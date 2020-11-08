Ray Rodrigues tests positive for COVID-19

Sen.-elect Ray Rodrigues has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Estero Republican was tested on Saturday before a routine medical appointment but the results came back on Sunday with a positive result for the coronavirus. He is not showing symptoms.

“In advance of a routine medical procedure, Senator Rodrigues was tested for COVID-19 and was notified today that he is positive,” said Erin Isaac, a spokesperson for his campaign. “He is feeling fine and has no symptoms. He is quarantining and reaching out to people he has been in contact with for notification.”

Rodrigues is the second Florida lawmaker to test positive this weekend.

At this point, a fair percentage of the Florida Legislature has tested positive.

Sen. Shevrin Jones, a West Park Democrat, recovered from the illness in the summer. Like Rodrigues, Jones is at the eight of an eight-year stint in the Florida House and preparing to move to the upper chamber this month.

Rep. Randy Fine, a Palm Bay Republican, was actually hospitalized with the coronavirus in August.

Rep. Geraldine Thompson, a Windemere Democrat, revealed on Saturday she had tested positive.

Additionally, U.S. Rep.-elect Byron Donalds, a Naples Democrat, tested positive in October for COVID-19 ahead of a rally with President Donald Trump.

Outgoing Sen. Rob Bradley also recovered from COVID-19 earlier this year.

Rodrigues recently won election to the Florida Senate representing Senate District 27 after defeating Democrat Rachel Brown. That came after a Republican primary against fellow Rep. Heather Fitzenhagen.

Following Rodrigues’ election to the Senate, he attended a victory party on Tuesday at The Ranch in Fort Myers. Following news of Rodrigues’ diagnosis, Twitter users noted a picture that showed the Rodrigues and other members of the Lee County Legislative Delegation together. That included Rodrigues, Rep. Spencer Roach and Rep.-elects Adam Botana, Mike Giallombardo and Jenna Persons.

Rodrigues was also a featured speaker at a Get-Out-The-Vote rally for Trump in Naples on Oct. 24. along with Rep. Bob Rommel of Naples.

Besides Rodrigues job in the Legislature, he works as director of community relations at Florida Gulf Coast University.