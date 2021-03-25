Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 3.25.21

Look for Gov. Ron DeSantis to announce that, beginning Monday, Floridians 40+ will be eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Also, look for the Governor to announce the establishment of several new sites to deliver vaccines to minority communities.

While that’s almost certain, we also hear vaccine eligibility will be open to all right after the Easter Bunny comes to town.

In other notes:

— Spotted at Tuesday night’s fundraiser for Friends of Ron DeSantis at Seminole Legacy Golf Club: Josh Aubuchon, Rana Brown, Jimmy Card, Mark Delegal, Jeff Hartley, Craig Hansen, Jon Johnson, Jeff Johnston, Kelly Mallette, Bill Rubin, Amanda Stewart, Katie Webb. Oh, and Mary Ellen Klas.

— DeSantis is a national COVID-19 icon, but not so much in his own state: Media Matters highlighted the disparity between national news coverage of Florida’s COVID-19 response and that of Florida news outlets. The former gushes over Florida’s outcomes, while the latter shows a series of alleged cover-ups and scandals. Read the scathing rundown of local coverage here.

🥚 — Catch up with Wilton Simpson: When he’s not wielding his gavel or roaming the halls of Florida’s Capitol, Simpson is the kind of guy just about anyone could enjoy sitting with on the front porch of his expansive egg farm. That’s the sentiment in a personal profile highlighting Florida’s Senate President’s political prowess featured prominently in the latest edition of Florida Truck News. The piece explores how Simpson first got involved in politics, his personal leadership philosophies, and, of course, how trucking affects his industry. Read the article on page 6 here.

— Must read local reporting: The Tampa Bay Times launched the first part of a two-part series, “Poisoned,” highlighting the state’s only lead-smelting factory in Tampa. It’s a heart-wrenching exposé on the dangers workers face as they go through the grueling process of removing lead from car batteries to turn it into blocks of metal. The series is complete with interactive displays and a video showing the untenable conditions within the factory.

— Pinellas County SOE defends current election process: Julie Marcus, fresh off her first presidential election heading her elections office, spoke out against a Republican-led proposal that would limit vote-by-mail in the state. Marcus, herself a Republican, told former Tampa Bay Times Political Editor Adam Smith on his Political Party podcast that lawmakers should enforce laws already in effect and said elections are already safe and secure. Her office documented just one example of attempted voter fraud in the 2020 election. She said the proposed changes would cost her office as much as $10-20 million to implement. Hear the whole interview here.

— DATELINE TALLAHASSEE —

“Despite housing shortage, Florida GOP leaders look to take dollars away” via John Kennedy of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — Despite a pandemic-fueled shortage of lower-cost housing in Florida, the Legislature’s Republican leaders have agreed to pull most of the dollars out of the state’s affordable housing fund and steer it to other, favored programs. House Speaker Chris Sprowls and Simpson would take two-thirds of the $423 million now available for housing and divide it between a wastewater grants program and another to help cities deal with sea level rise. The housing fund would be left with about $140 million to help local governments build and repair lower-cost housing. Rising home prices have left millions of Floridians struggling with affordability.

—“Florida’s affordable housing fund is a frequent target for Republican lawmakers” via John Kennedy of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune

“Senate proposes money for Everglades, sea level rise” via Jim Turner of News Service of Florida — The Senate Agriculture, Environment and General Government Appropriations Subcommittee on Wednesday rolled out a $6.1 billion spending plan that includes $786 million for Everglades restoration and water projects, which would be $161 million more than DeSantis requested. The proposal would put up $29 million to start a local government grant program to combat the impacts of rising sea levels and flooding. DeSantis has also suggested the state could use the money it expects to get from the new American Rescue Plan Act federal stimulus package to help with sea-level resiliency efforts. Senate subcommittee Chair Ben Albritton, a Wauchula Republican, said the Senate proposal doesn’t factor in the one-time infusion of federal money.

“Senate proposes $50 million for VISIT FLORIDA” via News Service of Florida — The tourism-marketing agency VISIT FLORIDA would get $50 million, the same as in the current fiscal year, DeSantis would get $26 million for his Job Growth Grant Fund and $3 million would go to election security under an initial budget proposal released Wednesday by the Senate Transportation, Tourism, and Economic Development Appropriations Subcommittee. The committee’s $13.1 billion spending plan covers economic development, transportation, emergency management, elections, highway safety, museums, libraries and military affairs. The biggest chunk of the proposal is $9.1 billion for the Department of Transportation’s work program.

“In protest to prison cuts, key Florida lawmakers try to derail criminal justice budget” via Ana Ceballos of the Miami Herald — Two key lawmakers openly feuded with Senate leadership and tried to derail the first draft of the chamber’s criminal justice budget. The dispute largely centered on $140 million in proposed budget cuts to the Department of Corrections that contemplates the closure of four state-run prisons, a plan that is devoid of specifics and had not been previously discussed by lawmakers. Senate Judiciary Chair Jeff Brandes was so angered by the proposed reductions that he made a motion to vote down the entire criminal justice budget proposal. Senate Criminal Justice Chairman Jason Pizzo and Sen. Victor Torres backed the effort. But it failed by one vote, and the budget cleared the Senate Criminal and Civil Justice Appropriations Subcommittee.

—”Florida Senate leader Simpson under fire for prison closure proposal” via Matt Dixon of POLITICO

“New Medicaid enrollees make up Senate’s health care budget increase” via Renzo Downey of Florida Politics — Senators on Wednesday announced a health care budget that grew compared to the current budget largely because of an influx of Floridians added to the Medicaid rolls throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Senate Health and Human Services Appropriations Subcommittee Chair Aaron Bean, a Fernandina Beach Republican, told the panel the state would put in $1.3 billion to get $3.4 billion in Medicaid dollars after the federal government matches the state. That bumps the state spending in the health care silo to $42.3 billion, $3.1 billion more than the current fiscal year’s budget. An estimated 730,000 Floridians have joined the Medicaid rolls throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, raising the number of enrollees to 4.5 million.

“House bill would ‘dramatically’ expand school vouchers” via Jeffrey S. Solochek and Ana Ceballos of the Tampa Bay Times — House Republicans have many of the same goals as their Senate counterparts, who first introduced the idea of establishing education savings accounts to help families pay for private schooling and other education costs. At less than half the length of the Senate plan, the House proposal differed in some of its approaches. The key differences appear in the funding. The Senate plan would merge five key school choice scholarships and make them state-funded. The House would merge two scholarships for students with disabilities — (John) McKay and (Andy) Gardiner — and make them education savings accounts. The House would keep the state’s tax credit and “Hope” scholarships separate from the budget system, with outside organizations to collect and manage the funds.

Tweet, tweet:

I’m a major proponent of school choice and support this effort, but tucked inside this PCB is a f*ck you as it strips the names of former Senate presidents Andy Gardiner and John McKay off their namesake scholarship programs. #FlaPol https://t.co/t17fSpY2KS — Peter Schorsch (@PeterSchorschFL) March 24, 2021

“Capitol riot has lawmakers rethinking proposed public record exemptions” via Kelly Hayes of Florida Politics — The Jan. 6 insurrection at The Capitol has some lawmakers thinking differently about a bill to exempt the personal information of state legislators from Florida’s public record laws. Members of the House Government Operations Subcommittee approved the bill in a 12-4 vote. A handful of lawmakers changed their initial positions on the legislation, citing The Capitol riot’s violence. “A year ago, I would have thought that that’s absurd, then Jan. 6 happened,” said Miami-Dade Democratic Rep. Kevin Chambliss, who ultimately supported the bill. “And that was real, there was intent — intent to take people hostage … I can’t consider that an extreme thought anymore, especially where I live and especially with what I do.”

— TALLY 2 —

“Senate Democrats back GOP effort to extend Medicaid for new mothers” via Ryan Nicol of Florida Politics — The Senate Democratic Caucus is getting behind a push by GOP House Speaker Sprowls to expand Medicaid coverage for low-income mothers up to a full year after they give birth. But Democrats are also pushing Republicans to act on broader Medicaid expansion. Wednesday, Senate Democratic Leader Gary Farmer and Democratic Sen. Lauren Book issued a statement supporting Sprowls’ push, while also tacking on a request to consider a more comprehensive proposal. “We were very encouraged by the Speaker’s progressive announcement to expand Medicaid maternal benefits to low-income pregnant women,” the Senators wrote Wednesday.

“Patients, advocates back legislation to cap insulin costs. Here’s why it won’t pass.” via Kirby Wilson of Florida Politics — A bipartisan bill that would cap the cost of insulin unanimously cleared a Senate committee Wednesday, the first step toward the bill becoming law. But the proposal, which is opposed by the powerful drug and insurance companies, almost certainly won’t get much further. That proposal, offered by Sen. Janet Cruz, would cap the cost of insulin at $100 per month for insured patients. Even with insurance, some with diabetes currently pay much more than that per month for a drug they need to survive.

