masks.

Another lobbyist who briefly attended the event reportedly left after entering and seeing no one wearing masks.

Some attendees may have also attended an event Saturday with Vice President Mike Pence where he thanked members of the Republican National Host Committee for their work on the Jacksonville event. Byrd attended a fundraiser reception on Thursday and then the Pence event on Saturday.

Organizers say precautions were taken at that event.

“The host committee temperature checked, provided masks in the health screening tent, encouraged guests to wear them inside and socially distanced the space into 6-foot grids for guests,” said Erin Isaac, spokesperson for the RNC Host Committee.

This isn’t the first time lawmakers have had a scare.

Byrd was among three lawmakers who temporarily self-isolated during this year’s Legislative Session in early March after they attended the Conservative Political Action Conference, or CPAC, where another attendee was later diagnosed with the virus. Rep. Anthony Sabatini and Thad Altman also isolated after the event.

Republican Rep. Byron Donalds and House Democratic Leader Kionne McGhee also self-isolated after attending the American Israel Public Affairs Committee conference where three attendees later tested positive.

Those self-isolations led to a temporary House floor recess to sanitize desktops and surfaces.

This is a breaking story and will be updated as more information becomes available.