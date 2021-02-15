Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 2.15.21

Good Monday morning. Most of the other morning tout sheets are off today for Presidents Day, but not Sunburn. We’ll save our vacation time for Michelle‘s upcoming 40th birthday.

Just one other note:

— SITUATIONAL AWARENESS —

—@TimFullerton: CDC reports nearly 4.5 million doses administered over the last two days. Each day was a single-day record on its own. This is major progress.

—@AlexTDaugherty: Also, this is a politically noteworthy vote for [Marco] Rubio. He and Ron Johnson of WI are the 2 GOP Senators on the ballot in ’22 who voted to acquit [Donald] Trump. Rubio has also faced rumbles of a pro-Trump primary challenge

—@MaryEllenKlas: In 30 years covering Tallahassee, the #Parkland bill ranks as one of the best demonstrations of legislative responsiveness and leadership. Credit to @BillGalvano @Book4Senate @JaredEMoskowitz Kevin Radar and willingness to negotiate by @joenegronfl @richardcorcoran @WiltonSimpson

—@PatriciaMazzei: I know the rest of the country doesn't want to hear this, but it's so hot, Miami basically skipped the spring

—@Rosebwong: I'm really excited about president's day because it means Valentine's Day is over

— DAYS UNTIL —

— DATELINE TALLAHASSEE —

“House to take up health care liability shield” via The News Service of Florida — After the Senate started moving forward with the controversial issue Wednesday, a House committee next week will take up a bill that would help shield nursing homes, hospitals and physicians from coronavirus-related lawsuits. According to a House calendar, the House Health & Human Services Committee is slated next Wednesday to consider the bill’s House version. The Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday in a 6-4, party-line vote approved its version, which has some key differences from the House bill. Since the onset of the pandemic last year, health care providers have been calling for protections from COVID-19-related lawsuits.

“Lawmakers open debate over staffing in nursing homes” via Bailey LeFever of The Tampa Bay Times — Even if some facilities don’t plan to use them, personal care attendants could become a permanent fixture in Florida’s long-term care system under two bills proposed for the upcoming Legislative Session. Senate Bill 1132 and House Bill 485 would allow the attendants to work for four months, providing they complete eight hours of training. After that, they would be required to pass a certified nursing assistant exam to continue working in their facilities. The bills were introduced by Sen. Aaron Bean and Rep. Sam Garrison. While making the program permanent could help ease the staffing shortage, experts argue it may lower nursing homes’ quality of care to dangerous levels.

“Business lobby and trial lawyers clash: GOP wants to protect businesses from COVID lawsuits and possibly more” via Michael Moline of the Florida Phoenix — Barbara DeVane, lobbyist since 1972 for progressive causes, offered historical perspective to several senators considering whether to shield medical institutions, including hospitals and nursing homes, from liability from COVID lawsuits. The Senate’s Judiciary Committee was debating a bill by its own chairman — Pinellas Republican Jeff Brandes — and voting down a series of Democratic amendments to weaken the bill. To DeVane, representing Florida NOW and the Florida Alliance of Retired Americans, this was just another chapter in a decades-long campaign to restrict access to the courtroom. “The tort reformers come and go, about every 20 years,” she testified.

“Secret search bill and trade secrets back before Legislature” via Mark Lane of The Daytona Beach News-Journal — The Florida Legislature will set up shop in a few weeks and we know what that means new proposals for circumventing the state’s public records and sunshine laws! My personal favorite is the plan to lower the Cone of Silence over searches for university presidents. Bills pushing this idea have been popping up since 2013 and as recently as last Session. The latest version is a bill filed by Jeff Brandes, chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, that would allow the vetting and ranking of university presidential candidates could go ahead in secret and keep the identities of applicants confidential until 21 days before their interviews with a search committee or a meeting to decide on hiring. More than enough time to make sure everything is a done deal ahead of time.

“Legislators look to tweak election laws – from voter registration to felon voting rights” via Jeffrey Schweers of the Tallahassee Democrat — Florida stood out on election night for having all its votes counted way ahead of any other state. That was largely due to state election laws, streamlined over the last 20 years since the balloting and recount debacle that put the outcome of the 2000 presidential election into double overtime and made Florida the punchline of late night talk show hosts. “A number of things set Florida apart from other states: The voting options, our canvassing procedure, our election day deadline for the receipt of ballots,” Secretary of State Laurel Lee told the House Public Integrity and Elections Committee.

“Ardian Zika files bill to bolster K-12 civics education” via Jason Delgado of Florida Politics — Rep. Zika on Thursday filed a bill that would “enhance” K-12 civics education in Florida, the Florida House announced. The proposal, HB 5, instructs the Florida Department of Education to create a “Portraits in Patriotism” video library. The library would house the personal stories of diverse “civic-minded” individuals and use them for instruction. Zika, a Republican, represents Land O’ Lakes. “As an American who began my journey as an immigrant, I’m a product of America’s exceptionalism,” Zika said in the announcement. The proposal, also known as the Portraits in Patriotism Act, requires the curriculum to be incorporated into regular school work.

“‘People should come first’: Allison Tant carries family’s legacy into Florida House” via James Call of The Tallahassee Democrat — Tant arrived at the Capitol this year with a strong sense of the purpose of government, she said. She’s a millionaire, with a reported net worth of $9 million, but her humble beginnings reflect her policy interests. The stories her parents told continue to resonate in Tant when she thinks about government and how she evaluates proposals. In an election night phone call, after her victory with 57% of the vote, Tant took a breath and laid out a legislative agenda to “mend holes” in the social safety net: Protecting funding for health and human services and fixing the state’s troubled unemployment compensation system.

— LEG. SKED —

Happening today — Sens. Perry Thurston and Loranne Ausley will hold an online news conference to release a report about billionaires’ growing wealth while Florida faces budget problems. Groups attending include the Florida Alliance for Retired Americans, the Black Women’s Roundtable and the Florida Center for Fiscal and Economic Policy, 9:45 a.m. Zoom link here. Meeting ID: 84471929777. Code: 110915.

