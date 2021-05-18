Last Call for 5.18.21 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

Rep. Ramon Alexander is in line to become House Democratic Leader-Designate today.

Rep. Ben Diamond is currently lined up to lead the caucus during the 2023-24 term. However, the St. Petersburg Democrat has decided to run for the seat currently held by U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist as the Congressman makes his third bid for Governor.

Shortly after Diamond announced his Congressional run, Alexander said he would seek to replace him as Democratic Leader for the 2022-24 term.

Alexander’s announcement was met with enthusiasm from within the House Democratic Caucus, with Reps. Nicholas Duran, Anna V. Eskamani, Omari Hardy, Angie Nixon, Michele Rayner and Carlos Guillermo Smith all endorsing his bid.

Alexander, who had been Diamond’s campaign manager for the leadership role, said he was “overwhelmed by the amount of support from our caucus.”

He later posted a video promoting his candidacy on social media.

“To my Democratic colleagues in the Florida House of Representatives, now is the time to define the moment. Now is the opportunity to build a strong, critical foundation for our future,” he said.

Reps. Bobby DuBose and Even Jenne are currently co-leading the House Democratic Caucus. Alexander, who represents Tallahassee, would officially take over the position following the 2022 elections.

House Democrats will also hold the 2024-26 leadership election this evening. Reps. Fentrice Driskell, Dianne Hart and James Bush are running for the job.

Positive cases:

— 2,253,896 FL residents (+2,748 since Monday)

— 42,889 Non-FL residents (+57 since Monday)

Origin:

— 18,122 Travel related

— 904,326 Contact with a confirmed case

— 24,514 Both

— 1,306,934 Under investigation

Hospitalizations:

— 93,388 in FL

Deaths:

— 36,954 in FL

Vaccinations:

— 16,624,677 Doses administered

— 9,671,213 Total people vaccinated

— 2,019,637 First dose

— 698,112 Completed one-dose series (+8,013 since Monday)

— 6,953,464 Completed two-dose series (+47,341 since Monday)

“I would say congratulations to the taxpayers, and if folks decide to challenge the legislative intent here or to all these bills that we’ll put forth, then it is our duty to protect the taxpayer by hiring lawyers and a team to defend those taxpayers.” — Senate President Wilton Simpson, after the Senate approved the Gaming Compact.