“Senate panel OKs gun violence reduction task force” via Scott Powers of Florida Politics — The state would set up a task force to explore reducing urban violence under a bill cleared in a Senate committee Wednesday. Sen. Shevrin Jones pushed his bill (SB 836) through the Senate Committee on Government Oversight and Accountability to create a program modeled on the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Commission. “I want to be clear; this has nothing to do with taking guns. It’s looking at the issues of what is happening in our communities with the amount of killings and gun violence,” Jones said. The committee approved the measure 6-0.

Bill limiting police chokeholds moves forward in Senate — A bill that would prohibit police from using chokeholds in situations that do not call for deadly force cleared the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Criminal and Civil Justice on Wednesday, Giulia Heyward of POLITICO Florida reports. The bill, sponsored by Democratic Sen. Jason Pizzo, is in response to last year’s killing of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer. The officer put his knee to Floyd’s neck and pinned him down for nine minutes, killing him. Pizzo’s bill would mandate implicit bias training; provide officers access to mental health services, and require reports on what happens to officers caught using excessive force. It now heads to the Senate Appropriations Committee, its final committee stop.

“Communism, White nationalism both denounced in Senate panel” via Scott Powers of Florida Politics — One bill recognizes victims and atrocities of communism. Another condemns White nationalism and White supremacy. Both were unanimously approved Wednesday by the Senate Committee on Governmental Oversight and Accountability. Senators eagerly endorsed sending the message that they abhor and denounce forms of extreme and often violent ideologies on the left and right. “I just want to remind everyone that communist regimes worldwide have killed more than 100 million people and subjected countless others to exploitation and unspeakable atrocities,” said Republican Sen. Ana Maria Rodriguez, sponsor of SB 1606, the bill condemning Communism.

“Wide-ranging House plan braces for next crisis” via Jim Turner of News Service of Florida — A series of proposals — from requiring the Governor to justify closing schools and businesses to limiting the authority of local governments — have been lumped into a House bill aimed at bracing Florida for the next health care crisis after the COVID-19 pandemic. The House Pandemics & Public Emergencies Committee voted 14-4 on Wednesday to approve the measure, which also would require a state-owned stockpile of personal protective equipment and direct the state Surgeon General to develop a plan to “ensure the state is prepared for every foreseeable public health emergency.” Committee Chairman Tom Leek said the effort seeks to “ensure that our emergency management system and response efforts are as transparent and as accountable as possible.”

“Senate steams forward on port restrictions” via News Service of Florida — The Senate continued moving forward Wednesday with an effort to overturn a 2020 vote in Key West intended to limit cruise ship operations. The Senate Community Affairs Committee voted 5-3 to approve a bill (SB 426) narrowed to address municipal-run ports in Key West, Pensacola, Panama City and St. Petersburg. It was amended Wednesday to prohibit past and future local referendums that alter cruise-ship operations. “We’ve tried to refine it as tightly and as specifically as possible to address the problem and protect maritime commerce,” bill sponsor Jim Boyd, a Bradenton Republican, said. Of the municipal-run ports, only Key West has cruise ship operations, though negotiations are underway to bring cruise ships to Panama City.

“Measure to increase flood, sea level rise planning now ready for House floor” via Ryan Nicol of Florida Politics — The House State Affairs Committee unanimously advanced a measure aiming to set up grants, studies and other mechanisms to help state and local governments prepare for flooding and sea level rise. Wednesday’s bipartisan, 20-0 vote sends the legislation (HB 7019) to the House floor. The Agriculture and Natural Resources Appropriations Subcommittee already approved the measure earlier this month. Republican Rep. Demi Busatta Cabrera is serving as the House bill’s main sponsor, which emerged from the Environment, Agriculture and Flooding Subcommittee. Democratic Rep. Robin Bartleman and GOP Rep. Ralph Massullo are both serving as co-sponsors.

— TALLY 3 —

“‘Parents’ bill of rights’ advances to House floor” via Renzo Downey of Florida Politics — Controversial parental rights legislation cleared its final House committee Wednesday, clearing the way for it to go before the full chamber. The bill would make clear state and public schools cannot infringe on the “fundamental rights” of parents to direct the upbringing of their child, including any decisions about education, health care, and mental health. Rep. Erin Grall is again spearheading the measure (HB 241) one year after the House passed it nearly on party lines, but died in the Senate. The Senate companion (SB 582), carried by Sen. Ray Rodrigues, awaits a hearing before its final panel after the Senate Education Committee approved it Tuesday.

“Pregame prayer bill going to full House” via News Service of Florida — A proposal that could allow high schools to offer prayers over public-address systems before athletic championship games is headed to the full House. The measure, HB 1027 sponsored by Rep. Webster Barnaby, comes amid a long-running legal battle over a decision by the Florida High School Athletic Association in 2016 to block Cambridge Christian School of Tampa from offering a prayer over the public-address system before a football championship game at Orlando’s Camping World Stadium. The school filed a still-pending federal lawsuit that contends the decision violated its First Amendment rights.

“Keith Perry’s pedestrian safety bill honoring accident victim clears first committee” via Kelly Hayes of Florida Politics — A Senate bill seeking to improve pedestrian safety by enhancing midblock crosswalk standards cleared its first committee Wednesday. The bill (SB 1412), filed by Sen. Keith Perry, was approved unanimously by the Senate Transportation Committee. The legislation is known as the “Sophia Nelson Pedestrian Safety Act,” in honor of 12-year-old Sophia Nelson, who was killed after being struck by a car crossing a state road in Satellite Beach in 2019. The bill seeks to replace the yellow flashing lights currently associated with midblock crosswalks, which Perry said creates “a false sense of security.” The legislation would require the Department of Transportation to seek approval from federal transportation officials by October 2022 to replace the yellow lights with red bulbs.

“Bill to bolster education plans for students with disabilities ready for House floor” via Renzo Downey of Florida Politics — Legislation designed to help students with disabilities plot out their continuing education after they graduate high school has passed its final committee on the way to the House floor. Rep. Allison Tant‘s bill (HB 173) passed the House Education and Employment Committee unanimously. The Democrat’s bill would revise how the state develops individual education plans (IEPs) by reaching out to parents about those plans when the student turns 12 or reaches 7th grade. Currently, IEP teams contact parents when students turn 14 years old. Tant credits her developmentally delayed son’s school district’s transition program with helping him secure a job.

“‘Protecting DNA Privacy Act’ ready for House floor” via Renzo Downey of Florida Politics — Legislation to create criminal penalties for handling another person’s DNA data without their consent is on its way to the House floor. On Wednesday, the House Judiciary Committee gave its unanimous approval to Polk City Republican Rep. Josie Tomkow‘s measure (HB 833), building off a new Florida law expanding protections against those who could potentially use people’s genetic information. With an amendment approved during the meeting, she renamed the bill the “Protecting DNA Privacy Act.” “This legislation is a first step to deter individuals and others who might steal DNA to gain access to your private information and then use it against you,” Tomkow told the committee.

“Bill raising smoking age to 21 passes second Senate committee” via Haley Brown of Florida Politics — Senate Health Policy Committee on Wednesday voted to pass legislation to raise the smoking age from 18 to 21 for the second year in a row. A similar bill passed the Legislature in 2020, but ultimately was vetoed by DeSantis. This time around, bill sponsor Sen. Travis Hutson has narrowly tailored the legislation to DeSantis’ liking. It would appear the bill (SB 1080) is to many Senators liking as well. It unanimously passed the committee and previously passed the Committee on Regulated Industries 9-0 earlier this month. The federal smoking age has been set at 21-years-old since 2019. By complying with the federal regulations, the state would become eligible for additional health care funding from the federal government.

“Bill to ease burdens on craft distilleries ready for House floor” via Renzo Downey of Florida Politics — A bill to reduce restrictions on craft distilleries and level the playing field with other states passed its final House committee on Wednesday. On Thursday, the Senate passed its version of the measure (SB 46) by a unanimous vote. Rep. Nick DiCeglie‘s bill (HB 737) would eliminate production caps and open the door for distilleries to sell their drinks in more ways. The House Commerce Committee approved the legislation unanimously with little debate. It would raise the annual production limit at craft distilleries from 75,000 to 250,000 gallons. Additionally, the proposal would give distilleries in entertainment venues, such as wedding and concert venues, greater flexibility to dress up their drinks to effectively act as a bar.

“Jeff Brandes’ autonomous vehicle bill clears second Senate committee” via Haley Brown of Florida Politics — A Senate bill is paving the way for driverless delivery in Florida. The legislation (SB 1620) regulating autonomous vehicles unanimously passed the Community Affairs Committee Wednesday. Sen. Brandes, the bill’s sponsor, painted a picture of how he sees the future of delivery if autonomous vehicles are allowed. Brandes cited cultural shifts during the COVID-19 pandemic for accelerating the idea of autonomous delivery. The empty vehicles would be limited to roads with speed limits of 45 miles-per-hour or less, though the vehicles will only move at speeds of 35 mph or less.

