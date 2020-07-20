Connect with us

Headlines South Florida

Daniella Levine Cava promises 'reform' in new Miami-Dade mayoral race TV spot

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

'Together, we will succeed': Ron DeSantis trumpets remdesivir, virus optimism

Headlines Legislative Campaigns

Meet Loranne Ausley, a Democrat running for Senate District 3

Emails & Opinions Headlines

Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 7.20.20

Corona Economics Headlines

As coroanvirus concerns mount, gas prices again drop

Headlines South Florida

Tina Polsky calling for curfew in Palm Beach County

Headlines

Daniella Levine Cava promises ‘reform’ in new Miami-Dade mayoral race TV spot

The ad is Levine Cava’s sixth of the campaign.

on

Miami-Dade mayoral candidate Daniella Levine Cava is releasing her sixth TV ad in her run for Miami-Dade County Mayor, titled “Reform.”

The $260,000 ad buy highlights several recent endorsements from various labor groups.

“Daniella Levine Cava, an ethical leader with the vision to deliver results,” the ad’s narrator begins in a 15-second version. “Our doctors, nurses and working families endorsed Daniella because she will reform county government.”

Levine Cava then closes out the ad.

“My fight for a better future has always been about you and your families,” she says.

A 30-second version of the spot is also running and will air on broadcast and cable networks in the county.

Levine Cava is competing in a seven-person field to be the county’s first elected female Mayor. She’s competing against Carlos Antonio De Armas, entrepreneur Monique Nicole Barley, County Commissioners Esteban “Steve” Bovo and Xavier Suarez, real estate agent Ludmilla Domond and former County Mayor Alex Penelas.

“The support that Daniella’s campaign has received is simply unparalleled,” said Christian Ulvert, a senior advisor to the Levine Cava campaign.

“She continues to be the only candidate with wide-spread community support, including the only candidate backed by multiple labor organizations, including nurses, doctors and working families. While her opponents continue falsely attacking her, Daniella continues to gain momentum as voters cast ballots through vote-by-mail. Our latest ad speaks directly to the voters why Daniella Levine Cava is the best choice to lead Miami-Dade County as its next Mayor.”

So far, Penelas has been the best fundraiser in the race, though Levine Cava has placed second among the jam-packed field.

The Miami-Dade County mayoral election will take place alongside Florida’s primary elections Aug. 18 with a runoff on Nov. 3 if no candidate receives a majority of the vote — a high likelihood in the seven-person field.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Written By

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to ryan.t.nicol@gmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

No shirt, no mask, no service! Which Florida stores require face coverings?