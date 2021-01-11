Connect with us

Florida Poly researcher featured in WHO database

Ajeet Kaushik, assistant professor of chemistry at Florida Polytechnic University, has had three of his academic papers added to the World Health Organization’s database of global literature on coronavirus disease. Image via Florida Polytechnic.

The research explores the use of nanomedicine, biosensors and artificial intelligence to diagnose and combat COVID-19.

The World Health Organization has selected research from Florida Polytechnic University’s Ajeet Kaushik to be featured in its database of global literature on coronavirus disease.

Kaushik, who is an assistant professor of chemistry at the university, has published several scientific papers since 2020 that explore the use of nanomedicine, biosensors and artificial intelligence to diagnose and combat COVID-19.

“If a country is facing a problem, as part of the university I have to do my best to solve this problem,” Kaushik said in a news release. “When the Ebola virus and the Zika virus came about, my advisor told me that we are working for humanity. We are working for society, so we have to do our best to solve a problem that is very important.”

Kaushik most recent paper focuses on manipulative magnetic nanomedicine and the future of COVID-19 therapy, and was published in the journal Expert Opinion on Drug Delivery.

The research found that delivering drugs to a highly specific part of the body can provide a safer, more precise and more effective way to treat patients recovering from COVID-19.

“This infection is different – we are not dealing only with respiratory problems. We are dealing with heart failure, kidney problems, anxiety, depression, vision problems and more, all because of coronavirus,” Kaushik said in a news release. “No one can propose a good single solution to handle this, so different people with different expertise have to do different jobs.”

Three other papers Kaushil authored are also featured in the WHO database, including:

— Electrochemical SARS-CoV-2 Sensing at Point-of-Care and Artificial Intelligence for Intelligent COVID-19 Management

COVID-19: Review of a 21st Century Pandemic from Etiology to Neuro-psychiatric Implications

Functionalized terahertz plasmonic metasensors: Femtomolar-level detection of SARS-CoV-2 spike proteins.

Kaushik’s work has also earned him the Early Career Award 2020 from the International Journal of Nanomedicine.

“Maybe these papers can help someone who is working in a company and can now think about developing smart sensors for point-of-care testing and sending a drug to the brain using nanotechnology,” Kaushik said in a news release. “No one can handle this problem on their own, so we need a group of people working together to handle one single problem connected to the coronavirus.”

