Rick Scott says Donald Trump 2024 run would be ‘great’ after ‘four years of Joe Biden’

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott said on Tuesday that a 2024 run by the current President would be “great,” addressing rumors that Donald Trump is looking for a rematch in four years.

Scott, appearing on Tuesday’s iteration of Bill Hemmer Reports on the Fox News Channel, said he thinks “it’s great if he wants to run in ’24.”

“We’re going to have four years, it looks like, of Joe Biden, where he’s going to raise taxes, he’s going to ruin this economy,” Scott added, acknowledging Biden’s victory with his most explicit phrasing on the subject since Election Day.

As Florida Politics reported earlier Tuesday, Scott stressed on a media hit that the Electoral College mandate would be final on the President’s reelection chances, but this new language made it clearer that Scott has accepted the inevitability of Trump’s loss.

“I think ’24’s going to be a great year; ’22’s going to be a great year for Republicans,” said Scott, the new chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee.

Scott, when asked if Republican Senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue could stave off challenges from Democrats Rev. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff without an assist from the President, urged them not even to think about it.

“I wouldn’t take the chance,” Scott told Hemmer. “Trump gets out the vote, so why take the chance?”

In the immediate wake of Trump’s defeat last month, Scott disclaimed talk that he was angling for a 2024 campaign even as he undertook one of the most visible roles in Senate leadership: helming the campaign arm.

“I’m not focused on it,” Scott told CNN about a 2024 bid. “I like my job as U.S. Senator and that’s what I’m going to focus on.”

While Scott may be focused on the Senate exclusively, he bet on Trump and himself both as the campaign wrapped.

Scott, late in October, released two ads from his political committee. One was a GOTV ad for President Trump, and the second one was more of a personal manifesto, with the Senator saying he was “mad” at rioters and protesters.

Though Scott has proven to be a gifted politician with an ability to win close races, a 2024 Trump run almost certainly would blunt any ambitions from Florida’s junior Senator to take the White House.