“Bill amended for car-sharing surcharges, minimum insurance” via Scott Powers of Florida Politics — Peer-to-peer car-sharing operations would have to pay dollar-a-day surcharge taxes and ensure at least state minimum insurance requirements under an amended bill approved Wednesday by a Senate committee. The changes to Sen. Keith Perry‘s SB 566 would bring the upstart internet-based, peer-to-peer car rental sector more in line with traditional rental car companies. Under the bill, approved Wednesday by the Senate Committee on Banking and Insurance, people renting out their personal cars through peer-to-peer car-sharing businesses would see the platforms collect and pay the 6% state sales tax, just as is done by traditional rental car companies.

— TALLY 4 —

Jimmy Patronis lauds House for advancing vendor transparency bill — CFO Patronis praised the House Government Operations Subcommittee for greenlighting a bill that would require companies with state contracts to disclose any ties to foreign governments. The bill, HB 1149, has two more committee stops. “For nearly a year now, I’ve been fighting for vendor transparency within our state’s procurement system to empower our policy leaders with as much information as possible on who our state does business with,” Patronis said. “ … I applaud the Florida House for moving this important legislation forward today, and thank you to Speaker Sprowls, Chair (Jason) Fischer and Rep. (Scott) Plakon for their hard work to help shed more light on how Florida tax dollars are used.”

“UC-San Francisco researcher slams THC limits as ‘reefer madness’” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — A University of California-San Francisco medical chief labeled Florida efforts to cap THC on medical marijuana “misguided” and “ill-informed.” In letters Monday to two Southwest Florida lawmakers, Dr. Donald Abrams, immediate past chief of Hematology and Oncology at Zuckerberg San Francisco Hospital, said research on the medical benefits of smoked cannabis doesn’t support the notion THC should be restricted at levels proposed. He sent identical letters to Sen. Ray Rodrigues, an Estero Republican sponsoring caps legislation in the Senate (SB 1958), and Rep. Spencer Roach, who carries a similar bill (HB 1455) in the House. The legislation proposes a 10% cap on THC in smokable marijuana and a 60% limit on extracts.

Affordable housing advocates approve of ‘stop the sweep’ proposal — Sadowski Coalition facilitator and Florida Housing Coalition President Jamie Ross is a fan of Sprowls’ and Simpson’s plan to protect affordable housing dollars from future Sadowski sweeps. “I am glad to see that leadership wants to permanently stop the sweeps and that they see housing as a critical part of Florida’s infrastructure,” she said. “The Sadowski Coalition always urges that all the housing trust fund moneys be used for housing. We look forward to working with the Legislature as these proposals work their way through the process.”

Sea-level rise bill ‘marks new era for Florida’ — The American Flood Coalition heralded a bill aimed at addressing sea-level rise on Wednesday after it continued its forward march in the House. The bill, HB 7019, would set up a grant fund to help local communities address the climate change-related threat. “This bill marks a new era for Florida,” said Alec Bogdanoff, Florida director of the American Flood Coalition. “It is a smart and systematic approach to more frequent flooding and sea level rise, and a model for other states to follow Florida’s lead. The American Flood Coalition proudly supports this bill, and thanks Speaker Sprowls and Rep. (Demi Busatta) Cabrera for their leadership on this urgent issue.”

Lawmakers, faith leaders, parents unite to support paid family leave — Faith leaders from across Florida, organized by Faith in Public Life, joined lawmakers and working parents on Wednesday for a conference call urging the Legislature to pass bills that would provide paid family leave. The coalition advocates for the proposed Florida Family and Medical Leave Act (SB 1596/HB 1245). Participating in the conference call were Democratic Sen. Cruz and Democratic Reps. Angie Nixon and Felicia Robinson. The call also featured and Marianne Wareham, a parent from Port Orange. The coalition says increasing paid family leave is shown to reduce infant mortality, yet one in four women return to work within two weeks of giving birth, putting their and their child’s health at risk.

“Senate subcommittee blesses book delivery proposal” via Jason Delgado of Florida Politics — A Senate subcommittee blessed a bill Wednesday that would establish a book delivery program for elementary students with reading difficulties. The Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Education advanced the bill (SB 1372) unanimously. Republican Sen. Danny Burgess is the bill sponsor. The proposal would create Florida’s first statewide book distribution program for students. The voluntary program, New Worlds Reading Initiative, would deliver books at no cost to the homes of elementary students who read below grade level. According to the bill, state and local partners would share program expenses evenly. Under the bill, the proposed delivery service would be available throughout the school year.

What Paul Guzzo is reading — “Bill to establish task force for abandoned cemeteries clears first House committee” via Kelly Hayes of Florida Politics — A House proposal to create a panel to study forgotten or abandoned cemeteries and burial grounds across the state cleared its first committee hearing Wednesday. The bill (HB 37), which Tampa Democrat Rep. Fentrice Driskell sponsors, passed unanimously through the House Government Operations Subcommittee. The legislation would create a Task Force on Abandoned African American Cemeteries to identify lost cemeteries. The Senate unanimously passed a nearly identical version of the proposal last year, but the House bill was never heard in committee.

“Police K-9 bill continues favorable run in House” via Haley Brown of Florida Politics — If a dog is already man’s best friend, a police K-9 is one step up from that. House legislation proved as much during a committee meeting Wednesday. A bill (HB 697) sponsored by Rep. Sam Killebrew would allow police K-9s to receive immediate medical attention if injured in the line of duty. Under the bill, EMS vehicles could transport police dogs to a veterinary clinic or emergency room, as long as no person requires medical attention or transport at the same time. The bill also allows paramedics to provide medical care to an injured police dog at the scene of an emergency or during transport. It cleared the House Regulatory Reform Subcommittee with a unanimous vote.

— MOVES —

Gerard O’Rourke joins Converge Government Affairs — O’Rourke is joining Converge Government Affairs as a consultant in the firm’s state and local government affairs practice. O’Rourke brings over 14 years of executive and legislative branch experience, having served in several senior roles at the Florida Department of Transportation, including as Legislative Affairs Director and ultimately as the State Freight, Logistics, and Passenger Operations Administrator. O’Rourke adds further heft and deep state and national relationships to a firm already well-known for its work on transportation and transit issues. “Gerard checked all the boxes for Converge with subject matter expertise, strong public and private sector relationships and a proven ability to collaborate,” said Converge Chairman Jonathan Kilman.

Stephanie Carman joins GrayRobinson — GrayRobinson on Wednesday welcomed health care attorney Stephanie Carman to the firm as a shareholder in its Miami and Washington offices. Carman has been nationally recognized by Chambers, the Daily Business Review, South Florida Legal Guide, Attorney at Law Magazine, SuperLawyers, and Florida Trend. “Stephanie is a stellar attorney and a great addition to the GrayRobinson team,” said GrayRobinson President and CEO Dean Cannon. “She is a trusted adviser to sophisticated clients in the health care industry and is very passionate about being active in her local community.” Carman joins the firm’s health care practice, where she will provide strategic advice on regulatory issues, transactions, investigations, and litigation. Carman earned her law degree cum laude from the University of Miami.

Florida Citizens Against Lawsuit Abuse names Tom Gaitens executive director” via Drew Wilson of Florida Politics — Gaitens has been tapped to lead Florida Citizens Against Lawsuit Abuse, an organization focused on improving the state’s legal climate by advancing policies to curb frivolous litigation. In Gaitens, FL CALA gains a leader with extensive experience in the business and political worlds. He is the co-owner of McDaniel Trading, a Sarasota-based commodities trading company specializing in feed for the dairy industry. In the political realm, Gaitens is the GOP State Committeeman for Hillsborough County and a founder of the Tea Party Movement.

— STATEWIDE —

“Despite a state goal, most school districts haven’t reached the mark of $47,500 teacher starting pay” via Danielle J. Brown of the Florida Phoenix — At the far end of the Florida Panhandle, the Escambia County School District recently finished negotiations with their teacher union over salaries. DeSantis last year had signed a half-billion-dollar initiative with the goal of increasing starting salaries to at least $47,500 for Florida teachers. But Escambia Education Association President Darzell Warren knew not to expect much regarding that goal. “There was no way, here in Escambia County, that we were going to get to the $47,500 with the funds that were sent from the state,” Warren said.

“Court backs gun-rights group in Broward dispute” via Jim Saunders of The News Service of Florida — Pointing to a state law that bars local governments from regulating firearms, an appeals court rejected Broward County ordinances that sought to prevent people from carrying weapons at airports and in taxis. A three-judge panel of the 4th District Court of Appeal sided with the gun-rights group Florida Carry. The Legislature in 1987 established the state sets firearms regulations, preventing cities and counties from passing gun measures. In part, the Broward measures barred people from carrying weapons at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and North Perry Airport and said taxi drivers could not carry weapons. The ordinances used the word “weapon” or “weapons,” not firearms, and said the “prohibition shall not be applicable to the extent preempted” by state law.

— CORONA FLORIDA —

“Florida reports 5,143 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday and another 30 new resident deaths” via Cindy Krischer Goodman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Despite the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine in Florida, the number of new COVID-19 cases has remained steady over the last week. The daily count of new resident deaths, however, has been on the decline. Florida reported 5,143 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday and another 30 new resident deaths linked to COVID-19. The state has now reported 2,021,656 cases since the pandemic began. The seven-day average for new cases has been declining since January 8, when it climbed as high as 17,991. On Wednesday, the seven-day average was 4,662 new cases.

