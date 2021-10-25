October 25, 2021
PodcastsInfluence Magazine
   

Anti-Ron DeSantis group targets Governor’s ‘inhumane’ support of anti-abortion law
Image via Remove Ron.

Jesse SchecknerOctober 25, 20216min0

Related Articles

2022Headlines

Matt Gaetz’s campaign continues to operate at a loss

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 10.25.21

HeadlinesInfluence

Florida pols call for Senate to deny Surgeon General confirmation after troubling Tina Polsky meeting

Really Ron - Remove Ron - Much Smaller
The video comes on the heels of word that the Supreme Court will review Texas' 'heartbeat bill.'

Gov. Ron DeSantis’ support of anti-abortion legislation, including his interest in a Texas-style bill in Florida that would outlaw abortion as early as six weeks into a pregnancy, is the subject of a new digital by a group with aims to oust the Governor next year.

On Monday, anti-DeSantis political action committee Remove Ron released a video (viewable below) describing Texas’ so-called “heartbeat bill” — and a bill like it now moving through the Florida Legislature — as “inhumane,” among other pejoratives.

The video opens with a narrator reading quotes from some of the nation’s largest media outlets: “It’s been called cruel, violating, the most radical abortion law in America. Now…”

It then switches to a TV news anchor speaking about the Texas bill, which became effective Sept. 1.

“Some are wondering if Florida will be the next state to pass a similar abortion law,” he says.

Another reporter chimes in. “The answer, in a word, is yes,” the reporter says. “They are already working on a Florida version of this Texas abortion law, and the Governor tells me he’s OK with it.”

A clip of DeSantis then appears onscreen. “I’m pro-life,” he says. “I welcome pro-life legislation.”

Then the voiceover returns.

“Really, Ron?” the narrator chides as images of Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan and U.S. Sen. Susan Collins of Maine, both of whom have criticized the bill, flash across the screen. “Even some Republicans call the Texas abortion law extreme, inhumane and unconstitutional. So, what else do you have to say about it, Ron?”

DeSantis’ answer: “What they did in Texas was interesting … and I’m going to look more significantly at it.”

The video then breaks down a few key aspects of the bill. It’s the strictest anti-abortion law in the nation, barring physicians from performing an abortion if a fetal heartbeat is detected, which can be as early as six weeks into a pregnancy and before some women know they’re pregnant.

There are no exceptions for rape and incest.

Another detail left out of the video: The Texas abortion bill, as well as its Florida clone, does not empower state law enforcement agencies to uphold its rules. Instead, it allows private citizens to sue for up to $10,000 per abortion anyone who “performed or induced” an abortion, including those who “aided or abetted” the person receiving or performing the procedure.

“We know where you stand, Ron,” the video voiceover says before DeSantis is again shown onscreen repeating, “I’m pro-life. I welcome pro-life legislation.”

The video then warns: “Next year, Florida’s women will show you where we stand.”

The new Remove Ron ad comes on the heels of the U.S. Supreme Court’s Friday announcement that it would review Texas’ bill. Oral arguments begin Nov. 1.

Prior to the announcement, the Supreme Court had maintained a hands-off approach. But the court was prompted to become involved late last week following legal challenges by the U.S. Department of Justice and Texas abortion providers, who argued the restrictions violate the court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision and subsequent rulings.

Meanwhile, Republican Florida state Rep. Webster Barnaby’s “Florida Heartbeat Act” now awaits review by the House Professions & Public Health Subcommittee.

Post Views: 13

Jesse Scheckner

Jesse Scheckner has covered South Florida with a focus on Miami-Dade County since 2012. His work has been recognized by the Hearst Foundation, Society of Professional Journalists, Florida Society of News Editors, Florida MMA Awards and Miami New Times. Email him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @JesseScheckner.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousMatt Gaetz's campaign continues to operate at a loss

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Jesse Scheckner, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories
The latest edition of INFLUENCE Magazine features the 2021 Golden Rotunda award winners
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more