Happening today — House Minority Co-leader Evan Jenne holds an online media availability, joined by Reps. Joe Casello and Christine Hunschofsky, 12:30 p.m. Zoom link here.

Legislative committee meetings

The Senate Select Committee on Pandemic Preparedness and Response will receive an update from the Florida Department of Education, noon, Room 412, Knott Building.

The House Health Care Appropriations Subcommittee will receive updates from Agency for Health Care Administration on graduate medical education programs, supplemental payment programs and more, 1:30 p.m., Room 404, House Office Building.

The House Public Integrity & Elections Committee will receive updates on research institutions and foreign donations to public entities, 1:30 p.m., Reed Hall, House Office Building.

The Senate Judiciary Committee meets to consider SB 54, from Sen. Danny Burgess, to end Florida’s no-fault auto insurance system, 2:30 p.m., Room 412, Knott Building.

The Senate Commerce and Tourism Committee meets to consider SB 72, from Sen. Brandes, to shield businesses from coronavirus-related lawsuits, 3:30 p.m., Room 110, Senate Office Building.

The Senate Environment and Natural Resources Committee meets to consider SB 514, from Sen. Ray Rodrigues, to create a Statewide Office of Resiliency on sea-level rise and other issues, 3:30 p.m., Room 37, Senate Office Building.

The House Appropriations Committee will hear an update from Ben Watkins, director of the Division of Bond Finance and matters that influence bond ratings, 4 p.m., Room 212, Knott Building.

The House Ways & Means Committee will workshop issues on remote commerce, 4 p.m., Morris Hall, House Office Building.

— STATEWIDE —

“Florida schools will resume state testing, in person. Some say no way.” via Jeffrey Solochek of the Tampa Bay Times — The state’s edict has sparked interest in the testing opt-out movement, which has a small but loyal following in Florida. Cindy Hamilton, who co-founded Florida’s Opt-Out Network in Orlando nearly a decade ago, said her group has been “swamped” with information requests in recent weeks, as school districts have begun alerting families in-person testing is scheduled for April and May. Many have questions about the rules over refusing to take the tests. State and school officials promote the idea that students must sit for the end-of-course exams and Florida Standards Assessments. They often tell parents it’s against the law to opt out.

“Florida consumers ‘flabbergasted’ as property insurers push for double-digit rate hikes” via Suzanne Barlyn of Reuters — Florida property insurers are jacking up rates by double-digit percentages, blaming the hikes on lingering damage from past hurricanes, a wave of litigation and a law that encourages lawyers to sue by allowing courts to award them big fees. The rate increases in Florida, the third-largest property insurance market among U.S. states, are the highest in memory, according to some insurance agents and residents. One danger, they say, is that the new rates could make owning a home in Florida unaffordable. Karlos Horn, a 35-year-old law student who owns a four-bedroom home in Hendry County, said his premium doubled to $200 per month last August.

“Reefer madness in Florida” via Christine Jordan Sexton of News Service of Florida — Get ready for reefer madness on Wednesday, Feb. 18. That’s when members of the state’s two physician licensing boards begin working on the practice standards Florida-licensed physicians must follow when ordering smokable medical marijuana for their qualified patients. The Board of Medicine and the Board of Osteopathic Medicine are required to have the rules adopted by July 1. As members of the boards, meeting collectively as the Joint Committee on Medical Marijuana, begin working on rules laying out when smoking is acceptable, they will be reviewing the findings of a new state report that shows smoking medical marijuana is popular among patients who qualify.

— CORONA FLORIDA —

“Florida adds 96 coronavirus deaths, 5,000-plus cases Sunday” via Romy Ellenbogen of The Tampa Bay Times — Florida added 5,436 coronavirus cases on Sunday, bringing the weekly average of cases down. Since March, 1,827,373 coronavirus cases have been identified across Florida. An average of about 7,056 cases are announced per day, based on the weekly average. Just under 100,000 tests were processed Saturday, resulting in a single-day positivity rate of 6.97 percent. The state also announced 96 additional deaths from the virus, making the number of people dead statewide 29,275. The weekly death average decreased slightly to about 159 people reported dead per day.

“Long-term care COVID-19 deaths top 10,000” via Jim Saunders of The News Service of Florida — With an additional 59 deaths reported Friday, total long-term care deaths reached 10,034 — with the vast majority involving residents of nursing homes and assisted living facilities. State leaders have worried since the early days of the pandemic about the threat of COVID-19 to long-term care residents, who are particularly vulnerable to the disease because of advanced ages and underlying health conditions. According to a report released by the state Department of Health, long-term care facilities were linked to about 35% of the 28,565 deaths of Floridians from COVID-19. In all, 28 counties have had more than 100 long-term care deaths, with Palm Beach County topping the list with 974 deaths and Miami-Dade County next with 964.

“As COVID variants spread, Florida slow to release details” via Kate Santich of the Orlando Sentinel — Since Jan. 7 — one week after a COVID variant first found in the United Kingdom was detected in Martin County — the Florida Department of Health has ignored repeated inquiries for timely information on which other counties had confirmed the presence of the strain. It made a single disclosure, showing variant cases through Feb. 1, but did not publish the information on the state’s COVID-19 dashboard, and it has not updated the data since. Reported cases of the mutation have spiraled from 147 to 347 as of Friday. And the lack of transparency has continued without explanation, despite ongoing updates from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which has reported state-by-state totals for much of the nation.

“Ron DeSantis warns ‘lockdowner’ Joe Biden not to ‘target Florida’” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — Florida’s Governor continued this weekend to rail against a potential travel ban floated by the Biden White House, calling the President a “lockdowner” looking to target the Sunshine State. “Biden is a lockdowner. His advisers are lockdowners. Lockdowns don’t work,” said DeSantis, who went on to make a vow to the administration and its allies. “We’re not turning back, and they will not be able to get away with targeting Florida.” The Governor says the travel ban trial balloon was tantamount to a “political attack against Florida” intended to “punish a state that is doing it better than what his experts have recommended.

—”‘This strain is in blue states’: DeSantis blows off coronavirus mutations in Florida” via David Edwards of Raw Story

“CDC school guidance may have little effect in Florida” via CBS Miami staff reports — New guidelines from the CDC about reopening schools during the coronavirus pandemic might not change anything in Florida, as state Education Commissioner Corcoran is urging districts to “stay the course.” As debate rages over how to reopen schools in various cities and states across the country, the CDC issued guidance Friday that includes mitigation strategies, indicators of COVID-19 transmission and testing for coronavirus in schools. Before the guidelines were published Friday, Corcoran released a prepared statement mostly focused on reiterating that Florida ordered schools to offer in-person instruction in July.

“Data needed for Florida redistricting delayed by COVID-19” via The News Service of Florida — Blaming coronavirus-related delays, the U.S. Census Bureau announced Friday that data Florida lawmakers will use to redraw legislative and congressional boundaries won’t be delivered until September. The bureau had planned to start providing census data to states on Friday and complete the rollout by March 31. In a blog post, James Whitehorne, chief of the bureau’s Redistricting and Voting Rights Data Office, wrote that COVID-19 delays had pushed back the timeline. The data is now expected to be released to all states at one time before Sept. 30. Florida House Speaker Chris Sprowls and Senate President Simpson have not assigned lawmakers to fill redistricting committees.

This is ridiculous reporting — “Florida is a COVID-19 nightmare — Even for vaccinated people” via Francisco Alvarado of The Daily Beast — As extra-contagious mutations of the coronavirus gather strength like a hurricane churning off the Atlantic coast, Floridians see no sign of respite. While they have yet to issue formal guidance on congregating by vaccinated people, state and national health experts have assured the general public that the vaccines are effective even, if perhaps less so, against the variants surging nationwide. But in a state with a long history of pandemic recklessness and where mask mandates are nonexistent, vaccinated Floridians don’t want to risk getting infected by going out in public. Here, getting a shot offers little more than a modicum of relief.

“More than 1 million Floridians fully vaccinated against COVID-19” via Chris Persaud of The Palm Beach Post — More than 1 million people in Florida and almost 100,000 in Palm Beach County have now received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. Florida health officials reported Saturday that 1,028,315 people statewide and 95,783 in Palm Beach County had both the two-dose coronavirus shots. Statewide figures include 19,816 immunized out-of-state residents, about 2% of the total. So far, 4.8% of Florida’s residents and 6.5% of Palm Beach County’s have been inoculated. Nationwide, about 3.7% of Americans have been fully vaccinated. Florida’s vaccine reports show its efforts to immunize its oldest residents is falling behind.

“Publix will expand vaccine sign-ups starting next week” via Lisa J. Huriash of The South Florida Sun-Sentinel — With a new infusion of COVID-19 vaccines, Publix is increasing the chances for people to book an appointment. Instead of just Wednesdays and Fridays, Publix will add Monday sign-ups starting next week. Publix this week nearly doubled the number of counties where it’s distributing the vaccine in Florida, expanding to 593 stores in 41 of the state’s 67 counties. On Friday, those spots went quickly. More than 27,000 appointments were made in less than two hours, said Publix spokeswoman Maria Brous. The Publix supply is part of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program, which supplies vaccines and the allocation distributed through the state of Florida.

— CORONA LOCAL —

“Tallahassee Mayor condemns crowds at local bars, Leon Health hiring staff” via Casey Chapter of The Tallahassee Democrat — Tallahassee Mayor John Dailey, who also participated in Friday’s webinar, pointed to the crowds at local bars and restaurants as “a huge frustration” for city officials. “It’s not appropriate right now,” Dailey said. “These are super-spreader events. I encourage everyone to step up to the plate and be those community partners.” Blackburn said local cases are disproportionately in the 18-24 age range, currently making up 36% of local cases, according to Florida Department of Health data. This has been a consistent trend in local COVID-19 case statistics since universities opened for the fall 2020 semester. About 81% of local deaths caused by the virus have been people aged 65 and older.

“Lakeland receives additional $787K to aid renters, homeowners” via Sara-Megan Walsh of The Lakeland Ledger — Lakeland officials will vote Monday on how to best spend more than $787,000 in federal relief funds to help those residents feeling the financial impact of the COVID pandemic. The city received a second infusion of $787,276 to assistant residents through the U.S. Housing and Urban Development’s Community Block Development Grant program in September, according to Annie Gibson, the city’s Housing Program Supervisor. “HUD is recommending we concentrate on foreclosures associated with rental assistance and with the vaccine distribution,” she said. The city’s proposed plan calls for approximately one-third, or $262,276, to go toward the city’s Emergency Rental Relief Program.

— CORONA NATION —

“Average new U.S. virus cases below 100K for 1st time in months” via Sudhin Thanawala and Kate Brumback of The Associated Press — Average daily new coronavirus cases in the United States dipped below 100,000 in recent days for the first time in months. Still, experts cautioned Sunday that infections remain high and precautions to slow the pandemic must stay in place. The seven-day rolling average of new infections was well above 200,000 for much of December and went to roughly 250,000 in January, according to data kept by Johns Hopkins University, as the pandemic came roaring back after it had been tamed in some places over the summer. That average dropped below 100,000 on Friday for the first time since Nov. 4. It stayed below 100,000 on Saturday.

“A new study identifies seven U.S. virus variants with the same worrying mutation.” via The New York Times — In a new study, a team of researchers reported seven growing lineages of the coronavirus, spotted in states across the country. All of them have evolved a mutation in the same genetic letter. It’s not clear yet whether this shared mutation makes the variants more contagious, but because it appears in a gene that influences how the virus enters human cells, the scientists are highly suspicious. It’s difficult to answer even basic questions about how prevalent the new variants are in the United States because the country sequences genomes from less than 1% of coronavirus test samples.

“Anthony Fauci sees ‘sobering’ data on South Africa variant” via Grace Hauck and John Bacon of USA Today — Data on the South Africa variant of the coronavirus is “sobering,” and current vaccines are less effective against it than the original virus or U.K. variant, Dr. Fauci said Sunday. Fauci, speaking on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” said less is known about the South African variant than the U.K. version, which has proved to be more transmissible than the original version of the virus. “But we do know that it (South Africa variant) evades the protection from some of the monoclonal antibodies, and it diminishes somewhat the capability and the effectiveness of the vaccine to block it,” Fauci said. Fauci said there was “still some cushion left,” so that current vaccines do provide some protection against it.

What Helen Ferre is reading — “Cover-up claims engulf Andrew Cuomo as scandal over nursing home deaths grows” via Shannon Young and Anna Gronewold of POLITICO — When Gov. Cuomo’s top aide told Democratic lawmakers this week why the administration slow-walked information on nursing home deaths, she appeared to be trying to dispel smoldering rumors of a cover-up. Instead, the aide, Melissa DeRosa, threw gasoline on a fire that by Friday had enveloped Cuomo’s legacy of effective leadership during the COVID-19 crisis, something he hoped to parlay into a fourth term next year. Republicans demanded Cuomo’s impeachment. There were calls for his top staffers to resign. And members of the governor’s own party began to turn on him, publicly and forcefully.

—“Cuomo keeps a low profile and avoids reporters at Oval Office meeting with Biden as Republicans and Democrats demand he resign for covering-up the true COVID-19 death toll in New York nursing homes” via Mary Kekatos and Harriet Alexander of The Daily Mail

What Richard Corcoran is reading — “Rhode Island kept its schools open. This is what happened.” via Susan Dominus of The New York Times — Gov. Gina Raimondo of Rhode Island “Every day that a child is out of school,” she said, “is a problem for that child.” As bad as the numbers were in Rhode Island, she was about to bear down on a conviction she had held since the spring: Schools must remain open for in-person learning. Raimondo, who has two children in private school, has said that she sees school openings as a matter of equity. The preponderance of evidence suggested that schools could be safe for reopening, provided mitigation measures were in place. Administrators and teachers alike came to recognize that they might have to generate new systems on the fly no matter how much they trained.

“Oxford-AstraZeneca begins a vaccine trial for children. It’s the youngest group yet to be tested.” via Kim Bellware of The Washington Post — Oxford University announced it started testing its coronavirus vaccine in children as young as 6 in a move that expands coronavirus vaccine trials to the youngest age group yet. The Oxford trial will include 300 child volunteers ages 6 to 17, with 240 of them receiving the vaccine codeveloped with drugmaker AstraZeneca; the remaining participants will receive a control meningitis vaccine that has been proved safe in children but is expected to mimic side effects of a COVID-19 shot, the university said in a statement. Before the Oxford-AstraZeneca trial, testing had not included children younger than 12. Three other companies, Pfizer, Moderna and Janssen, have announced plans to start trials for younger children this spring.

— MORE CORONA —

“Virus variant first detected in the U.K. has been deadlier, study confirms” via Miriam Berger of The Washington Post — Scientists had already determined that the variant of the novel coronavirus first detected in the fall in the United Kingdom was probably 30 to 70% more transmissible than the typical version of the virus causing COVID-19. Based on preliminary data, they also knew that the variant appeared to be relatively more deadly for the growing number of people catching it. U.K. scientists now say the variant is probably 30 to 70% more deadly, based on a follow-up study by the government released Friday that assessed a larger sample size of COVID-19 patients and also found a higher rate of hospitalization.

—”First known patient reinfected with South Africa coronavirus variant is in critical condition” via Meryl Kornfield of The Washington Post

“The body is far from helpless against coronavirus variants” via Katherine Wu of The Atlantic — The immune system is comprehensive, capable of dueling with just about every microbe it meets. It’s archival, ace at memorizing the details of its victories and defeats. It might be complicated, but it is also, simply put, cool as hell. But the immune system is not doomed to be discombobulated by a never-ending barrage of shape-shifting variants. For every trick the virus plays, the immune system arguably has an equally impressive one. Vaccines remain an essential ally, armoring the body before it encounters the virus. And although the variants have opened up gaps in that chain mail, the pliancy built into our bodies can at least buy time to repair them.

“Scientists said claims about China creating the coronavirus were misleading. They went viral anyway.” via Craig Timberg of The Washington Post — Scientists from Johns Hopkins, Columbia and other leading American universities moved with rare speed when a Chinese virologist, Li-Meng Yan, published an explosive paper in September claiming that China had created the deadly coronavirus in a research lab. The paper, the American scientists concluded, was deeply flawed. And a new online journal from MIT Press, created specifically to vet claims related to SARS-CoV-2, reported Yan’s claims were “at times baseless and are not supported by the data” 10 days after she posted them. But in an age when anyone can publish anything online with a few clicks, this response was not fast enough to keep Yan’s disputed allegations from going viral, reaching an audience in the millions on social media and Fox News.

— PRESIDENTIAL —

“White House aide resigns after threatening reporter” via The Associated Press — White House Deputy Press Secretary T.J. Ducklo has resigned, the day after he was suspended for issuing a sexist and profane threat to a journalist seeking to cover his relationship with another reporter. Ducklo had been put on a weeklong suspension without pay on Friday after a report surfaced in Vanity Fair outlining his sexist threats against a female journalist to try to suppress a story about his relationship, telling her, “I will destroy you.” The journalist sought to report on his relationship with a political reporter who had previously covered the Biden campaign and transition. Ducklo said he was “devastated to have embarrassed and disappointed my White House colleagues and President Biden.”

“On Parkland anniversary, Biden calls for tougher gun laws” via The Associated Press — Sorrow reverberated across the country Sunday as Americans, including Biden, joined a Florida community in remembering the 17 lives lost three years ago in the Parkland school shooting massacre. “In seconds, the lives of dozens of families, and the life of an American community, were changed forever,” Biden said in a statement released Sunday. The president used the occasion to call on Congress to strengthen gun laws, including background checks on all gun sales and banning assault weapons. There was no time to wait, the president said. “We owe it to all those we’ve lost and to all those left behind to grieve to make a change. The time to act is now.”

“Biden to sign executive order reestablishing White House faith office” via Jack Jenkins and Adelle M. Banks of Religion News — Biden is expected to sign an executive order on Sunday reestablishing the White House Office of Faith-Based and Neighborhood Partnerships, undoing Trump’s efforts to reshape an agency that went largely unstaffed for most of his tenure. Biden echoed his recent remarks to the National Prayer Breakfast, bemoaning widespread physical and economic suffering due to the coronavirus pandemic, racism and climate change. Biden is expected to appoint Melissa Rogers, a First Amendment lawyer and senior fellow at the Brookings Institution to oversee the office.

—“Biden’s economic point man draws praise — and pushback” via Megan Cassella, Tyler Pager and Marianne Levine of POLITICO

—”Why Biden’s pick for Iran envoy is ‘a proxy for everything’” via Michael Crowley of The New York Times

“Biden has started erasing Donald Trump’s legacy. Now the hard part starts.” via Annie Linskey of The Washington Post — Biden launched his administration with nearly 50 executive actions, variously described in the media as “a barrage,” “a blitz,” and “a burst.” However, if the sheer number of orders struck the public, the team that spent more than six months planning them struggled with the opposite problem: resisting the temptation to craft even more orders and reverse larger chunks of Trump’s agenda. But now that Biden has undone the most easily reversible Trump policies, the hard part begins. While liberals are pushing Biden to do more, goals such as expanding health care and strengthening gun control would probably require new laws, which are much harder to enact.

“Impeachment over, Biden agenda faces GOP seeking to unify in opposition” via Alex Leary of The Wall Street Journal — The reality for President Biden is that in pursuing priorities from pandemic relief to measures to address climate change and infrastructure renewal, he will have a difficult time achieving the bipartisanship the Senate showed in the trial that failed to convict Trump. By the Sunday morning after the impeachment trial, it was clear that one cause will be to rally in opposition to Biden’s agenda, and the GOP’s most strident voices were already signaling that fight. “My goal is to win in 2022 to stop the most radical agenda I’ve seen coming out of the Democratic presidency of Joe Biden,” said Sen. Lindsey Graham on Fox News.

— EPILOGUE: TRUMP —

“Donald Trump acquitted of inciting insurrection, even as bipartisan majority votes ‘guilty’” via Nicholas Fandos of The New York Times — Under the watch of National Guard troops still patrolling the historic building, a bipartisan majority cast votes to find Trump guilty of the House’s single charge of “incitement of insurrection.” They included seven Republicans, more members of a President’s Party than have ever returned an adverse verdict in an impeachment trial. But with most of Trump’s party coalescing around him, the 57-to-43 tally fell 10 votes short of the two-thirds majority needed to convict and allow the Senate to move to disqualify him from holding future office. The verdict brought an abrupt end to the fourth presidential impeachment trial in American history and the only one in which the accused had left office before being tried.

“Late-night talks and a moment of chaos: Inside the Democrats’ eleventh-hour decision to forgo impeachment witnesses” via Mike DeBonis and Tom Hamburger of The Washington Post — The debate among the House impeachment managers raged through the night, as the hours and then minutes ticked down early Saturday before what was widely expected to be the final day of Trump’s Senate trial. After weeks of bending to political pressure to ensure a speedy proceeding, some on the House team wanted to make one final, furious push to demand a more intensive investigation, to call witnesses to talk about Trump’s behavior before, during and after the mob attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6.

“Mitch McConnell, denouncing Trump after voting to acquit, says his hands were tied” via Carl Huse and Nicholas Fandos of The New York Times — Sen. McConnell said he believed that Trump was undeniably guilty of a “disgraceful dereliction of duty” on Jan. 6, when he incited and then failed to do anything to halt a deadly assault on the Capitol. There’s no question — none — that Trump is practically and morally responsible for provoking the events of the day,” McConnell declared. But minutes before he spoke, when it came time for the most powerful Republican in Washington to hold Trump to account on the charge of causing the riot, McConnell said his hands were tied. It could not be done, he argued. He voted to acquit.

—”This is how bad Mitch McConnell really is” via Jennifer Rubin of The Washington Post

“Marco Rubio and Rick Scott vote to acquit Trump over role in Capitol riot” via Alex Daugherty of The Miami Herald — Florida’s two senators voted to acquit Trump on Saturday, as Scott and Rubio stood with a twice-impeached President who continues to exert immense influence over the Republican Party. Five weeks after a pro-Trump mob bent on overturning the results of the 2020 election entered the Senate chamber with weapons and zip ties, forcing Rubio, Scott and their colleagues to evacuate, the two senators declared that any effort to convict Trump for inciting an insurrection was unconstitutional. Before the trial began Tuesday, Rubio and Scott were clear on how they would rule as jurors, with Rubio calling the trial “stupid.”

“As impeachment ends, federal inquiry looms as reminder of Trump’s role in riot” via Alan Feuer and Nicole Hong of The New York Times — The acquittal of Trump at his second impeachment trial will hardly be the last or decisive word on his level of culpability in the assault on the Capitol last month. While the Justice Department officials examining the rash of crimes committed during the riot have signaled that they do not plan to make Trump a focus of the investigation, the volumes of evidence they are compiling may eventually give a clearer and possibly more damning picture of his role in the attack. Case files in the investigation have offered signs that many of the rioters believed, as impeachment managers have said, that they were answering Trump’s call on Jan. 6.

“New York prosecutors investigating Trump’s Manhattan properties” via Corinne Ramey and Emily Glazer of The Wall Street Journal — New York prosecutors are investigating financial dealings around some of Trump’s signature Manhattan properties, extending the known range of the criminal probe of the former President and his company, according to people familiar with the matter. The people said Manhattan prosecutors are examining loans Trump took out on his flagship Fifth Avenue building, Trump Tower; 40 Wall St., an art deco skyscraper in New York City’s Financial District; Trump International Hotel and Tower, a hotel and condominium building at Columbus Circle; and Trump Plaza, an apartment building on Manhattan’s East Side. All of the loans under scrutiny were made to Trump by subsidiaries of Ladder Capital Corp., a New York City-based real estate investment trust.

— D.C. MATTERS —

“Florida GOP House members decry Biden-proposed travel restrictions” via Kelly Hayes of Florida Politics — Several GOP U.S. House members have penned a letter to Biden, urging him not to impose domestic travel restrictions on the Sunshine State in response to COVID-19 concerns. Naples Rep. Byron Donalds led the House members in writing the President in response to a report from the Miami Herald that found travel restrictions were being considered as a result of a COVID-19 variant surging across the state. The White House issued the following statement, saying: “To be clear, there have been no decisions made around additional public health measures for domestic travel safety.”

