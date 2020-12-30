Vaccines available in all Florida counties by week’s end

With the second round of Moderna COVID-19 vaccines arriving in Florida this week, officials in all 67 counties in Florida will be administering doses.

By the end of the week, the third week of the vaccine rollout, all remaining county health departments that have not already received vaccines will receive a combined 93,900 doses. Another 54 hospitals that have not previously received the vaccine will receive 33,200 doses.

In addition to the Moderna formula, the five original hospitals that received the Pfizer vaccine will receive their second round this week, as will longterm care facilities in Broward and Pinellas counties, a total of 118,950 new doses.

“Thanks to our state’s strong partnership with the federal government and Florida hospitals, more than 146,000 individuals have been vaccinated in Florida, including front-line health care workers, staff and residents of long-term care facilities and individuals 65 and older,” Gov. Ron DeSantis said in a statement.

After receiving about 180,000 Pfizer vaccine doses on Dec. 14, Florida received 120,000 more the following week as well as 367,000 of Moderna’s formula.

The five hospitals receiving Pfizer vaccines are Tampa General Hospital, Broward Memorial, UF Shands in Jacksonville, Jackson Memorial in Miami and Advent Health in Orlando.

“By having a Governor who plans ahead and gives us clear direction on priorities, we have already provided the first shot to all frontline staff who want the vaccine and we are beginning to schedule appointments for Jackson patients and other Miami-Dade residents 65 and older,” said Jackson Health System President and CEO Carlos Migoya. “We look forward to continuing this great work in South Florida as we stop COVID-19 together.”

Added Memorial Healthcare System President and CEO Aurelio Fernandez: “At Memorial, we already have vaccinated a high percentage of our hospital staff, as well as our health care partners in the community. With Governor DeSantis at the helm of this response, I know Florida will serve as a national model for administering the COVID-19 vaccine.”

Hospital partners have been a critical part of this vaccination effort to date and hospital CEOs are sharing tremendous progress within their communities, according to the Governor’s Office.

Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare President and CEO Mark O’Bryant said the 6,7000 doses allowed the hospital to administer the vaccine to physician practices, community clinics and other healthcare partners and neighboring rural hospitals.