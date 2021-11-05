November 5, 2021
PodcastsInfluence Magazine
   

Administrative judge rules Health Department, not school districts, has call on quarantines, masking
Stock image via Adobe

Jacob OglesNovember 5, 20215min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

After biting criticisms, UF President Kent Fuchs reverses gag order

2022Headlines

Democratic Governors Association, debunks report, says Ron DeSantis remains in sights

CoronavirusHeadlines

11 states file suit against Joe Biden’s business vaccine mandate

coronavirus lawsuit
School Boards can't overrule the Surgeon General on health regulations, judge says.

An administrative judge has ruled the Department of Health has the authority to set rules on quarantines and mask mandates. The decision found several school boards lack the standing to overrule orders set by Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo or his predecessor.

School boards in Alachua, Duval, Leon, Miami-Dade and Orange counties sued the Health Department over whether Ladapo and the agency could overrule the school districts on setting their own, more restrictive regulations.

Deputy Chief Judge Brian Newman of the Division of Administrative Hearings issued his determination Friday. He said the DOH gets the call on what restrictions go into place to combat a pandemic.

“The COVID-19 protocols adopted pursuant to section 1003.22(3) should be no more restrictive than necessary to keep children safe and learning in school,” Newman wrote. “The fact that the Emergency Rule achieves this result — and at the same time involves parents in decisions involving their child’s health and education — does not run counter to the broad rulemaking directive.”

Ladapo, shortly after his appointment as Surgeon General, eliminated a statewide requirement students go into quarantine if exposed to COViD-19. He also backed up Gov. Ron DeSantis on a prohibition on school mask mandates that don’t allow parents to opt out for any reason.

Former Surgeon General Scott Rivkees wrote rules enacting the Governor’s order on mandates that do allow districts to put a mandate in place with an opt-out. Those remain in place.

Several districts and parents’ groups have fought DeSantis in various judicial venues about the directives. Parents of disabled children filed a lawsuit earlier this year arguing that lifting many COVID-19-prompted restrictions to curb the spread of the virus discriminated against them because it prevented their children from safely returning to campus. While a Circuit Court ruled in favor of plaintiffs, the 1st District Court of Appeal stayed that ruling.

Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran this week announced districts that continue with “forced masking policies” must come into compliance or face immediate consequences.

21003066 by Jacob Ogles on Scribd

Post Views: 150

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previous11 states file suit against Joe Biden’s business vaccine mandate

nextDemocratic Governors Association, debunks report, says Ron DeSantis remains in sights

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Jesse Scheckner, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories