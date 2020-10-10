DNC unveils new billboards slamming Donald Trump’s COVID-19 response ahead of VP visit

The Democratic National Committee is unveiling new billboards Saturday in Orlando and The Villages, ahead of Vice President Mike Pence’s events in Florida this weekend.

The billboard ad criticizes President Donald Trump‘s response to the coronavirus pandemic, which has led to the death of more than 15,000 Floridians. The ad reads, “COVID cases are spiking. This administration failed us.”

The signs are located on U.S. Highway 441 West near The Villages and at the intersection of Hiawassee Road and Colonial Drive in Orlando. The location of the ads target voters around the areas Pence will visit this the weekend.

“Voters across Orlando and in the Villages won’t be able to miss this message: Trump’s failed, incompetent coronavirus response has cost too many Floridians their lives and livelihoods,” DNC Chair Tom Perez said in a news release. “When Pence comes to the state, he’ll be greeted by the consequences of the Trump administration’s record: spiking COVID-19 cases, workers who have lost their jobs and are worried about where their next paycheck will come from, and Floridians concerned Trump will rip away their health care coverage in the middle of a pandemic.”

The Vice President’s weekend visit is part of “Operation MAGA,” an effort to keep the GOP presidential bid afloat while the President is treated for COVID-19. The mission includes Trump’s top surrogates, such as Pence and Donald Trump Jr., continuing to host in-person campaign appearances just days after a potential super-spreader event at the White House led to several positive COVID-19 tests among top officials.

Pence kicked off the day by hosting a ‘Latinos for Trump’ event in Orlando at 1 p.m. Saturday at Central Christian University. He will make a stop at The Villages at 3:30 p.m.

The stops show the efforts from the President’s reelection campaign to reach the state’s Hispanic voters, as well as older voters, two populations vital for a Florida win. Saturday morning, the campaign released a new Spanish-language ad targeting Hispanic voters.

Older Floridian voters helped deliver the presidency to Trump in 2016 — the Pew Research Center estimates Trump led among voters 65 and older by 9 percentage points that election. And, his campaign hoped they would be a bulwark to cement a second term, according to The Associated Press.

However, a recent report from The Associated Press reveals that The Villages, which is typically regarded as a safe GOP electorate, may be bluer this election than in previous years.

According to the report, it seems, older voters have been put off by Trump’s handling of the coronavirus, which affects these voters more acutely than others.

A post-debate poll from The New York Times and Siena College, shows Biden leading Trump by 5-points.

The poll also showed Biden continuing to lead with Floridians 65 or older. The Times/Siena poll found no signs of any significant gains by Trump among Florida’s Hispanic voters, instead showing Biden leading 58% to 34% with Hispanic Floridians. In Miami-Dade County overall, Biden leads 61% to 30%, the poll shows.

The survey found significant disapproval of Trump’s conduct on stage at the debate. A recent poll from the Florida Chamber of Commerce shows similar numbers, with Biden beating Trump by five percentage points.