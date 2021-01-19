South Florida records another 3.3K COVID-19 cases, 34 deaths

South Florida’s tri-county area has added another 3,344 COVID-19, according to Tuesday’s report from the Department of Health.

The region also saw another 34 deaths across Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties. That’s mostly due to a surge in deaths in Palm Beach, which recorded 22 deaths alone in Tuesday’s report. The county has recorded an average of just 9 deaths per day over the previous seven days.

Palm Beach also saw its case positivity rate rise for the third straight day. That could be a sign the otherwise downward trend in cases could be reversing itself in Palm Beach.

However, in both Broward and Miami-Dade counties, the case positivity rate dropped from Monday to Tuesday. That metric remains on a downward trajectory week-to-week in all three counties.

Gov. Ron DeSantis did have a bit of bright news for Palm Beach County Tuesday, announcing that all 67 Publix sites would be ready to administer COVID-19 shots by Thursday. Individuals can request a vaccine beginning Wednesday. Individuals seeking a vaccine at a Publix site must be a Palm Beach County resident.

Miami-Dade has recorded around 45 new hospitalizations per day for two consecutive weeks now. That puts the county in the worst shape in terms of hospitalizations among the three major counties.

In total, South Florida has now recorded just over 607,000 COVID-19 cases since the outbreak began. In total, 8,671 people in the tri-county area have been killed after contracting the virus.

Here are some of the weekly numbers for the previous three weeks throughout the South Florida tri-county area:

Miami-Dade

— Dec. 29-Jan. 4: 27 newly-reported hospitalizations per day, 13 newly-reported deaths per day, 2,616 new confirmed cases per day, 9.9% positivity rate

— Jan. 5-11: 46 newly-reported hospitalizations per day, 28 newly-reported deaths per day, 2,841 new confirmed cases per day, 9.8% positivity rate

— Jan. 12-18: 45 newly-reported hospitalizations per day, 24 newly-reported deaths per day, 2,306 new confirmed cases per day, 8.9% positivity rate

Broward

— Dec. 29-Jan. 4: 19 newly-reported hospitalizations per day, 8 newly-reported deaths per day, 1,208 new confirmed cases per day, 9.1% positivity rate

— Jan. 5-11: 29 newly-reported hospitalizations per day, 8 newly-reported deaths per day, 1,331 new confirmed cases per day, 9.5% positivity rate

— Jan. 12-18: 22 newly-reported hospitalizations per day, 7 newly-reported deaths per day, 1,112 new confirmed cases per day, 8.3% positivity rate

Palm Beach

— Dec. 29-Jan. 4: 21 newly-reported hospitalizations per day, 7 newly-reported deaths per day, 760 new confirmed cases per day, 9.4% positivity rate

— Jan. 5-11: 16 newly-reported hospitalizations per day, 7 newly-reported deaths per day, 901 new confirmed cases per day, 10% positivity rate

— Jan. 12-18: 16 newly-reported hospitalizations per day, 12 newly-reported deaths per day, 750 new confirmed cases per day, 8.3% positivity rate