“GOP freshmen of color eyeing Dem-dominated minority caucuses” via Melanie Zanona and Sarah Ferris of POLITICO — Freshman Rep. Donalds wants to pull off something Washington has never seen: Membership in both the liberal Congressional Black Caucus and the ultraconservative House Freedom Caucus. Donalds said both groups are a natural fit for someone like himself. And he isn’t afraid to defy norms in a Congress where being a lawmaker of color has historically meant belonging to the Democratic Party. Donalds is among several freshman GOP lawmakers considering joining a racial minority caucus such as the CBC this year, looking to add Republican voices to tight-knit congressional groups that Democrats have historically dominated.

“‘Obamacare’ sign-ups reopen Monday as Democrats push for more aid” via The Associated Press — HealthCare.gov’s market for subsidized health plans reopens Monday for a special three-month sign-up window as the Democratic-led Congress pushes a boost in financial help that could cut premiums by double digits. During the coronavirus pandemic, this enrollment period is an early test of Biden’s strategy to use the Affordable Care Act as a springboard toward health coverage for all. Advancing on a parallel track, the new COVID-19 relief bill from House Democrats would offer a generous, though temporary, increase in subsidies for people covered by the law known as “Obamacare.”

“Fundraiser: Palm Beach is new mecca for GOP” via Christine Stapleton of the Palm Beach Post — Blair Brandt was home in Palm Beach when a mob of Trump supporters stormed The Capitol building during the early afternoon of Jan. 6. He did not consider how the insurrection would impact his new political consulting and fundraising business for conservative donors and candidates. Still, the riot has impacted his clients — donors and corporations he advises on political strategy and giving. The question is how and when donors will support a fractured Republican Party as well as conservative candidates and causes in the aftermath of the insurrection. And as he listens to clients, donors, and prospective candidates alike, the focus is all about flipping control of Congress in the 2022 midterm elections.

— CRISIS —

“One legacy of impeachment: The most complete account so far of Jan. 6” via Peter Baker and Sabrina Tavernise of The New York Times — Though Trump escaped conviction, the Senate impeachment trial has served at least one purpose: It stitched together the most comprehensive and chilling account to date of last month’s deadly assault on the Capitol, ensuring that the former President’s name will be inextricably associated with a violent attempt to subvert the peaceful transfer of power, the first in American history. In the new details it revealed and the methodical, minute-by-minute assembly of known facts it presented, the trial proved revelatory for many Americans and even for some who lived through the events. What was also striking after it was all over was how many questions remained unanswered on issues like the mob’s financing and leadership.

“The decline of Proud Boys: what does the future hold for far-right group?” via Jason Wilson of Yahoo! News — During the Trump era, the far-right Proud Boys rode high, enjoying presidential support, recruiting thousands of men, and, as the self-nominated nemesis of leftist Antifa activists, participating in a string of violent street altercations around the country. Law enforcement agencies have connected at least 10 Capitol arrestees with the Proud Boys in criminal complaints and affidavits. Those charged include leaders like the Florida combat veteran and conspiracy theorist Joe Biggs and Washington state’s Ethan Nordean, whose prominence rose in the group after being caught on film attacking an anti-fascist during a 2018 riot in downtown Portland, Oregon.

—”First they guarded Roger Stone. Then they joined the Capitol attack.” via Christiaan Triebert, Ben Decker, Derek Watkins, Arielle Ray and Stella Cooper of The New York Times

—”With impeachment over, 9/11 probe leaders lend weight to calls for an independent commission to investigate Capitol attack” via Dan Balz of The Washington Post

— 2022 —

“Among some Florida Republicans, hope that Ivanka Trump will challenge Rubio” via William March of The Tampa Bay Times — It’s a tantalizing prospect for some Republicans and Democrats as well: Would Trump run for the Senate against Republican Rubio? For hard-line Trump supporters, it could be a vindication of a man they view as a martyr and a chance to carry on the Trump wave, possibly producing another future President. For Democrats, it would represent the fracturing of the Republican Party, many of whose leaders want to wean the GOP from Trump but are afraid to say so openly. For everyone else, it would be a contest between a mediagenic celebrity versus a prominent senator once seen as the future of his party, but now with some political wounds.

“NRCC will ‘absolutely’ support Republicans who backed impeachment, finance chair says” via Shia Kapos of POLITICO — Rep. Darin LaHood, a vocal ally of Trump, said Thursday that the campaign arm of House Republicans won’t seek to punish members of the conference who supported impeaching the former President. The Illinois Republican was named finance chair of the National Republican Congressional Committee on Wednesday, just as the organization unveiled its strategy for retaking the House after the party made a surprisingly strong showing in the 2020 election. Capturing the chamber in 2022, LaHood said in a phone interview, is a prize worth more than threatening to starve fellow Republicans of precious campaign cash.

“Personnel note: Scott announces Matt Moon as NRSC’s Deputy Executive Director” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Another alumnus from U.S. Sen. Scott’s past campaigns has come on board with the National Republican Senatorial Committee. “I’m thrilled to announce Matt Moon as deputy executive director of the NRSC for the 2022 cycle,” said Scott, who this year chairs the campaign arm for Senate Republicans. Moon’s prior work includes serving as communications director for Scott’s 2014 reelection campaign for Florida Governor. He also worked as a senior adviser to U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin and as deputy research director for the Republican National Committee. He recently served as vice president for advocacy at Business Roundtable, where he lobbied for the tax cuts signed by Trump in 2017.

“David Jolly and Charlie Crist could face off again, this time for Governor” via Adam Smith of St. Pete Catalyst — A lot of political dominoes are teetering in Pinellas County as U.S. Rep. Crist considers running for governor. But the fellow who held that seat before Crist says his eyes are squarely on the Governor’s Mansion and not his old south Pinellas seat. “I’m building out an infrastructure to run for governor of the state of Florida as an independent candidate in the next cycle, and Charlie’s decision doesn’t change that whatsoever,” said former Republican U.S. Rep. Jolly. Jolly and Crist are on parallel and intertwined paths. Crist unsuccessfully ran for U.S. Senate as an independent candidate, and Jolly is now preparing for an independent run against Crist for Governor.

