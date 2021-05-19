Last Call for 5.19.21 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

First Shot

The Seminole Gaming Compact cleared the Legislature, but it’ll likely need to clear the courts, too.

Shortly after lawmakers approved the sweeping agreement between the state and the Seminole Tribe of Florida, a group opposed to the changes made clear that it will challenge the gaming deal.

“This fight is just beginning,” No Casinos President John Sowinski said. “We are committed to ensuring that the will of the people, who voted by a remarkable 72% landslide to give Florida voters the exclusive right to authorize casino gambling in our state, will be respected.”

Since the Gaming Compact was first revealed, No Casinos has warned it has a lawsuit waiting in the wings.

No Casinos was the group that sponsored the 2018 constitutional amendment requiring future gaming expansions to be approved by voters.

The amendment allows the state and Tribe to negotiate Gaming Compacts, but No Casinos believes the so-called “hub and spoke model” for sports betting — where the Tribe is the hub and pari-mutuels are the spokes — is a violation because bettors aren’t on tribal grounds.

Sowinski has also said decoupling, which allows pari-mutuels to operate game rooms without running horse races, runs afoul of the amendment.

Coronavirus Numbers

Positive cases:

— 2,256,645 FL residents (+2,749 since Tuesday)

— 42,951 Non-FL residents (+62 since Tuesday)

Origin:

— 18,152 Travel related

— 905,945 Contact with a confirmed case

— 24,547 Both

— 1,308,001 Under investigation

Hospitalizations:

— 93,598 in FL

Deaths:

— 36,999 in FL

Vaccinations:

— 16,770,779 Doses administered

— 9,749,726 Total people vaccinated

— 2,021,573 First dose

— 707,100 Completed one-dose series (+8,988 since Tuesday)

— 7,021,053 Completed two-dose series (+67,589 since Tuesday)

Quote of the Day

“The breakdown of the 2010 Compact has denied the state of Florida any revenue derived from the Seminole Tribe’s ongoing gaming operations — including what is the most profitable casino in the United States, located in Hillsborough County. This changes today.” — Gov. Ron DeSantis, after lawmakers approved the new Gaming Compact.

