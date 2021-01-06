Last Call for 1.6.21 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

First Shot

House Speaker Chris Sprowls on Wednesday said he would prioritize legislation to shield businesses from COVID-19 liability lawsuits in the upcoming 2021 Legislative Session.

“Florida businesses and organizations that do the right thing should not fear being drowned by massive litigation costs,” he said. “We are fast-tracking this COVID-19 liability protection bill to ensure that there is no potential for unscrupulous litigation to threaten Florida’s economic recovery. Ours is the most aggressive liability protection bill in the nation.”

Rep. Lawrence McClure is carrying the House liability protection bill, HB 7, which is slated to go before the Civil Justice & Property Rights Subcommittee on Jan. 13, the first day of the House’s first interim committee week before Session begins in March.

The Senate is also prioritizing liability protections, and Senate President Wilton Simpson reaffirmed that commitment this afternoon.

“Businesses across Florida have suffered greatly over the last several months and are doing the best they can to safely reopen during a period of extreme uncertainty,” he said. “When a business makes a good-faith effort to adhere to safety guidelines, our laws should provide strong protections.”

Sen. Jeff Brandes filed the Senate bill Wednesday. He said the bill would “aid in separating the serious and meritorious claims brought against a Florida business from the claims that are unfair or inappropriate as our state continues to fully reopen and recover.”

Both chambers plan to address liability protections for health care providers and long-term care facilities with separate legislation. The House will hold its first workshop on health care liability protections on Jan. 14 during a meeting of the Health and Human Services Committee.

The legislative announcements were met with praise from Florida’s business community.

“Florida has the fifth-worst legal climate in America and the last thing we need are a tsunami of frivolous COVID lawsuits as we seek to relaunch Florida’s economy. It’s important to provide Florida businesses, who are doing the right thing by their customers and employees, the assurance that they can continue doing their part to relaunch Florida’s economy without fear of facing frivolous lawsuits,” Florida Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Mark Wilson said.

“It is encouraging these bills are being considered at the first opportunity in the 2021 Session. We look forward to working with Sen. Brandes, Rep. McClure and legislative leadership to ensure these bills move through the process and ultimately to the Governor’s desk in the strongest form possible.”

Coronavirus Numbers

Positive cases:

— 1,385,040 FL residents (+17,262 since Tuesday)

— 24,866 Non-FL residents (+521 since Tuesday)

Origin:

— 11,543 Travel related

— 519,450 Contact with a confirmed case

— 14,886 Both

— 839,161 Under investigation

Hospitalizations:

— 64,321 in FL

Deaths:

— 22,647 in FL

Quote of the Day

“The 25th Amendment allows for the removal of a President. It’s time to remove the President.” — U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist, as pro-Donald Trump rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol.

Bill Day’s Latest

