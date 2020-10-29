Last Call for 10.29.20 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

President Donald Trump wants the election decided Nov. 3 — whatever the vote count is a few hours after the polls close, that’s the one he wants to use.

Even in a normal election cycle, it can take days to tally all the votes. This year, with more than 7 million early and mail-in votes already recorded, it could take a little longer.

Florida voters are not only expecting a delay, but they’re also OK with one according to a new poll conducted by the Tyson Group.

The poll, commissioned by Secure Democracy, found nearly three-quarters of voters would prefer to have accurate election results rather than a winner on election night.

This support was bipartisan, with 86% of Democrats and 60% of Republicans indicating it was more important to make sure every vote is counted, even if it takes a few days to announce a winner.

“This survey makes it clear that elections officials and policymakers should feel empowered and obligated to count every vote, and that media outlets should report accordingly,” said Sarah Walker, director of state and federal affairs for Secure Democracy. “Getting this right is worth the wait, and voters overwhelmingly want to see votes counted accurately and fully accounted for before a final call is made.”

Only 30% of Florida voters said they think every vote will be counted on election night. Additionally, 63% of voters found it understandable that officials may take longer to finish counting ballots.

“The military defends American values through tremendous sacrifice. What they ask in return is modest: To be able to participate in the democratic process we take for granted,” said Alexander Babcock, a U.S. Army veteran and resident of Sanford. “Mail-in ballots make that possible, and a few extra days of patience to ensure those ballots are counted isn’t too much to ask. It’s the least we can do.”

Coronavirus Numbers

Positive cases:

— 784,331 FL residents (+4,111 since Wednesday)

— 10,293 Non-FL residents (+87 since Wednesday)

Origin:

— 7,056 Travel related

— 297,038 Contact with a confirmed case

— 7,770 Both

— 472,467 Under investigation

Hospitalizations:

— 49,011 in FL

Deaths:

— 16,854 in FL

Voters are Voting

Total ballots cast: 7,385,667

Voted by mail: 4,220,229

— Democrats: 1,947,852

— Republicans: 1,316,734

— NPA/Other: 955,643

Voted early: 4,220,229

— Democrats: 1,044,148

— Republicans: 1,470,989

— NPA/Other: 650,301

Quote of the Day

“Maybe we’ll get an announcement of Space Force Command before the election’s over — being in Florida. We’ll see.” — Gov. Ron DeSantis, making his pitch for Trump in Tampa.

