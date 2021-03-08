Democrats chide Marco Rubio, Rick Scott for virus stimulus ‘no’ vote

On Monday, national and state Democratic leaders slammed Republicans, including Florida’s two United States Senators, for voting against the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Act passed by the Senate along a party line vote this weekend.

Democratic National Committee Chair Jaime Harrison said Republicans in Congress opposed the bill, singling out both of Florida’s Senators for special mention.

“(Marco) Rubio and Sen. Rick Scott sat idly by and it wasn’t just them. Every single Republican in the House and the Senate voted against the bill,” Harrison said.

Florida Democratic Party Chair Manny Diaz offered a similar take.

“Once again, Sens. Rubio and Scott have refused to put the people first,” said the new chair of the state party.

Rubio and Scott, he added, “put partisan needs over the needs of Floridians.”

Diaz singled Rubio out, saying he did not care about Hispanics, because if he did, “he would have voted yes.”

“Both Marco Rubio and Rick Scott stuck with Trump when he was doing nothing for the American people,” Diaz said, adding that on this vote, as before, “they chose party over country.”

Both of Florida’s Senators were against the bill from the start, saying it was designed to bailout Democratic-led states. Rubio specifically said he would not get “punked” into voting for the bill.

The Democratic Senate Campaign Committee targeted on Monday morning Rubio with a new 30-second YouTube spot for voting against the relief bill.

DSCC Chair Sen. Gary Peters of Michigan followed up on that creative on the call, saying “the fact that we did not receive any Republican votes is confounding.”

Peters called the bill a “broad, bipartisan bill,” pointing to polls that show even Republican voters back the measure.

Republican legislators are “out of touch” and “will be held accountable come election time” for “having turned their backs on people back home,” the Senator pledged.

“They’re going to have to explain,” Peters said, why they voted against relief. “This is a major piece of legislation that will get our country back on our feet as we continue to deliver vaccines.”

“It’s important for us to sell it,” Harrison said. And the Democrats are doing just that.