Happening Wednesday:

“Jason Holloway rolls out first round of endorsements ahead of HD 67 run” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — The same day former Darryl Rouson legislative aide Holloway filed to run for Florida House District 67 in 2022, he rolled out a trove of endorsements from current and former elected officials in Pinellas County. Holloway is seeking the mid-Pinellas seat currently held by Rep. Chris Latvala, who is not seeking reelection because of term limits. Both Holloway and Latvala are Republicans. The endorsements include Florida GOP Chair and Sen. Joe Gruters, former Rep. Larry Ahern and his wife, Maureen Ahern, former St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Baker and St. Petersburg City Council member Robert Blackmon, all Republicans.

“Andrew Gillum’s political committee reports its January spending four days late” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — A political committee chaired by Gillum failed to report any financial activity in 2021. The state informed Forward Florida that beginning Sunday, the committee will begin racking up $500-a-day fines. Officials with the political committee say they filed the report Sunday afternoon, which should stop the accruing of further fines. The report showed the committee had two expenditures, including $13,500 in quarterly software costs with NGP Van and $719 in legal fees with the law firm Perkins Coie. Bureau of Election Records chief Kristi Reid Willis sent a letter to Gillum after the committee missed a Wednesday filing deadline. “Even if you end up filing your report late, we cannot waive the statutory fines,” the letter reads.

— LOCAL NOTES —

“Three years after the Stoneman Douglas shooting, Stand With Parkland isn’t done fighting for school safety” via Ryan Nicol of Florida Politics — Sunday marks the third anniversary of the attack where Tony Montalto‘s daughter, Gina, was killed at Stoneman Douglas High School. But with more than 1,000 days elapsing since that tragic attack, Montalto is still working to fix the problems leading up to that day, as well as look forward to new potential threats. “We’re seeing more schools throughout the nation begin to open,” Montalto said of the ongoing trek toward normalcy amid the COVID-19 pandemic. “We need to be on the lookout for kids that are stressed and get them the help they need.” Montalto is concerned one of those students could add to the nation’s heartbreaking list of school shootings.

“Daniella Levine Cava fires airport company targeted for poor working conditions” via Douglas Hanks and Taylor Dolven of The Miami Herald — Levine Cava on Friday dismissed a large airport vendor accused of poor working conditions, delivering a major win to labor leaders in her first big break with the prior administration. Levine Cava informed Eulen America that its contract at Miami International Airport would terminate on Aug. 12, exercising her power as the chief administrator overseeing vendors across the Miami-Dade government, including at county-owned airports. She announced the decision in a memo to the County Commission, which ratifies MIA contracts. The company provides ramp, cargo, cleaning and baggage-handling services to American, MIA’s largest carrier, and Delta.

“Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer remarries in private ceremony, he announces on social media” via Cristóbal Reyes of The Orlando Sentinel — Dyer announced Saturday on social media that he married girlfriend Susan Galloway, to the glee and surprise of political and community leaders. Attending the outdoor ceremony was a small group of relatives both virtually and in person, the Mayor said in a post to his Facebook page. The news sparked immediate congratulations from constituents and local business and political leaders to Dyer and his now-wife, many of whom referring to her as “First Lady Susie.” “Congratulations to both, and enjoy a very special Valentine’s Day!” Orlando Police Chief Orlando Rolón said in a tweet replying to the announcement.

“Tampa Bay Transit Authority board defends its purpose as it faces possible dissolution” via Veronica Brezina-Smith of The Tampa Bay Business Journal — The Tampa Bay Area Regional Transit Authority plans to connect with delegates and share a unified message while trying to stop a bill that could disband the organization. TBARTA held an emergency legislative subcommittee meeting on Friday morning to discuss Senate Bill 1130 that Sen. Brandes filed earlier this week. The bill would ultimately disband TBARTA by 2022 and delegate the assets, projects and funds to appropriate stakeholders. Brandes said he believes local transit agencies and municipalities can successfully take on projects rather than TBARTA and push them forward.

Not what you’re thinking — “Maskless Manatee Commissioner found at topless bar” via Chris Anderson of The Sarasota Herald-Tribune — Manatee County commissioner James Satcher used to hang out in strip joint parking lots. That’s right, he did, only it’s not as sleazy as it sounds. Satcher’s ministry, which is called Acts of Love, goes to such establishments to save strippers’ souls from the “devil’s clutches,” as he told a group of parishioners last summer in a sermon posted on Facebook. Satcher sent his fellow commissioners an email this week telling them that he will now be going maskless at meetings. Satcher, it seems, is asking that people respect his personal decision, no matter how inconsiderate it is, even though he and his ministry do not appear to be respecting the decisions others make.

Matt Willhite seeks changes at Port of Palm Beach — Willhite, a Wellington Democrat, is looking to update the port’s charter eliminating certain bond requirements for the board of commissioners, allowing for annual pay adjustments and other technical changes. “Thousands of people rely on the Port of Palm Beach for work, making it one of Palm Beach County’s largest employers,” Willhite said. “The Port exports 100% of the raw sugar that is produced in the Glades area and has been an asset to our neighbors in the Caribbean, especially when they have needed resources after natural disasters such as hurricanes. The Port of Palm Beach has been an asset to Palm Beach County for decades, and it is crucial that we do what we can to ensure the Port’s success.”

“With a seat at the table, Jennifer Andreu brings a fresh perspective to Plantation” via Carol Brzozowski of Florida Politics — Addressing how she felt becoming the first Black elected to the Plantation City Council in November, Andreu calls it “an honor and a privilege, and I don’t take that lightly.” However, she says, she is taken aback that in the year 2021, it is the first time for many municipalities that a Black person is elected to a position where they get a seat at the table of making decisions that impact their communities. Andreu has held many jobs in her career in education, from schoolteacher to principal. She’s directed administrative efforts in the areas of business, personnel, and federal and state compliance.

