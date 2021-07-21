Shevrin Jones to offer political crash course seminar in Miami Gardens

Sen. Shevrin Jones announced a community event in late August to help the public learn about how to run for office, the bill writing process and other major civics topics.

Joining Jones will be Reps. Christopher Benjamin and Felicia Robinson, as well as Miami Gardens Councilwoman Linda Julien. Jones is calling the event #WEthePEOPLE University. The seminar will take place on Aug. 21 from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. in Miami Gardens. The Betty T. Ferguson Complex, located at 3000 NW 199 St, will host the event.

“We can’t leave the people out of politics,” Jones said in a statement on the event sent to Florida Politics.

“The only way we will increase community engagement is we have to bring them along with us. I am happy to start this #WEthePEOPLE University series, which I am hoping will be a start of something we can spread across the district.”

Jones, a West Park Democrat, represents Senate District 35, which spans Miami Gardens along with other parts of Broward and Miami-Dade counties. Benjamin and Robinson each represent parts of Miami Gardens in the House as well. Benjamin serves in House District 107, while Robinson represents House District 102.

The Wednesday release announcing the seminar describes the event as “an interactive community seminar series for everyone interested in learning more about the legislative and political process.” Individuals will be able to join the event and pick a class of their choice on bill writing, appropriations requests or running for office.

Jones told Florida Politics future events in the series could offer other courses on doing business with the state of Florida, how to be an advocate, and other topics.

Wednesday’s email blast promises that “other government and civic leaders” will be attending the Aug. 21 seminar as well.

Jones took over the SD 35 seat last November after serving eight years in the House. Benjamin and Robinson are both freshmen House lawmakers after winning their respective races last fall.

Jones has been active following the end of the 2021 Legislative Session and the Special Session on gaming bills in May. Last week, Jones began a tour of the state’s 12 public universities to address leaders regarding social justice issues and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. That tour is set to run through mid-August, just before the recently announced civics seminar.

During the 2021 Legislative Session, Jones advanced a bill attempting to raise IT standards and another measure requiring genetic counselors to be licensed by the state.