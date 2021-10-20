Last Call for 10.20.21 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

First Shot

Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried on Wednesday called for an investigation into the Department of Health’s emergency rule reserving a medical cannabis license for black farmer applicants.

Critics of the rule point to the application fee of $146,000 — more than double the $60,000 paid by applicants in the first round of medical cannabis licenses. It also stipulates that the applicant must be a member of the class of Black farmers covered under the federal Pigford v. Glickman ruling.

Fried said both requirements signal potential discriminatory intent and sent a letter to Attorney General Ashley Moody, Chief Inspector General Melinda Miguel, Sen. Ben Albritton and Rep. Rick Roth asking for an investigation.

“These Black farmers were involved in the Pigford lawsuit after suffering discriminatory practices by the federal government, and now FDOH is incomprehensibly subjecting them to the emergency rule’s new financial and regulatory burdens that only apply to the Black farmers. I am deeply concerned that the rule was created with discriminatory intent. However, regardless of the intent, it will most certainly have a discriminatory effect,” she wrote.

The letter continues, “While I urge FDOH to immediately revise this discriminatory rule and ensure equity for all license applicants, I also request that your offices immediately begin an investigation to determine if the rule was created with discriminatory intent. Florida’s Black farmers deserve and demand answers, accountability, and equal access to the state’s medical marijuana industry.”

Evening Reads

Quote of the Day



“We are going to be fortifying parents’ rights. I mean, the Parents Bill of Rights was good, but I don’t think it was written with the idea that you would face intransigent officials to the extent that we would. There’s going to be things that are going to be fortified on top of what’s been done.” — Gov. Ron DeSantis, on providing parents with more rights to fight back against school masking and other policies.

Bill Day’s Latest

Breakthrough Insights