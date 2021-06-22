Robert Blackmon rakes in endorsements from Pinellas County leaders, unions

St. Petersburg City Council member Robert Blackmon has raked in a number of endorsements from prominent Pinellas County figures in his run for Mayor.

That includes Pinellas County Commissioner Kathleen Peters and former Rep. Larry Ahern, who previously served Florida’s 66th District in northwestern Pinellas County. Both are Republicans.

“St. Pete for all isn’t just a slogan for Robert. It is at the core of everything he does in business and public life, and he’s a dynamic leader with a rare vision and the experience to make it a reality,” Peters said in a statement. “He’ll be a transformational Mayor.”

The candidate also raked in endorsements from Treasure Island Mayor Tyler Payne and Clearwater Vice Mayor Doreen Caudell, both Republicans, as well as from the Florida Gulf Coast Associated Builders and Contractors and the Iron Workers Local 397 unions.

“I’m proud to have the strong support of leaders in our community in politics, business, and the unions,” Blackmon said in a statement. “These endorsements show just how much our message of sustainable growth, public safety, and an end to divisiveness speak to people from every walk of life. Everywhere we go we find enthusiasm for our plan for a St. Pete for All.”

Former St. Pete Mayor Bob Ulrich, who previously supported Blackmon in his 2019 run for City Council, also offered his endorsement.

“Robert Blackmon is very bright, budget-conscious, committed, resourceful, innovative and a veritable reservoir of out-of-the-box ideas,” Ulrich said in a statement. “I urge our citizenry to support this mayoral candidate – he gets it.”

Blackmon is the lead conservative candidate in the current eight-candidate race. In a recent poll, Blackmon tied with St. Pete City Council member Darden Rice and former Rep. Wengay Newton for the second spot behind the race’s frontrunner, former Pinellas County Commissioner Ken Welch.

Blackmon entered the race a lot later than other leading candidates, just launching his campaign at the end of May. The Republican candidate has served on City Council for less than two years after first elected in 2019. While Blackmon’s political affiliation is well-known, the race is non-partisan.