“Florida to receive largest vaccine supply yet as Pfizer, J&J production kicks up” via Richard Tribou of the Orlando Sentinel — Florida is set to receive next week its largest supply of COVID-19 vaccine yet with nearly 700,000 of either the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or the initial shots of the two-dose Pfizer and Moderna options. A major jump in both the J&J and Pfizer supplies is credited for the increase, while the Moderna supply remains at 208,000 initial doses. The data released by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services on Tuesday showed the J&J shipment earmarked for March 29 is 122,900, up from 24,100 this week. The Pfizer vaccine production will also be making a significant jump with 352,170 initial doses slated for Florida, up from 286,650 this week.

“FEMA vaccine sites to prioritize 2nd doses, health officials say” via Marco Villarreal of News Channel 8 — The Florida Division of Emergency Management said Wednesday that the federally run vaccine sites will only give out 500 first doses of the vaccine per day until April 7. People needing to get their second dose can come to the sites but must prove they received the first shot. The site in Tampa is located at the Greyhound Track on Waters Avenue. “The priority with the second dose is to make sure that we receive full inoculation from everybody that has received the first dose. So they have to have both to be fully inoculated. We want to make sure that we’re prioritizing that second dose for them,” said Carole Covey with FEMA.

“Florida long-term care residents can enjoy family visits, complete with hugs” via Bailey LeFever of the Tampa Bay Times — The state Agency for Health Care Administration announced on Tuesday that it was removing restrictions on residents of long-term care who want to visit with their loved ones. The move came more than a year after the coronavirus pandemic forced nursing homes and assisted-living facilities to close their doors to the outside world. The state restrictions were put in place in March 2020 to keep the disease out of care centers and were loosened later in the year to allow socially distant visits from loved ones. For many residents and their families, this news means everything.

I don’t know about this — “Blame DeSantis for Florida’s COVID-19 superspreader Spring Break beach madness” via Fabiola Santiago of the Miami Herald — Florida’s Spring Break debacle, rowdy COVID-19 superspreader crowds at beaches around the state, at some spots with violence thrown in for special effect, is the perfect showcase for what ails the state’s Governor: recurring poor judgment. On March 5, DeSantis’ State of the State Address was a self-back-patting ode to the virtues of having an open state during a deadly, worldwide pandemic. The Governor might as well have stood at the Florida-Georgia-Alabama borders waving a sign that said, “Y’all come down and have your COVID superspreader party here!”

“Even as the age comes down, getting a vaccine isn’t such a madhouse anymore” via Andrew Boryga, Wells Dusenbury, Austen Erblat and Aric Chokey of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — As Florida opens up COVID-19 vaccines to younger groups, they are unlikely to encounter the chaos that roiled people 65 and over when the vaccine campaign began. Seniors wrestled with overwhelmed phone lines, crashed websites, and hourslong waits in line in January. But fears that the trouble would return as the eligible age was reduced have not materialized. The reasons: The supply of vaccines has increased, the number of vaccination sites has grown and the number of people in various age groups is far smaller than Florida’s senior population.

— CORONA LOCAL —

“Miami-Dade College FEMA site runs out of first-dose vaccine early Wednesday” via Madeleine Wright of Local 10 — After state leaders informed officials at Miami-Dade College’s North Campus FEMA vaccination site that they could continue giving first doses after being instructed to only distribute second doses as of Wednesday, the site ran out early. With the go-ahead to give 500 first doses Wednesday, Bruce Roberts, Miami-Dade College North Campus site lead, said doses were gone after only a few hours of being open Wednesday. The site is open 7 days a week, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Across the state, the demand for first doses will likely increase. That’s because Floridians of all ages will soon be eligible for the vaccine, according to DeSantis. “That’s going to happen way before May 1,” he said.

“Miami-Dade County reaches four straight weeks with at least 10K COVID-19 vaccine shots per day” via Ryan Nicol of Florida Politics — Florida’s most populous county has now seen 28 straight days with at least 10,000 COVID-19 shots administered. That streak dates back to the first day the state expanded vaccine availability to nearly 70 Miami-Dade County pharmacies. Now, the county could cross 1 million total doses administered as soon as this weekend. Close to 2.28 million doses have been administered so far across South Florida’s tri-county area, including Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties. Nearly 830,000 people are fully vaccinated. That includes 49% of seniors in Miami-Dade, 52% of seniors in Broward, and 55% in Palm Beach County.

“Deaths at nursing homes plummet in Palm Beach County as vaccines take hold” via Jane Musgrave of The Palm Beach Post — Another 5,143 coronavirus infections were tallied across the state on Wednesday while reported deaths continued to plummet, according to the latest report from the Florida Department of Health. The drop in deaths comes as far fewer COVID-19-related fatalities are being reported at the state’s nearly 4,000 long-term care facilities where all residents have been offered vaccines. The 58 deaths reported at nursing homes and assisted living facilities in the past week are the lowest since the state began reporting them in mid-April. In August, the state routinely reported more than 450 nursing home deaths a week, and as recently as February, an average of nearly 300 were recorded.

“Delray man indicted in COVID-19-relief loan fraud totaling over $1.5 million” via Wayne K. Roustan of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — A Delray Beach man is accused of fraudulently seeking more than $1.5 million in COVID relief loans, which federal prosecutors allege he obtained by falsifying business information and using others’ identities, as well as his own. Jeremie Saintvil is facing bank fraud charges, aggravated identity theft, and making false statements to a federally insured institution. Prosecutors allege that Saintvil listed fictitious businesses on PPP loan applications.

Why isn’t every county doing this? — “Walk-in clinic on wheels: Pasco brings COVID-19 vaccine straight to neighborhoods” via Laura Moody of FOX 13 Tampa Bay — In a tiny apartment complex off Highway 54, a big bus pulled right up front — and people in Pasco Terrace couldn’t have been more relieved. In those first few hours, this Pasco Mobile Medical Unit saw a steady stream of residents seeking the vaccine. In public housing neighborhoods like this, it’s not about whether the vaccine is available; it’s about whether it’s accessible. This is a walk-in on wheels. No emergency services, but they do everything else — at no cost. There’s a full-time staff of three. They use volunteers for the rest. For years, they’ve used it for homeless and uninsured adults and children. Once the pandemic hit, Bob Dillinger deployed it to the most remote areas of Pasco.

“No-shows for COVID-19 vaccine appointments in Sarasota County are on the rise” via Timothy Fanning of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — As more COVID-19 vaccine appointments open up daily around Sarasota County, public health officials say they’re encountering a recurring issue: no-shows. Those details emerged at a Sarasota County Commission meeting. Chuck Henry, a Florida Department of Health officer in Sarasota County, did not say how many people are not showing up to appointments. Henry also did not say what happens to unused vaccines after people fail to meet their appointments. The problem appears to be centered on a flaw in the county’s registration system that allowed people to book appointments for their spouses or people they care for.

“Officials confirm 2nd COVID-19 outbreak at Seminole County jail, at least 18 inmates vaccinated” via Grace Toohey of The Orlando Sentinel — Seminole officials on Wednesday confirmed a second COVID-19 outbreak at the county jail since the start of the pandemic, with 22 inmates and one staff member testing positive, according to Seminole County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Bob Kealing. Kealing said the jail is “taking steps to mitigate the spread of COVID-19″ after the positive tests, and said all the cases have been asymptomatic. He said the infections were discovered during “routine testing protocols.” Kealing said the most recent outbreak was confined to one housing area, but staff are conducting further tests for both inmates and staff. He said some inmates have qualified for a COVID-19 vaccine, with 18 having received the inoculation. There are about 780 people incarcerated in the jail.

“St. Petersburg memorial honors Floridians who lost their life to COVID-19” via A COVID-19 memorial is on display at the Morean Center for Clay in St. Petersburg. The art installation features more than 30,000 ribbons representing the Floridians who lost their lives to the virus. “This memorial could also be a great way for us to come together as a community and really grieve and have proper grieving and remembering, and come together and health together,” said Kathy Tobias, creator of the COVID-19 Ribbon Memorial. 8 On Your Side spoke with Kathy Flora, who lost her mom in April 2020 to COVID-19. Flora says this memorial allows her not to forget her mom and she hopes other people can experience the same thing she did with this memorial.

— CORONA NATION —

“Brighter outlook for U.S. as vaccinations rise and deaths fall” via Julia Watson and Carla K. Johnson of The Associated Press — More than three months into the U.S. vaccination drive, many of the numbers paint an increasingly encouraging picture, with 70% of Americans 65 and older receiving at least one dose of the vaccine and COVID-19 deaths dipping below 1,000 a day on average for the first time since November. Also, dozens of states have thrown open vaccinations to all adults or are planning to do so in a matter of weeks. And the White House said 27 million doses of both the one-shot and two-shot vaccines will be distributed next week, more than three times the number when President Joe Biden took office two months ago.

