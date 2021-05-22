Florida Polytechnic president appointed to European academy of doctors

Florida Polytechnic University President Randy Avent has been selected as a correspondent academician to the Royal European Academy of Doctors, the university announced.

As part of his accomplishment, Avent will travel to Barcelona this fall for an inauguration ceremony, during which he will deliver an inaugural address.

“I am honored to be selected to join this revered group of the world’s most eminent scholars, diplomats, and business leaders,” Avent said in a news release. “I look forward to working together and contributing to the advancement of science, technology, and engineering globally.”

The Royal European Academy of Doctors, founded in 1914, researches and disseminates knowledge in the health, social, human, experimental and technological sciences. Its members include Nobel laureates, former heads of states and tenured academics specializing in economics, law, medicine, philosophy, physical sciences and engineering.

“Since its creation, the Royal European Academy of Doctors has been the home of scientific discovery and innovation, diplomacy, and business leadership excellence, gathering renowned personalities from the Nobel laureate community, senior government officials, academia, and industry to build a continuous legacy for mankind,” Alfredo Rocafort Nicolau, president of the academy, said in a news release.

“I am thrilled to welcome Dr. Randy Avent to our community, and to work together to inspire new generations of scientists to shape the future of our human civilization,” he continued.

Avent was named the inaugural president of FPU in 2014, and holds a list of accomplishments, including election as a fellow in the Institute for Electrical and Electronics Engineers, which he received for his leadership in microwave image reconstruction and machine learning in 2014.

He is also the former chief scientist of research for the Department of Defense and led research in diverse technology areas as an associate chief technology officer at MIT’s Lincoln laboratory for 10 years.

“I am excited to connect with the outstanding professionals at the Royal European Academy of Doctors,” Avent said in a news release. “We will work to engage with them and advance Florida Poly’s technological reach and our contributions to global innovation.”

Avent holds a Ph.D. in biomedical mathematics and engineering from the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, where he also earned his bachelor’s degree in zoology and master’s degree in biomedical mathematics and engineering. He also holds a master’s degree in electrical engineering from North Carolina State University.