July 19, 2021
PodcastsInfluence Magazine
   

Florida’s Summer 2021 COVID-19 surge is looking awfully familiar

Scott PowersJuly 19, 20215min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesOrlando

As Titusville hospital aims to evict OMNI Healthcare, accusations between executives fly

HeadlinesInfluence

Why isn’t another $1 billion a big thing?

2022Headlines

Unopposed Maria Salazar raises $676,245 to defend FL CD 27

coronavirus
Is it just a seasonal rise, or is it Summer 2020 redux?

The summer of 2021 is starting to look a lot like the summer of 2020 in Florida as the COVID-19 virus surges anew across the Sunshine State — though perhaps lagging about two weeks behind last year’s summer surge.

Is it a signal to alarm public health officials, fueled by the new, more insidious delta variant, as many local officials have expressed?

Or is it simply a seasonal factor, as Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared, which should be mitigated this year by the 58% of eligible Floridians who are inoculated against the deadly disease?

Vaccination rates, which began to fall off in May, began to pick up again last week statewide, perhaps as local public health officials expressed their alarm. And while only 58% of Floridians had at least one vaccination shot by last Thursday, the numbers are far higher among the groups most at risk, the elderly and people with high-risk health conditions.

Still, the delta variant is this year’s model, and it is reportedly far more viral and causing more severe cases. And far fewer Floridians are wearing masks in public this summer.

How do the summers of 2021 and 2020 compare so far?

Last Friday the Florida Department of Health reported 45,605 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 during the week ending last Thursday, July 15. Statewide, that total was a 92% increase over the previous weekly report.

One year and two weeks earlier, for the week ending July 1, 2020, the Department reported 49,893 newly confirmed cases. That was an 89% increase over the previous week’s totals.

This year, on July 9, the Department of Health reported 23,697 new cases.

One year and two weeks earlier, for the week ending June 24, 2020, the Department reported 26,285 new cases.

This year on July 2, the Department of Health reported 15,978 new cases.

One year and two weeks earlier, for the week ending June 17, 2020, the Department reported  15,348 new cases.

The 2020 Summer Surge peaked in mid-July.

By this time last year — with reports through July 15, 2020 — Florida was confirming 78,000 new cases in the previous seven-day period.

The experience of 2020 showed that hospital admission trends followed new case trends by a couple of weeks. And COVID-19-related death trends trailed hospitalizations by a couple of weeks.

In the last week of July, 2020, Florida saw 4,332 people admitted to hospitals with serious cases of COVID-19.

In the second week of August, 2020, Florida saw 1,166 people die of COVID-19 complications.

In the summer of 2020, the numbers of new COVID-19 cases plateaued in the third week of July, in the range of about 83,000 new cases confirmed during seven-day periods. Those seven-day totals then began to decline again in late July and were down in the range of 45,000 new cases per week by mid-August. The numbers were even lower by September.

Hospital admissions and deaths also declined in the late summer of 2020, a few weeks after the case numbers.

Post Views: 66

Scott Powers

Scott Powers is an Orlando-based political journalist with 30+ years’ experience, mostly at newspapers such as the Orlando Sentinel and the Columbus Dispatch. He covers local, state and federal politics and space news across much of Central Florida. His career earned numerous journalism awards for stories ranging from the Space Shuttle Columbia disaster to presidential elections to misplaced nuclear waste. He and his wife Connie have three grown children. Besides them, he’s into mystery and suspense books and movies, rock, blues, basketball, baseball, writing unpublished novels, and being amused. Email him at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousSunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 7.19.21

nextUnopposed Maria Salazar raises $676,245 to defend FL CD 27

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

    Categories
    In blow to DeSantis, court blocks order lifting CDC virus rules on Florida cruise ships
    This is default text for notification bar
    Learn more