“More than 40 states say they will meet or beat Joe Biden’s May 1 deadline for vaccine eligibility for all adults.” via Brandon Dupré, Michael Gold, Allyson Waller and Madeleine Ngo of The New York Times — Governors and public health officials in more than 40 states have said they will meet or beat Biden’s goal of making every adult eligible for a vaccine by May 1, and at least 30 states plan to start universal eligibility in March or April. According to data reported by the CDC, the rapid expansion of U.S. eligibility comes as about 2.5 million doses of vaccine are administered across the country each day. About 26% of the total U.S. population has received at least one vaccine dose, and about 14% have been fully vaccinated.

“How Biden plans to fight COVID-19 vaccine skepticism in Black and Latino communities” via Francesca Chambers of the Miami Herald — The White House is planning to launch a major paid media campaign aimed at convincing reluctant Americans to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Biden’s aides are working closely with Debra Fraser-Howze, the founder of the nonprofit group Choose Healthy Life, and the Black Coalition Against COVID-19, which includes academic, civil rights and faith-based organizations, to develop ads and other messaging geared toward specific segments of Americans who are getting vaccinated at lower rates, including those in the Black, Latino and Hasidic Jewish communities.

“Gen Z interest in COVID-19 vaccine plummets as country reopens” via Noah Pransky of NBCLX — Spring Break crowds may be an indication Generation Z isn’t waiting for vaccination to resume pre-pandemic routines. But a new NBCLX/Morning Consult poll reveals a growing number of young adults may never get vaccinated. The March 2021 poll found Gen Z and Millennial adults between 18 and 34 are now the most likely generations to say they will either not get vaccinated (23%) or they don’t yet know (21%), with Gen Z adults (18-23 years old) particularly disinterested. That represents a steep increase in vaccine hesitancy from March 2020.

“COVID-19 infections among vaccinated people are very rare” via Marisa Fernandez of Axios — Fully vaccinated people can still get COVID-19, but it’s pretty rare, according to a pair of studies published in the New England Journal of Medicine. By the numbers: One study published Tuesday found that only four out of 8,121 fully vaccinated employees at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas became infected. Another study found that seven out of 14,990 vaccinated health care workers at Los Angeles hospitals tested positive. Some of the positive health workers showed mild symptoms, but some were asymptomatic, suggesting that the vaccines were protective, Francesca Torriani, lead researcher on the study, told The New York Times.

“Hundreds of migrant kids with positive COVID-19 tests held in shelters” via Stef W. Kight of Axios — Nearly 2,900 unaccompanied minors tested positive for COVID-19 on arrival at U.S. government shelters over the past year, including around 300 currently in the system. The numbers highlight the staggering challenges in managing a child migration crisis during a pandemic, while weighing human rights and child welfare concerns against immigration laws. Of the unaccompanied children currently in shelters, only about 3% are currently isolated after testing positive when they arrived. About 7.4% of tests given to unaccompanied minors in the past year turned out positive.

“Nearly half of schools are open full-time, survey finds” via Laura Meckler of The Washington Post — The first federal data on education during the pandemic finds nearly half of public schools were open for full-time, face-to-face classes, with White children far more likely than Black, Hispanic or Asian American students to be attending in person. Data suggest the nation is both close to Biden’s goal for a return to school and a considerable distance to a full return to normalcy. The survey also raised questions about the quality of education being delivered to those learning from home. About one-third of schools offer two hours or less of live instruction per day for those learning either full or part-time at home. Some offer none.

— CORONA ECONOMICS —

“Biden administration eyes extended ban on renter evictions as stimulus delays, landlord lawsuits loom” via Tony Romm and Lena H. Sun of The Washington Post — The Biden administration is weighing whether to extend a soon-expiring federal policy that prohibits landlords from evicting their cash-strapped tenants, as the U.S. government seeks to buy more time for an estimated 10 million families who have fallen behind on their rent. According to two people familiar with the matter who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe a decision that isn’t yet final, the extension under discussion could run at least through July. Without it, the federal eviction ban is set to lapse in seven days, opening the door for some Americans to be removed from their homes.

“Hospitals stung financially by COVID-19 pandemic seek remainder of relief fund payouts” via Stephanie Armour and Melanie Evans of The Wall Street Journal — Hospitals are pressing the Biden administration to pay out the remaining relief funds that Congress granted last year to cover financial losses from the COVID-19 pandemic, saying it has been more than three months since the government’s last announcement of a large disbursement. Congress last year approved $178 billion to create a relief fund for health providers. The last announcement about payouts from the Department of Health and Human Services, which oversees the disbursements, was Dec. 17, when the department said it would send about $24.5 billion to 70,000 health organizations.

“Cruise industry calls on CDC to lift ‘outdated’ restrictions, allow US cruising by July” via Morgan Hines of USA Today — The cruise industry is ready to sail. And it’s calling out the CDC for what it views as unfair treatment more than a year after being shut down by the health authority in U.S. waters during the COVID-19 pandemic. Cruise Lines International Association, the industry’s leading trade organization, urges the CDC to lift its “framework for conditional sailing order” to allow cruising to resume in phases by the start of July. The cruise lines association noted in a release that since the CDC’s order was issued in October, the agency hasn’t issued additional guidance as it said it would.

— MORE CORONA —

“E.U. set to curb COVID-19 vaccine exports for 6 weeks” via Matina Stevis-Gridneff of The New York Times — The European Union is finalizing emergency legislation that will give it broad powers to curb exports for the next six weeks of COVID-19 vaccines manufactured in the bloc, a sharp escalation in its response to supply shortages at home that have created a political maelstrom amid a rising third wave on the continent. The draft legislation, which is set to be made public on Wednesday, was reviewed by The New York Times and confirmed by two E.U. officials involved in the drafting process. The new rules will make it harder for pharmaceutical companies producing COVID-19 vaccines in the European Union to export them and are likely to disrupt supply to Britain.

“Scared to death? Doctor says patients with serious diseases are dying from fear of COVID-19” via Chris Melore of Study Finds — Modern medicine can do amazing things for even the most critically ill patient, but it can’t do a thing if they don’t seek treatment. More people are dying from heart and respiratory conditions, which don’t usually lead to death, and avoiding medical care may be why. Dr. Joseph S. Alpert, editor-in-chief of The American Journal of Medicine, says the cause is simple fear. His findings reveal more patients with serious illnesses are avoiding urgently needed care over concerns they’ll contract COVID-19 in hospitals. Alpert says although he’s seeing the same mix of non-COVID-19 inpatients entering hospitals, these people are much sicker and close to death than in pre-pandemic days.

Just wonderful — “Carcinogen found in hand sanitizers that plugged COVID-19 gap” via Anna Edney of Bloomberg — Some widely available hand sanitizers that American consumers snapped up last year to ward off coronavirus infection contain high levels of benzene, according to Valisure, a New Haven, Connecticut-based online pharmacy that tests products for quality and consistency. Benzene causes cancer, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The World Health Organization’s cancer research arm puts it in the highest risk category, on par with asbestos. Valisure analyzed 260 bottles from 168 brands and found 17% of the samples contained detectable benzene levels. Twenty-one bottles, or 8%, contained benzene above two parts per million, a temporary limit the FDA set for liquid hand sanitizers to ease the supply squeeze.

“‘I don’t want to be the one who gives it to people’: Many Americans won’t eat out, fly until COVID-19 herd immunity arrives” via Paul Davidson of USA Today — A growing share of Americans would feel safe resuming activities like dining out or flying within a few weeks of their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine, but 25% to 30% would wait until the nation reaches herd immunity, according to a Harris Poll survey for USA Today. Their attitudes bode well for what’s expected to be a historically robust recovery from the coronavirus recession. But the sizable share of people who prefer to wait until at least 70% of the population is immune could mean a less roaring launch to the rebound as some activity shifts to late summer and fall from midyear.

— PRESIDENTIAL —

“Biden’s disciplined agenda rollout tested by the unexpected” via Zeke Miller and Jonathan Lemire of The Associated Press — The Biden administration has taken tremendous pride in methodically unveiling its agenda, particularly the $1.9 trillion pandemic relief measure the President hopes to trumpet over the next several weeks. But a growing list of unforeseen challenges is beginning to scramble the White House’s plans. In less than a week, two mass shootings have overshadowed Biden’s “Help is Here” tour at which he planned to herald the ways his administration is helping Americans recovering from the pandemic. The White House has also struggled to respond to the growth in unaccompanied minors crossing the U.S.-Mexico border or blunt a nationwide effort by Republican legislatures to tighten election laws.

“Biden moving slowly in filling key national-security posts” via Nancy A. Youssef, Warren P. Strobel and Jessica Donati of The Wall Street Journal — Biden has yet to name hundreds of administration officials requiring Senate confirmation to military, diplomatic and intelligence posts, making it unlikely that his security agencies will be fully staffed until fall, officials say. Biden moved swiftly after winning the 2020 election to select the heads of the Pentagon, State Department, Department of Homeland Security and major intelligence agencies. But senior aides and top lieutenants who do much of the day-to-day work of running security matters haven’t been nominated, much less confirmed by the Senate.

