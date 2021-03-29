Rick Scott blasts Democrats’ election reform push as the real ‘BIG LIE’

Sen. Rick Scott released material Monday countering what he calls the “big lie” of H.R. 1, a Democratic election reform bill in Washington that passed the House and awaits the Senate.

Scott, the chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, offered his thoughts in both a video presentation and a memo Monday, excoriating “the Democrats’ Corrupt Politicians Act.”

President Joe Biden has pushed for HR 1’s election reforms, saying state level Republican bills attempting to restrict polling access make “Jim Crow look like Jim Eagle.” Though Scott did not address that quote specifically, the creative rolled out Monday reveals an attempt to counter-message.

The phrase “big lie” is also purposeful, as those on the left have used it to describe the seeming belief of Republicans that the 2020 election was illegitimate because of variances in state voting laws. Scott voted against the certification of Pennsylvania’s electors, a move he has never regretted.

“The entire Democrat Party, from President Biden on down, is engaged in a BIG LIE when it comes to election reform,” Scott wrote. “The Democrat BIG LIE is this – Any election reforms suggested by Republicans are intended to suppress voters from voting, and are racist. Any time you hear a Democrat talking about voter suppression and racist Republican election reforms, you are hearing a person lie. Our goal is maximum participation and zero fraud. Period. Not ‘some’ fraud, but zero fraud.”

“As the attached polling results show, the Democrats have a huge problem on their hands — they cannot win the arguments over specific election reforms designed to eliminate fraud. Unfortunately for the Democrats, the public hates fraudulent elections, the public demands fairness and total accuracy.”

The pull quotes were a taster for a video Scott said “will be controversial because I’m going to expose the Democrats.” The most quotable sections of the video, however, were the repeated restatements that Republicans are not “racist” in opposing election reform proposals.

“If you disagree with them, they accuse you of being against civil rights, suppressing votes, and being racist. It’s an outrageous big lie. Yet many Republicans get intimidated by this cynical, dishonest tactic. After all, who wants to get called a racist? You get banned from social media or even lose your job,” Scott said. “The Democrats are committed to this big lie.”

The Senator presented polling data showing support for voter identification, keeping federal money out of campaign finance, and clean elections, saying it was evidence Americans agreed with Republicans on the need for “fair elections.” And he found his way back to the leitmotif as well.

“The Democrats call common sense, racism. They call Americans racist. They call everyone they disagree with racist. Don’t be intimidated by their deceitful nonsense,” Scott said.

“The Democrats will play the race card against you, but the American people aren’t racist,” Scott added.

The memo included in the package offers similar rhetorical flourishes.

“Their suggestion that minorities don’t have ID’s is, in itself, racist,” Scott asserted.

“Really Democrats? You really think that minorities in America do not have ID’s? Really? No, you don’t think that at all. You simply play the race card in order to stop this common-sense reform. Your suggestion that minorities do not have ID is, in fact, racist,” Scott said.

He closed by urging people to “please be bold in speaking the truth.”

“Don’t back down in the face of the Democrats’ BIG LIE,” the Senator warned.