“Nick Sortal: Longtime journalist turned Plantation city maverick” via Carol Brzozowski of Florida Politics — If Plantation Council member Sortal has his way, the Broward County city will move from a strong mayor to a city-manager form of government. As the city’s population approaches 100,000, putting it among the 30 largest in Florida, Sortal believes it’s time. “The city was formed in 1953,” he says. “We’ve never even had a charter review. We still have only ‘him’ language. We finally got a charter review committee in 2018. We reviewed the charter but didn’t get it on the ballot for 2020 because of COVID.

“More Cubans are floating their way to South Florida’s shores” via Eileen Kelley and Austen Erblat of The South Florida Sun-Sentinel — In a busy start to 2021, the Coast Guard has seen many more Cubans venturing across the Florida Straits on their way toward South Florida. The latest instances of Cubans saved at sea came this week when the Coast Guard found three survivors who were marooned on a desolate island while trying to reach the U.S. Over the last four months, the Coast Guard had stopped 58 Cubans before they reached Florida, marking an uptick in the number of at-sea interceptions. It’s only February, just a few months into the fiscal year, and that number exceeds the 49 Cubans who were stopped at sea during a 12-month period the previous fiscal year.

— TOP OPINION —

“What if we never reach herd immunity?” via Sarah Zhang of The Atlantic — For COVID-19, the herd-immunity threshold is estimated to be between 60 and 90%. In the U.S., the countdown to when enough people are vaccinated to reach herd immunity has already begun. But what if we still can’t get the logs wet enough? Several signs now point to a future in which the transmission of this virus cannot be contained through herd immunity. COVID-19 will likely continue to circulate, evolve, and reinfect. In that case, the goal of vaccination needs to be different. Even if herd immunity remains theoretically within reach, 15% of Americans say they will never get a COVID-19 vaccine, making that threshold all the harder to hit.

— OPINIONS & ANALYSIS —

“‘A moment of truth’? After years of Donald Trump’s lies, amplified by MAGA media, that proved impossible for most Republicans” via Margaret Sullivan of The Washington Post — The words spoken on the Senate floor over the past few days were almost innumerable. But the ones that stayed with me through the second impeachment trial of Trump were among the very first ones uttered. “Democracy needs a ground to stand upon, and that ground is the truth,” lead House impeachment manager Jamie Raskin said in his opening statement, quoting his father, the political activist Marcus Raskin. This Senate trial would not be a contest among lawyers, or between political parties, said the Maryland Democrat, who led the prosecuting team trying to make the case that the 45th President had incited the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

“Donald Trump’s non-vindication” via The Wall Street Journal editorial board — The statements by Senators who voted to acquit make clear that he escaped conviction mainly—perhaps only—because he is no longer President. Seven Republicans joined every Democrat in the most bipartisan conviction vote in history. While short of the 67 votes needed to convict, most Republicans didn’t defend Trump’s words or actions on Jan. 6 or his attempts to overturn the election. As we’ve written before, Trump’s behavior was inexcusable and will mar his legacy for all time. That was the essence of Sen. Mitch McConnell’s post-trial remarks.

“The 2023 Jacksonville mayoral race is already unprecedented, and costly” via Nate Monroe of The Florida Times-Union — JAX Chamber President Daniel Davis raised $1.3 million in January for a political committee he controls, an unprecedented sum more than two years out from a 2023 Jacksonville mayoral race Davis has not yet formally announced a campaign for but is certain to join. The contributions come from a broad swath of establishment Republican donors, civic leaders and business owners, many of whom backed current and term-limited Mayor Lenny Curry. Davis isn’t saying anything about a campaign for the moment, but he doesn’t have to: Money talks, and so does just about everyone else in town, that Davis was gearing up to run and bagging huge contributions was a poorly kept secret.

— ALOE —

“Daughter of Lombardi Trophy-maker wants Tom Brady apology” via Joseph Wilkinson of The New York Daily News — The daughter of the silversmith who made the original Vince Lombardi Trophy is upset that Brady threw this year’s version from a boat days after winning his record seventh Super Bowl. “It just upset me that this trophy was disgraced and disrespected by being thrown as if it was a real football,” Lorraine Grohs of Fort Myers told local TV affiliate WFTX. While celebrating the Bucs’ Super Bowl 55 championship during a boat parade Wednesday in downtown Tampa, Brady threw the trophy from his boat over to another boat on the Hillsborough River, where it was caught by tight end Cameron Brate. The pass was complete, just like 21 of Brady’s 29 throws during Tampa Bay’s 31-9 win last Sunday against Kansas City at Raymond James Stadium.

Daughter of Someone please give me back the five minutes I wasted reading this. Doesn’t she know that Brady doesn’t miss.

If anyone respects the trophy it’s the pros who suffered throughout a pandemic, and played on to win.

“Zack Snyder cut Justice League movie trailer brings fresh look at new villains” via Jennifer Bisset and Sean Buckley — Snyder‘s version of Justice League is almost here, and we’ve been gifted with a new trailer for the HBO Max original, which hits on March 18. The extensive new trailer offers much to dissect. It features more of Cyborg, as well as a new score, and this time it’s not in black and white. Snyder had a reported $70 million budget to improve the visual effects, add new scenes with more characters like new supervillain Darkseid, and pay for the fresh Junkie XL score. The main difference between the streaming and the theatrical versions might just be the added violence and profanity.

To watch the trailer, click on the image below:

What Richard Reeves is reading — “Can New Orleans celebrate Mardi Gras without reckless abandon?” via Dan Levin of The New York Times — One year into a global pandemic that has upended daily life and devastated service and tourism industries that could take years to recover, cities like New Orleans have grappled with how to salvage annual celebrations that draw thousands of visitors. Last year, Bourbon Street became a hot spot for the coronavirus, and experts said Mardi Gras may have accelerated the spread. New Orleans and the entire state of Louisiana have struggled to contain the virus, with a recent surge finally leveling off over the past couple of weeks. City officials announced a sweeping crackdown that included shuttering all bars for the final weekend and through Fat Tuesday.