“Biden taps Kamala Harris to lead efforts to stem the flow of migrants at the southern border” via Sean Sullivan of The Washington Post — Biden has tapped Vice President Harris to lead efforts to stem the flow of migrants at the southern border through working with Mexico and Northern Triangle countries, the President announced Wednesday. “This new surge that we are seeing with now started with the last administration, but it is our responsibility to deal with it humanely and to stop what is happening,” Biden said. The announcement comes as Biden is scrambling to deal with a significant increase in the number of migrants at the southern border. Biden dispatched officials to Mexico and Guatemala this week to focus on ways to slow the pace at which people arrive on the southern border.

“Rachel Levine becomes first transgender official confirmed by Senate” via Axios — The Senate on Wednesday confirmed Levine as assistant secretary for health at the Department of Health and Human Services. Levine is the first openly transgender federal official to be confirmed by the U.S. Senate. The vote was 52-48. Levine, a graduate of Harvard and Tulane Medical School, has helped lead Pennsylvania’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. She previously served as the state’s physician general.

— EPILOGUE TRUMP —

“Donald Trump and Donald Trump Jr. lawyer up for Eric Swalwell’s Jan. 6 riot lawsuit” via Asawin Suebsaeng and Adam Rawnsley of The Daily Beast — Former President Trump, as well as his eldest son, Donald Jr., has retained attorney Jesse Binnall to represent each of them in a lawsuit filed by Democratic Congressman Eric Swalwell. Binnall, a Republican attorney based in Virginia, previously represented former Trump national security adviser Mike Flynn, alongside attorney Sidney Powell, after prosecutors charged him with lying to the FBI about his communications with Russia’s ambassador to the U.S.

“Trumpworld’s next target: Building a dark-money machine” via Alex Isenstadt of POLITICO — Liberals spent years building a massive dark-money machine. Now conservatives are trying to match them. Major donors are convening at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort next month for a two-day gathering to talk about what went wrong in 2020 and build a big-dollar network to take back power. Republicans have long been active in creating super PACs, raising and spending unlimited amounts of money on elections. But in recent years, they’ve been outmatched in the creation of nonprofits, which are more restricted in their ability to spend money on elections but can still raise vast sums to influence voters.

“Don’t expect a @realDonaldTrump comeback” via Gabby Orr and Meredith McGraw of POLITICO — Despite what many people are calling “heavy demand,” @realDonaldTrump will not be returning to his once Favorite part of The Big, Beautiful internet. Trump may be entertaining a potential reemergence on social media, including the development of his own platform. But there is one path that the former President has indicated to aides he is increasingly unwilling to take: Getting back on Twitter. As of now, Trump’s unwillingness is immaterial. Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey indefinitely banned him.

“Trump in talks with upstart apps about new social network” via Jonathan Swan and Sara Fischer of Axios — Trump has been in talks with no-name app vendors as he contemplates partnering with an existing platform to create his own social media network, according to sources familiar with the private discussions. Among the social networking apps, the former President and his digital adviser Dan Scavino have homed in on a relatively unknown platform called FreeSpace. It’s unclear how this business relationship would work. Trump is famously averse to putting his own money into companies, preferring to license his name and use other people’s money to fund his ventures.

“Sidney Powell does an about-face on her Stop the Steal claims” via David Von Drehle of The Washington Post — Sued for defamation by the voting-machine vendor in question, Powell is now scoffing in federal court at the idea that anyone could have taken her seriously. “Reasonable people would not accept such statements as fact,” Powell averred in her motion to dismiss the lawsuit. Instead, the allegations that helped to fuel the Jan. 6 assault on The Capitol were mere “claims that await testing by the courts through the adversary process.” Powell joins a roster of Stop the Stealers who have tried to wriggle out of their hype.

— CRISIS —

“Capitol fencing removed 77 days after deadly riot; security remains an issue amid domestic threat” via Kevin Johnson and Bart Jensen of USA Today — An imposing fence-line strung with razor wire has been removed from the outer perimeter of the U.S. Capitol complex, more than two months after the deadly siege. Capitol Police said Wednesday that local streets blocked by the network of barriers also had been reopened to traffic, though authorities said they are prepared to “quickly ramp up security at a moment’s notice, if needed.” An inner-perimeter fence around the actual Capitol building will remain in place while police and lawmakers continue to hash out a long-term security plan.

“Prosecutors allege ‘alliance’ between Proud Boys and Oath Keepers on Jan. 6” via Rachel Weiner, Spencer S. Hsu and Tom Jackman of The Washington Post — Federal investigators have been building conspiracy cases against associates of two organized right-wing groups accused of breaking into the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, the Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers. “This week I organized an alliance between Oath Keepers, Florida 3%ers, and Proud Boys,” Oath Keeper Kelly Meggs wrote. Now, they say members of the two groups coordinated beforehand, preparing for violence. It is not clear if Meggs referred to pro-Trump rallies that took place the previous week, Dec. 12 in Washington and Miami. But a week later, Meggs allegedly said he had “orchestrated a plan with the proud boys” for Jan. 6.

“Officer Brian Sicknick died after The Capitol riot. New videos show how he was attacked.” via Evan Hill, David Botti, Dmitriy Khavin, Drew Jordan and Malachy Browne of The New York Times — New videos show publicly for the first time how the U.S. Capitol Police officer who died after facing off with rioters on Jan. 6 was attacked with chemical spray. The officer, Sicknick, who had been guarding the Capitol’s west side, collapsed later that day and died the next night. Little had been known about what happened to Officer Sicknick during the assault, and the previously unpublished videos provide new details about when, where and how he was attacked, as well as about the events leading up to the encounter.

“‘Tip of the iceberg’: Lawmakers mull domestic terrorism legislation after Capitol riot, other violence” via Bart Jansen of USA Today — The Capitol riot Jan. 6, along with a Michigan kidnapping plot and a mass shooting in Nevada, sparked a congressional debate over whether to plug a hole in federal criminal law by outlawing domestic terrorism like foreign terrorism. Prosecutors say the advantage to approving such legislation would allow them to charge crimes with more serious penalties than assault or entering a restricted building, two common charges in The Capitol riot. But civil libertarians have raised concerns about how such criminal law would be wielded. Lawmakers sought to avoid criminalizing peaceful political protests allowed under the First Amendment to the Constitution or gun ownership under the Second Amendment.

“Former Green Beret, Army reservist who wore Hitler mustache jailed pending trial on Jan. 6 Capitol riot charges” via Rachel Weiner, Shayna Jacobs and Emily Davies of The Washington Post — A U.S. Army Reserve sergeant and a former Army Special Forces soldier were ordered jailed pending trial Tuesday on charges stemming from the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, while a veteran New York Police Department officer turned herself in to face trespassing charges. Timothy Hale-Cusanelli, an Army reservist and military contractor, was ordered detained on charges of civil disorder and related ones. Prosecutors said at his hearing that his supervisor at a U.S. naval base was suspended for defending Hale-Cusanelli against allegations that he held white-supremacist views. Hale-Cusanelli ran an anti-Semitic podcast, wore a Hitler mustache to work and shared violent, racist fantasies with colleagues, prosecutors said.

— D.C. MATTERS —

“Democrats take their first steps in what they hope will be big changes to election law.” via Nicholas Fandos of The New York Times — The Senate took its first steps on Wednesday to advance one of the Democrats’ top legislative priorities, convening an opening hearing on a sweeping elections bill that would expand voting rights and blunt some Republican state legislators’ efforts to restrict access to the ballot box. Chock-full of liberal priorities, the bill, called the For the People Act, would usher in landmark changes making it easier to vote, enact new campaign finance laws and end partisan gerrymandering of congressional districts. The legislation passed the House along party lines earlier this month. It faces solid opposition from Republicans working to clamp down on ballot access and argue that the bill is a power grab by Democrats.

“Ted Deutch renews call for gun reform following Boulder shooting that ‘hits really hard’” via CBS Miami — The shooting in Boulder comes a little more than three years since the tragedy in Parkland and the Fort Lauderdale airport shooting before that. There have been calls for major gun reform each time. Yet, little has changed. Ten lives were claimed in the Boulder shooting, where a gunman opened fire at a supermarket. “And that’s why we need to act. And that’s why we can’t just shake our head and say that’s one more thing and move on and wait for the next one,” said Deutch. The chief whip on the Gun Violence Prevention Task Force echoed Biden’s thoughts.

“Vern Buchanan grills Army general over death of Bradenton soldier” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — At a congressional hearing on military mishaps, Rep. Buchanan dressed down a general about a Florida soldier’s death. The U.S. House Armed Services Subcommittee on Readiness on Tuesday held a special hearing on “Learning From and Preventing Future Training Mishaps.” There, members spoke about military procedures with leaders from each branch of the service. Buchanan, who requested the hearing, focused his attention on the Army and the 2019 death of Spc. Nicholas Panipinto. The 20-year-old from Bradenton died in a training exercise at Camp Humphreys in South Korea. “A tragic series of failures and training errors contributed to Nick’s death,” Buchanan said.

