Jimmy Patronis joins growing list of Danny Burgess endorsers

Burgess is racking up endorsements from top GOP leadership.

on

Florida’s Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis added himself to a growing list of endorsements supporting Danny Burgess’ run for Senate District 20. 

“I’ve known Danny for many years and he is a man of integrity and honor with a servant’s heart,”  Patronis said. “His passion for our veterans and men and women in the Armed Forces is a big reason why Florida continues to be ranked the number one state for our nation’s veterans.” 

In June, Burgess stepped down from his former role as executive director for the Department of Veteran’s Affair to run for Senate. Burgess is also a captain in the U.S. Army Reserve, and formerly served three terms in Florida House District 38.

The Republican candidate has been adding to a lengthy list of endorsements, most recently from the Florida Chamber of Commerce

Burgess jumped into the SD 20 face after Sen. Tom Lee’s resigned early. Since then, Burgess earned endorsements from Senate GOP leadership, including President-Designate Wilton Simpson and Senate Republican Leader Kathleen Passidomo. Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody also recently endorsed Burgess. 

In May, Patronis garnered attention for seeking financial restitution from China for economic impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic, arguing the nation’s lack of transparency exacerbated the crisis. Patronis wrote a letter to a Chinese Ambassador to the U.S. that warned his office would identify businesses with ties to China that are waiting on payment from the state, and suggested he may withhold payment. 

The race for SD 20, which would normally not be up for reelection until 2022, has only one other candidate — Democrat Kathy Lewis. Lewis, a motivational speaker, writer and disability rights activist, ran unsuccessfully against Lee for Senate in 2018. The two will face each other on November 3 alongside regularly scheduled races. Neither candidate faces a primary challenger.

Senate District 20 covers areas of Hillsborough, Pasco and Polk counties.

Written By

Kelly Hayes studied journalism and political science at the University of Florida. Kelly was born and raised in Tampa Bay. A recent graduate, she enjoys government and legal reporting. She has experience covering the Florida Legislature as well as local government, and is a proud Alligator alum. You can reach Kelly at khayes15966@gmail.com.

