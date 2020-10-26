Western Panhandle advised to brace for rain, surge

The Florida Division of Emergency Management is warning residents of the western Panhandle to have disaster supplies in place as the region remains in the potential path of Tropical Storm Zeta.

“TS #Zeta is forecast to approach NW Florida on Wednesday at near hurricane strength,” the agency said in Twitter post. “Residents in this area should ensure their disaster supply kit is stocked with supplies to last at least 7 days & have a plan in place.”

The National Hurricane Center forecast Zeta to be at or near hurricane strength when it approaches the northern Gulf Coast on Wednesday, bringing an increased risk of storm surge, wind and rainfall from Louisiana to the Florida Panhandle.

The western Panhandle also sustained major flooding and other damage last month in Hurricane Sally, which made landfall in Alabama.

The center of Zeta was located about 140 miles southeast of Cozumel, Mexico, at midday Monday, moving northwest at 10 mph, carrying maximum sustained winds of 70 mph. The system is expected to turn north-northeast in two days, with Zeta’s center quickly crossing the southern U.S. and emerging in the Atlantic Ocean by end of the week.

Republished with permission from News Service of Florida