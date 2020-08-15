Connect with us

Tom Fabricio, Nelson Rodriguez square off in HD 103 primary, hope to challenge incumbent Cindy Polo

Anthony DeFillipo: The Census count is ending early. Everyone must fill out that form, do it now.

Fabricio hopes to do what Republicans couldn’t two years ago.

Republican Rep. candidates Tom Fabricio and Nelson Rodriguez will square off in HD 103 Tuesday night for the opportunity to try to steal the seat from Democratic incumbent Cindy Polo in November.

Polo, who won the seat in 2018, is running unopposed on the Democratic side, and Fabricio and Rodriguez are the only other candidates running to represent the district. Fabricio, a lawyer, has led Rodriguez in both fundraising and in endorsements, and he earned a nod from former Senate President Mike Haridopolos last week.

Fabricio told FloridaPolitics he is running in HD 103 because it’s where he went to school and where he’s raising his family. His priorities are reducing traffic congestion and highway tolls. He has advocated ridesharing and hopes to pass legislation reducing the effects of rock mining blasting.

Rodriguez, the Vice Mayor of Miami Lakes, is a former firefighter and adjunct instructor at Miami Dade College. Polo defeated his predecessor, former Miami Lakes Vice Mayor Frank Mingo, by 6 percentage points to earn the HD 103 seat in 2018.

Mingo said last month he is backing Fabricio.

Sen. Manny Diaz, who held the seat before Polo, is also endorsing Fabricio.

Polo has been endorsed by the South Florida Council of Firefighters. She has raised slightly more than anyone in the race, but because she is running unopposed, she has been able to preserve most of it. Her electoral priorities include common sense gun reform, Medicaid expansion, immigrants rights and civil rights.

HD 103 covers parts of Miami Lakes and Doral in Miami-Dade County and also extends into Miramar in Broward County.

The district has a population of 156,000.

Spencer Fordin grew up in Port Washington, N.Y. and holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Florida. Before working for FloridaPolitics.com, he spent 16 seasons with MLB.com and nearly three years as a general assignment reporter in the Cayman Islands. You can reach Spencer at SpencerFordin@gmail.com.

