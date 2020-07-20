Daniella Levine Cava promises ‘reform’ in new Miami-Dade mayoral race TV spot

Miami-Dade mayoral candidate Daniella Levine Cava is releasing her sixth TV ad in her run for Miami-Dade County Mayor, titled “Reform.”

The $260,000 ad buy highlights several recent endorsements from various labor groups.

“Daniella Levine Cava, an ethical leader with the vision to deliver results,” the ad’s narrator begins in a 15-second version. “Our doctors, nurses and working families endorsed Daniella because she will reform county government.”

Levine Cava then closes out the ad.

“My fight for a better future has always been about you and your families,” she says.

A 30-second version of the spot is also running and will air on broadcast and cable networks in the county.

Levine Cava is competing in a seven-person field to be the county’s first elected female Mayor. She’s competing against Carlos Antonio De Armas, entrepreneur Monique Nicole Barley, County Commissioners Esteban “Steve” Bovo and Xavier Suarez, real estate agent Ludmilla Domond and former County Mayor Alex Penelas.

“The support that Daniella’s campaign has received is simply unparalleled,” said Christian Ulvert, a senior advisor to the Levine Cava campaign.

“She continues to be the only candidate with wide-spread community support, including the only candidate backed by multiple labor organizations, including nurses, doctors and working families. While her opponents continue falsely attacking her, Daniella continues to gain momentum as voters cast ballots through vote-by-mail. Our latest ad speaks directly to the voters why Daniella Levine Cava is the best choice to lead Miami-Dade County as its next Mayor.”

So far, Penelas has been the best fundraiser in the race, though Levine Cava has placed second among the jam-packed field.

The Miami-Dade County mayoral election will take place alongside Florida’s primary elections Aug. 18 with a runoff on Nov. 3 if no candidate receives a majority of the vote — a high likelihood in the seven-person field.