Connect with us

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Ray Rodrigues tests positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Geraldine Thompson tests positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus in Florida

Ray Rodrigues tests positive for COVID-19

Rodrigues is the second Florida lawmaker to test positive this weekend. 

on

Sen.-elect Ray Rodrigues has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Estero Republican was tested on Saturday before a routine medical appointment but the results came back on Sunday with a positive result for the coronavirus. He is not showing symptoms.

“In advance of a routine medical procedure, Senator Rodrigues was tested for COVID-19 and was notified today that he is positive,” said Erin Isaac, a spokesperson for his campaign. “He is feeling fine and has no symptoms. He is quarantining and reaching out to people he has been in contact with for notification.”

Rodrigues is the second Florida lawmaker to test positive this weekend.

At this point, a fair percentage of the Florida Legislature has tested positive.

Sen. Shevrin Jones, a West Park Democrat, recovered from the illness in the summer. Like Rodrigues, Jones is at the eight of an eight-year stint in the Florida House and preparing to move to the upper chamber this month.

Rep. Randy Fine, a Palm Bay Republican, was actually hospitalized with the coronavirus in August.

Rep. Geraldine Thompson, a Windemere Democrat, revealed on Saturday she had tested positive.

Additionally, U.S. Rep.-elect Byron Donalds, a Naples Democrat, tested positive in October for COVID-19 ahead of a rally with President Donald Trump.

Outgoing Sen. Rob Bradley also recovered from COVID-19 earlier this year.

Rodrigues recently won election to the Florida Senate representing Senate District 27 after defeating Democrat Rachel Brown. That came after a Republican primary against fellow Rep. Heather Fitzenhagen.

Following Rodrigues’ election to the Senate, he attended a victory party on Tuesday at The Ranch in Fort Myers. Following news of Rodrigues’ diagnosis, Twitter users noted a picture that showed the Rodrigues and other members of the Lee County Legislative Delegation together. That included Rodrigues, Rep. Spencer Roach and Rep.-elects Adam Botana, Mike Giallombardo and Jenna Persons.

Rodrigues was also a featured speaker at a Get-Out-The-Vote rally for Trump in Naples on Oct. 24. along with Rep. Bob Rommel of Naples.

Besides Rodrigues job in the Legislature, he works as director of community relations at Florida Gulf Coast University.

In this article:,
Written By

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at jacobogles@hotmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.