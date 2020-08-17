Florida gas prices take another dive

It was another dip downward for Florida gasoline prices in the past week, according to Florida AAA Auto Club data released Monday.

The 4-cent drop in the average gallon of gas makes for the second week in a row gas prices have declined as the coronavirus outbreak continues to cause Florida motorists to back off traveling. The average price for gasoline in Florida now stands at $2.09 per gallon.

It’s the 15th consecutive day that gasoline prices have dropped in the Sunshine State.

“Gas prices are drifting lower, reaching the low $2.00-range in many markets,” said Mark Jenkins, Florida AAA spokesman. “Prices are declining as concerns about elevated cases of COVID-19 continue to dampen expectations for fuel demand. The current outlook has prevented crude oil prices from gaining any significant ground, thus keeping gas prices low.”

Crude oil was trading about $41 to $42 per barrel for several weeks. The demand for the fuel is being revised as the International Energy Agency now expects demand to be 91.9 million barrels per day in 2020, down from the agency’s earlier projection of 101 million barrels.

The most expensive gas in the state was found in West Palm Beach at $2.22 per gallon followed by Gainesville at $2.15 and Tallahassee at $2.14.

The lowest price for a gallon of gas could be purchased in Punta Gorda at $1.99 followed by Orlando and Fort Meyers where both areas recorded an average price of $2.05 per gallon.

After monumental decreases as the pandemic set in in March and April, there was a bit of a rebound in May and June. But gas prices in the state have fluctuated for most of the summer and have missed the usual significant increase during vacation months when Florida travelers usually take to the road at increased levels.

An average tank of gas in Florida costs about $31, which is about $6 less than this time last year.

Florida gas prices are still less than the national average, which is $2.17.