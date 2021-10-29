Ron DeSantis turns latest vaccine mandate lawsuit into national TV platform

Gov. Ron DeSantis served up to Fox News advance notice of his lawsuit challenging vaccine mandates for federal contractors for breakfast … and he got some prime time earned media for dessert.

The Governor returned to the Fox News Channel for the second Thursday night in a row, with a pretaped segment on the Ingraham Angle.

With a Special Session expected the week of Nov. 15, DeSantis vowed to supplement legislation with litigation, and Ingraham was favored with the national showcase of the suit the state filed Thursday in the Middle District of Florida.

DeSantis framed the federal position as one of “lose your job or do the shot” vis a vis federal contractors.

“If the federal government says it ain’t gonna contract with you, ain’t gonna pay you unless you do what they say, most businesses are gonna have to do what they say,” DeSantis said. “That’s just the reality.”

“I think we’ve got a really, really good case,” DeSantis added, before saying another case may be even better for the state.

“I will say that the federal contractor (suit) is going to be a tougher case than the Occupational Safety and Health Administration mandate which has not yet come out. That is totally totally off the rails in terms of any legal authority,” DeSantis said.

President Joe Biden has asked the Occupational Safety and Health Administration to mandate that businesses with 100 or more employees require workers be vaccinated against COVID-19 or undergo weekly testing. However, that rule has not been drafted yet.

“We’re standing up. This isn’t the only thing we’re doing,” DeSantis said, mentioning the Special Session and saying it’s “very likely” the state will also plan to challenge the still pending OSHA rule

DeSantis said that he expected the case to be “successful,” but added that “as long as we save the jobs by the time that decision came down we’d be in good shape no matter what.”

Whether the case is successful or not, Thursday’s media event allowed DeSantis to again establish the familiar contours of contrast with the Biden administration, and to flash colorful phrases as well.

“We’ve gone from 15 Days to Slow the Spread to three jabs to keep your job somehow. Are you kidding me?” DeSantis said at Thursday’s press conference.

The Governor returns with more pre-taped footage Friday night. DeSantis will talk about recruiting out-of-state cops to Florida. He has suggested that unvaccinated officers are welcome, in addition to those who believe they have been “mistreated” in their current jurisdictions.

Florida Politics’ Capitol reporter Renzo Downey contributed reporting.