— 2022 —

“GOP and allies draft ‘best practices’ for restricting voting” via Nick Corasaniti and Reid Epstein of The New York Times — In late January, a small group of dedicated volunteers from the conservative Heritage Action for America met with Republican legislators in Georgia, delivering a letter containing detailed proposals for rolling back access to voting. Within days, bills to restrict voting access in Georgia began flooding the Legislature. Of the 68 bills on voting, at least 23 had similar language or were firmly rooted in the principles laid out in the Heritage group’s letter, and in an extensive report it published two days later.

“Why Republican voter restrictions are a race against time” via Ronald Brownstein of CNN — With their drive to erect new obstacles to voting, particularly across the Sun Belt, Republicans are stacking sandbags against a rising tide of demographic change. In many states where Republicans are advancing the most severe restrictions, including Georgia, Arizona and Texas, shifts in the electorate’s composition are eroding decades of virtually uncontested GOP dominance. But in almost all those states, the Republican edge is ebbing amid two powerful demographic currents: an improving Democratic performance among white-collar voters in and around the states’ rapidly growing major cities, and the aging into the electorate of younger generations defined by kaleidoscopic racial diversity.

“Donna Shalala joins Democrats’ calls to bring feds into Frank Artiles investigation” via Ryan Nicol of Florida Politics — Former U.S. Rep. Shalala is asking the Department of Justice (DOJ) to open a federal investigation into Artiles’ actions in propping up a 2020 state Senate candidate. The Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office is running its own probe into whether Artiles’ conduct broke campaign finance law. Artiles has been arrested and is facing charges, as is former third-party candidate Alex Rodriguez. Prosecutors say Artiles secretly funneled cash to Rodriguez to help him play spoiler in last November’s Senate District 37 contest.

“Taylor Yarkosky adds more endorsements for HD 32 campaign via Drew Wilson of Florida Politics — Yarkosky snagged a pair of endorsements in his bid to take over Lake County House seat currently held by GOP Rep. Anthony Sabatini. The nods came in from Groveland Police Chief Shawn Ramsey and Lake County Tax Collector David Jordan. Jordan’s endorsement was especially effusive. The new endorsements add to the quiver, which already includes Rep. Keith Truenow, Lake County Sheriff Peyton Grinnell and Lake County Commissioners Sean Parks, Doug Shields and Kirby Smith. The seat is expected to be open next year as Sabatini has said he will forego reelection to run for Congress.

Meanwhile, it’s never too early — “C-SPAN’s 2024 election coverage officially kicks off with Mike Pompeo in Iowa” via Mike Allen of Axios — C-SPAN tells me “Road to the White House 2024” coverage begins Friday with Pompeo in Iowa, speaking to the Machine Shed in Urbandale to the Westside Conservative Club, to be shown later that day.

— LOCAL NOTES —

“Stoneman Douglas community grieves for Atlanta and Boulder victims, renews push for gun safety” via Anthony Man of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Survivors of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School massacre, and family members of victims, joined Wednesday with half a dozen members of Congress from South Florida, Georgia and Colorado to mourn the victims of the nation’s two most recent mass shootings and renew their push for gun safety legislation. With Americans hopeful as the nation emerges from the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic, U.S. Rep. Deutch said, “we were all looking forward to the moment when our lives would return to normalcy. This is not what we meant. Mass shootings should not be normal.”

“Lawyer tried to ask Sheriff Greg Tony about alleged crimes. Then the judge weighed in.” via Lisa J. Huriash of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — A lawyer making allegations about Broward Sheriff Tony’s past needs to come up with the proof for it to be considered in court, a judge said Wednesday. Tonja Haddad Coleman is a Fort Lauderdale attorney representing former sheriff’s staff in a compensation lawsuit against the agency. A judge previously allowed her to question Tony about his alleged criminal history in his hometown of Philadelphia, and she on Wednesday tried for more specific information.

“A pattern of abuse and bias’: A Miami cop’s history of bad policing detailed in report” via Matias J. Ocner of the Miami Herald — One spring afternoon, a young Black schoolteacher picked up her 1-year-old baby at her mother’s Liberty City home and was pulled over by a Miami police sergeant named Javier Ortiz. Ortiz told Octavia Johnson he stopped her because he saw her buying drugs. When she denied it, he asked how she could afford her nearly new Dodge Charger and what she did for a living. “Get the f— outta here. Who would hire you with gold and tattoos?” Ortiz responded when she replied. The traffic stop fast turned uglier, leaving Johnson under arrest, her face pressed into the pavement.

“Political group’s secrecy in Delray Beach demands answers” via Steve Bousquet of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — For weeks, edgy and pricey-looking mail pieces filled Delray Beach mailboxes in the run-up to the race for Mayor, the most expensive contest in city history. At least 16 separate pieces that reached city voters in January and February attacked Mayor Shelly Petrolia for “fiscal mismanagement,” being “divisive and vindictive,” and a litany of other charges. All that mail costs money, as much as $100,000. But who paid for it all remains a mystery. The political committee whose disclaimer appears on those paid messages, Progress for Delray Beach, has not yet reported one dime of contributions or expenditures during the two months when they were produced and mailed. The group’s reports show only zeros across the board.

“Jacksonville City Council rejects having stand-alone legislation for its pay raises with an 11-7 vote” via David Bauerlein of The Florida Times-Union — The Jacksonville City Council on Tuesday rejected an attempt to require stand-alone legislation on pay increases for the council, opting instead to set up a system where council members must fill in paperwork to individually accept or turn down pay raises. City Councilmember Rory Diamond, who filed the bill, had called opponents “swamp creatures” in tweets last week and wore a “Nope, Nope, Nope” button at the Tuesday council meeting while promoting his “No Obligatory Pay Enlargement” legislation. Opponents called his “swamp creature” rhetoric “juvenile antics” that served only to divide council members. Diamond had no regrets. The council voted 11-7 for an amendment that eliminated the requirement for stand-alone legislation on a pay increase for council members.

“Jacksonville Beach city attorney jailed on charge of lewd and lascivious molestation of a child” via Dan Scanlan of The Florida Times-Union — Jacksonville Beach’s city attorney was arrested late Tuesday in Atlantic Beach on molestation offenses involving a child, according to city officials. The Jacksonville Beach City Council has called for a special meeting at 5 p.m. Thursday to discuss Christopher Ambrosio‘s arrest and other issues, the city’s Mayor said. According to jail records, Ambrosio, 48, is charged with lewd and lascivious molestation of a victim 12 to16 years old and contributing to the delinquency of a child.

“Collier County ends monthslong legal action against high-profile Naples grocer Alfie Oakes” via Laura Layden of the Naples Daily News — At a county commission meeting Tuesday, the board voted unanimously to halt its enforcement actions against Oakes Farms and Seed to Table, owned by Alfie Oakes, a local entrepreneur, grower and community activist. The vote came after the county’s lead attorney, Jeffrey Klatzkow, said pursuing any fines seemed futile, as they have “now been forgiven by the Governor.” A few weeks ago, DeSantis filed an executive order canceling all fines tied to COVID-19-related restrictions adopted by local governments on people and businesses.

“Florida City hires law firm to proceed with mass evictions” via David Goodhue of the Miami Herald — Florida City’s elected commission voted Tuesday night to hire a Coral Gables law firm to represent the town against a lawsuit filed by about 70 residents facing eviction from a city-owned trailer park. On March 17, a Miami-Dade circuit court judge granted the residents of the Florida City Camp Site and RV Park a temporary victory when he issued an injunction on the same day of the city’s planned evictions. But Mayor Otis Wallace made it clear the 15-acre property would ultimately have to be empty of its tenants and trailers.

Stay classy, Tallahassee — “Amid contract fight, police union billboards blast city of Tallahassee on crime, murder rate” via Karl Etters of the Tallahassee Democrat — Amid a bitter contract dispute, the Tallahassee police union has purchased billboard space spotlighting the crime and murder rate and warning parents to “think again” before sending their children to town for college. The Big Bend Police Benevolent Association sponsored billboards at prominent intersections at midnight Wednesday, said President Richard Murphy, who is in the middle of contract mediation negotiations. The billboards appeared the same day the PBA is in mediation with Tallahassee city officials pushing for an end to a contract impasse. The billboards warn people about the crime rate and encourage them to call City Manager Reese Goad and push him for a fair contract.

— MORE LOCAL —

“Not far from the parties in Miami Beach, a different scene unfolds: Staying up all night to feed the hungry” via Cathy Free of The Washington Post — Miami Beach has declared a state of emergency because Spring Break partyers have overwhelmed the city, but across the causeway in Miami’s Little Haiti, a very different scene unfolds: Each Friday night, school custodian Doramise Moreau finishes her day job, then spends 12 hours quietly cooking for the hungry at the Notre Dame d’Haiti Catholic Church. “People ask me, ‘Why don’t you go home and rest? Why don’t you sleep?’” Moreau said. “But I don’t need a lot of sleep. I would rather be here making food for the people.” She has never used a recipe, relying instead on instinct and what she remembers from watching her aunt and sister cook in Haiti, she said.

