May 19, 2021
PodcastsInfluence Magazine
   

Associated Industries of Florida lauds Compact’s ratification

Renzo DowneyMay 19, 20213min0

Related Articles

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Last Call for 5.19.21 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Influence

Personnel note: GrayRobinson taps Scott Cole to lead higher ed practice

Headlines

Ashley Moody, tax collectors team up to fight crime

abstract blur background of slot machine in casino club entertainment leisure concept
Brewster Bevis is commending 'bold, action-oriented leadership.'

The Associated Industries of Florida is celebrating the Legislature for ratifying the 2021 Seminole Gaming Compact.

AIF Senior Vice President of State and Federal Affairs Brewster Bevis released a statement following the House’s vote Wednesday to approve Gov. Ron DeSantis‘ deal with the Seminole Tribe and a bill to implement it (SB 2A). The Senate ratified the measure Tuesday.

DeSantis and the Tribe signed the Compact last month, creating a new framework for Florida to get a cut of gaming revenue.

“On behalf of AIF and our members, I commend Governor Ron DeSantis for his leadership on this issue and Senate President Wilton Simpson and House Speaker Chris Sprowls for their decisive action in reconvening the legislature and prioritizing the ratification of this compact that will benefit our state,” Bevis said. “It is truly a great day in the state of Florida as our leaders continue to drive our economy forward with their bold, action-oriented leadership.”

AIF, which called the agreement a “historic” compact, represents business interests in Florida. The association was created in 1920 to foster an economic climate to grow and develop industry and business in the state.

The 30-year Compact will bring in a guaranteed $500 million each of the first five years and more than $6 billion by 2030.

“This Compact also ensures that gaming profits are reinvested right here in Florida,” Bevis said. “In addition, this Compact keeps Florida family-friendly by delivering the most revenue share with the least amount of gaming.”

The Compact’s implementing bill still awaits DeSantis’ signature. And after passing that hurdle, it will head to the U.S. Department of the Interior for approval under the federal Indian Gaming Regulatory Act.

It will almost inevitably face a battle in court. No Casinos, the group behind Amendment 3 in 2018 that requires voters to approve gambling expansions in Florida, argues it’s unconstitutional for the Legislature and the Governor to approve the deal themselves because the Compact allows mobile sports betting.

Post Views: 83

Renzo Downey

Renzo Downey covers state government for Florida Politics. After graduating from Northwestern University in 2019, Renzo began his reporting career in the Lone Star State, covering state government for the Austin American-Statesman. Shoot Renzo an email at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @RenzoDowney.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousMaskless Brian Mast launches mask mandate feud with Nancy Pelosi

nextAshley Moody, tax collectors team up to fight crime

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

    Categories