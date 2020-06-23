Labor group backs Daniella Levine Cava for Miami-Dade County Mayor

The International Union of Painters and Allied Trades (IUPAT), District Council 78 is endorsing Miami-Dade County mayoral candidate Daniella Levine Cava. She’s one of seven candidates competing for that office.

Levine Cava currently represents District 8 on the Miami-Dade County Commission.

“As Commissioner, she has stood up for working families so we will continue to stand with her,” said J.C. Garcia, an IUPAT member.

“She is a proven leader who will take on the many challenges Miami-Dade is facing, and we are proud to support her historic campaign for County Mayor.”

The group joins the Communication Workers of America (CWA) in endorsing Levine Cava’s campaign.

“I’m proud to receive my second endorsement from labor groups supporting my vision,” Levine Cava said Tuesday.

“Working families know that I have been and will always be their advocate in local government, tackling the issues they care about. Our economy grows only when we treat our workers with the dignity and respect that they deserve — we must do more to expand access to healthcare, a living wage, and paid sick leave.

“With them standing behind me, I am more confident than ever that we’ll make history and elect me as the first female Mayor of Miami-Dade County.”

Levine Cava is competing in the contest against Carlos Antonio De Armas, entrepreneur Monique Nicole Barley, current County Commissioners Esteban “Steve” Bovo and Xavier Suarez, real estate agent Ludmilla Domond and former County Mayor Alex Penelas.

Current Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Giménez is term-limited.