“Miami Beach hones its strategy as another Spring Break weekend nears” via Terrell Forney of Local 10 — The crowd control measures this Spring Break season were a hot topic at a meeting Wednesday of the Miami-Dade Community Relations Board, which is made up of activists, police and clergy from across the county. “We will, I will and my colleagues will, police to bad behavior — not to race, not to ethnicity,” said Debra Martineau, a neighborhood resource officer for the Miami Beach police. Dramatic images of police using pepper balls to diffuse rowdy crowds have made national news. An 8 p.m. curfew implemented over the weekend led to further problems Sunday when people who refused to leave were pushed out of Miami Beach’s entertainment district and into a residential neighborhood, where cars were jumped on and heavily damaged.

“Florida International University to return to pre-pandemic scheduling” via The Associated Press — FIU plans to return to pre-pandemic scheduling, starting in the summer session, the school announced. Since the pandemic began, the Miami-based university has held classes either online or with social distancing measures in place. But with vaccinations underway, the university is ready to offer a “robust and safe on-campus experience for students,” Provost and Executive Vice President Kenneth Furton wrote in an email sent to students and faculty on Tuesday. He said that if needed, the school would rescind its on-campus plans, the Miami Herald reported. He did not specify what changes in conditions would trigger a change of plans. “Because of the fluid nature of the pandemic, we will remain flexible and agile,” Furton’s email said.

“Ouster of incumbents continues in Lake Worth Beach with Christopher McVoy’s city commission win” via Jorge Milian of The Palm Beach Post — Whether its national or local officeholders, it’s a political fact that incumbents are hard to beat. But not on Lake Worth Beach’s City Commission, where incumbency turned into a certain path for defeat in this month’s municipal elections. The housecleaning inside City Hall continued Tuesday with challenger Christopher McVoy, 63, defeating Carla Blockson in a District 2 runoff. Blockson, appointed to the commission in December, is the fourth sitting member to lose a bid to remain on the five-person board. Mayor Pam Triolo and commissioners Andy Amoroso and Scott Maxwell were ousted in the primary election on March 9.

“Ruth’s List fights to keep female supermajority on St. Pete City Council” via Kelly Hayes of Florida Politics — Ruth’s List Florida wants to maintain the female supermajority on the St. Petersburg City Council, a goal it announced Wednesday along with endorsements for incumbent District 6 Councilmember Gina Driscoll and District 4 candidate Lisset Hanewicz. The organization, which often backs its endorsements with financial contributions to campaigns, helps get Democratic women who support abortion rights elected to office. The group announced its endorsements of the City Council candidates on nationally recognized Equal Pay Day, symbolizing how far into the year women must work to earn what men earned in the previous year.

“Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital president will step down” via Veronica Brezina-Smith of the Tampa Bay Business Journal — President Tom Kmetz plans to resign from the position. Although Kmetz’s title was interim president, the “interim” title casually fell off. Kmetz held the position for two years. Now the hospital is once again on the hunt for its next leader, which it anticipates naming this spring. “Tom has led the Johns Hopkins All Children’s team through unprecedented challenges and helped the health system learn how to become a safer, stronger organization, and we are appreciative of his leadership and commitment to excellence,” Kevin Sowers, Johns Hopkins Health System and executive vice president of Johns Hopkins Medicine, said. Kmetz will remain in his role until the hospital names a new president; the hospital did not pinpoint an exact date.

“Meet Duke Energy Florida’s new leader, Melissa Seixas” via Malena Carollo of the Tampa Bay Times — Duke Energy Florida is under new leadership, and President Seixas is bringing with her a local focus. Seixas is a 34-year veteran of energy companies in the Tampa Bay area, stretching back to Florida Power Co. She began in the drafting department and rose through the ranks to become Duke Energy’s vice president of government and community relations before she was appointed to her current role. Seixas recently met with the Tampa Bay Times’ editorial board to talk about her vision for the company, diversity, and the pandemic effects.

“St. Augustine commissioners: We want a bigger cut of the bed tax” via Sheldon Gardner of the St. Augustine Record — St. Augustine commissioners are vying for a bigger chunk of the bed tax revenue as the St. Johns County Commission considers an increase. “People don’t come to St. Johns County. They come to the oldest city in the country,” St. Augustine Commissioner John Valdes said. This month, county commissioners supported exploring the possibility of raising the bed tax from 4% to 5% in the county. The tax is charged on temporary lodging such as hotels, motels and vacation rentals. The City Commission supported seeking half the increase. The County Commission hasn’t discussed how the additional revenue could be used, but city governments are weighing in.

— TOP OPINION —

“Americans are stubbornly unmoved by death” via Robin Givhan of The Washington Post — The scene looked heartbreakingly familiar: the rumble of tactical vehicles, the swarm of law enforcement officers, the long ribbons of yellow police tape, and the eyewitness descriptions thick with residual terror. Monday evening’s deadly shooting in Boulder, Colorado, which resulted in the deaths of 10 people, including a police officer, was the second mass shooting in a week. A dreadful normalcy has returned. Muscle memory demands that we lament it, even as all evidence suggests that many of us are unmoved by death. It doesn’t cause behavior to change. It doesn’t shake people from their moorings at the center of their own universe. Death is not a deterrent.

— OPINIONS —

“Following your gut isn’t the right way to go” via Tom Nichols of The Atlantic — I’ve spent years telling people, usually with exasperation and a certain amount of petulance, to trust experts and to stop obsessing about the rarity of their failure. But that was before a crisis in which millions of lives were dependent on a working relationship between science and government. Now that I must take my own advice, I feel the same anxiety I’ve so often dismissed in others. We, and I’m including myself here, need to come back to our senses about expertise. Like many otherwise reasonable people, I’ve felt a bit unmoored during this chaotic year, amid the influx of new guidelines and mandates, a little hesitant to cede my instincts to the advice of strangers.

“Dishonest Florida GOP manufactures election solutions to solve manufactured problems” via the Orlando Sentinel editorial board — If you had any question about whether Florida’s Republicans were sincere in their quest for election integrity, the answer is found in the case of Frank Artiles. (Spoiler alert: No, they are not sincere.) Artiles is accused of offering a fellow Republican $50,000 to switch parties and run as a phony NPA candidate. If what the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s office alleges is true, that’s election fraud. The opportunity to manipulate that election existed in part because Florida lets people change their party affiliation to NPA at the last minute before qualifying to run for election. Back to reality: Republicans have no interest in solving real election problems like that, especially when the loophole might benefit them politically.

“A bipartisan step toward healthier Florida families” via the Tampa Bay Times editorial board — A measure the Florida House is moving with bipartisan support is good for needy families, public health and taxpayers alike. House Speaker Chris Sprowls announced legislation this week allowing new Florida mothers covered by Medicaid to receive a year of postnatal health care coverage, instead of the current 60 days. This is a targeted, affordable idea that will make for healthier families, especially among minority and at-risk communities. The Republican speaker from Palm Harbor announced the plan at a news conference Tuesday, pointing to the critical role of available care to a mother and growing baby’s health.

“Bright Futures: Lawmakers back off one bad plan and push another” via Scott Maxwell of the Orlando Sentinel — You spoke up, and they backed off. After facing a blistering backlash from parents and students, Florida legislators withdrew a boneheaded plan to deny Bright Futures scholarships to students who wanted to pursue degrees that Florida politicians didn’t find worthy. Chalk one up to the power of the people. Unfortunately, SB 86 still calls for potential cuts to the Bright Futures program. How big? Who knows. The bad bill — sponsored by bad-bill aficionado Dennis Baxley — calls for stripping the current language that guarantees top scholarships will cover “100 percent of tuition and fees” and instead says scholarships will be worth an “amount specified in the General Appropriations Act.” Yes, “an amount.”

“The people have spoken (loudly) and Dennis Baxley should listen” via Joe Henderson of Florida Politics — I keep wondering why Sen. Baxley would take on what basically was a political suicide mission. He embarked on a ham-handed attempt to, ahem, “reform” the wildly popular and effective Bright Futures scholarship program. SB 86 had no chance. Initially, it awarded full tuition to students whose college major had a better chance of leading to employment. People across the state all but threatened to storm the state Capitol with pitchforks and flaming torches. More than 120,000 people signed an online petition against the bill. Baxley admitted to the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Education that he received more than 2,000 messages. I can guess the tone of most of those.

“Torend Collins: Charging ahead — why I made the switch to an electric vehicle” via Florida Politics — For me, it was a win-win because EVs can help decrease emissions contributing to climate change. While Florida isn’t a coal state, it is No. 3 in the country for carbon emissions, with 46% of greenhouse gas emissions coming from the transportation sector. Electric vehicles can help reduce climate pollution that leads to more destructive hurricanes, thus making us more resilient to hurricanes and safeguards Florida’s energy security. It’s hard to imagine why Florida legislators are considering a new tax — like Sen. Ed Hooper’s bill seeking to tax electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles once they make up 5% or more of the vehicles registered in Florida — on EV owners instead of looking for ways to encourage early adoption.

